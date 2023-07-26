Submit Release
CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2023

  • Net Earnings of $55.8 million, or $0.40 per share
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 18.39%
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.36%
  • Efficiency Ratio of 40.86%
  • $126 million Deposit Growth QTR/QTR

ONTARIO, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $55.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $59.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the second quarter, compared to $0.42 for the prior quarter and $0.42 for the same period last year. The second quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in provision for credit losses, compared to $1.5 million in provision for the first quarter and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income of $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 11.03%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 18.39%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.36%. Our net interest margin, tax equivalent (“NIM”), was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2023, while our efficiency ratio was 40.86%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “We are pleased to present our second quarter results. Despite the challenging environment, the Bank continued to produce solid financial performance across our key operating metrics. We will continue to focus on executing on our core strategies and supporting our customers through these demanding times. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their commitment and loyalty.”  

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

    Three Months Ended
 		   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 119,535     $ 125,728     $ 121,940     $ 245,263     $ 234,780  
Provision for credit losses   (500 )     (1,500 )     (3,600 )     (2,000 )     (6,100 )
Noninterest income   12,656       13,202       14,670       25,858       25,934  
Noninterest expense   (54,017 )     (54,881 )     (50,871 )     (108,898 )     (109,109 )
Income taxes   (21,904 )     (23,279 )     (23,081 )     (45,183 )     (40,887 )
     Net earnings $ 55,770     $ 59,270     $ 59,058     $ 115,040     $ 104,618  
Earnings per common share:                  
     Basic $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.42     $ 0.83     $ 0.74  
     Diluted $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.42     $ 0.82     $ 0.74  
                   
NIM   3.22 %     3.45 %     3.16 %     3.33 %     3.03 %
ROAA   1.36 %     1.47 %     1.39 %     1.42 %     1.23 %
ROAE   11.03 %     12.15 %     11.33 %     11.58 %     9.74 %
ROATCE   18.39 %     20.59 %     18.67 %     19.46 %     15.73 %
Efficiency ratio   40.86 %     39.50 %     37.24 %     40.17 %     41.85 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized   1.32 %     1.36 %     1.20 %     1.34 %     1.28 %
                   


Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $119.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represented a $6.2 million, or 4.93%, decrease from the first quarter of 2023, and a $2.4 million, or 1.97%, decrease from the second quarter of 2022. The $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter decline in net interest income was primarily due to a 0.23% decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $593.1 million decrease in average earning assets, that was partially offset by a six basis point increase in the net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.16% for the second quarter of 2022. The 23 basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2023, was primarily due to a 34 basis point increase in our cost of funds. Cost of funds increased in part due to a $555 million increase in short-term borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.90% during the second quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 49 basis points from the first quarter; however, our total cost of deposits and customer repurchases only increased by 18 basis points, as noninterest-bearing deposits were more than 63% of average deposits during the second quarter of 2023. Our interest-earning asset yield increased by 10 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to an 11 basis point increase in loan yields. The six basis point increase in net interest margin, compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the net result of an 81 basis point increase in earning asset yield, offset by a 79 basis point increase in cost of funds. Loan yields grew from 4.31% for the second quarter of 2022 to 5.01% for the second quarter of 2023. Likewise, the yield on investment securities increased by 44 basis points from the prior year quarter. Loan balances grew to 59.41% of earning assets on average for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.49% for the second quarter of 2022, while our average balance at the Fed declined from 5.1% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Total cost of funds of 0.83% for the second quarter of 2023 increased from 0.04% for the year ago quarter. This 79 basis point increase in cost of funds was the result of an 87 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an average cost of 4.90% on $1.53 billion of short-term borrowings for the second quarter of 2023. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.58% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 63.65% for the first quarter of 2023 and 62.96% for the second quarter of 2022.

Earning Assets and Deposits
On average, earning assets grew by $164.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023, while declining by $593.1 million when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The $164.8 million quarter-over-quarter increase in earning assets resulted from a $310.2 million increase in average earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by average investment securities declining by $73.1 million and average loans decreasing by $70.9 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $257.8 million, while the average balance of investment securities declined by $414.4 million, and the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve declined by $450.1 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $269.2 million, or 3.33%, from the first quarter of 2023, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $195.1 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $1.95 billion, or 13.24%, including a decline of $1.1 billion in noninterest-bearing deposits.

