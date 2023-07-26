Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

         

Net Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.72 for the Quarter Increased by 18% Year-over-Year

Core FFO per Share of $1.96 for the Quarter, in line with Guidance

         

Same Property NOI Grew by 6.3% and 6.5%, for the Quarter and Year-to-Date over the 2022 Periods;
Strong Demand and Effective Expense Management Drove Outperformance

Same Property Adjusted Occupancy for MH and RV Increased by 170 Basis Points, Year-over-Year

Solid Transient-to-Annual RV Site Conversions of over 750 Sites

         

Revising Full-Year Core FFO per Share Guidance for 2023 to $7.09 - $7.23

Increasing Guidance for Total Same Property NOI Growth to 5.3% - 6.1%

         

Southfield, MI, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2023.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $74.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the same period in 2022, an 18% increase.

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $59.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $74.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, were $1.96 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.19 per Share, respectively, representing 3.0% and 5.3% decreases as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022.

  • Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by 6.3% and 6.5% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

"We delivered strong second quarter results that were in line with our expectations, driven by the reliability of our real property operations which produce steady growth through economic cycles," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO. "This growth was demonstrated across each of our segments which possess sustained compelling market dynamics. In Manufactured Housing, we are pleased with our ability to outpace inflation rates in rental income, while also realizing a steady increase in occupancy levels. In our RV segment, we continued to successfully convert transient guests into annual residents at a record pace. Our outperformance in Marinas was primarily fueled by robust demand, as our members recognize the value of our industry-leading marina network. In the UK, where a more challenging macro environment is creating home sales headwinds, we continue to see strength in real property income generation. Overall, we remain highly confident in our ability to produce solid cash flow growth and generate value throughout our exceptional MH, RV and Marina portfolios."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

  • Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.1% at June 30, 2023, as compared to 97.2% at June 30, 2022.

  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,039 sites, as compared to an increase of 950 sites during the corresponding period in 2022, a 9.4% increase.

  • Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled over 750 sites during the second quarter of 2023 and account for 72.6% of the revenue producing site gains.

Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2022, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023:

  Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
  MH   RV   Marina   Total
Revenue         6.7         %           3.6         %           9.2         %           6.2         %
Expense         9.4         %           4.1         %           3.4         %           6.0         %
NOI         5.7         %           3.2         %           11.9         %           6.3         %
               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
  MH   RV   Marina   Total
Revenue         6.5         %           4.7         %           9.9         %           6.7         %
Expense         9.9         %           5.8         %           3.8         %           7.0         %
NOI         5.4         %           3.7         %           13.2         %           6.5         %
               
Number of Properties 289     161     119     569  

Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased 170 basis points to 98.7% at June 30, 2023, from 97.0% at June 30, 2022.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company expanded its existing communities by over 110 sites.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.6 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 7.1 years. At June 30, 2023, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.2 times.

2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

The Company is updating full-year 2023 and establishing third quarter 2023 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO per Share

   Full-Year Ending December 31, 2023   Third Quarter Ending
September 30, 2023
  Prior FY Guidance   Revised FY Range  
Diluted EPS   $         2.12             $         2.32             $         2.11             $         2.25             $         1.36             $         1.43          
Depreciation and amortization             5.06                       5.06                       5.07                       5.07                       1.26                       1.26          
Gain / (loss) on sale of assets             (0.30 )             (0.30 )             (0.28 )             (0.28 )             (0.09 )             (0.09 )
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs             0.07                       0.07                       0.09                       0.09                       0.01                       0.01          
Other adjustments(a)             0.27                       0.27                       0.10                       0.10                       (0.05 )             (0.05 )
Core FFO(b) per Share   $         7.22             $         7.42             $         7.09             $         7.23             $         2.49             $         2.56          

(a) Other adjustments consist primarily of deferred taxes, changes in remeasurement gains / (losses), contingent legal and insurance gains and other items presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to Core FFO on page 6.

(b) The Company's updated guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate in effect provided in the 2023 Guidance Assumptions table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised and initial guidance are not material.

