Venera announces a range of new advances in Audio/Video QC and Caption QC/correction to be demonstrated at IBC 2023
Major enhancements for its Quasar® cloud native A/V QC, CapMate™ cloud native caption/subtitle QC and Pulsar™ on-premise A/V QC will be in display at IBC 2023BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies is announcing a long list of enhancements and new features to be demonstrated at IBC 2023 (September 15-18, Amsterdam), for its Audio/Video QC solutions (Quasar ® for cloud and Pulsar for on-premise) as well as CapMate®, its cloud native caption/subtitle verification and correction solution.
Quasar® and PulsarTM A/V QC enhancements include:
• Support for Dolby Atmos
• Enhancing support for HDR to include support for HLG, along with existing support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR 10+
• Support for RF64 WAV format
• API enhancements, adding ability to dynamically adjust the QC verification parameters at the time of job submission
• Expanding the alert categories so now the user can decide whether each issue is reported as ‘Critical’, ‘Error’, ‘Warning’, or ‘Information’. User has the option of deciding what action to be take on Critical errors.
• Detection and verification of presence of speech
• Support for Japanese language for Slate detection
• Further enhancements to support for IMF packages
CapMate® enhancements include:
• Expanding support for languages besides English: Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Portuguese
• Expanding support for other caption file formats: iTT, EBU-STL
• Enhancements to support of SRT format to allow caption positioning
• Auto removal of HTML tags from captions
Venera will have additional announcements about ground breaking QC features closer to the show date.
You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com to arrange for a meeting at IBC, or request a free trial. You can also visit them at Hall 7, Stand 7.D25.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMate, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync and Standards compliance.
Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com
