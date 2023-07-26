Submit Release
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

“Horizon’s favorable second quarter earnings reflect the strength of our diversified business model across our retail, commercial and wealth platforms,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “Our seasoned and granular deposit base performed well, maintaining a measured approach to funding costs while navigating a highly competitive market and shifting client demand to interest bearing products. These efforts paired well with our strategy of focusing loan production on higher yielding categories, resulting in improved yields and spread income. In the second quarter, we also posted strong non–interest income growth, with the active engagement of our clients in card spending and mortgage banking services. The positive results of our core revenue drivers were complimented by our consistent credit quality strength and our long standing expense management discipline.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Increased net income to $18.8 million or $0.43 per diluted share, from $18.2 million or $0.42 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $46.2 million increased from $45.2 million in the linked quarter. Second quarter 2023 net interest income benefited from average total loan and earning asset growth over the linked quarter, as well as a swap termination fee of $1.5 million that contributed approximately $0.02 to diluted earnings per share.
  • Non–interest income expanded to $11.0 million from $9.6 million in the linked quarter.
  • Continued to manage non–interest expense as a percentage of average assets to less than 1.90% on an annualized basis, totaling $36.3 million, or 1.86%, compared to $34.5 million, or 1.79% in the linked quarter.
  • Deposits remained resilient during the quarter, totaling $5.71 billion at period end, compared to $5.70 billion on March 31, 2023.
  • Loans grew to $4.27 billion at period end, increasing by 2.2% annualized during the quarter and 5.3% annualized since December 31, 2022.
  • Maintained consistent and sound asset quality with 30 to 89 days delinquent loans representing 0.26% of total loans and non–performing loans representing 0.52% of total loans at period end, as well as net charge–offs representing 0.01% of average loans during the quarter.
  • Tangible common equity continued to improve to 6.91% of tangible assets on June 30, 2023, an improvement of 4 basis points during the quarter and 35 basis points since December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s capital position was strong with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 8.72% and 13.03%, respectively.
  • Horizon’s annualized dividend yield was robust at 6.15% as of June 30, 2023, with cash maintained at the holding company level representing approximately eight quarters of dividend payments and fixed costs.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2023       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 52,044  
Net interest margin     2.69 %     2.67 %     3.13 %
Adjusted net interest margin     2.57 %     2.65 %     3.06 %
                         


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2023     2023     2022  
Interest earning assets   4.39 %   4.17 %   3.39 %
Interest bearing liabilities   2.10 %   1.85 %   0.34 %
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
Non-interest Income and   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Mortgage Banking Income     2023     2023     2022
Total non–interest income   $ 10,997   $ 9,620   $ 12,434
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,005     785     2,501
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     640     713     319
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Non-interest Expense     2023       2023       2022  
Total non–interest expense   $ 36,262     $ 34,524     $ 35,404  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.86 %     1.79 %     1.90 %
                         


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Credit Quality   2023     2023     2022  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.17 %   1.17 %   1.32 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.52 %   0.47 %   0.51 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
                   


    June 30, Net Reserve   December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses     2023     2Q23   1Q23     2022  
Commercial   $ 30,354     $ (802 )   $ (1,289 )   $ 32,445  
Retail Mortgage     3,648       (799 )     (1,130 )     5,577  
Warehouse     893       95       (222 )     1,020  
Consumer     15,081       1,956       1,703       11,422  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 49,976     $ 450     $ (938 )   $ 50,464  
ACL / Total Loans     1.17 %             1.21 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 5,519     $ (639 )   $ (121 )   $ 6,279  
                                 

“Horizon’s unwavering focus on lending to well qualified commercial and consumer borrowers in our dynamic local markets was reflected in our strong asset quality metrics,” Mr. Prame said. “Our consistent and conservative underwriting practices are expected to outperform relative to the industry, and we believe we are well positioned to navigate potential shifts in the economic outlook.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.8 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.42, for the linked quarter and $24.9 million, or $0.57, for the prior year period. The change in net income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter, reflects growth in non–interest income of $1.4 million, improved net interest income of $923,000 and lower income tax expense of $411,000, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $1.7 million and a modest increase in credit loss expense of $438,000.

Net interest income was $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.2 million in the linked quarter, benefiting from growth in average loans receivable and average interest earning assets, as well as a swap termination fee of $1.5 million.

