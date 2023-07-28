CD Formulation's Polymer Microsphere Preparation Service - A Helping Hand for the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

Microsphere & Microneedle Technology

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CD Formulation, a leading provider of custom pharmaceutical formulation and development services, recently announced the release of its polymer microsphere preparation service. As the demand for targeted and controlled drug delivery systems continues to grow, this cutting-edge service is expected to provide a boost to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries by offering an innovative and efficient approach to drug delivery systems.

Polymer microspheres are tiny spherical particles made of biocompatible polymers. These microspheres are used as drug carriers because of their unique properties such as controlled release, ease of manufacture, and enhanced stability.

"Our experienced team of experts is well prepared to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies develop and manufacture high-precision, high-performance, value-added microspheres, including slow-release and polymeric microspheres. We believe these customized drug delivery systems can help meet specific needs for their therapeutic compounds and have promises to streamline the formulation and development processes," said CD Formulation's Marketing Director.

The polymer microsphere preparation service offered by CD Formulation ranges from the design and preparation of microspheres (including size control, acquisition, and output) to on-line inspection and continuous production. In particular, CD Formulation's scientific team is particularly good at modifying microsphere surface functionalization, ligand and substrate coupling processes.

Fully aware of the crucial importance of uniformity and reproducibility in drug delivery systems, CD Formulation produces various custom polymer microspheres that are stable, safe, reliable and easy to use, while ensuring that each batch of microspheres meets strict quality control standards. As a result, the company has received positive feedback from several laboratories, research institutions and corporate customers over the past few years.

Notably, one key advantage of CD Formulation's polymer microsphere preparation service is its versatility. It offers a wide selection of biocompatible polymers to choose from, allowing companies to tailor the microspheres' properties to meet specific requirements. By selecting the appropriate polymer, drug release kinetics can be optimized, resulting in improved therapeutic efficacy and reduced side effects.

"Obviously, polymer microspheres have shown immense potential in the field of drug delivery, and more companies will adopt this innovative technology to enhance their drug delivery strategies," said the Chief Scientific Officer at CD Formulation. "By introducing a comprehensive range of relevant solutions, we aim to empower pharmaceutical and biotech companies to bring novel therapies to market faster and more effectively."

