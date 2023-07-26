Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

Net Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.72 for the Quarter Increased by 18% Year-over-Year

Core FFO per Share of $1.96 for the Quarter, in line with Guidance

Same Property NOI Grew by 6.3% and 6.5%, for the Quarter and Year-to-Date over the 2022 Periods;

Strong Demand and Effective Expense Management Drove Outperformance

Same Property Adjusted Occupancy for MH and RV Increased by 170 Basis Points, Year-over-Year

Solid Transient-to-Annual RV Site Conversions of over 750 Sites

Revising Full-Year Core FFO per Share Guidance for 2023 to $7.09 - $7.23

Increasing Guidance for Total Same Property NOI Growth to 5.3% - 6.1%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2023.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $74.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the same period in 2022, an 18% increase.





For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $59.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $74.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, were $1.96 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.19 per Share, respectively, representing 3.0% and 5.3% decreases as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022.





for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, were $1.96 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.19 per Share, respectively, representing 3.0% and 5.3% decreases as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by 6.3% and 6.5% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period in 2022.





"We delivered strong second quarter results that were in line with our expectations, driven by the reliability of our real property operations which produce steady growth through economic cycles," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO. "This growth was demonstrated across each of our segments which possess sustained compelling market dynamics. In Manufactured Housing, we are pleased with our ability to outpace inflation rates in rental income, while also realizing a steady increase in occupancy levels. In our RV segment, we continued to successfully convert transient guests into annual residents at a record pace. Our outperformance in Marinas was primarily fueled by robust demand, as our members recognize the value of our industry-leading marina network. In the UK, where a more challenging macro environment is creating home sales headwinds, we continue to see strength in real property income generation. Overall, we remain highly confident in our ability to produce solid cash flow growth and generate value throughout our exceptional MH, RV and Marina portfolios."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.1% at June 30, 2023, as compared to 97.2% at June 30, 2022.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,039 sites, as compared to an increase of 950 sites during the corresponding period in 2022, a 9.4% increase.





Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled over 750 sites during the second quarter of 2023 and account for 72.6% of the revenue producing site gains.





Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2022, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 MH RV Marina Total Revenue 6.7 % 3.6 % 9.2 % 6.2 % Expense 9.4 % 4.1 % 3.4 % 6.0 % NOI 5.7 % 3.2 % 11.9 % 6.3 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 MH RV Marina Total Revenue 6.5 % 4.7 % 9.9 % 6.7 % Expense 9.9 % 5.8 % 3.8 % 7.0 % NOI 5.4 % 3.7 % 13.2 % 6.5 % Number of Properties 289 161 119 569

Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased 170 basis points to 98.7% at June 30, 2023, from 97.0% at June 30, 2022.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company expanded its existing communities by over 110 sites.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.6 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 7.1 years. At June 30, 2023, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.2 times.

2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

The Company is updating full-year 2023 and establishing third quarter 2023 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO per Share



Full-Year Ending December 31, 2023 Third Quarter Ending

September 30, 2023 Prior FY Guidance Revised FY Range Diluted EPS $ 2.12 $ 2.32 $ 2.11 $ 2.25 $ 1.36 $ 1.43 Depreciation and amortization 5.06 5.06 5.07 5.07 1.26 1.26 Gain / (loss) on sale of assets (0.30 ) (0.30 ) (0.28 ) (0.28 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.09 0.01 0.01 Other adjustments(a) 0.27 0.27 0.10 0.10 (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Core FFO(b) per Share $ 7.22 $ 7.42 $ 7.09 $ 7.23 $ 2.49 $ 2.56

(a) Other adjustments consist primarily of deferred taxes, changes in remeasurement gains / (losses), contingent legal and insurance gains and other items presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to Core FFO on page 6.

(b) The Company's updated guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate in effect provided in the 2023 Guidance Assumptions table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised and initial guidance are not material.

