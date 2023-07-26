Julie giving antidrug lecture in Belgium

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced world, where the allure of quick fixes and instant gratification is ever-present, drug prevention becomes an essential pillar of societal well-being. Cannabis, the most widely consumed substance in Europe, has captured the attention of 15.1% of the population aged 15-34, with alarming numbers of daily cannabis users standing at 2.1% (EMCDDA European Drug Report, June 2023). To address this pressing issue, Dr. Christian Mirre, former CNRS researcher, and current Representative of the Foundation for a Drug Free Europe, has been at the forefront of advocating drug prevention and education.

The European Drug Report highlights the startling figures, with 97,000 users seeking treatment for cannabis-related issues in 2021. Cannabis is also involved in 25% of acute toxicity presentations, often when combined with other substances, making it a gateway to the world of drugs for young people.

"Cannabis has 3 subspecies: Cannabis sativa sativa L., Cannabis sativa indica, and Cannabis sativa ruderalis. France is the top hemp producer in Europe and third in the world," reveals Dr. Mirre in an article, shedding light on the significance of cannabis cultivation in various regions.

Dr. Christian Mirre emphasizes that the use of cannabis has evolved over time. "Initially, C. sativa was considered for its euphoric effects, producing the 'high,' while C. indica produces a relaxation of cerebral activity, creating a 'stone' effect," he explains. The distinction between the subspecies has become relevant in understanding the varying effects of cannabis consumption.

The Endocannabinoid System (ECS): A Key Player

"The ECS is composed of membrane receptors, endogenous ligands, synthesis enzymes, and degradation enzymes, regulating various bodily functions," Dr. Christian Mirre highlights. It is a complex system that plays a vital role in maintaining balance and homeostasis in the body.

Psychoactive Substances: Unraveling the Impact

In a recent article, Dr. Christian Mirre delves into the impact of psychoactive substances found in cannabis. "The psychoactive substances THC and CBD, along with synthetic cannabinoids, exert profound effects on the human body," he explains. While THC is responsible for the euphoric high, CBD is promoted for its potential health benefits. However, recent research suggests that CBD can transform into THC in certain conditions, raising concerns about its safety.

Synthetic Cannabinoids: A Dangerous Trend

Dr. Christian Mirre warns about synthetic cannabinoids, highlighting their higher potency and the serious side effects they induce. These substances, known by various street names like Spice and Black Mamba, pose significant health risks, including convulsions, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and psychosis.

Preventing Drug Abuse: A Collective Responsibility

The Foundation for a Drug Free Europe's Truth About Drugs campaign aims to debunk the myths and misconceptions surrounding cannabis and other drugs. Dr. Christian Mirre stresses the importance of combating biased and commercial arguments, stating, "We need to tackle this widely popular substance very seriously."

The role of parents, educators, and communities in drug prevention is crucial. "There are a large number of possible influences on adolescents such as family, school, peers, neighborhood, leisure, media, culture, and legislation," Dr. Christian Mirre affirms. However, parents and parenting practices hold the key to guiding young individuals towards making informed decisions and avoiding the pitfalls of drug abuse. To help parents, says Ivan Arjona, Representative of the Church of Scientology for Europe, “proper educational material is needed and this is what our church has done since more than 2 decades now”. Arjona also explained about the importance of the task other churches have done and are doing said that “the Catholic Church has taken on a proactive role in drug prevention, recognizing the urgency of combating substance abuse and addiction since many decades too. By adhering to its principles of compassion and social justice, the Catholics actively raise awareness about the dangers of drug use through workshops, seminars, and campaigns, and in more and more cases, they are using materials provided by Scientologists, showing that our cooperation is not only needed, but also effective” concluded Arjona.

In a world filled with temptations and misconceptions, drug prevention takes center stage in safeguarding the health and future of our youth. Understanding the risks associated with cannabis and other illicit drugs is crucial to making informed decisions. With organizations like the Foundation for a Drug Free Europe and leaders like Dr. Christian Mirre spearheading the cause, along with the support of members of the Church of Scientology worldwide, we can work towards creating a society that prioritizes the well-being of its people and stands united against the dangers of drug abuse.

As we mark the UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let us stand together, united against the dangers of drug abuse, and strengthen drug prevention measures. Through understanding, awareness, and education, we can empower our youth to make the right choices and lead healthy, drug-free lives.

