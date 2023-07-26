CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2023

Net Earnings of $55.8 million, or $0.40 per share

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 18.39%

Return on Average Assets of 1.36%

Efficiency Ratio of 40.86%

$126 million Deposit Growth QTR/QTR





ONTARIO, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $55.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $59.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the second quarter, compared to $0.42 for the prior quarter and $0.42 for the same period last year. The second quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in provision for credit losses, compared to $1.5 million in provision for the first quarter and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income of $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 11.03%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 18.39%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.36%. Our net interest margin, tax equivalent (“NIM”), was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2023, while our efficiency ratio was 40.86%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “We are pleased to present our second quarter results. Despite the challenging environment, the Bank continued to produce solid financial performance across our key operating metrics. We will continue to focus on executing on our core strategies and supporting our customers through these demanding times. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their commitment and loyalty.”

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 119,535 $ 125,728 $ 121,940 $ 245,263 $ 234,780 Provision for credit losses (500 ) (1,500 ) (3,600 ) (2,000 ) (6,100 ) Noninterest income 12,656 13,202 14,670 25,858 25,934 Noninterest expense (54,017 ) (54,881 ) (50,871 ) (108,898 ) (109,109 ) Income taxes (21,904 ) (23,279 ) (23,081 ) (45,183 ) (40,887 ) Net earnings $ 55,770 $ 59,270 $ 59,058 $ 115,040 $ 104,618 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.83 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.82 $ 0.74 NIM 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.16 % 3.33 % 3.03 % ROAA 1.36 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.23 % ROAE 11.03 % 12.15 % 11.33 % 11.58 % 9.74 % ROATCE 18.39 % 20.59 % 18.67 % 19.46 % 15.73 % Efficiency ratio 40.86 % 39.50 % 37.24 % 40.17 % 41.85 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.28 %



Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $119.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represented a $6.2 million, or 4.93%, decrease from the first quarter of 2023, and a $2.4 million, or 1.97%, decrease from the second quarter of 2022. The $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter decline in net interest income was primarily due to a 0.23% decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $593.1 million decrease in average earning assets, that was partially offset by a six basis point increase in the net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.16% for the second quarter of 2022. The 23 basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2023, was primarily due to a 34 basis point increase in our cost of funds. Cost of funds increased in part due to a $555 million increase in short-term borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.90% during the second quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 49 basis points from the first quarter; however, our total cost of deposits and customer repurchases only increased by 18 basis points, as noninterest-bearing deposits were more than 63% of average deposits during the second quarter of 2023. Our interest-earning asset yield increased by 10 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to an 11 basis point increase in loan yields. The six basis point increase in net interest margin, compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the net result of an 81 basis point increase in earning asset yield, offset by a 79 basis point increase in cost of funds. Loan yields grew from 4.31% for the second quarter of 2022 to 5.01% for the second quarter of 2023. Likewise, the yield on investment securities increased by 44 basis points from the prior year quarter. Loan balances grew to 59.41% of earning assets on average for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.49% for the second quarter of 2022, while our average balance at the Fed declined from 5.1% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Total cost of funds of 0.83% for the second quarter of 2023 increased from 0.04% for the year ago quarter. This 79 basis point increase in cost of funds was the result of an 87 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an average cost of 4.90% on $1.53 billion of short-term borrowings for the second quarter of 2023. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.58% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 63.65% for the first quarter of 2023 and 62.96% for the second quarter of 2022.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, earning assets grew by $164.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023, while declining by $593.1 million when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $164.8 million quarter-over-quarter increase in earning assets resulted from a $310.2 million increase in average earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by average investment securities declining by $73.1 million and average loans decreasing by $70.9 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $257.8 million, while the average balance of investment securities declined by $414.4 million, and the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve declined by $450.1 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $269.2 million, or 3.33%, from the first quarter of 2023, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $195.1 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $1.95 billion, or 13.24%, including a decline of $1.1 billion in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.37 % 2.37 % 1.93 % Yield on average loans 5.01 % 4.90 % 4.31 % Core Loan Yield [1] 4.96 % 4.85 % 4.20 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.01 % 3.91 % 3.20 % Cost of deposits 0.35 % 0.17 % 0.03 % Cost of funds 0.83 % 0.49 % 0.04 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.16 % Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 5,689,606 38.01 % $ 5,762,728 38.93 % $ 6,104,037 39.23 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 353,610 2.36 % 47,934 0.32 % 804,147 5.17 % Loans 8,892,413 59.41 % 8,963,323 60.55 % 8,634,575 55.49 % Total interest-earning assets 14,967,661 14,802,853 15,560,771 [1] Represents yield on average loans excluding the impact of discount accretion and PPP loans.