Total non–interest income was $1.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $717,000 increase in interchange fees, a $520,000 increase in gain on sale of investment securities and a $220,000 increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, offset by a decrease of $73,000 in mortgage servicing income net of impairment and a decrease of $28,000 in fiduciary activities.

Total non–interest expense was $1.7 million higher in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from merit increases, commission expense and higher variable health care costs, a $300,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense and an increase in loan expenses, offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense and outside services expense from the linked quarter.

Horizon’s effective tax rate was 7.2% for the second quarter of 2023, with income tax expense of $1.5 million decreasing $411,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin was 2.69% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.67% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 22 basis points, offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 25 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding the aforementioned swap termination fee and acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.57% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.65% for the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.27 billion on June 30, 2023 compared to $4.25 billion on March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, mortgage warehouse loans increased $29.4 million, residential mortgage loans increased $12.3 million, loans held for sale increased $4.5 million and commercial loans increased $820,000, offset by measured payoffs and pay downs of lower yielding indirect auto loans that were the primary driver of a $23.2 million decrease in consumer loans.

The lending activities for the quarter were well balanced, with mortgage activities increasing with client demand and consumer lending displaying the strategic shift of the organization to focus on higher yielding assets. Commercial lending activity for the quarter was strong but impacted by accelerated large pay downs during the last week of the quarter.

Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  June 30,   March 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2023     2023   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial $ 2,506,279   $ 2,505,459   $ 820     0.0 %   0.1 %
Residential mortgage   674,751     662,459     12,292     1.9 %   7.4 %
Consumer   1,002,885     1,026,076     (23,191 )   (2.3 )%   (9.1 )%
Subtotal   4,183,915     4,193,994     (10,079 )   (0.2 )%   (1.0 )%
Loans held for sale   6,933     2,409     4,524     187.8 %   753.2 %
Mortgage warehouse   82,345     52,957     29,388     55.5 %   222.6 %
Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,273,193   $ 4,249,360   $ 23,833     0.6 %   2.2 %
                               

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.71 billion on June 30, 2023 increased 0.13% compared to $5.70 billion on March 31, 2023.

The deposit mix at the end of the second quarter of 2023 represented the demand for clients to earn more interest on their excess funds and consumers spending excess liquidity. Horizon successfully held deposits in the quarter while continuing to prudently manage funding costs as the Bank’s long–tenured and granular core deposit relationships remained with the Bank, reflecting the stability of the Bank’s in–market deposit portfolio.

Deposit Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  June 30,   March 31,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2023     2023   $ Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,170,055   $ 1,231,845   $ (61,790 )   (5.0 )%   (20.3 )%
Interest bearing   3,289,474     3,402,525     (113,051 )   (3.3 )%   (13.5 )%
Time deposits   1,249,803     1,067,575     182,228     17.1 %   69.2 %
Total deposits $ 5,709,332   $ 5,701,945   $ 7,387     0.1 %   0.5 %
                               

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank continued to exceed regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity totaled $709.2 million at June 30, 2023 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 8.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share (“TBVPS”) grew to $12.34, increasing $0.17 during the second quarter of 2023 and $0.75 during the first six months of the year.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of June 30, 2023.

  Actual   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
  $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio   $   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated $ 806,546   14.35 %   $ 449,624
   8.00 %   $ 590,131
   10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   732,236
   13.03 %     449,727
   8.00 %     590,267
   10.50 %   $ 562,159
   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated   755,581
   13.44 %     337,218
   6.00 %     477,725
   8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   681,271
   12.12 %     337,295
   6.00 %     477,835
   8.50 %     449,727
   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                              
Consolidated   635,090
   11.30 %     252,913
   4.50 %     393,421
   7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   681,271   12.12 %     252,971
   4.50 %     393,511
   7.00 %     365,403
   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                              
Consolidated   755,581
   9.72 %     311,026   4.00 %     311,026   4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   681,271   8.72 %     312,663   4.00 %     312,663   4.00 %     390,829
   5.00 %
                                               

