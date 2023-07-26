ATN Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Reiterates Outlook

“First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & SteelTM” Strategies Drive Year Over Year Growth



Grew revenue 4% to $186.4 million

Increased total high-speed subscribers by 22%

Expanded broadband homes passed by high-speed data services by 66%

Capital expenditures were $38.9 million (net of $4.9 million of reimbursements)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Improvements Follow Subscriber and Revenue Growth



Increased net income to $0.8 million, or a $(0.03) loss per share; operating income increased to $2.4 million

Increased Adjusted EBITDA1 by 10% to $45.8 million

Reiterates 2023 Outlook3

Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $183 million to $193 million

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million

BEVERLY, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Remarks by Michael Prior, ATN CEO

“The growth in revenues and our customer base contributed to margin improvement and Adjusted EBITDA expansion, tracking to our three-year plan. Over the past year, we have increased the number of homes passed by fiber and other high-speed networks by 66%. This has led to 22% growth in our high-speed data subscribers as we have upgraded legacy broadband users and brought on new subscribers. This early success improves the durability of our revenue further validating our Glass & SteelTM and First-to-Fiber strategies. Also, we were pleased with the 14% growth in international mobile subscribers.

“As expected, we closed a major, long-term contract with a national mobile carrier during the quarter to provide network, infrastructure, and technical services. This long-term contract leverages our operating capabilities and a mobile network covering more than 50,000 square miles of the western United States.

“Our long-term track record of strong operational and financial performance provided the foundation to refinance our main credit facility on attractive terms despite the current market environment. The new facilities have five- and six-year maturities, adding to our financial strength and flexibility. As we enter the latter stages of our three-year fiber-driven expansion, our focus is shifting toward increasing free cash flow and reducing our leverage ratio, as we anticipate network spending to moderate while growing our subscriber base and recurring revenue on this expanded and upgraded network footprint.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $186.4 million, up 4% versus $179.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects higher mobility and fixed revenues, including those from a recent acquisition, partially offset by lower legacy roaming and construction revenues.

Operating income rose to $2.4 million, from $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating and depreciation expenses from a recent acquisition.

Net income attributable to ATN stockholders increased to $0.8 million, and a net loss of $(0.03) per share, compared with a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(0.5) million, or $(0.11) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in net income was due primarily to an increase in operating income, an income tax benefit and income from non-controlling investments, partially offset by a $6.1 million increase in interest expense. In both periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net income (loss) calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $45.8 million, from $41.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 91,981 $ 88,406 $ 94,460 $ 91,091 $ - $ - $ 186,441 $ 179,497 Mobility 26,856 24,954 977 1,850 - - 27,833 26,804 Fixed 59,673 58,349 58,103 51,032 - - 117,776 109,381 Carrier Services 3,879 3,421 31,576 31,753 - - 35,455 35,174 Construction - - 1,020 3,297 - - 1,020 3,297 All other 1,573 1,682 2,784 3,159 - - 4,357 4,841 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,552 $ 11,645 $ (2,394 ) $ (281 ) $ (9,720 ) $ (9,642 ) $ 2,438 $ 1,722 EBITDA2 $ 29,022 $ 27,113 $ 21,816 $ 20,338 $ (9,039 ) $ (8,662 ) $ 41,799 $ 38,789 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 29,128 $ 27,169 $ 22,776 $ 20,729 $ (6,113 ) $ (6,157 ) $ 45,791 $ 41,741 Capital Expenditures** $ 17,408 $ 18,699 $ 21,450 $ 18,063 $ (5 ) $ 222 $ 38,853 $ 36,984 For Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 182,389 $ 175,191 $ 189,825 $ 176,326 $ - $ - $ 372,214 $ 351,517 Mobility 52,963 48,540 2,136 3,680 - - 55,099 52,220 Fixed 118,563 116,696 117,004 97,147 - - 235,567 213,843 Carrier Services 7,570 6,823 63,660 64,742 - - 71,230 71,565 Construction - - 1,610 5,283 - - 1,610 5,283 All other 3,293 3,132 5,415 5,474 - - 8,708 8,606 Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,377 $ 23,450 $ (6,737 ) $ (4,914 ) $ (18,566 ) $ (16,703 ) $ 3,074 $ 1,833 EBITDA2 $ 57,413 $ 53,233 $ 41,826 $ 36,987 $ (17,154 ) $ (14,770 ) $ 82,085 $ 75,450 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 57,586 $ 54,380 $ 45,583 $ 40,398 $ (12,581 ) $ (10,942 ) $ 90,588 $ 83,836 Capital Expenditures** $ 38,906 $ 33,870 $ 50,584 $ 36,910 $ (40 ) $ 424 $ 89,450 $ 71,204

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital programs amounts disbursed and amounts received.





ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets in which we operate, the Company continues to deploy capital in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to increase the Company’s fiber footprint and grow broadband subscribers.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 vs. Q2 2022 Broadband Homes Passed 746,800 736,300 728,900 613,600 614,200 22% Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 331,000 301,600 275,100 219,300 199,800 66% Broadband Customers 217,100 216,900 210,300 205,200 204,500 6% HSD* Broadband Customers 129,000 122,600 113,000 110,700 105,600 22% Fiber Route Miles 11,561 11,099 10,545 9,756 9,399 23% International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 340,200 328,800 322,000 301,800 297,000 15% Post-Paid 58,900 56,900 55,700 54,200 51,900 13% Total 399,100 385,700 377,700 356,000 348,900 14% Blended Churn 2.69 % 2.81 % 2.25 % 3.02 % 2.80 %

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.



Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.





Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2023, was $67.2 million and total debt was $482.1 million, versus $72.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $356.1 million of total debt at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $60.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $50.7 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $89.5 million net of $7.0 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023, versus $71.2 million, net of $3.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures a year ago.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on July 7, 2023, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Stock repurchases of the Company’s common stock totaled $6.8 million in the first six months of 2023.

Guidance and Outlook

The Company is continuing investments in its “Glass & Steel™” and “First-to-Fiber” market strategies. At the start of 2022, the Company set business targets to be achieved exiting 2024 following a three-year period of above-normal network investments. In 2023, the Company believes it remains well-positioned to achieve the growth rate targets, capital expenditure levels projected, and projected leverage ratios.

Reiterates outlook for full year ending December 31, 2023:

Adjusted EBITDA1 $183 million to $193 million Full year 2023 Capital Expenditures $160 million to $170 million Full year 2023



Reiterates outlook for the three-year period ending December 31, 2024:

Revenue CAGR 4-6% 2021-2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 CAGR 8-10% 2021-2024 Capital Expenditures Return to 10-15% of Revenue After 2024 Net Debt Ratio Approx. 2.0x Exiting 2024

Note: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA CAGRS assume full year 2021 Alaska results and exclude construction revenue.



For the Company’s three-year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, CAGR, Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in this first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; our expansion into growing markets; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,005 $ 54,660 Restricted cash 3,217 5,068 Customer receivable 6,625 5,803 Other current assets 174,249 164,157 Total current assets 248,096 229,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,063,464 1,055,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,090 108,702 Customer receivable - long term 44,698 46,706 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 179,489 185,794 Other assets 89,132 81,025 Total assets $ 1,729,969 $ 1,707,869 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,070 $ 6,172 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 6,710 6,073 Taxes payable 11,107 7,335 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,472 15,457 Other current liabilities 188,483 198,143 Total current liabilities 240,842 233,180 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 464,069 $ 415,727 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 39,749 39,275 Deferred income taxes 22,034 28,650 Lease liabilities 80,893 83,319 Other long-term liabilities 132,922 138,420 Total liabilities 980,509 938,571 Redeemable non-controlling interests 94,484 92,468 Stockholders' equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 557,253 580,814 Non-controlling interests 97,723 96,016 Total stockholders' equity 654,976 676,830 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,729,969 $ 1,707,869





Table 2

ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, June 30, Revenues: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Communications services $ 181,576 $ 171,795 $ 362,883 $ 338,338 Construction 1,020 3,297 1,610 5,283 Other 3,845 4,405 7,721 7,896 Total revenue 186,441 179,497 372,214 351,517 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 77,718 77,860 156,759 150,871 Cost of construction revenue 1,016 3,286 1,604 5,319 Selling, general and administrative 61,914 56,610 123,262 111,491 Stock-based compensation 2,739 2,568 4,517 4,028 Transaction-related charges 438 412 451 966 Restructuring expenses 370 - 3,257 - Depreciation 36,217 33,817 72,621 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,144 3,250 6,391 6,508 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 445 (28 ) 278 3,392 Total operating expenses 184,001 177,775 369,140 349,684 Operating income 2,440 1,722 3,074 1,833 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (10,404 ) (4,278 ) (19,029 ) (7,590 ) Other income (expense) 2,216 (2,724 ) 2,411 1,474 Other income (expenses), net (8,188 ) (7,002 ) (16,618 ) (6,116 ) Loss before income taxes (5,748 ) (5,280 ) (13,544 ) (4,283 ) Income tax benefit (5,087 ) (3,971 ) (5,827 ) (1,018 ) Net loss (661 ) (1,309 ) (7,717 ) (3,265 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,428 784 2,599 1,794 Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 767 $ (525 ) $ (5,118 ) $ (1,471 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Loss $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted Net Loss $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,719 15,749 15,726 15,736 Diluted 15,719 15,749 15,726 15,736





