EPW Committee Advances Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Reauthorization

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) of 2023 by voice vote. The legislation, introduced by EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), along with Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), would reauthorize the DERA program through fiscal year 2029 at its current authorization level of $100 million annually.

“Since its implementation in 2005, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act has been one of our nation’s most cost-effective tools for reducing harmful diesel emissions,” said Chairman Carper. “Our bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the DERA program for an additional five years, ensuring that it continues to help create good-paying domestic manufacturing jobs while protecting public health and our environment. I thank Ranking Member Capito and our EPW Committee colleagues for supporting this commonsense clean air program.”

“The DERA program is a commonsense example of how we can successfully address emissions using policy carrots instead of regulatory sticks,” said Ranking Member Capito. “As an original sponsor of the last reauthorization of the DERA program, I am proud the EPW Committee advanced this effort today, which will help improve air quality and grow our economy at the same time.”

The Committee also advanced the following:

S. 2395 , Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization Act

, Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization Act S. 1381 , Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023

, Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023 S. 1278 , A bill to designate the federal building located at 985 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the “Rosa Parks Federal Building”

, A bill to designate the federal building located at 985 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the “Rosa Parks Federal Building” 16 General Services Administration resolutions

###