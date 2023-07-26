Bel Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Continued Execution Drives Solid Results

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

• Net sales of $168.8 million compared to $170.6 million in Q2-22. Non-GAAP adjusted net sales (which exclude raw material expedite fee invoicing) were $163.1 million in Q2-23, up from $161.4 million in Q2-22 • Gross profit margin of 32.9%, up from 26.6% in Q2-22 • Net earnings of $27.8 million versus $17.0 million in Q2-22 • Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million (17.0% of sales), up from $19.1 million (11.2% of sales) in Q2-22 • Voluntary paydown of $40.0 million of debt • Divestment of non-core Czech business and closed sale of former headquarters building in Jersey City, New Jersey, resulting in gains of $1.1 million and $3.7 million, respectively

“This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin improvement, driven by volume growth in key end markets and global discipline on pricing and costs. Excluding the impact of raw material expedite fees, overall sales were slightly higher in Q2-23 as compared to Q2-22. Our focus on margin expansion across the business, product and end market diversity, and capturing opportunistic growth have continued to translate into improved financial performance. We are very pleased to have achieved these results in an otherwise challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO.

"Within our Connectivity Solutions segment, commercial aerospace sales grew by 102% over Q2-22 to $15.9 million, a new record high for this end market. Sales into our defense end market were also strong in Q2-23 at $11.7 million, up 22% from Q2-22. Similar to Q1-23, gross margins for this segment benefited from increased volumes, better SKU management and cost savings from strategic initiatives implemented starting in 2022. We expect commercial aerospace and defense to be the primary growth drivers for this segment through the balance of the year.

"Our Power group achieved record sales this quarter of $87.1 million, largely driven by continued easing of the supply chain, allowing us to ship more product. The largest increase in revenue was seen in our front-end power products, which increased by $16.1 million in Q2-23 versus Q2-22. Additionally, eMobility power product sales continued its trend of sequential growth, reaching $8.5 million in Q2-23, an increase of 71% over Q2-22.

"Our Magnetics segment continued to be affected by our networking end customers as they work through their remaining surplus of inventory in the channel. We believe this segment is showing some early signs of rebounding as we move into Q3. As previously announced, this segment is in the process of a facility consolidation initiative in China and this project remains on schedule, targeted for completion by the end of 2023. This is the largest of four facility consolidations started in 2022, and we anticipate collective annualized cost savings of approximately $5 million to fully take effect by the first quarter of 2024,” concluded Mr. Bernstein.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added "In addition to delivering solid performance during the quarter, we completed several initiatives including divesting our Czech operations, selling our former headquarters building, conducting an executive offsite, and progressing with various plant consolidations. Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2023, we expect to see yet another shift in product mix on the horizon, anticipating a slight rebound in Magnetics taking hold while our Power segment will likely normalize a bit now that many past-due orders have been shipped. Based on information available as of today, our current estimate for the third quarter is GAAP net sales in the range of $157-$165 million. We anticipate gross profit margins to largely hold at second quarter 2023 levels. We believe we are well positioned from both a technological and customer relationship perspective to capture organic growth from the secular tailwinds that are expected to benefit our industry in the near and mid-term," concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude restructuring charges, gains on sales of business and property, and certain litigation costs. Non-GAAP adjusted net sales exclude expedite fee invoicing. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of at least 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13739830 after 11:30am ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter of 2023, our statements regarding our expectations for 2023, and our statements regarding future events, performance, plans, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, including statements regarding matters such as trends in sales, supply, demand, orders and bookings, growth, costs and anticipated cost savings, margin, products and product mix, and end markets, and statements regarding the Company's positioning, its strategies, goals, focuses and initiatives, and the expected timing and potential benefits thereof, and statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding trends in the Company's industry and the macroeconomic environment generally. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Bel’s control. Bel’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements (including without limitation any of Bel’s projections) due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the market concerns facing our customers, and risks for the Company’s business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; the impact of public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19); the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with our international operations, including our substantial manufacturing operations in China; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws, trade and tariff policies; and the risks detailed in Bel’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports filed by Bel with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by Bel from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bel’s views as of the date of this press release. Bel anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Bel undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bel’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP adjusted net sales, Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

[Financial tables follow]

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 168,777 $ 170,572 $ 341,121 $ 307,290 Cost of sales 113,240 125,120 231,920 227,879 Gross profit 55,537 45,452 109,201 79,411 As a % of net sales 32.9 % 26.6 % 32.0 % 25.8 % Research and development costs 6,006 4,661 11,229 9,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,135 23,965 50,432 44,992 As a % of net sales 14.9 % 14.0 % 14.8 % 14.6 % Restructuring charges 709 31 4,215 31 Gain on sale of property (3,672 ) - (3,672 ) - Income from operations 27,359 16,795 46,997 24,883 As a % of net sales 16.2 % 9.8 % 13.8 % 8.1 % Gain on sale of business 1,115 - 1,115 - Interest expense (908 ) (779 ) (1,890 ) (1,467 ) Other expense, net (270 ) (1,724 ) (190 ) (2,496 ) Earnings before income taxes 27,296 14,292 46,032 20,920 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (479 ) (2,746 ) 3,685 (1,182 ) Effective tax rate -1.8 % -19.2 % 8.0 % -5.7 % Net earnings $ 27,775 $ 17,038 $ 42,347 $ 22,102 As a % of net sales 16.5 % 10.0 % 12.4 % 7.2 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,142 2,144 2,142 2,145 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,634 10,362 10,636 10,368 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 2.08 $ 1.30 $ 3.17 $ 1.68 Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 2.19 $ 1.37 $ 3.34 $ 1.78





