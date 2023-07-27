Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Expected to Reach $ 2,375.7 Million by 2030 | CAGR 3.8%

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Size

Mouth ulcers treatment market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mouth Ulcers Treatment market was valued at 1,655.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,375.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. Mouth ulcers are painful breaks, normally small, painful lesions that develop in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. They are usually pale or yellow painful sores with a red outer ring and are extremely normal, but uncomfortable at the same time for an individual to chew, bite or drink. Most mouth ulcers are usually harmless and heal on their own within a few days. Some mouth ulcers are severe and require immediate medical attention to reduce the severity of the lesion and pain. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, avoiding foods that cause mouth irritation, including citrus or acidic fruits and vegetables, such as lemons, oranges, pineapples, apples, figs, tomatoes, strawberries, and practicing good oral hygiene.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Blistex Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Prince Care Pharma Private Limited

3M

Mouth ulcers are either caused by trauma to the mouth, or by a viral infection (most commonly oral herpes). Generally, ulcers are frequently caused by plaque bacteria on the teeth; poor oral hygiene also contributes to the development of mouth ulcers. Thus, it is utmost important to maintain the oral (teeth) hygiene to reduce the probability of mouth ulcers and its reoccurrences. According to Statistics Canada, as part of the Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) in 2019 overall, 74.7% of Canadians reported that they visited a dental professional in the past year.

The factors that drive the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment market include rise in geriatric population. According to American Dental Association (ADA), the demography of elderly persons (those aged 65 and over) is expanding and will certainly become a larger component of dental practice in future. Other factors, such as increased use of chemicals in foods and oral products, including toothpaste, unhealthy lifestyle leading to rise in cases of anxiety and stress, tobacco use, and others, may contribute to frequent mouth ulcers, increasing disease and treatment awareness, and rising adoption of pharmaceuticals as a treatment, which are expected to boost the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment industry.

In addition, use of traditional remedies instead of pharmaceutical in developing and under developed countries and lack of awareness in terms of oral hygiene may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased oral and dental problems in children and adults offer an opportunity for the key players of the business to invest in the mouth ulcers market.