    Three Months Ended  
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Yield on average investment securities (TE)   2.37 %     2.37 %     1.93 %  
Yield on average loans   5.01 %     4.90 %     4.31 %  
Core Loan Yield [1]   4.96 %     4.85 %     4.20 %  
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.01 %     3.91 %     3.20 %  
Cost of deposits   0.35 %     0.17 %     0.03 %  
Cost of funds   0.83 %     0.49 %     0.04 %  
Net interest margin (TE)   3.22 %     3.45 %     3.16 %  
                           
Average Earning Asset Mix Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total Avg   % of Total
  Total investment securities $ 5,689,606   38.01 %   $ 5,762,728   38.93 %   $ 6,104,037   39.23 %  
  Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   353,610   2.36 %     47,934   0.32 %     804,147   5.17 %  
  Loans   8,892,413   59.41 %     8,963,323   60.55 %     8,634,575   55.49 %  
  Total interest-earning assets   14,967,661         14,802,853         15,560,771      
                           
    [1] Represents yield on average loans excluding the impact of discount accretion and PPP loans.              
                           


Provision for Credit Losses
The second quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in provision for credit losses, compared to a $1.5 million in provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-to-date provision for credit losses of $2.0 million was the result of an overall increase in projected loss rates from 0.94% at the end of 2022 to 0.98% at June 30, 2023. The increase in projected loss rates continues to be driven primarily by a deteriorating economic forecast that assumes modest GDP growth through 2024, as well as lower commercial real estate values and an increase in the rate of unemployment.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposits decreased by $506,000, or 9.47% over the first quarter of 2023 and declined by $495,000, or 9.28% in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Trust and investment services income grew by $401,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and increased by $353,000 year-over-year. The second quarter of 2023 included approximately $800,000 in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, and approximately $100,000 in swap fees for transitioning swaps out of LIBOR, partially offset by a $475,000 decrease in CRA investment income due to underlying asset valuation declines. The first quarter of 2023 included approximately $500,000 in interest rate swap related fees for the conversion of instruments from LIBOR to SOFR and the recapture of a previous impairment charge of $500,000, as a result of the payoff of a CRA investment that was previously identified as impaired. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, BOLI income increased $1.5 million due to valuation changes and death benefits that exceeded policy values. Income related to CRA investments declined by $716,000 compared to the year ago quarter. The second quarter of 2022 also included $2.7 million in net gains on the sale of properties associated with our banking centers.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $54.0 million, compared to $54.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 included $400,000 in provision for unfunded loan commitments, compared to $500,000 in provision for the first quarter of 2023 and no provision for the second quarter of 2022. The $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs was primarily due to the higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The $866,000 quarter-over-quarter increase in professional services included increases of $357,000 in legal expense and $228,000 in other professional services due to the timing of various projects. The $3.1 million increase in noninterest expense year-over-year included an increase of $2.0 million in salaries and employee benefits and a $785,000 increase in FDIC assessments. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.32% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.36% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.20% for the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 40.86%, compared to 39.50% for the first quarter of 2023 and 37.24% for the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and year-to-date was 28.20%, compared with 28.10% for the second quarter of 2022. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets
The Company reported total assets of $16.48 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an increase of $210.5 million, or 1.29%, from total assets of $16.27 billion at March 31, 2023. Interest-earning assets of $14.94 billion at June 30, 2023 increased by $136.8 million, or 0.92%, when compared with $14.80 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due a $322.2 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $159.6 million decrease in investment securities and a $35.1 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets increased by $8.0 million, or 0.05%, from total assets of $16.48 billion at December 31, 2022. Interest-earning assets of $14.94 billion at June 30, 2023 decreased by $36.1 million, or 0.24%, when compared with $14.97 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $228.7 million decrease in investment securities and a $172.0 million decrease in total loans, partially offset by a $341.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 decreased by $275.4 million, or 1.64%, from total assets of $16.76 billion at June 30, 2022. Interest-earning assets decreased by $344.3 million, or 2.25%, when compared with $15.28 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in interest-earning assets included a $457.6 million decrease in investment securities and a $136.4 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $215.2 million increase in total loans. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2022, included a $61.9 million decrease in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $5.0 million as of June 30, 2023. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $277.1 million from June 30, 2022.

Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $5.58 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228.7 million, or 3.94%, from $5.81 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $457.6 million, or 7.58%, from $6.04 billion at June 30, 2022.  

At June 30, 2023, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.51 billion, a decrease of $41.6 million, or 1.63%, from December 31, 2022 and a $100.4 million increase, or 4.16%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $3.07 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $497.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $187.1 million, or 5.75%, from $3.26 billion at December 31, 2022 and decreased by $558.0 million, or 15.39%, from June 30, 2022.  

In June of 2023, fair value hedging transactions were executed in which $1 billion notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps were consummated with maturities ranging from four to five years, wherein the Company pays a weighted average fixed rate of approximately 3.8% and receives daily SOFR. The fair value of these instruments totaled approximately $8 million on June 30, 2023.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.54 billion or approximately 81% of our total investment securities at June 30, 2023. Virtually all of our MBS and CMOs are issued or guaranteed by government or government-sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, at June 30, 2023, we held $538.9 million of Government Agency securities (HTM) that represent approximately 9.7% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $496.6 million as of June 30, 2023, or approximately 8.9% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 15.84%, Minnesota at 11.20%, California at 9.53%, Ohio at 6.30%, Massachusetts at 6.25%, and Washington at 5.79%.

Loans
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost of $8.91 billion at June 30, 2023, decreased by $35.1 million, or 0.39%, from March 31, 2023. The quarter-over quarter decrease in core loans included decreases of $46.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $15.2 million in construction loans, $4.6 million in SBA loans, and $16.1 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $58.1 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $172.0 million, or 1.89%, from December 31, 2022. After adjusting for seasonality of dairy & livestock and PPP loans, our core loans declined by $31.9 million, or 0.37%, from December 31, 2022. The $172.0 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $136.0 million in dairy & livestock loans, $19.4 million in construction loans, $12.0 million in SBA loans, $4.1 million in PPP loans, and $21.8 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by increases of $19.1 million in commercial real estate loans, and $7.6 million in commercial and industrial loans. Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at June 30, 2023, compared to 33% at the end of 2022. The decline in dairy & livestock loans primarily relates to the seasonal peak in line utilization at the end of every calendar year, demonstrated by a decline in utilization from 78% at December 31, 2022 to 68% at June 30, 2023.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $215.2 million, or 2.48%, from June 30, 2022. After adjusting for PPP loans, our core loans grew by $277.1 million, or 3.21%, from the end of the second quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loans grew by $260.5 million, dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans grew by $24.7 million, commercial and industrial loans increased $14.6 million, municipal lease financings increased by $13.4 million, and SFR mortgage loans increased by $3.0 million. This core loan growth was partially offset by decreases of $18.2 million in SBA loans and $29.1 million in consumer and other loans.

Asset Quality
During the second quarter of 2023, we experienced credit charge-offs of $88,000 and total recoveries of $15,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $73,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $87.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $86.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $80.2 million at June 30, 2022. The ACL was increased by $1.9 million in 2023, including a $2.0 million provision for credit losses. At June 30, 2023, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.98%. This compares to 0.97% and 0.92% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming loans plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
       
Nonperforming loans   (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate   $ 3,159     $ 2,634     $ 6,843  
SBA     629       702       1,075  
SBA - PPP     -       -       -  
Commercial and industrial     2,039       2,049       1,655  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     273       406       3,354  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -  
Consumer and other loans     354       384       37  
Total   $ 6,454     $ 6,175     $ 12,964  
% of Total loans     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.15 %
OREO            
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ -     $ -  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -  
Total   $ -     $ -     $ -  
             
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,454     $ 6,175     $ 12,964  
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.08 %
             
