Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,828 in the last 365 days.

New Commerce Split Financial Results to May 31, 2023

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2023 are now available on the Company's website at www.commercesplit.com and will also be available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.commercesplit.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.commercesplit.com info@quadravest.com







Primary Logo

You just read:

New Commerce Split Financial Results to May 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more