The 2.2% downward revision to the midpoint of full-year guidance is due primarily to lower expected UK home sales NOI, higher interest expense related to short-term interest rate increases since April 26, 2023, and a modest reduction to expected Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI as compared to prior guidance. In addition to the assumptions underlying the Company's revised 2023 guidance detailed in the table below, the Company expects total same property NOI to increase 3.2% - 4.5% during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023:

FY 2022 Expected Change in 2023 2023 Guidance Assumptions (dollars in millions) Actual Results Prior FY Guidance July 26, 2023 Update Consolidated Portfolio: Total real property NOI 6.1% - 7.0% 6.1% - 6.9% Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI $53.3 - $55.3 $50.4 - $52.9 General and administrative expenses $252.2 - $256.0 $249.9 - $255.4 North America home sales contribution to Core FFO(a) $18.9 - $19.7 $18.9 - $21.7 UK UK real property NOI $62.2 - $65.5 $63.6 - $65.6 UK home sales NOI $79.1 - $82.4 $65.7 - $75.4 UK NOI $141.3 - $147.9 $129.3 - $141.0 Same Property Portfolio(b) MH NOI (289 properties) $ 569.7 4.6% - 5.4% 5.2% - 5.8% RV NOI (161 properties) $ 281.7 4.4% - 5.6% 3.4% - 4.6% Marina NOI (119 properties) $ 210.8 6.8% - 8.0% 8.0% - 9.0% Total Same Property Pool (569 Properties): Revenue from real property $ 1,601.0 6.2% - 6.6% 6.2% - 6.5% Property operating expenses(c)(d) $ 538.8 7.9% - 8.8% 7.2% - 7.9% Same Property NOI $ 1,062.2 5.0% - 6.0% 5.3% - 6.1% Exchange rates in effect at: December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 U.S. Dollar ("USD") / Pound Sterling ("GBP") 1.21 1.24 1.27 USD / Canadian Dollar ("CAD") 0.74 0.74 0.75 USD / Australian Dollar ("AUS") 0.68 0.67 0.66





Footnotes to 2023 Guidance Assumptions (a) FFO from home sales in North America is net of home selling expenses and includes the gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated homes is excluded. (b) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as currency figures included within the 2022 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2023 guidance. (c) Total Same Property results net $101.1 million of utility revenue for 2022 actual results and $108.0 million for 2023 guidance against the related utility expense in property operating expenses. (d) 2022 actual results exclude $1.3 million of expense incurred at recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards. The improvements included items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.





Seasonality (Updated as of July 26, 2023) 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 16 % 25 % 41 % 18 % Marina 20 % 27 % 29 % 24 % Total Same Property 21 % 26 % 30 % 23 % UK NOI: Real property 10 % 27 % 42 % 21 % Home sales 16 % 33 % 34 % 17 % Total NOI from UK Operations 13 % 30 % 38 % 19 % Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI 5 % 37 % 49 % 9 % Consolidated EBITDA 19 % 27 % 33 % 21 % Core FFO per Share 17 % 28 % 35 % 20 %

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through July 26, 2023, and the effect of a property disposition under contract expected to close during the third quarter 2023. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarters Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.72 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.04 $ 1.32 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.72 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.04 $ 1.32 $ 0.61 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.93 $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 FFO per Share(a)* $ 1.95 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 $ 2.54 $ 1.95 Core FFO per Share(a)* $ 1.96 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 2.65 $ 2.02 Real Property NOI MH $ 168.7 $ 156.9 $ 153.5 $ 166.8 $ 158.2 RV 76.5 45.8 46.1 127.0 78.8 Marinas 72.4 52.0 58.3 77.8 63.0 Total $ 317.6 $ 254.7 $ 257.9 $ 371.6 $ 300.0 Recurring EBITDA $ 339.7 $ 237.4 $ 236.3 $ 408.1 $ 328.4 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest* 4.3 x 4.6 x 5.2 x 5.7 x 5.9 x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 17,561.4 $ 17,363.8 $ 17,084.2 $ 16,484.6 $ 16,397.8 Total debt $ 7,614.0 $ 7,462.0 $ 7,197.2 $ 6,711.0 $ 6,930.9 Total liabilities $ 9,474.8 $ 9,294.8 $ 8,992.8 $ 8,354.6 $ 8,566.3 Operating Information* Properties MH 354 354 353 350 349 RV 182 182 182 181 182 Marina 135 135 134 131 130 Total 671 671 669 662 661 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* Manufactured homes 118,170 117,970 118,020 116,910 116,420 Annual RV 31,620 30,860 30,330 32,030 31,770 Transient RV 30,270 30,870 31,180 31,150 31,990 Total sites 180,060 179,700 179,530 180,090 180,180 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(b) 48,180 47,990 47,820 46,190 45,910 Occupancy* MH occupancy (including UK) 95.3 % 95.1 % 95.0 % 95.5 % 95.6 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 96.3 % 96.1 % 96.0 % 96.5 % 96.6 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(c) (excluding UK Operations)* MH leased sites, net 285 278 346 122 132 RV leased sites, net 754 524 267 567 818 Total leased sites, net 1,039 802 613 689 950