The 2.2% downward revision to the midpoint of full-year guidance is due primarily to lower expected UK home sales NOI, higher interest expense related to short-term interest rate increases since April 26, 2023, and a modest reduction to expected Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI as compared to prior guidance. In addition to the assumptions underlying the Company's revised 2023 guidance detailed in the table below, the Company expects total same property NOI to increase 3.2% - 4.5% during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023:

    FY 2022   Expected Change in 2023
2023 Guidance Assumptions (dollars in millions)   Actual Results   Prior FY Guidance   July 26, 2023 Update
Consolidated Portfolio:            
Total real property NOI       6.1% - 7.0%   6.1% - 6.9%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI       $53.3 - $55.3   $50.4 - $52.9
General and administrative expenses       $252.2 - $256.0   $249.9 - $255.4
             
North America home sales contribution to Core FFO(a)       $18.9 - $19.7   $18.9 - $21.7
             
UK            
UK real property NOI       $62.2 - $65.5   $63.6 - $65.6
UK home sales NOI       $79.1 - $82.4   $65.7 - $75.4
UK NOI       $141.3 - $147.9   $129.3 - $141.0
             
Same Property Portfolio(b)            
MH NOI (289 properties)   $ 569.7   4.6% - 5.4%   5.2% - 5.8%
RV NOI (161 properties)   $ 281.7   4.4% - 5.6%   3.4% - 4.6%
Marina NOI (119 properties)   $ 210.8   6.8% - 8.0%   8.0% - 9.0%
             
Total Same Property Pool (569 Properties):            
Revenue from real property   $ 1,601.0   6.2% - 6.6%   6.2% - 6.5%
Property operating expenses(c)(d)   $ 538.8   7.9% - 8.8%   7.2% - 7.9%
Same Property NOI   $ 1,062.2   5.0% - 6.0%   5.3% - 6.1%
             
Exchange rates in effect at:   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2023
U.S. Dollar ("USD") / Pound Sterling ("GBP")     1.21   1.24   1.27
USD / Canadian Dollar ("CAD")     0.74   0.74   0.75
USD / Australian Dollar ("AUS")     0.68   0.67   0.66


Footnotes to 2023 Guidance Assumptions
(a) FFO from home sales in North America is net of home selling expenses and includes the gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated homes is excluded.
(b) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as currency figures included within the 2022 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2023 guidance.
(c) Total Same Property results net $101.1 million of utility revenue for 2022 actual results and $108.0 million for 2023 guidance against the related utility expense in property operating expenses.
(d) 2022 actual results exclude $1.3 million of expense incurred at recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards. The improvements included items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.


Seasonality (Updated as of July 26, 2023)   1Q23   2Q23   3Q23   4Q23
Same Property NOI:                
MH   25 %   25 %   25 %   25 %
RV   16 %   25 %   41 %   18 %
Marina   20 %   27 %   29 %   24 %
Total Same Property   21 %   26 %   30 %   23 %
                 
UK NOI:                
Real property   10 %   27 %   42 %   21 %
Home sales   16 %   33 %   34 %   17 %
Total NOI from UK Operations   13 %   30 %   38 %   19 %
                 
Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI   5 %   37 %   49 %   9 %
                 
Consolidated EBITDA   19 %   27 %   33 %   21 %
                 
Core FFO per Share   17 %   28 %   35 %   20 %

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through July 26, 2023, and the effect of a property disposition under contract expected to close during the third quarter 2023. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;
Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates;
Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
Availability of capital;
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pound sterling;
The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;
Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
Litigation, judgments or settlements;
Competitive market forces;
The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Quarters Ended
  6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Financial Information                  
Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $         0.72             $         (0.24         )   $         0.04             $         1.32             $         0.61          
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $         0.72             $         (0.24         )   $         0.04             $         1.32             $         0.61          
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share* $         0.93             $         0.93             $         0.88             $         0.88             $         0.88          
                   
FFO per Share(a)* $         1.95             $         1.14             $         1.02             $         2.54             $         1.95          
Core FFO per Share(a)* $         1.96             $         1.23             $         1.33             $         2.65             $         2.02          
                   
Real Property NOI                  
MH $         168.7             $         156.9             $         153.5             $         166.8             $         158.2          
RV           76.5                       45.8                       46.1                       127.0                       78.8          
Marinas           72.4                       52.0                       58.3                       77.8                       63.0          
Total $         317.6             $         254.7             $         257.9             $         371.6             $         300.0          
                   
Recurring EBITDA $         339.7             $         237.4             $         236.3             $         408.1             $         328.4          
TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest* 4.3 x   4.6 x   5.2 x   5.7 x   5.9 x
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $         17,561.4             $         17,363.8             $         17,084.2             $         16,484.6             $         16,397.8          
Total debt $         7,614.0             $         7,462.0             $         7,197.2             $         6,711.0             $         6,930.9          
Total liabilities $         9,474.8             $         9,294.8             $         8,992.8             $         8,354.6             $         8,566.3          
                   