Past due 30-89 days            
Commercial real estate   $ 532     $ 425     $ 559  
SBA     -       575       -  
Commercial and industrial     -       -       -  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     555       183       -  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -  
Consumer and other loans     -       -       -  
Total   $ 1,087     $ 1,183     $ 559  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
             
Classified Loans   $ 77,834     $ 66,977     $ 76,170  
 

The $279,000 increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $525,000 in commercial real estate loans. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $10.9 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a $9.7 million increase in classified commercial real estate loans and a $6.1 million increase in classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease in classified commercial and industrial loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements
Deposits of $12.40 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $452.3 million totaled $12.85 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an increase of $125.7 million in deposits and a decrease of $37.9 million in customer repurchases compared to March 31, 2023. Deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined by $551.8 million, or 4.12%, when compared with $13.40 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased $1.73 billion, or 11.84% when compared with $14.58 billion at June 30, 2022. Higher interest rates that have resulted from the Federal Reserve’s significant increase in the federal funds rate over the last year have continued to impact deposit levels, including approximately $550 million of funds on deposit at the end of 2022 that were transferred from the Bank’s balance sheet to be invested by Citizens Trust in higher yielding instruments such as treasury notes.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.88 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $34.5 million, or 0.44%, when compared to $7.84 billion at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $285.6 million, or 3.50% when compared to $8.16 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased $1.0 billion, or 11.29%, when compared to $8.88 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.55% of total deposits, compared to 63.92% at March 31, 2023, 63.60% at December 31, 2022, and 63.11% at June 30, 2022.

Short–Term Borrowings
As of June 30, 2023, total short-term borrowings, consisted of $695 million of one-year advances from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.7% and $800 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances, at an average cost of approximately 5%.

Capital
The Company’s total equity was $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023. This represented an overall increase of $52.9 million from total equity of $1.95 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases to equity included $115.0 million in net earnings and a $9.9 million increase in other comprehensive income. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, we entered into pay-fixed rate swaps to mitigate the risks of rising interest rates. This resulted in a fair value remeasurement of this swap derivative of $7.8 million at June 30, 2023, resulting in an increase in other comprehensive income. Decreases from December 31, 2022 included $55.8 million in cash dividends. We engaged in no stock repurchases during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023, when we repurchased, under our 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan, 791,800 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $23.43, totaling $18.5 million. This 10b5-1 plan expired on March 2, 2023 and no new plan has been put in place since that time. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $8.74.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated  
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   June 30, 2022  
                   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0 %   9.8 %   9.5 %   8.8 %  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0 %   14.1 %   13.6 %   13.4 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5 %   14.1 %   13.6 %   13.4 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5 %   14.9 %   14.4 %   14.2 %  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio       7.8 %   7.4 %   7.5 %  
                         


CitizensTrust
As of June 30, 2023 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.61 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.41 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.0 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2022. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI330d7e9b6832431083833dedd79e1141.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor  
Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals, and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and changes in employment laws and regulations; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this presentation has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this presentation and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

 

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
             
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   June 30, 2022
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 231,316     $ 158,236     $ 173,266  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     387,039       45,225       523,443  
Total cash and cash equivalents     618,355       203,461       696,709  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     30,478       9,553       7,382  
Investment securities available-for-sale     3,068,151       3,255,211       3,626,157  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,512,707       2,554,301       2,412,308  
Total investment securities     5,580,858       5,809,512       6,038,465  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     29,484       27,627       18,012  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,907,397       9,079,392       8,692,229  
Allowance for credit losses     (86,967 )     (85,117 )     (80,222 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,820,430       8,994,275       8,612,007  
Premises and equipment, net     45,518       46,698       47,100  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     257,348       255,528       259,958  
Intangibles     18,303       21,742       25,312  
Goodwill     765,822       765,822       765,822  
Other assets     317,948       342,322       289,226  
Total assets   $ 16,484,544     $ 16,476,540     $ 16,759,993  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,878,810     $ 8,164,364     $ 8,881,223  
Investment checking     574,817       723,870       695,054  
Savings and money market     3,627,858       3,653,385       4,145,634  
Time deposits     316,036       294,626       350,308  
Total deposits     12,397,521       12,836,245       14,072,219  
Customer repurchase agreements     452,373       565,431       502,829  
Other borrowings     1,495,000       995,000       -  
Payable for securities purchased     -       -       80,230  
Other liabilities     138,283       131,347       122,504  
Total liabilities     14,483,177       14,528,023       14,777,782  
Stockholders’ Equity            
Stockholders’ equity     2,346,243       2,303,313       2,229,050  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (344,876 )     (354,796 )     (246,839 )
Total stockholders’ equity     2,001,367       1,948,517       1,982,211  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 16,484,544     $ 16,476,540     $ 16,759,993  
             