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On June 30, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.71 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $650.7 million of unpledged investment securities on June 30, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; material changes outside the U.S. or in overseas relations, including changes in U.S. trade relations related to imposition of tariffs, Brexit, and the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”); the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 7,963,353   $ 7,897,995   $ 7,872,518   $ 7,718,695   $ 7,640,936
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold   119,637     30,221     12,233     7,302     5,646
Interest earning time deposits   2,452     3,098     2,812     2,814     3,799
Investment securities   2,889,309     2,958,978     3,020,306     3,017,191     3,093,792
Commercial loans   2,506,279     2,505,459     2,467,422     2,403,743     2,363,991
Mortgage warehouse loans   82,345     52,957     69,529     73,690     116,488
Residential mortgage loans   674,751     662,459     653,292     634,901     608,582
Consumer loans   1,002,885     1,026,076     967,755     919,198     866,819
Total loans   4,266,260     4,246,951     4,157,998     4,031,532     3,955,880
Earning assets   7,319,100     7,273,921     7,225,833     7,087,368     7,088,737
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts   1,170,055     1,231,845     1,277,768     1,315,155     1,328,213
Interest bearing transaction accounts   3,289,474     3,402,525     3,582,891     3,736,798     3,760,890
Time deposits   1,249,803     1,067,575     997,115     778,885     756,482
Total deposits   5,709,332     5,701,945     5,857,774     5,830,838     5,845,585
Borrowings   1,352,039     1,311,927     1,142,949     1,048,091     959,222
Subordinated notes   58,970     58,933     58,896     58,860     58,823
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,143     57,087     57,027     56,966     56,907
Total stockholders’ equity   709,243     702,559     677,375     644,993     657,865
                             


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 53,395     $ 53,008  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   680       242       (69 )     (601 )     240  
Non–interest income   10,997       9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434  
Non–interest expense   36,262       34,524       35,711       38,350       36,368  
Income tax expense   1,452       1,863       2,649       2,013       3,975  
Net income $ 18,763     $ 18,228     $ 21,165     $ 23,821     $ 24,859  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.43     $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 0.55     $ 0.57  
Diluted earnings per share   0.43       0.42       0.48       0.55       0.57  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share   16.25       16.11       15.55       14.80       15.10  
Tangible book value per common share   12.34       12.17       11.59       10.82       11.11  
Market value – high   11.10       16.32       20.00       20.59       19.21  
Market value – low $ 7.75     $ 10.31     $ 14.51     $ 16.74     $ 16.72  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis   43,639,987       43,583,554       43,574,151       43,573,370       43,572,796  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted   43,742,588       43,744,721       43,667,953       43,703,793       43,684,691  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.96 %     0.94 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.33 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity   10.59       10.66       12.72       13.89       14.72  
Net interest margin   2.69       2.67       2.85       3.04       3.13  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.17       1.17       1.21       1.27       1.32  
Average equity to average assets   9.07       8.86       8.55       8.91       9.06  
Efficiency ratio   63.44       62.93       60.06       59.33       54.91  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   1.86       1.79       1.84       1.91       1.90  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.72       8.86       8.89       8.84       8.85  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.12       12.65       12.72       12.74       12.87  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   13.03       13.56       13.59       13.65       13.83  
                                       


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022  
Income statement:      
Net interest income $ 91,397     $ 98,875  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   922       (1,146 )
Non–interest income   20,617       26,589  
Non–interest expense   70,786       70,674  
Income tax expense   3,315       7,514  
Net income $ 36,991     $ 48,422  
       
Per share data:      
Basic earnings per share $ 0.85     $ 1.11  
Diluted earnings per share   0.85       1.11  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.32       0.31  
Book value per common share   16.25       15.10  
Tangible book value per common share   12.34       11.11  
Market value – high   16.32       23.45  
Market value – low $ 7.75     $ 16.72  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis   43,611,926       43,563,804  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted   43,757,321       43,711,822  
       
Key ratios:      
Return on average assets   0.95 %     1.32 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity   10.62       14.01  
Net interest margin   2.68       3.02  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.17       1.32  
Average equity to average assets   8.97       9.43  
Efficiency ratio   63.19       56.33  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   1.82       1.93  
Bank only capital ratios:      
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.72       8.85  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.12       12.87  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   13.03       13.83  
               


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 41,484     $ 49,804     $ 56,194     $ 57,932     $ 59,377  
30 to 89 days delinquent   10,913       13,971       10,709       6,970       6,739  
                   
Non–performing loans:                  
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest   1,313       137       92       193       210  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest               2,570       2,529       2,535  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual               1,548       1,665       1,345  
Non–accrual loans   20,796       19,660       17,630       14,771       16,116  
Total non–performing loans $ 22,109     $ 19,797     $ 21,840     $ 19,158     $ 20,206  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.47 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.51 %
                                       