Provision for Credit Losses

The second quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in provision for credit losses, compared to a $1.5 million in provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-to-date provision for credit losses of $2.0 million was the result of an overall increase in projected loss rates from 0.94% at the end of 2022 to 0.98% at June 30, 2023. The increase in projected loss rates continues to be driven primarily by a deteriorating economic forecast that assumes modest GDP growth through 2024, as well as lower commercial real estate values and an increase in the rate of unemployment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposits decreased by $506,000, or 9.47% over the first quarter of 2023 and declined by $495,000, or 9.28% in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Trust and investment services income grew by $401,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and increased by $353,000 year-over-year. The second quarter of 2023 included approximately $800,000 in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, and approximately $100,000 in swap fees for transitioning swaps out of LIBOR, partially offset by a $475,000 decrease in CRA investment income due to underlying asset valuation declines. The first quarter of 2023 included approximately $500,000 in interest rate swap related fees for the conversion of instruments from LIBOR to SOFR and the recapture of a previous impairment charge of $500,000, as a result of the payoff of a CRA investment that was previously identified as impaired. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, BOLI income increased $1.5 million due to valuation changes and death benefits that exceeded policy values. Income related to CRA investments declined by $716,000 compared to the year ago quarter. The second quarter of 2022 also included $2.7 million in net gains on the sale of properties associated with our banking centers.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $54.0 million, compared to $54.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 included $400,000 in provision for unfunded loan commitments, compared to $500,000 in provision for the first quarter of 2023 and no provision for the second quarter of 2022. The $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs was primarily due to the higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The $866,000 quarter-over-quarter increase in professional services included increases of $357,000 in legal expense and $228,000 in other professional services due to the timing of various projects. The $3.1 million increase in noninterest expense year-over-year included an increase of $2.0 million in salaries and employee benefits and a $785,000 increase in FDIC assessments. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.32% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.36% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.20% for the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 40.86%, compared to 39.50% for the first quarter of 2023 and 37.24% for the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and year-to-date was 28.20%, compared with 28.10% for the second quarter of 2022. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $16.48 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an increase of $210.5 million, or 1.29%, from total assets of $16.27 billion at March 31, 2023. Interest-earning assets of $14.94 billion at June 30, 2023 increased by $136.8 million, or 0.92%, when compared with $14.80 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due a $322.2 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $159.6 million decrease in investment securities and a $35.1 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets increased by $8.0 million, or 0.05%, from total assets of $16.48 billion at December 31, 2022. Interest-earning assets of $14.94 billion at June 30, 2023 decreased by $36.1 million, or 0.24%, when compared with $14.97 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $228.7 million decrease in investment securities and a $172.0 million decrease in total loans, partially offset by a $341.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 decreased by $275.4 million, or 1.64%, from total assets of $16.76 billion at June 30, 2022. Interest-earning assets decreased by $344.3 million, or 2.25%, when compared with $15.28 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets included a $457.6 million decrease in investment securities and a $136.4 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $215.2 million increase in total loans. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2022, included a $61.9 million decrease in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $5.0 million as of June 30, 2023. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $277.1 million from June 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $5.58 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228.7 million, or 3.94%, from $5.81 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $457.6 million, or 7.58%, from $6.04 billion at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.51 billion, a decrease of $41.6 million, or 1.63%, from December 31, 2022 and a $100.4 million increase, or 4.16%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $3.07 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $497.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $187.1 million, or 5.75%, from $3.26 billion at December 31, 2022 and decreased by $558.0 million, or 15.39%, from June 30, 2022.