Operating Information*                  
Properties                  
MH           354                       354                       353                       350                       349          
RV           182                       182                       182                       181                       182          
Marina           135                       135                       134                       131                       130          
Total           671                       671                       669                       662                       661          
                   
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*                  
Manufactured homes           118,170                       117,970                       118,020                       116,910                       116,420          
Annual RV           31,620                       30,860                       30,330                       32,030                       31,770          
Transient RV           30,270                       30,870                       31,180                       31,150                       31,990          
Total sites           180,060                       179,700                       179,530                       180,090                       180,180          
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(b)           48,180                       47,990                       47,820                       46,190                       45,910          
                   
Occupancy*                  
MH occupancy (including UK)           95.3         %             95.1         %             95.0         %             95.5         %             95.6         %
Annual RV occupancy           100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy           96.3         %             96.1         %             96.0         %             96.5         %             96.6         %
                   
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(c) (excluding UK Operations)*
MH leased sites, net           285                       278                       346                       122                       132          
RV leased sites, net           754                       524                       267                       567                       818          
Total leased sites, net           1,039                       802                       613                       689                       950          

(b)  Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(c)  Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.
Portfolio Overview as of June 30, 2023

 


    MH & RV Properties
    Properties

   MH & Annual RV   RV Transient Sites

   Total MH and RV Sites

   Sites for Development
Location     Sites   Occupancy %      
Florida           129                   40,200                   97.4         %           4,200                   44,400                   3,400        
Michigan           85                   32,740                   96.8         %           660                   33,400                   1,250        
California           37                   6,900                   98.8         %           1,900                   8,800                   940        
Texas           31                   8,910                   94.9         %           2,510                   11,420                   1,960        
Ontario, Canada           16                   4,650                   100.0         %           530                   5,180                   1,470        
Connecticut           16                   1,910                   94.4         %           90                   2,000                   —        
Maine           16                   2,610                   95.0         %           1,090                   3,700                   200        
Arizona           13                   4,540                   93.8         %           970                   5,510                   —        
Indiana           12                   3,160                   97.4         %           1,020                   4,180                   180        
New Jersey           11                   2,960                   100.0         %           1,090                   4,050                   260        
Colorado           11                   2,800                   88.7         %           990                   3,790                   1,490        
Virginia           10                   1,480                   99.7         %           1,970                   3,450                   750        
New York           10                   1,500                   99.1         %           1,440                   2,940                   780        
New Hampshire           10                   1,740                   99.9         %           660                   2,400                   100        
Other           74                   15,740                   98.3         %           7,800                   23,540                   1,170        
North America Total           481                   131,840                   97.1         %           26,920                   158,760                   13,950        
United Kingdom           55                   17,950                   90.1         %           3,350                   21,300                   1,770        
Total           536                   149,790                   96.3         %           30,270                   180,060                   15,720        


    Marina    
    Properties

       Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
Location            
Florida           21                       5,200            
Rhode Island           12                       3,460            
California           11                       5,710            
Connecticut           11                       3,330            
New York           9                       3,020            
Maryland           9                       2,630            
Massachusetts           9                       2,520            
Other           53                       22,310            
Total           135                       48,180            


    Properties

       Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
             
Total Portfolio           671                       228,240            

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)

 


  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Land $         4,039.5             $         4,322.3          
Land improvements and buildings           11,323.5                       10,903.4          
Rental homes and improvements           694.1                       645.2          
Furniture, fixtures and equipment           941.8                       839.0          
Investment property           16,998.9                       16,709.9          
Accumulated depreciation           (3,011.4 )             (2,738.9 )
Investment property, net           13,987.5                       13,971.0          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           68.7                       90.4          
Marketable securities           110.4                       127.3          
Inventory of manufactured homes           236.6                       202.7          
Notes and other receivables, net           733.3                       617.3          
Goodwill           1,104.2                       1,018.4          
Other intangible assets, net           385.4                       402.0          
Other assets, net           935.3                       655.1          
Total Assets $         17,561.4             $         17,084.2          
Liabilities      
Secured debt $         3,373.0             $         3,217.8          
Unsecured debt           4,241.0                       3,979.4          
Distributions payable           118.0                       111.3          
Advanced reservation deposits and rent           430.9                       352.1          
Accrued expenses and accounts payable           353.6                       396.3          
Other liabilities           958.3                       935.9          
Total Liabilities           9,474.8                       8,992.8          
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity           298.1                       202.9          
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock           1.2                       1.2          
Additional paid-in capital           9,567.5                       9,549.7          
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)           37.6                       (9.9 )
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings           (1,898.2 )             (1,731.2 )
Total SUI shareholders' equity           7,708.1                       7,809.8          
Noncontrolling interests      
Common and preferred OP units           80.4                       78.7          
Total noncontrolling interests           80.4                       78.7          
Total Shareholders' Equity           7,788.5                       7,888.5          
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $         17,561.4             $         17,084.2          