(a) Excludes the effects of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

(b) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(c) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

(d)

Portfolio Overview as of June 30, 2023





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV RV Transient Sites



Total MH and RV Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % Florida 129 40,200 97.4 % 4,200 44,400 3,400 Michigan 85 32,740 96.8 % 660 33,400 1,250 California 37 6,900 98.8 % 1,900 8,800 940 Texas 31 8,910 94.9 % 2,510 11,420 1,960 Ontario, Canada 16 4,650 100.0 % 530 5,180 1,470 Connecticut 16 1,910 94.4 % 90 2,000 — Maine 16 2,610 95.0 % 1,090 3,700 200 Arizona 13 4,540 93.8 % 970 5,510 — Indiana 12 3,160 97.4 % 1,020 4,180 180 New Jersey 11 2,960 100.0 % 1,090 4,050 260 Colorado 11 2,800 88.7 % 990 3,790 1,490 Virginia 10 1,480 99.7 % 1,970 3,450 750 New York 10 1,500 99.1 % 1,440 2,940 780 New Hampshire 10 1,740 99.9 % 660 2,400 100 Other 74 15,740 98.3 % 7,800 23,540 1,170 North America Total 481 131,840 97.1 % 26,920 158,760 13,950 United Kingdom 55 17,950 90.1 % 3,350 21,300 1,770 Total 536 149,790 96.3 % 30,270 180,060 15,720





Marina Properties



Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Location Florida 21 5,200 Rhode Island 12 3,460 California 11 5,710 Connecticut 11 3,330 New York 9 3,020 Maryland 9 2,630 Massachusetts 9 2,520 Other 53 22,310 Total 135 48,180





Properties



Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Total Portfolio 671 228,240

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Land $ 4,039.5 $ 4,322.3 Land improvements and buildings 11,323.5 10,903.4 Rental homes and improvements 694.1 645.2 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 941.8 839.0 Investment property 16,998.9 16,709.9 Accumulated depreciation (3,011.4 ) (2,738.9 ) Investment property, net 13,987.5 13,971.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 68.7 90.4 Marketable securities 110.4 127.3 Inventory of manufactured homes 236.6 202.7 Notes and other receivables, net 733.3 617.3 Goodwill 1,104.2 1,018.4 Other intangible assets, net 385.4 402.0 Other assets, net 935.3 655.1 Total Assets $ 17,561.4 $ 17,084.2 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,373.0 $ 3,217.8 Unsecured debt 4,241.0 3,979.4 Distributions payable 118.0 111.3 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 430.9 352.1 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 353.6 396.3 Other liabilities 958.3 935.9 Total Liabilities 9,474.8 8,992.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 298.1 202.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,567.5 9,549.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 37.6 (9.9 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,898.2 ) (1,731.2 ) Total SUI shareholders' equity 7,708.1 7,809.8 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 80.4 78.7 Total noncontrolling interests 80.4 78.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,788.5 7,888.5 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,561.4 $ 17,084.2