In June of 2023, fair value hedging transactions were executed in which $1 billion notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps were consummated with maturities ranging from four to five years, wherein the Company pays a weighted average fixed rate of approximately 3.8% and receives daily SOFR. The fair value of these instruments totaled approximately $8 million on June 30, 2023.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.54 billion or approximately 81% of our total investment securities at June 30, 2023. Virtually all of our MBS and CMOs are issued or guaranteed by government or government-sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, at June 30, 2023, we held $538.9 million of Government Agency securities (HTM) that represent approximately 9.7% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $496.6 million as of June 30, 2023, or approximately 8.9% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 15.84%, Minnesota at 11.20%, California at 9.53%, Ohio at 6.30%, Massachusetts at 6.25%, and Washington at 5.79%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost of $8.91 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased by $35.1 million, or 0.39%, from March 31, 2023. The quarter-over quarter decrease in core loans included decreases of $46.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $15.2 million in construction loans, $4.6 million in SBA loans, and $16.1 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $58.1 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $172.0 million, or 1.89%, from December 31, 2022. After adjusting for seasonality of dairy & livestock and PPP loans, our core loans declined by $31.9 million, or 0.37%, from December 31, 2022. The $172.0 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $136.0 million in dairy & livestock loans, $19.4 million in construction loans, $12.0 million in SBA loans, $4.1 million in PPP loans, and $21.8 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by increases of $19.1 million in commercial real estate loans, and $7.6 million in commercial and industrial loans. Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at June 30, 2023, compared to 33% at the end of 2022. The decline in dairy & livestock loans primarily relates to the seasonal peak in line utilization at the end of every calendar year, demonstrated by a decline in utilization from 78% at December 31, 2022 to 68% at June 30, 2023.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $215.2 million, or 2.48%, from June 30, 2022. After adjusting for PPP loans, our core loans grew by $277.1 million, or 3.21%, from the end of the second quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loans grew by $260.5 million, dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans grew by $24.7 million, commercial and industrial loans increased $14.6 million, municipal lease financings increased by $13.4 million, and SFR mortgage loans increased by $3.0 million. This core loan growth was partially offset by decreases of $18.2 million in SBA loans and $29.1 million in consumer and other loans.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2023, we experienced credit charge-offs of $88,000 and total recoveries of $15,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $73,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $87.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $86.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $80.2 million at June 30, 2022. The ACL was increased by $1.9 million in 2023, including a $2.0 million provision for credit losses. At June 30, 2023, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.98%. This compares to 0.97% and 0.92% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming loans plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 3,159 $ 2,634 $ 6,843 SBA 629 702 1,075 SBA - PPP - - - Commercial and industrial 2,039 2,049 1,655 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 273 406 3,354 SFR mortgage - - - Consumer and other loans 354 384 37 Total $ 6,454 $ 6,175 $ 12,964 % of Total loans 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.15 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - SFR mortgage - - - Total $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,454 $ 6,175 $ 12,964 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.08 % Past due 30-89 days Commercial real estate $ 532 $ 425 $ 559 SBA - 575 - Commercial and industrial - - - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 555 183 - SFR mortgage - - - Consumer and other loans - - - Total $ 1,087 $ 1,183 $ 559 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Classified Loans $ 77,834 $ 66,977 $ 76,170

The $279,000 increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $525,000 in commercial real estate loans. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $10.9 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a $9.7 million increase in classified commercial real estate loans and a $6.1 million increase in classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease in classified commercial and industrial loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.40 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $452.3 million totaled $12.85 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an increase of $125.7 million in deposits and a decrease of $37.9 million in customer repurchases compared to March 31, 2023. Deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined by $551.8 million, or 4.12%, when compared with $13.40 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased $1.73 billion, or 11.84% when compared with $14.58 billion at June 30, 2022. Higher interest rates that have resulted from the Federal Reserve’s significant increase in the federal funds rate over the last year have continued to impact deposit levels, including approximately $550 million of funds on deposit at the end of 2022 that were transferred from the Bank’s balance sheet to be invested by Citizens Trust in higher yielding instruments such as treasury notes.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.88 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $34.5 million, or 0.44%, when compared to $7.84 billion at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $285.6 million, or 3.50% when compared to $8.16 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased $1.0 billion, or 11.29%, when compared to $8.88 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.55% of total deposits, compared to 63.92% at March 31, 2023, 63.60% at December 31, 2022, and 63.11% at June 30, 2022.