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,053 $ 70,266 Accounts receivable, net 106,913 107,274 Inventories 157,265 172,465 Other current assets 25,023 31,403 Total current assets 354,254 381,408 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,446 36,833 Right-of-use assets 22,771 21,551 Related-party note receivable 1,958 - Equity method investment 11,009 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 77,918 79,210 Other assets 46,063 41,464 Total assets $ 552,419 $ 560,466 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,754 $ 64,589 Operating lease liability, current 6,181 5,870 Other current liabilities 68,939 65,845 Total current liabilities 126,874 136,304 Long-term debt 60,000 95,000 Operating lease liability, long-term 16,623 15,742 Other liabilities 44,432 51,074 Total liabilities 247,929 298,120 Stockholders' equity 304,490 262,346 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 552,419 $ 560,466





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 42,347 $ 22,102 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,571 8,316 Stock-based compensation 1,851 1,087 Amortization of deferred financing costs 33 34 Deferred income taxes (3,128 ) (2,965 ) Net unrealized losses (gains) on foreign currency revaluation 505 (373 ) Gain on sale of property (3,672 ) - Gain on sale of business (1,115 ) - Other, net (1,124 ) 90 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (236 ) (12,704 ) Unbilled receivables 5,018 4,998 Inventories 13,473 (25,284 ) Accounts payable (11,544 ) 6,323 Accrued expenses 2,448 4,421 Other operating assets/liabilities, net (10,771 ) 5,101 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,656 11,146 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,081 ) (3,546 ) Payment for equity method investment (9,975 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,239 87 Proceeds from sale of business 5,198 - Net cash used in investing activities (6,619 ) (3,459 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to common stockholders (1,658 ) (1,646 ) Repayments under revolving credit line (40,000 ) - Borrowings under revolving credit line 5,000 - Purchase of treasury stock - (349 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,658 ) (1,995 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,592 ) (1,618 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,213 ) 4,074 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 70,266 61,756 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 65,053 $ 65,830 Supplementary information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 10,358 $ 4,614 Interest payments $ 2,762 $ 1,105 ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 5,172 $ 5,734

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Product Group Highlights (dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Sales Gross Margin Q2-23 Q2-22 % Change Q2-23 Q2-22 Basis Point

Change Power Solutions and Protection $ 87,091 $ 71,026 22.6 % 35.7 % 28.2 % 750 Magnetic Solutions 26,843 53,450 -49.8 % 24.6 % 28.2 % (360 ) Connectivity Solutions 54,843 46,096 19.0 % 37.4 % 27.6 % 980 Total $ 168,777 $ 170,572 -1.1 % 32.9 % 26.6 % 630





Sales Gross Margin YTD June

2023 YTD June

2022 % Change YTD June

2023 YTD June

2022 Basis Point

Change Power Solutions and Protection $ 170,272 $ 129,816 31.2 % 35.7 % 27.7 % 800 Magnetic Solutions 62,610 87,665 -28.6 % 23.6 % 25.1 % (150 ) Connectivity Solutions 108,239 89,809 20.5 % 35.9 % 27.1 % 880 Total $ 341,121 $ 307,290 11.0 % 32.0 % 25.8 % 620





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net earnings $ 27,775 $ 17,038 $ 42,347 $ 22,102 Interest expense 908 779 1,890 1,467 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (479 ) (2,746 ) 3,685 (1,182 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,335 4,015 6,571 8,316 EBITDA $ 31,539 $ 19,086 $ 54,493 $ 30,703 % of net sales 18.7 % 11.2 % 16.0 % 10.0 % Unusual or special items: Restructuring charges 709 31 4,215 31 Gain on sale of property (3,672 ) - (3,672 ) - Gain on sale of Czech Republic business (1,115 ) - (1,115 ) - MPS litigation costs 1,160 - 2,771 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,621 $ 19,117 $ 56,692 $ 30,734 % of net sales 17.0 % 11.2 % 16.6 % 10.0 %





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciling Items Earnings

before

taxes Benefit

from

income

taxes Net

earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) Earnings

before

taxes Benefit

from

income

taxes Net

earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 27,296 $ (479 ) $ 27,775 $ 2.08 $ 2.19 $ 14,292 $ (2,746 ) $ 17,038 $ 1.30 $ 1.37 Restructuring charges 709 118 591 0.04 0.05 31 4 27 - - Gain on sale of property (3,672 ) (734 ) (2,938 ) (0.22 ) (0.23 ) - - - - - Gain on sale of Czech Republic business (1,115 ) (56 ) (1,059 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) - - - - - MPS litigation costs 1,160 267 893 0.07 0.07 - - - - - Non-GAAP measures $ 24,378 $ (884 ) $ 25,262 $ 1.89 $ 1.99 $ 14,323 $ (2,742 ) $ 17,065 $ 1.30 $ 1.38





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciling Items Earnings

before

taxes Provision

for

income

taxes Net

earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) Earnings

before

taxes Benefit

from

income

taxes Net

earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 46,032 $ 3,685 $ 42,347 $ 3.17 $ 3.34 $ 20,920 $ (1,182 ) $ 22,102 $ 1.68 $ 1.78 Restructuring charges 4,215 600 3,615 0.27 0.29 31 4 27 - - Gain on sale of property (3,672 ) (734 ) (2,938 ) (0.22 ) (0.23 ) - - - - - Gain on sale of Czech Republic business (1,115 ) (56 ) (1,059 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) - - - - - MPS litigation costs 2,771 637 2,134 0.16 0.17 - - - - - Non-GAAP measures $ 48,231 $ 4,132 $ 44,099 $ 3.30 $ 3.48 $ 20,951 $ (1,178 ) $ 22,129 $ 1.68 $ 1.79