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Change   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Change
Revenues                      
Real property (excluding transient) $         430.3             $         390.0                     10.3         %   $         828.3             $         732.8                     13.0         %
Real property - transient           95.9                       98.1                     (2.2)        %             139.3                       143.1                     (2.7)        %
Home sales           122.6                       142.7                     (14.1)        %             208.9                       207.4                     0.7         %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           190.9                       167.6                     13.9         %             293.5                       248.8                     18.0         %
Interest           14.0                       7.3                     91.8         %             25.4                       14.1                     80.1         %
Brokerage commissions and other, net           9.8                       8.6                     14.0         %             19.3                       16.6                     16.3         %
Total Revenues           863.5                       814.3                     6.0         %             1,514.7                       1,362.8                     11.1         %
Expenses                      
Property operating and maintenance           178.6                       160.4                     11.3         %             335.2                       284.5                     17.8         %
Real estate tax           30.0                       27.7                     8.3         %             60.1                       53.8                     11.7         %
Home costs and selling           81.2                       92.9                     (12.6)        %             144.4                       138.8                     4.0         %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           171.7                       142.7                     20.3         %             271.7                       218.4                     24.4         %
General and administrative           62.3                       62.2                     0.2         %             126.2                       117.9                     7.0         %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           (0.1 )             0.1             N/M             0.9                       0.1             N/M
Business combinations           0.2                       15.0                     (98.7)        %             3.0                       15.5                     (80.6)        %
Depreciation and amortization           164.1                       150.1                     9.3         %             319.7                       298.0                     7.3         %
Asset impairments           6.5                       0.1             N/M             8.9                       0.7             N/M
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       0.1                     (100.0)        %             —                       0.4                     (100.0)        %
Interest           79.2                       55.3                     43.2         %             155.8                       100.5                     55.0         %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           0.9                       1.1                     (18.2)        %             1.9                       2.1                     (9.5)        %
Total Expenses           774.6                       707.7                     9.5         %             1,427.8                       1,230.7                     16.0         %
Income Before Other Items           88.9                       106.6                     (16.6)        %             86.9                       132.1                     (34.2)        %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities           5.8                       (32.3 )   N/M             (14.1 )             (66.8 )           (78.9)        %
Gain on foreign currency exchanges           2.7                       9.0                     —                       —                       6.8                     —          
Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties           (0.6 )             (0.1 )   N/M             (2.2 )             13.3             N/M
Other income / (expense), net(a)           (0.8 )             0.4             N/M             (1.8 )             (0.2 )   N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable           (0.1 )             —             N/A             (1.8 )             0.2             N/M
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.7 )             0.9             N/M             (0.9 )             1.8             N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           —                       0.4                     (100.0)        %             (4.5 )             0.5             N/M
Current tax expense           (5.4 )             (3.9 )           38.5         %             (9.3 )             (5.2 )           78.8         %
Deferred tax benefit           7.7                       0.3             N/M             12.3                       0.3             N/M
Net Income           97.5                       81.3                     19.9         %             64.6                       82.8                     (22.0)        %
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.3                       3.1                     —                       5.7                       6.1                     —          
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           4.4                       4.2                     4.8         %             (0.8 )             2.0             N/M
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         89.8             $         74.0                     21.4         %   $         59.7             $         74.7                     (20.1)        %
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(a)           123.4                       120.0                     2.8         %             123.4                       117.6                     4.9         %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(a)           123.4                       120.0                     2.8         %             123.4                       120.4                     2.5         %
                       
Basic earnings per share $         0.72             $         0.61                     18.0         %   $         0.48             $         0.63                     (23.8)        %
Diluted earnings per share(b) $         0.72             $         0.61                     18.0         %   $         0.48             $         0.63                     (23.8)        %

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         89.8             $         74.0             $         59.7             $         74.7          
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           163.4                       149.4                       318.3                       297.1          
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates           0.1                       0.1                       0.1                       0.1          
Asset impairments           6.5                       0.1                       8.9                       0.7          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           (5.8 )             32.3                       14.1                       66.8          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           —                       (0.4 )             4.5                       (0.5 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       —                       1.8                       (0.2 )
(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect           0.8                       0.1                       4.3                       (13.3 )
Add: Returns on preferred OP units           1.5                       3.4                       5.2                       6.7          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           3.3                       4.2                       (1.1 )             2.0          
Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (10.6 )             (17.2 )             (18.5 )             (32.3 )
FFO(a) $         249.1             $         246.0             $         397.3             $         401.8          
               