Short–Term Borrowings

As of June 30, 2023, total short-term borrowings, consisted of $695 million of one-year advances from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.7% and $800 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances, at an average cost of approximately 5%.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an overall increase of $52.9 million from total equity of $1.95 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases to equity included $115.0 million in net earnings and a $9.9 million increase in other comprehensive income. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, we entered into pay-fixed rate swaps to mitigate the risks of rising interest rates. This resulted in a fair value remeasurement of this swap derivative of $7.8 million at June 30, 2023, resulting in an increase in other comprehensive income. Decreases from December 31, 2022 included $55.8 million in cash dividends. We engaged in no stock repurchases during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023, when we repurchased, under our 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan, 791,800 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $23.43, totaling $18.5 million. This 10b5-1 plan expired on March 2, 2023 and no new plan has been put in place since that time. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $8.74.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 8.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0 % 14.1 % 13.6 % 13.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5 % 14.1 % 13.6 % 13.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5 % 14.9 % 14.4 % 14.2 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.5 %



CitizensTrust

As of June 30, 2023 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.61 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.41 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.0 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2022. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI330d7e9b6832431083833dedd79e1141.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals, and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and changes in employment laws and regulations; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this presentation has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this presentation and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 231,316 $ 158,236 $ 173,266 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 387,039 45,225 523,443 Total cash and cash equivalents 618,355 203,461 696,709 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 30,478 9,553 7,382 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,068,151 3,255,211 3,626,157 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,512,707 2,554,301 2,412,308 Total investment securities 5,580,858 5,809,512 6,038,465 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 29,484 27,627 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,907,397 9,079,392 8,692,229 Allowance for credit losses (86,967 ) (85,117 ) (80,222 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,820,430 8,994,275 8,612,007 Premises and equipment, net 45,518 46,698 47,100 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 257,348 255,528 259,958 Intangibles 18,303 21,742 25,312 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 317,948 342,322 289,226 Total assets $ 16,484,544 $ 16,476,540 $ 16,759,993 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,878,810 $ 8,164,364 $ 8,881,223 Investment checking 574,817 723,870 695,054 Savings and money market 3,627,858 3,653,385 4,145,634 Time deposits 316,036 294,626 350,308 Total deposits 12,397,521 12,836,245 14,072,219 Customer repurchase agreements 452,373 565,431 502,829 Other borrowings 1,495,000 995,000 - Payable for securities purchased - - 80,230 Other liabilities 138,283 131,347 122,504 Total liabilities 14,483,177 14,528,023 14,777,782 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 2,346,243 2,303,313 2,229,050 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (344,876 ) (354,796 ) (246,839 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,001,367 1,948,517 1,982,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,484,544 $ 16,476,540 $ 16,759,993