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Commercial $ 30,354   $ 31,156   $ 32,445   $ 33,806   $ 34,802
Residential mortgage   3,648     4,447     5,577     5,137     4,422
Mortgage warehouse   893     798     1,020     1,024     1,067
Consumer   15,081     13,125     11,422     11,402     12,059
Total $ 49,976   $ 49,526   $ 50,464   $ 51,369   $ 52,350
                             


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial $ 101     $ 104     $ (94 )   $ 51     $ (75 )
Residential mortgage   (10 )     (6 )     (8 )     (75 )     40  
Mortgage warehouse                            
Consumer   183       281       387       162       319  
Total $ 274     $ 379     $ 285     $ 138     $ 284  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
                                       


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial $ 8,275     $ 8,523     $ 9,330     $ 7,199     $ 8,008  
Residential mortgage   8,168       6,926       8,123       8,047       8,469  
Mortgage warehouse                            
Consumer   5,666       4,348       4,387       3,912       3,729  
Total $ 22,109     $ 19,797     $ 21,840     $ 19,158     $ 20,206  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.47 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.51 %
                                       


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Commercial $ 1,567   $ 1,567   $ 1,881   $ 3,206   $ 1,414
Residential mortgage   107     203     107     22    
Mortgage warehouse                  
Consumer   7     78     152     14     58
Total $ 1,681   $ 1,848   $ 2,140   $ 3,242   $ 1,472
                             


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                      
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 30,926     $ 376   4.88 %   $ 7,083     $ 17   0.96 %
Interest earning deposits   9,002       99   4.41 %     15,661       26   0.67 %
Investment securities – taxable   1,706,761       8,740   2.05 %     1,770,816       8,673   1.96 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)   1,240,931       7,059   2.89 %     1,374,032       7,307   2.70 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   4,225,020       60,594   5.78 %     3,776,041       40,585   4.33 %
Total interest earning assets   7,212,640       76,868   4.39 %     6,943,633       56,608   3.39 %
Non–interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks   102,935               98,040          
Allowance for credit losses   (49,481 )             (52,525 )        
Other assets   573,932               487,090          
Total average assets $ 7,840,026             $ 7,476,238          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 4,445,074     $ 18,958   1.71 %   $ 4,540,959     $ 1,677   0.15 %
Borrowings   1,176,702       9,035   3.08 %     613,282       1,409   0.92 %
Repurchase agreements   140,606       683   1.95 %     141,470       41   0.12 %
Subordinated notes   58,946       881   5.99 %     58,800       881   6.01 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,110       1,151   8.08 %     56,870       556   3.92 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,878,438       30,708   2.10 %     5,411,381       4,564   0.34 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits   1,186,520               1,335,779          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   64,115               51,779          
Stockholders’ equity   710,953               677,299          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,840,026             $ 7,476,238          
                       
Net interest income / spread     $ 46,160   2.29 %       $ 52,044   3.05 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         2.69 %           3.13 %
                       
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                      
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 19,411     $ 459   4.77 %   $ 121,707     $ 108   0.18 %
Interest earning deposits   8,891       169   3.83 %     18,154       50   0.56 %
Investment securities – taxable   1,717,008       17,465   2.05 %     1,709,014       16,064   1.90 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)   1,277,328       14,615   2.92 %     1,326,819       14,004   2.69 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   4,184,347       115,958   5.61 %     3,703,857       77,124   4.22 %
Total interest earning assets   7,206,985       148,666   4.28 %     6,879,551       107,350   3.27 %
Non–interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks   103,247               101,340          
Allowance for credit losses   (49,907 )             (53,411 )        
Other assets   574,707               463,868          
Total average assets $ 7,835,032             $ 7,391,348          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 4,472,519     $ 33,777   1.52 %   $ 4,509,962     $ 3,173   0.14 %
Borrowings   1,115,350       18,303   3.31 %     558,867       2,453   0.89 %
Repurchase agreements   139,683       1,186   1.71 %     140,610       77   0.11 %
Subordinated notes   58,928       1,761   6.03 %     58,782       1,761   6.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,079       2,242   7.92 %     56,839       1,011   3.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,843,559       57,269   1.98 %     5,325,060       8,475   0.32 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
Demand deposits   1,220,917               1,329,316          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   67,893               39,968          
Stockholders’ equity   702,663               697,004          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,835,032             $ 7,391,348          
                       