Adjustments              
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(a)           4.9                       17.8                       11.4                       20.9          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       0.1                       —                       0.4          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           (0.1 )             0.2                       0.9                       0.2          
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net           5.5                       —                       11.0                       —          
Gain on foreign currency exchanges           (2.7 )             (9.0 )             —                       (6.8 )
Other adjustments, net(a)           (7.1 )             (0.5 )             (10.7 )             1.4          
Core FFO(a)(b) $         249.6             $         254.6             $         409.9             $         417.9          
               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted           127.4                       126.0                       128.6                       123.9          
               
FFO per Share(b) $         1.95             $         1.95             $         3.09             $         3.24          
               
Core FFO per Share(b) $         1.96             $         2.02             $         3.19             $         3.37          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information, including the Home sales contribution to FFO.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

       

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         89.8             $         74.0             $         59.7             $         74.7          
Interest income           (14.0 )             (7.3 )             (25.4 )             (14.1 )
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net           (9.8 )             (8.6 )             (19.3 )             (16.6 )
General and administrative           62.3                       62.2                       126.2                       117.9          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           (0.1 )             0.1                       0.9                       0.1          
Business combination expense           0.2                       15.0                       3.0                       15.5          
Depreciation and amortization           164.1                       150.1                       319.7                       298.0          
Asset impairments           6.5                       0.1                       8.9                       0.7          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       0.1                       —                       0.4          
Interest expense           79.2                       55.3                       155.8                       100.5          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           0.9                       1.1                       1.9                       2.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           (5.8 )             32.3                       14.1                       66.8          
Gain on foreign currency exchanges           (2.7 )             (9.0 )             —                       (6.8 )
(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties           0.6                       0.1                       2.2                       (13.3 )
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           0.8                       (0.4 )             1.8                       0.2          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       —                       1.8                       (0.2 )
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates           0.7                       (0.9 )             0.9                       (1.8 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           —                       (0.4 )             4.5                       (0.5 )
Current tax expense           5.4                       3.9                       9.3                       5.2          
Deferred tax benefit           (7.7 )             (0.3 )             (12.3 )             (0.3 )
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.3                       3.1                       5.7                       6.1          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           4.4                       4.2                       (0.8 )             2.0          
NOI $         378.2             $         374.7             $         658.6             $         636.6          


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Real Property NOI(a) $         317.6           $         300.0           $         572.3           $         537.6        
Home Sales NOI(a)           41.4                     49.8                     64.5                     68.6        
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a)           19.2                     24.9                     21.8                     30.4        
NOI $         378.2           $         374.7           $         658.6           $         636.6        

