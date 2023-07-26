Sean Reyes Writes AG Garland; Cites Inadequate Scope and Thoroughness of Hunter Biden Investigation

July 26, 2023

Last night, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to uphold the time-honored tenets of the American justice system when it comes to legal investigations and treatment of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The letter from General Reyes follows comments expressed by the state of Louisiana and other states to the DOJ. Reyes asserts that significant deviations from conventional practices appear to have occurred, questioning whether those tenets were fairly applied in Hunter Biden’s case.

Read the letter here.