Net interest income / spread     $ 91,397   2.30 %       $ 98,875   2.95 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)         2.68 %           3.02 %
                       
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 228,986     $ 123,505  
Interest earning time deposits   2,452       2,812  
Investment securities, available for sale   905,813       997,558  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,668,229 and $1,681,309)   1,983,496       2,022,748  
Loans held for sale   6,933       5,807  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $49,976 and $50,464   4,216,284       4,107,534  
Premises and equipment, net   95,053       92,677  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   34,509       26,677  
Goodwill   155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets   15,433       17,239  
Interest receivable   37,536       35,294  
Cash value of life insurance   148,171       146,175  
Other assets   133,476       139,281  
Total assets $ 7,963,353     $ 7,872,518  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non–interest bearing $ 1,170,055     $ 1,277,768  
Interest bearing   4,539,277       4,580,006  
Total deposits   5,709,332       5,857,774  
Borrowings   1,352,039       1,142,949  
Subordinated notes   58,970       58,896  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,143       57,027  
Interest payable   12,739       5,380  
Other liabilities   63,887       73,117  
Total liabilities   7,254,110       7,195,143  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares          
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding 44,112,816 and 43,937,889 shares		          
Additional paid–in capital   354,953       354,188  
Retained earnings   452,209       429,385  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (97,919 )     (106,198 )
Total stockholders’ equity   709,243       677,375  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,963,353     $ 7,872,518  
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023       2022       2022       2022
Interest income                  
Loans receivable $ 60,594   $ 55,364     $ 50,859     $ 45,517     $ 40,585
Investment securities – taxable   8,740     8,725       8,702       8,436       8,673
Investment securities – non–taxable   7,059     7,556       7,543       7,478       7,307
Other   475     153       83       65       43
Total interest income   76,868     71,798       67,187       61,496       56,608
Interest expense                  
Deposits   18,958     14,819       10,520       4,116       1,677
Borrowed funds   9,718     9,771       6,040       3,895       1,450
Subordinated notes   881     880       881       880       881
Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts   1,151     1,091       964       744       556
Total interest expense   30,708     26,561       18,405       9,635       4,564
Net interest income   46,160     45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044
Credit loss expense (recovery)   680     242       (69 )     (601 )     240
Net interest income after credit loss expense   45,480     44,995       48,851       52,462       51,804
Non–interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,021     3,028       2,947       3,023       2,833
Wire transfer fees   116     109       118       148       170
Interchange fees   3,584     2,867       2,951       3,089       3,582
Fiduciary activities   1,247     1,275       1,270       1,203       1,405
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities   20     (500 )                
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,005     785       1,196       1,441       2,501
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   640     713       637       355       319
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   1,015     981       751       814       519
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance                         644
Other income   349     362       804       115       461
Total non–interest income   10,997     9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434
Non–interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   20,162     18,712       19,978       20,613       19,957
Net occupancy expenses   3,249     3,563       3,279       3,293       3,190
Data processing   3,016     2,669       2,884       2,539       2,607
Professional fees   633     533       694       552       283
Outside services and consultants   2,515     2,717       2,985       2,855       2,485
Loan expense   1,397     1,118       1,281       1,392       1,533
FDIC insurance expense   840     540       388       670       775
Core deposit intangible amortization   903     903       925       926       925
Other losses   134     221       118       398       362
Other expenses   3,413     3,548       3,179       3,578       3,287
Total non–interest expense   36,262     34,524       35,711       36,816       35,404
Income before income taxes   20,215     20,091       23,814       25,834       28,834
Income tax expense   1,452     1,863       2,649       2,013       3,975
Net income $ 18,763   $ 18,228     $ 21,165     $ 23,821     $ 24,859
Basic earnings per share $ 0.43   $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 0.55     $ 0.57
Diluted earnings per share   0.43     0.42       0.48       0.55       0.57
 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022  
Interest income      
Loans receivable $ 115,958     $ 77,124  
Investment securities – taxable   17,465       16,064  
Investment securities – non–taxable   14,615       14,004  
Other   628       158  
Total interest income   148,666       107,350  
Interest expense      
Deposits   33,777       3,173  
Borrowed funds   19,489       2,530  
Subordinated notes   1,761       1,761  
Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts   2,242       1,011  
Total interest expense   57,269       8,475  
Net interest income   91,397       98,875  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   922       (1,146 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense   90,475       100,021  
Non–interest Income      
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,049       5,628  
Wire transfer fees   225       329  
Interchange fees   6,451       6,362  
Fiduciary activities   2,522       2,908  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities   (480 )      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,790       4,528  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   1,353       3,808  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   1,996       1,029  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance         644  
Other income   711       1,353  
Total non–interest income   20,617       26,589  
Non–interest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   38,874       39,692  
Net occupancy expenses   6,812       6,751  
Data processing   5,685       5,144  
Professional fees   1,166       597  
Outside services and consultants   5,232       5,010  
Loan expense   2,515       2,738  
FDIC insurance expense   1,380       1,500  
Core deposit intangible amortization   1,806       1,851  
Other losses   355       530  
Other expenses   6,961       6,861  
Total non–interest expense   70,786       70,674  
Income before income taxes   40,306       55,936  
Income tax expense   3,315       7,514  
Net income $ 36,991     $ 48,422  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.85     $ 1.11  
Diluted earnings per share   0.85       1.11  
               