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         89.8             $         74.0             $         59.7             $         74.7          
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           164.1                       150.1                       319.7                       298.0          
Asset impairments           6.5                       0.1                       8.9                       0.7          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       0.1                       —                       0.4          
Interest expense           79.2                       55.3                       155.8                       100.5          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           0.9                       1.1                       1.9                       2.1          
Current tax expense           5.4                       3.9                       9.3                       5.2          
Deferred tax benefit           (7.7 )             (0.3 )             (12.3 )             (0.3 )
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates           0.7                       (0.9 )             0.9                       (1.8 )
Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties           0.6                       0.1                       2.2                       (13.3 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (10.6 )             (17.2 )             (18.5 )             (32.3 )
EBITDAre $         328.9             $         266.3             $         527.6             $         433.9          
Adjustments              
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           (0.1 )             0.1                       0.9                       0.1          
Business combination expense           0.2                       15.0                       3.0                       15.5          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           (5.8 )             32.3                       14.1                       66.8          
Gain on foreign currency exchanges           (2.7 )             (9.0 )             —                       (6.8 )
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           0.8                       (0.4 )             1.8                       0.2          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       —                       1.8                       (0.2 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           —                       (0.4 )             4.5                       (0.5 )
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.3                       3.1                       5.7                       6.1          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           4.4                       4.2                       (0.8 )             2.0          
Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           10.6                       17.2                       18.5                       32.3          
Recurring EBITDA $         339.7             $         328.4             $         577.1             $         549.4          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio
(amounts in millions, except statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
  MH               MH            
Financial Information North America   UK   Total   RV   Marinas   Total   North America   UK(a)   Total   RV   Marinas   Total
Revenues                                              
Real property (excluding transient) $         224.0     $         28.4     $         252.4     $         72.7     $         105.2   $         430.3     $         209.0     $         20.0     $         229.0             $         69.1             $         91.9   $         390.0  
Real property - transient           0.3               13.4               13.7               75.5               6.7             95.9               0.4               12.9               13.3                       79.8                       5.0             98.1  
Total operating revenues           224.3               41.8               266.1               148.2               111.9             526.2               209.4               32.9               242.3                       148.9                       96.9             488.1  
Expenses                                              
Property operating expenses           73.0               24.4               97.4               71.7               39.5             208.6               66.6               17.5               84.1                       70.1                       33.9             188.1  
Real Property NOI $         151.3     $         17.4     $         168.7     $         76.5     $         72.4   $         317.6     $         142.8     $         15.4     $         158.2             $         78.8             $         63.0   $         300.0  
                                               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
  MH               MH            
Financial Information North America   UK   Total   RV   Marinas   Total   North America   UK(a)   Total   RV   Marinas   Total
Revenues                                              
Real property (excluding transient) $         447.4     $         55.9     $         503.3     $         134.5     $         190.5   $         828.3     $         417.3     $         20.0     $         437.3             $         129.8             $         165.7   $         732.8  
Real property - transient           0.8               14.8               15.6               113.3               10.4             139.3               0.9               12.9               13.8                       121.8                       7.5             143.1  
Total operating revenues           448.2               70.7               518.9               247.8               200.9             967.6               418.2               32.9               451.1                       251.6                       173.2             875.9  
Expenses                                              
Property operating expenses           146.4               46.9               193.3               125.5               76.5             395.3               131.9               17.5               149.4                       122.7                       66.2             338.3  
Real Property NOI $         301.8     $         23.8     $         325.6     $         122.3     $         124.4           $         572.3     $         286.3     $         15.4     $         301.7             $         128.9             $         107.0   $         537.6  
                                               
  As of June 30, 2023   As of June 30, 2022
  MH               MH            
Other information North America   UK   Total   RV   Marinas   Total   North America   UK(a)   Total   RV   Marinas   Total
Number of properties           299               55               354               182               135             671               296               53               349               182               130             661  
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces                                              
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b)           100,220               17,950               118,170               31,620               48,180             197,970               99,180               17,240               116,420               31,770               45,910             194,100  
Transient sites N/M             3,350               3,350               26,920     N/A             30,270     N/M             3,310               3,310               28,680     N/A             31,990  
Total           100,220               21,300               121,520               58,540               48,180             228,240               99,180               20,550               119,730               60,450               45,910             226,090  
                                               
MH and Annual RV Occupancy           96.2         %             90.1         %             95.3         %             100.0         %   N/A             96.3         %             96.3         %             91.4         %             95.6         %             100.0         %   N/A             96.6         %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(a) UK amounts for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 cover April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) to June 30, 2022.

(b) MH annual sites included 9,721 and 9,204 rental homes in the Company's Rental Program during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at June 30, 2023 was $630.0 million, an increase of 17.8% from $535.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Quarter Ended June 30, 2022   Total Change

   % Change(c)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         206.7           $         67.0           $         84.2           $         357.9           $         193.8           $         57.5           $         78.0           $         329.3           $         28.6                     6.7         %           16.2         %           8.1         %           8.7         %
Real property - transient           0.3                     69.9                     6.1                     76.3                     0.2                     74.5                     4.8                     79.5                     (3.2 )           46.2         %           (6.1)        %           27.1         %           (4.0)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           207.0                     136.9                     90.3                     434.2                     194.0                     132.0                 132.0                   82.8                     408.8             25.4             6.7         %           3.6         %           9.2         %           6.2         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(d)(e)           56.1                     62.1                     27.4                     145.6                     51.3                     59.6                     26.5                     137.4             8.2             9.4         %           4.1         %           3.4         %           6.0         %
Real Property NOI(e) $         150.9           $         74.8           $         62.9           $         288.6           $         142.7           $         72.4           $         56.3           $         271.4           $         17.2                     5.7         %           3.2         %           11.9         %           6.3         %
                                                   
Other Information                                                  
Number of properties           289                     161                     119                     569                     289                     161                     119                     569                            
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces           98,700                     54,610                     41,050                     194,360                     97,750                     54,310                     40,650                     192,710                            


               