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
    Three Months Ended
 		   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 178,405     $ 175,129     $ 178,752     $ 176,776     $ 182,884  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve   347,161       36,950       797,268       192,913       1,222,943  
Total cash and cash equivalents   525,566       212,079       976,020       369,689       1,405,827  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions   6,449       10,984       6,879       8,704       9,985  
Investment securities available-for-sale   3,162,917       3,216,143       3,736,076       3,189,384       3,642,009  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   2,526,689       2,546,585       2,367,961       2,536,580       2,299,134  
Total investment securities   5,689,606       5,762,728       6,104,037       5,725,964       5,941,143  
Investment in stock of FHLB   32,032       28,868       18,012       30,459       18,470  
Loans and lease finance receivables   8,892,413       8,963,323       8,634,575       8,927,672       8,567,876  
Allowance for credit losses   (86,508 )     (85,151 )     (76,492 )     (85,833 )     (74,796 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables   8,805,905       8,878,172       8,558,083       8,841,839       8,493,080  
Premises and equipment, net   45,629       46,258       51,607       45,942       52,804  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)   257,428       256,137       259,500       256,786       259,649  
Intangibles   19,298       20,983       26,381       20,136       27,280  
Goodwill   765,822       765,822       765,822       765,822       762,437  
Other assets   308,789       331,105       240,607       319,885       223,733  
Total assets $ 16,456,524     $ 16,313,136     $ 17,006,948     $ 16,385,226     $ 17,194,408  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 7,823,496     $ 8,092,704     $ 8,923,043     $ 7,957,357     $ 8,822,444  
Interest-bearing   4,481,766       4,621,247       5,249,262       4,551,121       5,356,312  
Total deposits   12,305,262       12,713,951       14,172,305       12,508,478       14,178,756  
Customer repurchase agreements   495,179       550,754       581,574       522,813       630,481  
Other borrowings   1,526,958       971,701       39       1,250,863       45  
Payable for securities purchased   -       79       66,693       39       115,906  
Other liabilities   101,417       98,407       94,883       99,921       102,245  
Total liabilities   14,428,816       14,334,892       14,915,494       14,382,114       15,027,433  
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Stockholders’ equity   2,353,975       2,332,625       2,238,788       2,343,358       2,243,801  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (326,267 )     (354,381 )     (147,334 )     (340,246 )     (76,826 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,027,708       1,978,244       2,091,454       2,003,112       2,166,975  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,456,524     $ 16,313,136     $ 17,006,948     $ 16,385,226     $ 17,194,408  
                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,990   $ 108,394   $ 92,770   $ 219,384   $ 182,231
Investment securities:                  
Investment securities available-for-sale   19,356     19,596     17,042     38,952     29,874
Investment securities held-to-maturity   13,740     13,956     11,714     27,696     22,377
Total investment income   33,096     33,552     28,756     66,648     52,251
Dividends from FHLB stock   483     349     273     832     644
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   4,670     491     1,463     5,161     2,236
Total interest income   149,239     142,786     123,262     292,025     237,362
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   10,765     5,365     1,201     16,130     2,328
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures   18,939     11,693     121     30,632     254
Total interest expense   29,704     17,058     1,322     46,762     2,582
Net interest income before provision for credit losses   119,535     125,728     121,940     245,263     234,780
Provision for credit losses   500     1,500     3,600     2,000     6,100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   119,035     124,228     118,340     243,263     228,680
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,838     5,344     5,333     10,182     10,392
Trust and investment services   3,315     2,914     2,962     6,229     5,784
Other   4,503     4,944     6,375     9,447     9,758
Total noninterest income   12,656     13,202     14,670     25,858     25,934
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   33,548     35,247     31,553     68,795     64,209
Occupancy and equipment   5,517     5,450     5,567     10,967     11,138
Professional services   2,562     1,696     2,305     4,258     4,350
Computer software expense   3,316     3,408     3,103     6,724     6,898
Marketing and promotion   1,321     1,715     1,638     3,036     3,096
Amortization of intangible assets   1,719     1,720     1,998     3,439     3,996
Provision for unfunded loan commitments   400     500     -     900     -
Acquisition related expenses   -     -     375     -     6,013
Other   5,634     5,145     4,332     10,779     9,409
Total noninterest expense   54,017     54,881     50,871     108,898     109,109
Earnings before income taxes   77,674     82,549     82,139     160,223     145,505
Income taxes   21,904     23,279     23,081     45,183     40,887
Net earnings $ 55,770   $ 59,270   $ 59,058   $ 115,040   $ 104,618
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40   $ 0.42   $ 0.42   $ 0.83   $ 0.74
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40   $ 0.42   $ 0.42   $ 0.82   $ 0.74
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.19   $ 0.40   $ 0.37
                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 149,785     $ 143,332     $ 123,661     $ 293,117     $ 238,124  
Interest expense   29,704       17,058       1,322       46,762       2,582  
Net interest income - (TE) $ 120,081     $ 126,274     $ 122,339     $ 246,355     $ 235,542  
                   