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022     2022     2022       2023       2022  
Net income as reported $ 18,763     $ 18,228     $ 21,165   $ 23,821   $ 24,859     $ 36,991     $ 48,422  
Swap termination fee   (1,453 )                         (1,453 )      
Tax effect   305                           305        
Net income excluding swap termination fee   17,615       18,228       21,165     23,821     24,859       35,843       48,422  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (20 )     500                     480        
Tax effect   4       (105 )                   (101 )      
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   17,599       18,623       21,165     23,821     24,859       36,222       48,422  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)                       (644 )           (644 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   17,599       18,623       21,165     23,821     24,215       36,222       47,778  
Adjusted net income $ 17,599     $ 18,623     $ 21,165   $ 23,821   $ 24,215     $ 36,222     $ 47,778  
                                                   


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023     2022     2022     2022       2023       2022  
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.43     $ 0.42   $ 0.48   $ 0.55   $ 0.57     $ 0.85     $ 1.11  
Swap termination fee   (0.03 )                       (0.03 )      
Tax effect   0.01                         0.01        
Diluted EPS excluding swap termination fee   0.41       0.42     0.48     0.55     0.57       0.83       1.11  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities         0.01                   0.01        
Tax effect                                  
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.41       0.43     0.48     0.55     0.57       0.84       1.11  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)                     (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.41       0.43     0.48     0.55     0.56       0.84       1.10  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.41     $ 0.43   $ 0.48   $ 0.55   $ 0.56     $ 0.84     $ 1.10  
                                                 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023     2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Pre–tax income $ 20,215     $ 20,091   $ 23,814     $ 25,834     $ 28,834     $ 40,306     $ 55,936  
Credit loss expense (recovery)   680       242     (69 )     (601 )     240       922       (1,146 )
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,895     $ 20,333   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 41,228     $ 54,790  
                           
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,895     $ 20,333   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 29,074     $ 41,228     $ 54,790  
Swap termination fee   (1,453 )                           (1,453 )      
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (20 )     500                       480        
Death benefit on BOLI                         (644 )           (644 )
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 19,422     $ 20,833   $ 23,745     $ 25,233     $ 28,430     $ 40,255     $ 54,146  
                                                     


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income as reported $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 51,861     $ 52,044     $ 91,397     $ 98,875  
Average interest earning assets   7,212,640       7,201,266       7,091,980       7,056,208       6,943,633       7,206,985       6,879,551  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)   2.69 %     2.67 %     2.85 %     3.04 %     3.13 %     2.68 %     3.02 %
                           
Net interest income as reported $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 51,861     $ 52,044     $ 91,397     $ 98,875  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)   (651 )     (367 )     (431 )     (906 )     (1,223 )     (1,018 )     (2,139 )
Swap termination fee   (1,453 )                             (1,453 )      
Adjusted net interest income $ 44,056     $ 44,870     $ 48,351     $ 50,955     $ 50,821     $ 88,926     $ 96,736  
Adjusted net interest margin   2.57 %     2.65 %     2.83 %     2.99 %     3.06 %     2.61 %     2.96 %
                                                       