                                                   
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022   Total Change

   % Change(c)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         410.6           $         124.3           $         153.6           $         688.5           $         385.2           $         107.3           $         141.2           $         633.7           $         54.8                     6.6         %           15.9         %           8.7         %           8.6         %
Real property - transient           0.6                     106.0                     9.6                     116.2                     0.7                     112.7                     7.2                     120.6                     (4.4 )           (9.5)        %           (6.0)        %           33.7         %           (3.7)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           411.2                     230.3                     163.2                     804.7                     385.9                     220.0                 220.0                   148.4                     754.3                     50.4                     6.5         %           4.7         %           9.9         %           6.7         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(d)(e)           110.0                     109.1                     54.4                     273.5                     100.1                     103.1                     52.4                     255.6                     17.9                     9.9         %           5.8         %           3.8         %           7.0         %
Real Property NOI(e) $         301.2           $         121.2           $         108.8           $         531.2           $         285.8           $         116.9           $         96.0           $         498.7           $         32.5                     5.4         %           3.7         %           13.2         %           6.5         %
                                                   
Other Information                                                  
Number of properties           289                     161                     119                     569                     289                     161                     119                     569                            
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces           98,700                     54,610                     41,050                     194,360                     97,750                     54,310                     40,650                     192,710                            

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7445 USD and $0.7420 USD per Canadian dollar during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

         

(d) The Company nets certain utility revenues (which include utility reimbursement revenues from residents) against related utility expenses in property operating expenses as follows (in millions):

  Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   MH   RV   Marina   Total
Utility revenue netted against related utility expense $         15.7           $         4.8           $         5.9           $         26.4           $         15.0           $         4.6           $         4.7           $         24.3        


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   MH   RV   Marina   Total
Utility revenue netted against related utility expense $         33.9           $         9.0           $         10.9           $         53.8           $         31.1           $         8.5           $         8.9           $         48.5        

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   Change   % Change   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   Change   % Change
Payroll and benefits $         49.0           $         48.2           $         0.8                   1.7         %   $         91.4           $         87.9           $         3.5                   4.0         %
Real estate taxes           27.2                     26.6                     0.6                   2.1         %             54.9                     51.9                     3.0                   5.8         %
Supplies and repairs           20.9                     19.5                     1.4                   7.2         %             35.1                     34.0                     1.1                   3.1         %
Utilities           16.1                     15.5                     0.6                   3.5         %             30.5                     30.5                     —                   0.1         %
Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance           13.8                     9.3                     4.5                   49.2         %             28.0                     18.9                     9.1                   48.6         %
Other           18.6                     18.3                     0.3                   1.8         %             33.6                     32.4                     1.2                   3.6         %
Total Same Property Operating Expenses $         145.6           $         137.4           $         8.2                   6.0         %   $         273.5           $         255.6           $         17.9                   7.0         %

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

    As of
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    MH   RV   MH   RV
Other Information                
Number of properties             289                       161                       289                       161          
                 
Sites                
MH and Annual RV sites             98,700                       31,340                       97,750                       29,240          
Transient RV sites   N/M             23,270             N/M             25,070          
Total             98,700                       54,610                       97,750                       54,310          
                 
MH and Annual RV Occupancy                
Occupancy(b)             96.9         %             100.0         %             96.9         %             100.0         %
Monthly base rent per site   $         654             $         577             $         618             $         531          
% Change of monthly base rent(c)             5.7         %             8.6         %   N/A   N/A
                 
Rental Program Statistics included in MH:                
Number of occupied sites, end of period(d)             9,640             N/A             9,200             N/A
Monthly rent per site – MH Rental Program   $         1,261             N/A   $         1,162             N/A
% Change(d)             8.5         %   N/A   N/A   N/A

N/M = Not meaningful.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV combined increased to 98.7% at June 30, 2023, from 97.0% at June 30, 2022. The 170 basis point increase was driven by MH expansion fills and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual sites.

(c) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(d) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Home Sales Summary
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
Financial Information June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Change   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Change
North America                      
Home sales $         62.3             $         82.1                     (24.1)        %   $         109.5             $         146.8                     (25.4)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           45.6                       58.5                     (22.1)        %             82.2                       104.4                     (21.3)        %
NOI $         16.7             $         23.6                     (29.2)        %   $         27.3             $         42.4                     (35.6)        %
NOI margin %*           26.8         %             28.7         %                 24.9         %             28.9         %    
                       
UK(a)                      
Home sales $         60.3             $         60.6                     (0.5)        %   $         99.4             $         60.6             64.0         %
Home cost and selling expenses           35.6                       34.4                     3.5         %             62.2                       34.4             80.8         %
NOI $         24.7             $         26.2                     (5.7)        %   $         37.2             $         26.2             42.0         %
NOI margin %*           41.0         %             43.2         %                 37.4         %             43.2         %    
                       