Return on average assets, annualized   1.36 %     1.47 %     1.39 %     1.42 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity, annualized   11.03 %     12.15 %     11.33 %     11.58 %     9.74 %
Efficiency ratio [1]   40.86 %     39.50 %     37.24 %     40.17 %     41.85 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized   1.32 %     1.36 %     1.20 %     1.34 %     1.28 %
Yield on average loans   5.01 %     4.90 %     4.31 %     4.95 %     4.29 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.01 %     3.91 %     3.20 %     3.96 %     3.06 %
Cost of deposits   0.35 %     0.17 %     0.03 %     0.26 %     0.03 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements   0.35 %     0.17 %     0.04 %     0.26 %     0.04 %
Cost of funds   0.83 %     0.49 %     0.04 %     0.66 %     0.04 %
Net interest margin (TE)   3.22 %     3.45 %     3.16 %     3.33 %     3.03 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.        
                   
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]                  
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated   7.75 %     7.77 %     7.46 %        
Citizens Business Bank   7.67 %     7.69 %     7.17 %        
[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])        
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding                  
Basic   138,330,131       138,592,371       139,748,311       138,420,067       140,467,038  
Diluted   138,383,239       138,953,172       140,053,074       138,556,510       140,730,309  
Dividends declared $ 27,787     $ 28,007     $ 26,719     $ 55,794     $ 52,186  
Dividend payout ratio [3]   49.82 %     47.25 %     45.24 %     48.50 %     49.88 %
[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.        
                   
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)   139,343,284       139,302,451       140,025,579          
Book value per share $ 14.36     $ 14.28     $ 14.16          
Tangible book value per share $ 8.74     $ 8.64     $ 8.51          
                   
  June 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		        
             
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 6,454     $ 4,930     $ 12,964          
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,454     $ 4,930     $ 12,964          
Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 3,307     $ 7,817     $ 5,198          
                   
[4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.
                   
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO   0.07 %     0.05 %     0.15 %        
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.04 %     0.03 %     0.08 %        
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets   1347.49 %     1726.51 %     618.81 %        
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Beginning balance $ 86,540     $ 85,117     $ 76,119     $ 85,117     $ 65,019  
Suncrest FV PCD loans   -       -       -       -       8,605  
Total charge-offs   (88 )     (110 )     (8 )     (198 )     (24 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off   15       33       511       48       522  
Net recoveries (charge-offs)   (73 )     (77 )     503       (150 )     498  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses   500       1,500       3,600       2,000       6,100  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 86,967     $ 86,540     $ 80,222     $ 86,967     $ 80,222  
                   