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Total stockholders’ equity $ 709,243   $ 702,559   $ 677,375   $ 644,993   $ 657,865
Less: Intangible assets   170,644     171,547     172,450     173,375     173,662
Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 538,599   $ 531,012   $ 504,925   $ 471,618   $ 484,203
Common shares outstanding   43,645,216     43,621,422     43,574,151     43,574,151     43,572,796
Book value per common share $ 16.25   $ 16.11   $ 15.55   $ 14.80   $ 15.10
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.34   $ 12.17   $ 11.59   $ 10.82   $ 11.11
                             


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,262     $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ 36,816     $ 35,404     $ 70,786     $ 70,674  
Net interest income as reported   46,160       45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044       91,397       98,875  
Non–interest income as reported $ 10,997     $ 9,620     $ 10,674     $ 10,188     $ 12,434     $ 20,617     $ 26,589  
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
(“Efficiency Ratio”)		   63.44 %     62.93 %     60.06 %     59.33 %     54.91 %     63.19 %     56.33 %
                           
Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,262     $ 34,524     $ 35,711     $ 36,816     $ 35,404     $ 70,786     $ 70,674  
                           
Net interest income as reported   46,160       45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044       91,397       98,875  
Swap termination fee   (1,453 )                             (1,453 )      
Net interest income excluding swap termination fee   44,707       45,237       48,782       51,861       52,044       89,944       98,875  
                           
Non–interest income as reported   10,997       9,620       10,674       10,188       12,434       20,617       26,589  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (20 )     500                         480        
Death benefit on BOLI                           (644 )           (644 )
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 10,977     $ 10,120     $ 10,674     $ 10,188     $ 11,790     $ 21,097     $ 25,945  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   65.12 %     62.37 %     60.06 %     59.33 %     55.46 %     63.75 %     56.62 %
                                                       


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Average assets $ 7,840,026     $ 7,831,106     $ 7,718,366     $ 7,635,102     $ 7,476,238     $ 7,835,032     $ 7,391,348  
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported   0.96 %     0.94 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.33 %     0.95 %     1.32 %
Swap termination fee   (0.07 )                             (0.04 )      
Tax effect   0.02                               0.01        
ROAA excluding swap termination fee   0.91       0.94       1.09       1.24       1.33       0.92       1.32  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities         0.03                         0.01        
Tax effect         (0.01 )                              
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.91       0.96       1.09       1.24       1.33       0.93       1.32  
Death benefit on BOLI                           (0.03 )           (0.02 )
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.91       0.96       1.09       1.24       1.30       0.93       1.30  
Adjusted ROAA   0.91 %     0.96 %     1.09 %     1.24 %     1.30 %     0.93 %     1.30 %
                                                       


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Average common equity $ 710,953     $ 693,472     $ 660,188     $ 680,376     $ 677,299     $ 702,663     $ 697,004  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported   10.59 %     10.66 %     12.72 %     13.89 %     14.72 %     10.62 %     14.01 %
Swap termination fee   (0.82 )                             (0.41 )      
Tax effect   0.17                               0.09        
ROACE excluding swap termination fee   9.94       10.66       12.72       13.89       14.72       10.30       14.01  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (0.01 )     0.29                         0.14        
Tax effect         (0.06 )                       (0.03 )      
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   9.93       10.89       12.72       13.89       14.72       10.41       14.01  
Death benefit on BOLI                           (0.38 )           (0.19 )
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI   9.93       10.89       12.72       13.89       14.34       10.41       13.82  
Adjusted ROACE   9.93 %     10.89 %     12.72 %     13.89 %     14.34 %     10.41 %     13.82 %
                                                       


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Average common equity $ 710,953     $ 693,472     $ 660,188     $ 680,376     $ 677,299     $ 702,663     $ 697,004  
Less: Average intangible assets   171,177       172,139       173,050       173,546       175,321       171,655       175,836  
Average tangible equity $ 539,776     $ 521,333     $ 487,138     $ 506,830     $ 501,978     $ 531,008     $ 521,168  
Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported   13.94 %     14.18 %     17.24 %     18.65 %     19.86 %     14.05 %     18.74 %
Swap termination fee   (1.08 )                             (0.55 )      
Tax effect   0.23                               0.12        
ROATE excluding swap termination fee   13.09       14.18       17.24       18.65       19.86       13.62       18.74  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (0.01 )     0.39                         0.18        
Tax effect         (0.08 )                       (0.04 )      
ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   13.08       14.49       17.24