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 178,405 $ 175,129 $ 178,752 $ 176,776 $ 182,884 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 347,161 36,950 797,268 192,913 1,222,943 Total cash and cash equivalents 525,566 212,079 976,020 369,689 1,405,827 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 6,449 10,984 6,879 8,704 9,985 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,162,917 3,216,143 3,736,076 3,189,384 3,642,009 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,526,689 2,546,585 2,367,961 2,536,580 2,299,134 Total investment securities 5,689,606 5,762,728 6,104,037 5,725,964 5,941,143 Investment in stock of FHLB 32,032 28,868 18,012 30,459 18,470 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,892,413 8,963,323 8,634,575 8,927,672 8,567,876 Allowance for credit losses (86,508 ) (85,151 ) (76,492 ) (85,833 ) (74,796 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,805,905 8,878,172 8,558,083 8,841,839 8,493,080 Premises and equipment, net 45,629 46,258 51,607 45,942 52,804 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 257,428 256,137 259,500 256,786 259,649 Intangibles 19,298 20,983 26,381 20,136 27,280 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 762,437 Other assets 308,789 331,105 240,607 319,885 223,733 Total assets $ 16,456,524 $ 16,313,136 $ 17,006,948 $ 16,385,226 $ 17,194,408 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,823,496 $ 8,092,704 $ 8,923,043 $ 7,957,357 $ 8,822,444 Interest-bearing 4,481,766 4,621,247 5,249,262 4,551,121 5,356,312 Total deposits 12,305,262 12,713,951 14,172,305 12,508,478 14,178,756 Customer repurchase agreements 495,179 550,754 581,574 522,813 630,481 Other borrowings 1,526,958 971,701 39 1,250,863 45 Payable for securities purchased - 79 66,693 39 115,906 Other liabilities 101,417 98,407 94,883 99,921 102,245 Total liabilities 14,428,816 14,334,892 14,915,494 14,382,114 15,027,433 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 2,353,975 2,332,625 2,238,788 2,343,358 2,243,801 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (326,267 ) (354,381 ) (147,334 ) (340,246 ) (76,826 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,027,708 1,978,244 2,091,454 2,003,112 2,166,975 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,456,524 $ 16,313,136 $ 17,006,948 $ 16,385,226 $ 17,194,408





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,990 $ 108,394 $ 92,770 $ 219,384 $ 182,231 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 19,356 19,596 17,042 38,952 29,874 Investment securities held-to-maturity 13,740 13,956 11,714 27,696 22,377 Total investment income 33,096 33,552 28,756 66,648 52,251 Dividends from FHLB stock 483 349 273 832 644 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 4,670 491 1,463 5,161 2,236 Total interest income 149,239 142,786 123,262 292,025 237,362 Interest expense: Deposits 10,765 5,365 1,201 16,130 2,328 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 18,939 11,693 121 30,632 254 Total interest expense 29,704 17,058 1,322 46,762 2,582 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 119,535 125,728 121,940 245,263 234,780 Provision for credit losses 500 1,500 3,600 2,000 6,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 119,035 124,228 118,340 243,263 228,680 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,838 5,344 5,333 10,182 10,392 Trust and investment services 3,315 2,914 2,962 6,229 5,784 Other 4,503 4,944 6,375 9,447 9,758 Total noninterest income 12,656 13,202 14,670 25,858 25,934 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,548 35,247 31,553 68,795 64,209 Occupancy and equipment 5,517 5,450 5,567 10,967 11,138 Professional services 2,562 1,696 2,305 4,258 4,350 Computer software expense 3,316 3,408 3,103 6,724 6,898 Marketing and promotion 1,321 1,715 1,638 3,036 3,096 Amortization of intangible assets 1,719 1,720 1,998 3,439 3,996 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 400 500 - 900 - Acquisition related expenses - - 375 - 6,013 Other 5,634 5,145 4,332 10,779 9,409 Total noninterest expense 54,017 54,881 50,871 108,898 109,109 Earnings before income taxes 77,674 82,549 82,139 160,223 145,505 Income taxes 21,904 23,279 23,081 45,183 40,887 Net earnings $ 55,770 $ 59,270 $ 59,058 $ 115,040 $ 104,618 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.83 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.82 $ 0.74 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 0.37