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans   -0.001 %     -0.001 %     0.006 %     -0.002 %     0.006 %
                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                       
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type
                       
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   June 30, 2022
  Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type
                       
Commercial real estate $ 67.9   0.98%   $ 64.8   0.94%   $ 61.5   0.93%
Construction   1.2   1.69%     1.7   1.93%     1.1   1.75%
SBA   2.7   0.95%     2.8   0.97%     2.6   0.88%
Commercial and industrial   9.1   0.95%     10.2   1.08%     7.2   0.76%
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   5.0   1.66%     4.4   1.01%     6.8   2.50%
Municipal lease finance receivables   0.3   0.35%     0.3   0.36%     0.2   0.28%
SFR mortgage   0.4   0.17%     0.4   0.14%     0.2   0.10%
Consumer and other loans   0.4   0.73%     0.5   0.69%     0.6   0.68%
                       
Total $ 87.0   0.98%   $ 85.1   0.94%   $ 80.2   0.92%
                       


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
Quarterly Common Stock Price
                         
    2023
   2022
   2021
Quarter End   High   Low   High   Low   High   Low
March 31,   $ 25.98   $ 16.34     $ 24.37     $ 21.36     $ 25.00     $ 19.15  
June 30,   $ 16.89   $ 10.66     $ 25.59     $ 22.37     $ 22.98     $ 20.50  
September 30,   $ -   $ -     $ 28.14     $ 22.63     $ 20.86     $ 18.72  
December 31,   $ -   $ -     $ 29.25     $ 25.26     $ 21.85     $ 19.00  
                         
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
                         
        Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2
        2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Interest income                        
Loans and leases, including fees       $ 110,990     $ 108,394     $ 106,884     $ 100,077     $ 92,770  
Investment securities and other         38,249       34,392       35,234       35,111       30,492  
Total interest income         149,239       142,786       142,118       135,188       123,262  
Interest expense                        
Deposits         10,765       5,365       2,774       1,728       1,201  
Other borrowings         18,939       11,693       1,949       122       121  
Total interest expense         29,704       17,058       4,723       1,850       1,322  
Net interest income before provision for                    
credit losses         119,535       125,728       137,395       133,338       121,940  
Provision for credit losses         500       1,500       2,500       2,000       3,600  
Net interest income after provision for                    
credit losses         119,035       124,228       134,895       131,338       118,340  
                         
Noninterest income         12,656       13,202       12,465       11,590       14,670  
Noninterest expense         54,017       54,881       54,419       53,027       50,871  
Earnings before income taxes         77,674       82,549       92,941       89,901       82,139  
Income taxes         21,904       23,279       26,773       25,262       23,081  
Net earnings       $ 55,770     $ 59,270     $ 66,168     $ 64,639     $ 59,058  
                         
Effective tax rate         28.20 %     28.20 %     28.81 %     28.10 %     28.10 %
                         
Basic earnings per common share     $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 0.42  
                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.19  
                         
Cash dividends declared       $ 27,787     $ 28,007     $ 27,995     $ 27,965     $ 26,719  
                         


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
Loan Portfolio by Type
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Commercial real estate $ 6,904,095     $ 6,950,302     $ 6,884,948     $ 6,685,245     $ 6,643,628  
Construction   68,836       83,992       88,271       76,495       60,584  
SBA   278,904       283,464       290,908       296,664       297,109  
SBA - PPP   5,017       5,824       9,087       17,348       66,955  
Commercial and industrial   956,242       898,167       948,683       952,231       941,595  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   298,247       307,820       433,564       323,105       273,594  
Municipal lease finance receivables   77,867       79,552       81,126       76,656       64,437  
SFR mortgage   263,201       262,324       266,024       263,646       260,218  
Consumer and other loans   54,988       71,044       76,781       82,746       84,109  
Gross loans, at amortized cost   8,907,397       8,942,489       9,079,392       8,774,136       8,692,229  
Allowance for credit losses   (86,967 )     (86,540 )     (85,117 )     (82,601 )     (80,222 )
Net loans $ 8,820,430     $ 8,855,949     $ 8,994,275     $ 8,691,535     $ 8,612,007  
                   