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (7,717 ) $ (3,265 ) Depreciation 72,621 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 6,391 6,508 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,463 3,153 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,162 1,004 Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 278 3,392 Stock-based compensation 4,517 4,028 Deferred income taxes (6,616 ) (3,871 ) Loss on pension settlement 369 1,725 Gain on equity investments (2,501 ) (3,401 ) Increase in customer receivable 1,186 (2,298 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 3,302 9,433 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (15,126 ) (32,797 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,329 50,720 Capital expenditures (89,451 ) (71,204 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (6,986 ) (3,894 ) Amounts received 593 - Purchases of strategic investments (1,055 ) (1,400 ) Purchases and sales of businesses 1,314 1,835 Net cash used in investing activities (95,585 ) (74,663 ) Dividends paid on common stock (6,633 ) (5,348 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,447 ) (1,375 ) Finance leases (481 ) (574 ) Term loan - repayments (2,335 ) (938 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (159 ) - Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 88,273 49,000 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (26,500 ) (24,500 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 4,300 8,000 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (3,247 ) (2,258 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,433 ) (1,169 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (6,828 ) (941 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net (760 ) (4,491 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 42,750 15,406 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,494 (8,537 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 59,728 80,697 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 67,222 $ 72,160





Table 4

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,507 $ 114 $ - $ 3,621 Consumer 23,349 863 - 24,212 Total $ 26,856 $ 977 $ - $ 27,833 Fixed Business $ 17,214 $ 35,495 $ - $ 52,709 Consumer 42,459 22,608 - 65,067 Total $ 59,673 $ 58,103 $ - $ 117,776 Carrier Services $ 3,879 $ 31,576 $ - $ 35,455 Other 448 64 - 512 Total Communications Services $ 90,856 $ 90,720 $ - $ 181,576 Construction $ - $ 1,020 $ - $ 1,020 Managed services $ 1,125 $ 2,720 $ - $ 3,845 Total Other $ 1,125 $ 2,720 $ - $ 3,845 Total Revenue $ 91,981 $ 94,460 $ - $ 186,441 Depreciation $ 14,106 $ 21,430 $ 681 $ 36,217 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 364 $ 2,780 $ - $ 3,144 Total operating expenses $ 77,429 $ 96,854 $ 9,720 $ 184,003 Operating income (loss) $ 14,552 $ (2,394 ) $ (9,720 ) $ 2,438 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,050 ) $ 3,478 $ - $ 1,428 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 29,022 $ 21,816 $ (9,039 ) $ 41,799 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,128 $ 22,776 $ (6,113 ) $ 45,791 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 33,331 $ 25,433 $ 8,458 $ 67,222 Total current assets 116,153 121,908 10,035 248,096 Fixed assets, net 472,547 584,834 6,083 1,063,464 Total assets 668,185 975,996 85,788 1,729,969 Total current liabilities 88,950 123,616 28,276 240,842 Total debt, including current portion 63,478 280,661 138,000 482,139 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,675 $ 301 $ - $ 3,976 Consumer 21,279 1,549 - 22,828 Total $ 24,954 $ 1,850 $ - $ 26,804 Fixed Business $ 16,996 $ 31,866 $ - $ 48,862 Consumer 41,353 19,166 - 60,519 Total $ 58,349 $ 51,032 $ - $ 109,381 Carrier Services $ 3,421 $ 31,753 $ - $ 35,174 Other 436 - - 436 Total Communications Services $ 87,160 $ 84,635 $ - $ 171,795 Construction $ - $ 3,297 $ - $ 3,297 Managed services $ 1,246 $ 3,159 $ - $ 4,405 Total Other $ 1,246 $ 3,159 $ - $ 4,405 Total Revenue $ 88,406 $ 91,091 $ - $ 179,497 Depreciation $ 15,074 $ 17,763 $ 980 $ 33,817 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 394 $ 2,856 $ - $ 3,250 Total operating expenses $ 76,761 $ 91,372 $ 9,642 $ 177,775 Operating income (loss) $ 11,645 $ (281 ) $ (9,642 ) $ 1,722 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (921 ) $ 1,705 $ - $ 784 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 27,113 $ 20,338 $ (8,662 ) $ 38,789 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27,169 $ 20,729 $ (6,157 ) $ 41,741 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 7,083 $ 286 $ - $ 7,369 Consumer 45,880 1,850 - 47,730 Total $ 52,963 $ 2,136 $ - $ 55,099 Fixed Business $ 34,327 $ 71,814 $ - $ 106,141 Consumer 84,236 45,190 - 129,426 Total $ 118,563 $ 117,004 $ - $ 235,567 Carrier Services $ 7,570 $ 63,660 $ - $ 71,230 Other 848 139 - 987 Total Communications Services $ 179,944 $ 182,939 $ - $ 362,883 Construction $ - $ 1,610 $ - $ 1,610 Managed services $ 2,445 $ 5,276 $ - $ 7,721 Total Other $ 2,445 $ 5,276 $ - $ 7,721 Total Revenue $ 182,389 $ 189,825 $ - $ 372,214 Depreciation $ 28,292 $ 42,917 $ 1,412 $ 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 744 $ 5,646 $ - $ 6,390 Total operating expenses $ 154,012 $ 196,562 $ 18,566 $ 369,140 Operating income (loss) $ 28,377 $ (6,737 ) $ (18,566 ) $ 3,074 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (3,856 ) $ 6,455 $ - $ 2,599 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 57,413 $ 41,826 $ (17,154 ) $ 82,085 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 57,586 $ 45,583 $ (12,581 ) $ 90,588 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 7,291 $ 674 $ - $ 7,965 Consumer 41,249 3,006 - 44,255 Total $ 48,540 $ 3,680 $ - $ 52,220 Fixed Business $ 34,250 $ 59,011 $ - $ 93,261 Consumer 82,446 38,136 - 120,582 Total $ 116,696 $ 97,147 $ - $ 213,843 Carrier Services $ 6,823 $ 64,742 $ - $ 71,565 Other 710 - - 710 Total Communications Services $ 172,769 $ 165,569 $ - $ 338,338 Construction $ - $ 5,283 $ - $ 5,283 Managed services $ 2,422 $ 5,474 $ - $ 7,896 Total Other $ 2,422 $ 5,474 $ - $ 7,896 Total Revenue $ 175,191 $ 176,326 $ - $ 351,517 Depreciation $ 28,971 $ 36,205 $ 1,933 $ 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 812 $ 5,696 $ - $ 6,508 Total operating expenses $ 151,741 $ 181,240 $ 16,703 $ 349,684 Operating income (loss) $ 23,450 $ (4,914 ) $ (16,703 ) $ 1,833 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,440 ) $ 4,234 $ - $ 1,794 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 53,233 $ 36,987 $ (14,770 ) $ 75,450 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 54,380 $ 40,398 $ (10,942 ) $ 83,836 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,418 $ 26,375 $ 6,935 $ 59,728 Total current assets 105,324 116,038 8,326 229,688 Fixed assets, net 462,447 585,969 7,538 1,055,954 Total assets 643,664 980,543 83,662 1,707,869 Total current liabilities 86,738 119,756 26,686 233,180 Total debt, including current portion 59,659 263,240 99,000 421,899 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,552 $ (2,394 ) $ (9,720 ) $ 2,438 Depreciation expense 14,106 21,430 681 36,217 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 364 2,780 - 3,144 EBITDA $ 29,022 $ 21,816 $ (9,039 ) $ 41,799 Stock-based compensation 109 9 2,621 2,739 Restructuring expenses - 370 - 370 Transaction-related charges - 133 305 438 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (3 ) 448 - 445 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,128 $ 22,776 $ (6,113 ) $ 45,791 For the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,645 $ (281 ) $ (9,642 ) $ 1,722 Depreciation expense 15,074 17,763 980 33,817 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 394 2,856 - 3,250 EBITDA $ 27,113 $ 20,338 $ (8,662 ) $ 38,789 Stock-based compensation 56 79 2,433 2,568 Transaction-related charges - 340 72 412 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (28 ) - (28 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,169 $ 20,729 $ (6,157 ) $ 41,741 Table 5 (continued)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 28,377 $ (6,737 ) $ (18,566 ) $ 3,074 Depreciation expense 28,292 42,917 1,412 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 744 5,646 - 6,390 EBITDA $ 57,413 $ 41,826 $ (17,154 ) $ 82,085 Stock-based compensation 176 86 4,255 4,517 Restructuring expenses - 3,257 - 3,257 Transaction-related charges - 133 318 451 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (3 ) 281 - 278 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 57,586 $ 45,583 $ (12,581 ) $ 90,588 For the six months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 23,450 $ (4,914 ) $ (16,703 ) 1,833 Depreciation expense 28,971 36,205 1,933 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 812 5,696 - 6,508 EBITDA $ 53,233 $ 36,987 $ (14,770 ) $ 75,450 Stock-based compensation 116 169 3,743 4,028 Transaction-related charges - 881 85 966 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 1,031 2,361 - 3,392 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 54,380 $ 40,398 $ (10,942 ) $ 83,836





Table 6

ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 18,070 $ 6,172 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 464,069 415,727 Total debt $ 482,139 $ 421,899 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67,222 59,728 Net Debt $ 414,917 $ 362,171 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 179,444 $ 172,688 Net Debt Ratio 2.31 2.10 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility