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 149,785 $ 143,332 $ 123,661 $ 293,117 $ 238,124 Interest expense 29,704 17,058 1,322 46,762 2,582 Net interest income - (TE) $ 120,081 $ 126,274 $ 122,339 $ 246,355 $ 235,542 Return on average assets, annualized 1.36 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.23 % Return on average equity, annualized 11.03 % 12.15 % 11.33 % 11.58 % 9.74 % Efficiency ratio [1] 40.86 % 39.50 % 37.24 % 40.17 % 41.85 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.28 % Yield on average loans 5.01 % 4.90 % 4.31 % 4.95 % 4.29 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.01 % 3.91 % 3.20 % 3.96 % 3.06 % Cost of deposits 0.35 % 0.17 % 0.03 % 0.26 % 0.03 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.35 % 0.17 % 0.04 % 0.26 % 0.04 % Cost of funds 0.83 % 0.49 % 0.04 % 0.66 % 0.04 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.16 % 3.33 % 3.03 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 7.75 % 7.77 % 7.46 % Citizens Business Bank 7.67 % 7.69 % 7.17 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 138,330,131 138,592,371 139,748,311 138,420,067 140,467,038 Diluted 138,383,239 138,953,172 140,053,074 138,556,510 140,730,309 Dividends declared $ 27,787 $ 28,007 $ 26,719 $ 55,794 $ 52,186 Dividend payout ratio [3] 49.82 % 47.25 % 45.24 % 48.50 % 49.88 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 139,343,284 139,302,451 140,025,579 Book value per share $ 14.36 $ 14.28 $ 14.16 Tangible book value per share $ 8.74 $ 8.64 $ 8.51 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 6,454 $ 4,930 $ 12,964 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,454 $ 4,930 $ 12,964 Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 3,307 $ 7,817 $ 5,198 [4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.15 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 1347.49 % 1726.51 % 618.81 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 86,540 $ 85,117 $ 76,119 $ 85,117 $ 65,019 Suncrest FV PCD loans - - - - 8,605 Total charge-offs (88 ) (110 ) (8 ) (198 ) (24 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 15 33 511 48 522 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (73 ) (77 ) 503 (150 ) 498 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 500 1,500 3,600 2,000 6,100 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 86,967 $ 86,540 $ 80,222 $ 86,967 $ 80,222 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.001 % -0.001 % 0.006 % -0.002 % 0.006 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 67.9 0.98% $ 64.8 0.94% $ 61.5 0.93% Construction 1.2 1.69% 1.7 1.93% 1.1 1.75% SBA 2.7 0.95% 2.8 0.97% 2.6 0.88% Commercial and industrial 9.1 0.95% 10.2 1.08% 7.2 0.76% Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 5.0 1.66% 4.4 1.01% 6.8 2.50% Municipal lease finance receivables 0.3 0.35% 0.3 0.36% 0.2 0.28% SFR mortgage 0.4 0.17% 0.4 0.14% 0.2 0.10% Consumer and other loans 0.4 0.73% 0.5 0.69% 0.6 0.68% Total $ 87.0 0.98% $ 85.1 0.94% $ 80.2 0.92%





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2023

2022

2021

Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 25.98 $ 16.34 $ 24.37 $ 21.36 $ 25.00 $ 19.15 June 30, $ 16.89 $ 10.66 $ 25.59 $ 22.37 $ 22.98 $ 20.50 September 30, $ - $ - $ 28.14 $ 22.63 $ 20.86 $ 18.72 December 31, $ - $ - $ 29.25 $ 25.26 $ 21.85 $ 19.00 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,990 $ 108,394 $ 106,884 $ 100,077 $ 92,770 Investment securities and other 38,249 34,392 35,234 35,111 30,492 Total interest income 149,239 142,786 142,118 135,188 123,262 Interest expense Deposits 10,765 5,365 2,774 1,728 1,201 Other borrowings 18,939 11,693 1,949 122 121 Total interest expense 29,704 17,058 4,723 1,850 1,322 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 119,535 125,728 137,395 133,338 121,940 Provision for credit losses 500 1,500 2,500 2,000 3,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 119,035 124,228 134,895 131,338 118,340 Noninterest income 12,656 13,202 12,465 11,590 14,670 Noninterest expense 54,017 54,881 54,419 53,027 50,871 Earnings before income taxes 77,674 82,549 92,941 89,901 82,139 Income taxes 21,904 23,279 26,773 25,262 23,081 Net earnings $ 55,770 $ 59,270 $ 66,168 $ 64,639 $ 59,058 Effective tax rate 28.20 % 28.20 % 28.81 % 28.10 % 28.10 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Cash dividends declared $ 27,787 $ 28,007 $ 27,995 $ 27,965 $ 26,719