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 430.3 $ 390.0 10.3 % $ 828.3 $ 732.8 13.0 % Real property - transient 95.9 98.1 (2.2) % 139.3 143.1 (2.7) % Home sales 122.6 142.7 (14.1) % 208.9 207.4 0.7 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 190.9 167.6 13.9 % 293.5 248.8 18.0 % Interest 14.0 7.3 91.8 % 25.4 14.1 80.1 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 9.8 8.6 14.0 % 19.3 16.6 16.3 % Total Revenues 863.5 814.3 6.0 % 1,514.7 1,362.8 11.1 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 178.6 160.4 11.3 % 335.2 284.5 17.8 % Real estate tax 30.0 27.7 8.3 % 60.1 53.8 11.7 % Home costs and selling 81.2 92.9 (12.6) % 144.4 138.8 4.0 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 171.7 142.7 20.3 % 271.7 218.4 24.4 % General and administrative 62.3 62.2 0.2 % 126.2 117.9 7.0 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net (0.1 ) 0.1 N/M 0.9 0.1 N/M Business combinations 0.2 15.0 (98.7) % 3.0 15.5 (80.6) % Depreciation and amortization 164.1 150.1 9.3 % 319.7 298.0 7.3 % Asset impairments 6.5 0.1 N/M 8.9 0.7 N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 (100.0) % — 0.4 (100.0) % Interest 79.2 55.3 43.2 % 155.8 100.5 55.0 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.9 1.1 (18.2) % 1.9 2.1 (9.5) % Total Expenses 774.6 707.7 9.5 % 1,427.8 1,230.7 16.0 % Income Before Other Items 88.9 106.6 (16.6) % 86.9 132.1 (34.2) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 5.8 (32.3 ) N/M (14.1 ) (66.8 ) (78.9) % Gain on foreign currency exchanges 2.7 9.0 — — 6.8 — Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties (0.6 ) (0.1 ) N/M (2.2 ) 13.3 N/M Other income / (expense), net(a) (0.8 ) 0.4 N/M (1.8 ) (0.2 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.1 ) — N/A (1.8 ) 0.2 N/M Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates (0.7 ) 0.9 N/M (0.9 ) 1.8 N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates — 0.4 (100.0) % (4.5 ) 0.5 N/M Current tax expense (5.4 ) (3.9 ) 38.5 % (9.3 ) (5.2 ) 78.8 % Deferred tax benefit 7.7 0.3 N/M 12.3 0.3 N/M Net Income 97.5 81.3 19.9 % 64.6 82.8 (22.0) % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 3.1 — 5.7 6.1 — Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.4 4.2 4.8 % (0.8 ) 2.0 N/M Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 89.8 $ 74.0 21.4 % $ 59.7 $ 74.7 (20.1) % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(a) 123.4 120.0 2.8 % 123.4 117.6 4.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(a) 123.4 120.0 2.8 % 123.4 120.4 2.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.61 18.0 % $ 0.48 $ 0.63 (23.8) % Diluted earnings per share(b) $ 0.72 $ 0.61 18.0 % $ 0.48 $ 0.63 (23.8) %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 89.8 $ 74.0 $ 59.7 $ 74.7 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 163.4 149.4 318.3 297.1 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Asset impairments 6.5 0.1 8.9 0.7 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (5.8 ) 32.3 14.1 66.8 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates — (0.4 ) 4.5 (0.5 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 — 1.8 (0.2 ) (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect 0.8 0.1 4.3 (13.3 ) Add: Returns on preferred OP units 1.5 3.4 5.2 6.7 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.3 4.2 (1.1 ) 2.0 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (10.6 ) (17.2 ) (18.5 ) (32.3 ) FFO(a) $ 249.1 $ 246.0 $ 397.3 $ 401.8 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(a) 4.9 17.8 11.4 20.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 0.4 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (0.1 ) 0.2 0.9 0.2 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net 5.5 — 11.0 — Gain on foreign currency exchanges (2.7 ) (9.0 ) — (6.8 ) Other adjustments, net(a) (7.1 ) (0.5 ) (10.7 ) 1.4 Core FFO(a)(b) $ 249.6 $ 254.6 $ 409.9 $ 417.9 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 127.4 126.0 128.6 123.9 FFO per Share(b) $ 1.95 $ 1.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 3.19 $ 3.37

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information, including the Home sales contribution to FFO.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 89.8 $ 74.0 $ 59.7 $ 74.7 Interest income (14.0 ) (7.3 ) (25.4 ) (14.1 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (9.8 ) (8.6 ) (19.3 ) (16.6 ) General and administrative 62.3 62.2 126.2 117.9 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (0.1 ) 0.1 0.9 0.1 Business combination expense 0.2 15.0 3.0 15.5 Depreciation and amortization 164.1 150.1 319.7 298.0 Asset impairments 6.5 0.1 8.9 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 0.4 Interest expense 79.2 55.3 155.8 100.5 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.9 1.1 1.9 2.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (5.8 ) 32.3 14.1 66.8 Gain on foreign currency exchanges (2.7 ) (9.0 ) — (6.8 ) (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties 0.6 0.1 2.2 (13.3 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) 0.8 (0.4 ) 1.8 0.2 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 — 1.8 (0.2 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 0.7 (0.9 ) 0.9 (1.8 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates — (0.4 ) 4.5 (0.5 ) Current tax expense 5.4 3.9 9.3 5.2 Deferred tax benefit (7.7 ) (0.3 ) (12.3 ) (0.3 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 3.1 5.7 6.1 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.4 4.2 (0.8 ) 2.0 NOI $ 378.2 $ 374.7 $ 658.6 $ 636.6





