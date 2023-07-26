A Fire Safety Consumer Alert for Tennessee Residents

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office is alerting Tennessee residents about the alleged unlicensed activity of Mr. Wesley Shaw who has a history of impersonating fire inspectors.

Shaw, who does business by a company called Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems, is not licensed to perform inspections of fire safety systems in Tennessee. The State Fire Marshal's Office has been informed that Shaw has allegedly recently performed unlicensed installations or inspections of fire safety systems in two Nashville area restaurants. Inspectors found that the systems Shaw installed are not in compliance with the fire code and would post a potential hazard to restaurant staff and patrons in the event of a fire.

Shaw has a history of illegal activity in Middle Tennessee and Alabama and has faced criminal charges in the past, according to reports. In 2018, he was charged with seven counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation for performing unlicensed inspections at restaurants in Shelbyville. He is known to target non-English speaking business owners.

Shaw was last known to be a resident of Decherd in Franklin County, Tenn.

Anyone with knowledge about Shaw's activity is urged to immediately file a complaint with the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office or report him to Metro Nashville Police.

Additionally, any businesses that have used Shaw's services should contact a licensed service provider to perform the required inspection, testing, and maintenance of their fire safety systems to ensure compliance with the fire code.

###