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 6,904,095 $ 6,950,302 $ 6,884,948 $ 6,685,245 $ 6,643,628 Construction 68,836 83,992 88,271 76,495 60,584 SBA 278,904 283,464 290,908 296,664 297,109 SBA - PPP 5,017 5,824 9,087 17,348 66,955 Commercial and industrial 956,242 898,167 948,683 952,231 941,595 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 298,247 307,820 433,564 323,105 273,594 Municipal lease finance receivables 77,867 79,552 81,126 76,656 64,437 SFR mortgage 263,201 262,324 266,024 263,646 260,218 Consumer and other loans 54,988 71,044 76,781 82,746 84,109 Gross loans, at amortized cost 8,907,397 8,942,489 9,079,392 8,774,136 8,692,229 Allowance for credit losses (86,967 ) (86,540 ) (85,117 ) (82,601 ) (80,222 ) Net loans $ 8,820,430 $ 8,855,949 $ 8,994,275 $ 8,691,535 $ 8,612,007 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,878,810 $ 7,844,329 $ 8,164,364 $ 8,764,556 $ 8,881,223 Investment checking 574,817 668,947 723,870 751,618 695,054 Savings and money market 3,627,858 3,474,651 3,653,385 3,991,531 4,145,634 Time deposits 316,036 283,943 294,626 364,694 350,308 Total deposits 12,397,521 12,271,870 12,836,245 13,872,399 14,072,219 Customer repurchase agreements 452,373 490,235 565,431 467,844 502,829 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,849,894 $ 12,762,105 $ 13,401,676 $ 14,340,243 $ 14,575,048





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 3,159 $ 2,634 $ 2,657 $ 6,705 $ 6,843 Construction - - - - - SBA 629 702 443 1,065 1,075 SBA - PPP - - - - - Commercial and industrial 2,039 2,049 1,320 1,308 1,655 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 273 406 477 1,007 3,354 SFR mortgage 354 384 - - - Consumer and other loans - - 33 32 37 Total $ 6,454 $ 6,175 $ 4,930 $ 10,117 $ 12,964 % of Total loans 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ 532 $ 425 $ - $ - $ 559 Construction - - - - - SBA - 575 556 - - Commercial and industrial - - - - - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 555 183 - - - SFR mortgage - - 388 - - Consumer and other loans - - 175 - - Total $ 1,087 $ 1,183 $ 1,119 $ - $ 559 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA - - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - - Total $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 7,541 $ 7,358 $ 6,049 $ 10,117 $ 13,523 % of Total loans 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.16 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 9.8% 9.5% 8.8% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.1% 13.6% 13.4% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.1% 13.6% 13.4% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 14.9% 14.4% 14.2% Tangible common equity ratio 7.8% 7.4% 7.5%





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders’ equity $ 2,001,367 $ 1,948,517 $ 1,982,211 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (18,303 ) (21,742 ) (25,312 ) Tangible book value $ 1,217,242 $ 1,160,953 $ 1,191,077 Common shares issued and outstanding 139,343,284 139,818,703 140,025,579 Tangible book value per share $ 8.74 $ 8.30 $ 8.51





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company’s average stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 55,770 $ 59,270 $ 59,058 $ 115,040 $ 104,618 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,719 1,720 1,998 3,439 3,996 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (508 ) (508 ) (591 ) (1,017 ) (1,181 ) Tangible net income $ 56,981 $ 60,482 $ 60,465 $ 117,462 $ 107,433 Average stockholders’ equity $ 2,027,708 $ 1,978,244 $ 2,091,454 $ 2,003,112 $ 2,166,975 Less: Average goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (762,437 ) Less: Average intangible assets (19,298 ) (20,983 ) (26,381 ) (20,136 ) (27,280 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,242,588 $ 1,191,439 $ 1,299,251 $ 1,217,154 $ 1,377,258 Return on average equity, annualized 11.03 % 12.15 % 11.33 % 11.58 % 9.74 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 18.39 % 20.59 % 18.67 % 19.46 % 15.73 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.