                   
                   
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Noninterest-bearing $ 7,878,810     $ 7,844,329     $ 8,164,364     $ 8,764,556     $ 8,881,223  
Investment checking   574,817       668,947       723,870       751,618       695,054  
Savings and money market   3,627,858       3,474,651       3,653,385       3,991,531       4,145,634  
Time deposits   316,036       283,943       294,626       364,694       350,308  
Total deposits   12,397,521       12,271,870       12,836,245       13,872,399       14,072,219  
                   
Customer repurchase agreements   452,373       490,235       565,431       467,844       502,829  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,849,894     $ 12,762,105     $ 13,401,676     $ 14,340,243     $ 14,575,048  
                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Nonperforming loans:                  
Commercial real estate $ 3,159     $ 2,634     $ 2,657     $ 6,705     $ 6,843  
Construction   -       -       -       -       -  
SBA   629       702       443       1,065       1,075  
SBA - PPP   -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial and industrial   2,039       2,049       1,320       1,308       1,655  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   273       406       477       1,007       3,354  
SFR mortgage   354       384       -       -       -  
Consumer and other loans   -       -       33       32       37  
Total $ 6,454     $ 6,175     $ 4,930     $ 10,117     $ 12,964  
% of Total loans   0.07 %     0.07 %     0.05 %     0.12 %     0.15 %
                   
Past due 30-89 days:                  
Commercial real estate $ 532     $ 425     $ -     $ -     $ 559  
Construction   -       -       -       -       -  
SBA   -       575       556       -       -  
Commercial and industrial   -       -       -       -       -  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   555       183       -       -       -  
SFR mortgage   -       -       388       -       -  
Consumer and other loans   -       -       175       -       -  
Total $ 1,087     $ 1,183     $ 1,119     $ -     $ 559  
% of Total loans   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
                   
OREO:                  
Commercial real estate $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
SBA   -       -       -       -       -  
SFR mortgage   -       -       -       -       -  
Total $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 7,541     $ 7,358     $ 6,049     $ 10,117     $ 13,523  
% of Total loans   0.08 %     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.12 %     0.16 %
                   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                 
Regulatory Capital Ratios
                 
                 
                 
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   June 30, 2022
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   9.8%   9.5%   8.8%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   14.1%   13.6%   13.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   14.1%   13.6%   13.4%
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   14.9%   14.4%   14.2%
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       7.8%   7.4%   7.5%
                 


Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
               
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.
               
      June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
      2023   2022   2022
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Stockholders’ equity   $ 2,001,367     $ 1,948,517     $ 1,982,211  
  Less: Goodwill     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )
  Less: Intangible assets     (18,303 )     (21,742 )     (25,312 )
  Tangible book value   $ 1,217,242     $ 1,160,953     $ 1,191,077  
  Common shares issued and outstanding     139,343,284       139,818,703       140,025,579  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 8.74     $ 8.30     $ 8.51  
               


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
                       
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company’s average stockholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.
 
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
      2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
      (Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Net Income   $ 55,770     $ 59,270     $ 59,058     $ 115,040     $ 104,618  
  Add: Amortization of intangible assets     1,719       1,720       1,998       3,439       3,996  
  Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]     (508 )     (508 )     (591 )     (1,017 )     (1,181 )
  Tangible net income   $ 56,981     $ 60,482     $ 60,465     $ 117,462     $ 107,433  
                       
  Average stockholders’ equity   $ 2,027,708     $ 1,978,244     $ 2,091,454     $ 2,003,112     $ 2,166,975  
  Less: Average goodwill     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (765,822 )     (762,437 )
  Less: Average intangible assets     (19,298 )     (20,983 )     (26,381 )     (20,136 )     (27,280 )
  Average tangible common equity   $ 1,242,588     $ 1,191,439     $ 1,299,251     $ 1,217,154     $ 1,377,258  
                       
  Return on average equity, annualized     11.03 %     12.15 %     11.33 %     11.58 %     9.74 %
  Return on average tangible common equity, annualized     18.39 %     20.59 %     18.67 %     19.46 %     15.73 %
                       
                       
  [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

 