Total(a)                      
Home sales $         122.6             $         142.7                     (14.1)        %   $         208.9             $         207.4                     0.7         %
Home cost and selling expenses           81.2                       92.9                     (12.6)        %             144.4                       138.8                     4.0         %
NOI $         41.4             $         49.8                     (16.9)        %   $         64.5             $         68.6                     (6.0)        %
NOI margin %*           33.8         %             34.9         %                 30.9         %             33.1         %    
                       
Other information                      
Units Sold:*                      
North America           684                       977                     (30.0)        %             1,273                       1,814             (29.8)        %
UK(a)           837                       753                     11.2         %             1,426                       753             89.4         %
Total home sales(a)           1,521                       1,730                     (12.1)        %             2,699                       2,567             5.1         %
                       
Average Selling Price:*                      
North America $         91,082             $         84,033                     8.4         %   $         86,017             $         80,926             6.3         %
UK(a) $         72,043             $         80,478                     (10.5)        %   $         69,705             $         80,478             (13.4)        %

(a) UK amounts for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 cover the period from April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) through June 30, 2022.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs (excluding UK Operations)

 


    Resident Move-outs                
    % of Total Sites   Number of Move-outs   Leased Sites, Net(b)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered
Re-sales
2023 - YTD as of June 30           3.5         % (a)         4,447                   1,841                   262                   1,011                   1,193        
2022           3.0         %           5,170                   2,922                   703                   2,509                   2,864        
2021           2.7         %           5,276                   2,483                   732                   3,356                   3,528        

(a) Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

(b) Net increase in revenue producing sites.

Acquisitions
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


Property Name   Property Type   Number of Properties*   Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*   Expansion or Development Sites*   State, Province or Country   Total Purchase / Sale Price   Month Acquired
ACQUISITIONS                            
Fox Run(a)   MH           1                   68                   72           MI   $         7.0           January
Savannah Yacht Center(b)   Marina           1                   24                   —           GA             100.0           March
First Quarter 2023               2                   92                   72               $         107.0            
                             
Acquisitions in 2023               2                   92                   72               $         107.0            

(a) In conjunction with the acquisition of this ground-up development project, the Company issued 31,289 Common OP units valued at $4.4 million. The Company also delivered 68 of the 140 sites during the first quarter.

(b) In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company issued one million Series K preferred OP units to cover the total purchase price of $100.0 million.

Capital Expenditures and Investments
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Six Months Ended   Year Ended
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  MH / RV   Marina   MH / RV   Marina   MH / RV   Marina
Recurring Capital Expenditures(a) $         23.1           $         16.9           $         51.0           $         22.8           $         45.3           $         19.3        
                       
Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(a)                      
Lot Modifications $         25.4           N/A   $         39.1           N/A   $         28.8           N/A
Growth Projects           13.0                     39.7                     28.4                     71.1                     25.6                     51.4        
Rebranding           3.4           N/A             15.0           N/A     6.1   N/A
Acquisitions           124.8                     159.1                     2,788.1                     522.5                     944.3                     852.9        
Expansion and Development           150.9                     15.7                     247.9                     13.9                     191.8                     9.9        
Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures           317.5                     214.5                     3,118.5                     607.5                     1,196.6                     914.2        
Total $         340.6           $         231.4           $         3,169.5           $         630.3           $         1,241.9           $         933.5        
Other Information                      
Recurring Capex per Site, Slip and Dry Storage Spaces(b)* $         173           $         223           $         397           $         582           $         371             491

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites and Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.

Capitalization Overview
(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)

 


    As of
    June 30, 2023
Equity and enterprise value   Common Equivalent Shares   Share Price*   Capitalization
Common shares           124,401           $         130.46           $         16,229.4          
Convertible securities            
Common OP units           2,446           $         130.46                     319.1          
Preferred OP units           2,654           $         130.46                     346.2          
Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization(a)           129,501                         16,894.7          
Plus: Debt, per the balance sheet                     7,614.0          
Total capitalization                     24,508.7          
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash)                     (49.0 )
Enterprise value(b)           $         24,459.7          
             
             
Debt       Weighted Average Maturity
(in years)* 		  Debt Outstanding
Secured debt         9.5   $         3,373.0          
Unsecured debt         5.2             4,241.0          
Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet         7.1             7,614.0          
Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt                     41.7          
Total debt(b)           $         7,655.7          
             
             
Corporate debt rating and outlook