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Real Property NOI(a) $ 317.6 $ 300.0 $ 572.3 $ 537.6 Home Sales NOI(a) 41.4 49.8 64.5 68.6 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a) 19.2 24.9 21.8 30.4 NOI $ 378.2 $ 374.7 $ 658.6 $ 636.6

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 89.8 $ 74.0 $ 59.7 $ 74.7 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 164.1 150.1 319.7 298.0 Asset impairments 6.5 0.1 8.9 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 0.4 Interest expense 79.2 55.3 155.8 100.5 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.9 1.1 1.9 2.1 Current tax expense 5.4 3.9 9.3 5.2 Deferred tax benefit (7.7 ) (0.3 ) (12.3 ) (0.3 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 0.7 (0.9 ) 0.9 (1.8 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties 0.6 0.1 2.2 (13.3 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (10.6 ) (17.2 ) (18.5 ) (32.3 ) EBITDAre $ 328.9 $ 266.3 $ 527.6 $ 433.9 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net (0.1 ) 0.1 0.9 0.1 Business combination expense 0.2 15.0 3.0 15.5 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (5.8 ) 32.3 14.1 66.8 Gain on foreign currency exchanges (2.7 ) (9.0 ) — (6.8 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) 0.8 (0.4 ) 1.8 0.2 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 — 1.8 (0.2 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates — (0.4 ) 4.5 (0.5 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 3.1 5.7 6.1 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.4 4.2 (0.8 ) 2.0 Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 10.6 17.2 18.5 32.3 Recurring EBITDA $ 339.7 $ 328.4 $ 577.1 $ 549.4

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 MH MH Financial Information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK(a) Total RV Marinas Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 224.0 $ 28.4 $ 252.4 $ 72.7 $ 105.2 $ 430.3 $ 209.0 $ 20.0 $ 229.0 $ 69.1 $ 91.9 $ 390.0 Real property - transient 0.3 13.4 13.7 75.5 6.7 95.9 0.4 12.9 13.3 79.8 5.0 98.1 Total operating revenues 224.3 41.8 266.1 148.2 111.9 526.2 209.4 32.9 242.3 148.9 96.9 488.1 Expenses Property operating expenses 73.0 24.4 97.4 71.7 39.5 208.6 66.6 17.5 84.1 70.1 33.9 188.1 Real Property NOI $ 151.3 $ 17.4 $ 168.7 $ 76.5 $ 72.4 $ 317.6 $ 142.8 $ 15.4 $ 158.2 $ 78.8 $ 63.0 $ 300.0 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 MH MH Financial Information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK(a) Total RV Marinas Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 447.4 $ 55.9 $ 503.3 $ 134.5 $ 190.5 $ 828.3 $ 417.3 $ 20.0 $ 437.3 $ 129.8 $ 165.7 $ 732.8 Real property - transient 0.8 14.8 15.6 113.3 10.4 139.3 0.9 12.9 13.8 121.8 7.5 143.1 Total operating revenues 448.2 70.7 518.9 247.8 200.9 967.6 418.2 32.9 451.1 251.6 173.2 875.9 Expenses Property operating expenses 146.4 46.9 193.3 125.5 76.5 395.3 131.9 17.5 149.4 122.7 66.2 338.3 Real Property NOI $ 301.8 $ 23.8 $ 325.6 $ 122.3 $ 124.4 $ 572.3 $ 286.3 $ 15.4 $ 301.7 $ 128.9 $ 107.0 $ 537.6 As of June 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2022 MH MH Other information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK(a) Total RV Marinas Total Number of properties 299 55 354 182 135 671 296 53 349 182 130 661 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b) 100,220 17,950 118,170 31,620 48,180 197,970 99,180 17,240 116,420 31,770 45,910 194,100 Transient sites N/M 3,350 3,350 26,920 N/A 30,270 N/M 3,310 3,310 28,680 N/A 31,990 Total 100,220 21,300 121,520 58,540 48,180 228,240 99,180 20,550 119,730 60,450 45,910 226,090 MH and Annual RV Occupancy 96.2 % 90.1 % 95.3 % 100.0 % N/A 96.3 % 96.3 % 91.4 % 95.6 % 100.0 % N/A 96.6 %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(a) UK amounts for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 cover April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) to June 30, 2022.

