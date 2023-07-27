CTS Technology Solutions Paves The Way In Cyber Maturity Model Certification - CMMC Consulting For Businesses Nationwide

CTS Logo

Helping Streamline The Process From Start To Finish For Organizations Working With The Department Of Defense.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a North Texas based pioneer in technology services & cybersecurity solutions continues to be on the frontline in all areas of the Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process for businesses nationwide.

As cyber-attacks continue to increase and evolve, CMMC was established to operate as the mandatory framework for organizations working with the Department of Defense (DoD) for both contractors and sub-contractors to ensure defense information is secured and protected from potential breaches. CMMC builds upon the already established NIST 800-171 guidelines.

Businesses nationwide are turning to CTS Technology Solutions for all areas of CMMC consulting to implement proper compliance for bidding on government contracts. Once again, CTS remains on the frontline of helping their customers understand the specific requirements needed for their organization to help them achieve their mandatory certification level. In addition, they provide continued guidance and support after the certification process to ensure organizations maintain their robust cybersecurity posture as they grow and evolve.

Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS, notes “Designing and implementing cybersecurity measures for companies is a staple of our organization. We are extremely experienced in all areas and stay on the forefront as cybercriminals evolve and change their tactics. We pride ourselves in assisting businesses in navigating the CMMC process, allowing them to concentrate on what they do best, running their business. By leveraging our expertise and forward-thinking approaches, we empower companies to thrive in the competitive landscape, ensuring they meet the strict security measurements established by the DoD."”

As expected, CTS continues to maintain dominant posture in all areas of the IT industry with CMMC consulting being a rapidly growing service they offer for businesses from coast to coast. Their customer-centric approach ensures that the detailed CMMC journey for organizations is both smooth and efficient.

About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, Managed IT, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, Fractional IT, Co-Managed IT and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique needs while helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit https://cts-tex.com