(b) MH annual sites included 9,721 and 9,204 rental homes in the Company's Rental Program during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at June 30, 2023 was $630.0 million, an increase of 17.8% from $535.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 206.7 $ 67.0 $ 84.2 $ 357.9 $ 193.8 $ 57.5 $ 78.0 $ 329.3 $ 28.6 6.7 % 16.2 % 8.1 % 8.7 % Real property - transient 0.3 69.9 6.1 76.3 0.2 74.5 4.8 79.5 (3.2 ) 46.2 % (6.1) % 27.1 % (4.0) % Total Same Property operating revenues 207.0 136.9 90.3 434.2 194.0 132.0 132.0 82.8 408.8 25.4 6.7 % 3.6 % 9.2 % 6.2 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 56.1 62.1 27.4 145.6 51.3 59.6 26.5 137.4 8.2 9.4 % 4.1 % 3.4 % 6.0 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 150.9 $ 74.8 $ 62.9 $ 288.6 $ 142.7 $ 72.4 $ 56.3 $ 271.4 $ 17.2 5.7 % 3.2 % 11.9 % 6.3 % Other Information Number of properties 289 161 119 569 289 161 119 569 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces 98,700 54,610 41,050 194,360 97,750 54,310 40,650 192,710









Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 410.6 $ 124.3 $ 153.6 $ 688.5 $ 385.2 $ 107.3 $ 141.2 $ 633.7 $ 54.8 6.6 % 15.9 % 8.7 % 8.6 % Real property - transient 0.6 106.0 9.6 116.2 0.7 112.7 7.2 120.6 (4.4 ) (9.5) % (6.0) % 33.7 % (3.7) % Total Same Property operating revenues 411.2 230.3 163.2 804.7 385.9 220.0 220.0 148.4 754.3 50.4 6.5 % 4.7 % 9.9 % 6.7 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 110.0 109.1 54.4 273.5 100.1 103.1 52.4 255.6 17.9 9.9 % 5.8 % 3.8 % 7.0 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 301.2 $ 121.2 $ 108.8 $ 531.2 $ 285.8 $ 116.9 $ 96.0 $ 498.7 $ 32.5 5.4 % 3.7 % 13.2 % 6.5 % Other Information Number of properties 289 161 119 569 289 161 119 569 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces 98,700 54,610 41,050 194,360 97,750 54,310 40,650 192,710

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7445 USD and $0.7420 USD per Canadian dollar during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

(d) The Company nets certain utility revenues (which include utility reimbursement revenues from residents) against related utility expenses in property operating expenses as follows (in millions):

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 MH RV Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Utility revenue netted against related utility expense $ 15.7 $ 4.8 $ 5.9 $ 26.4 $ 15.0 $ 4.6 $ 4.7 $ 24.3





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 MH RV Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Utility revenue netted against related utility expense $ 33.9 $ 9.0 $ 10.9 $ 53.8 $ 31.1 $ 8.5 $ 8.9 $ 48.5

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change % Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change % Change Payroll and benefits $ 49.0 $ 48.2 $ 0.8 1.7 % $ 91.4 $ 87.9 $ 3.5 4.0 % Real estate taxes 27.2 26.6 0.6 2.1 % 54.9 51.9 3.0 5.8 % Supplies and repairs 20.9 19.5 1.4 7.2 % 35.1 34.0 1.1 3.1 % Utilities 16.1 15.5 0.6 3.5 % 30.5 30.5 — 0.1 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 13.8 9.3 4.5 49.2 % 28.0 18.9 9.1 48.6 % Other 18.6 18.3 0.3 1.8 % 33.6 32.4 1.2 3.6 % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 145.6 $ 137.4 $ 8.2 6.0 % $ 273.5 $ 255.6 $ 17.9 7.0 %

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

As of June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties 289 161 289 161 Sites MH and Annual RV sites 98,700 31,340 97,750 29,240 Transient RV sites N/M 23,270 N/M 25,070 Total 98,700 54,610 97,750 54,310 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(b) 96.9 % 100.0 % 96.9 % 100.0 % Monthly base rent per site $ 654 $ 577 $ 618 $ 531 % Change of monthly base rent(c) 5.7 % 8.6 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH: Number of occupied sites, end of period(d) 9,640 N/A 9,200 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH Rental Program $ 1,261 N/A $ 1,162 N/A % Change(d) 8.5 % N/A N/A N/A

N/M = Not meaningful.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV combined increased to 98.7% at June 30, 2023, from 97.0% at June 30, 2022. The 170 basis point increase was driven by MH expansion fills and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual sites.

(c) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(d) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Financial Information June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change North America Home sales $ 62.3 $ 82.1 (24.1) % $ 109.5 $ 146.8 (25.4) % Home cost and selling expenses 45.6 58.5 (22.1) % 82.2 104.4 (21.3) % NOI $ 16.7 $ 23.6 (29.2) % $ 27.3 $ 42.4 (35.6) % NOI margin %* 26.8 % 28.7 % 24.9 % 28.9 % UK(a) Home sales $ 60.3 $ 60.6 (0.5) % $ 99.4 $ 60.6 64.0 % Home cost and selling expenses 35.6 34.4 3.5 % 62.2 34.4 80.8 % NOI $ 24.7 $ 26.2 (5.7) % $ 37.2 $ 26.2 42.0 % NOI margin %* 41.0 % 43.2 % 37.4 % 43.2 % Total(a) Home sales $ 122.6 $ 142.7 (14.1) % $ 208.9 $ 207.4 0.7 % Home cost and selling expenses 81.2 92.9 (12.6) % 144.4 138.8 4.0 % NOI $ 41.4 $ 49.8 (16.9) % $ 64.5 $ 68.6 (6.0) % NOI margin %* 33.8 % 34.9 % 30.9 % 33.1 % Other information Units Sold:* North America 684 977 (30.0) % 1,273 1,814 (29.8) % UK(a) 837 753 11.2 % 1,426 753 89.4 % Total home sales(a) 1,521 1,730 (12.1) % 2,699 2,567 5.1 % Average Selling Price:* North America $ 91,082 $ 84,033 8.4 % $ 86,017 $ 80,926 6.3 % UK(a) $ 72,043 $ 80,478 (10.5) % $ 69,705 $ 80,478 (13.4) %

(a) UK amounts for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 cover the period from April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) through June 30, 2022.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs (excluding UK Operations)





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net(b) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2023 - YTD as of June 30 3.5 % (a) 4,447 1,841 262 1,011 1,193 2022 3.0 % 5,170 2,922 703 2,509 2,864 2021 2.7 % 5,276 2,483 732 3,356 3,528

(a) Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

(b) Net increase in revenue producing sites.

Acquisitions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* Expansion or Development Sites* State, Province or Country Total Purchase / Sale Price Month Acquired ACQUISITIONS Fox Run(a) MH 1 68 72 MI $ 7.0 January Savannah Yacht Center(b) Marina 1 24 — GA 100.0 March First Quarter 2023 2 92 72 $ 107.0 Acquisitions in 2023 2 92 72 $ 107.0

(a) In conjunction with the acquisition of this ground-up development project, the Company issued 31,289 Common OP units valued at $4.4 million. The Company also delivered 68 of the 140 sites during the first quarter.

(b) In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company issued one million Series K preferred OP units to cover the total purchase price of $100.0 million.

Capital Expenditures and Investments

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina Recurring Capital Expenditures(a) $ 23.1 $ 16.9 $ 51.0 $ 22.8 $ 45.3 $ 19.3 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(a) Lot Modifications $ 25.4 N/A $ 39.1 N/A $ 28.8 N/A Growth Projects 13.0 39.7 28.4 71.1 25.6 51.4 Rebranding 3.4 N/A 15.0 N/A 6.1 N/A Acquisitions 124.8 159.1 2,788.1 522.5 944.3 852.9 Expansion and Development 150.9 15.7 247.9 13.9 191.8 9.9 Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 317.5 214.5 3,118.5 607.5 1,196.6 914.2 Total $ 340.6 $ 231.4 $ 3,169.5 $ 630.3 $ 1,241.9 $ 933.5 Other Information Recurring Capex per Site, Slip and Dry Storage Spaces(b)* $ 173 $ 223 $ 397 $ 582 $ 371 491

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites and Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.

Capitalization Overview

