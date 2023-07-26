Submit Release
Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

(26.7% increase in earnings per share)

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included a $1.3 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with the Corporation's financial service center optimization and expense management strategies deployed in response to macroeconomic headwinds. These strategies will result in a net reduction of three locations and a headcount rationalization, primarily concentrated within certain commercial real estate and residential mortgage lending teams. Estimated annualized cost savings from these initiatives is approximately $5.4 million. The financial results for the quarter also included a $250 thousand ($198 thousand after-tax) loss associated with the planned sale of a $19.7 million interest in a shared national credit.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $222.4 million, or 3.6% (14.4% annualized), from March 31, 2023 and $339.0 million, or 5.5% (11.0% annualized), from December 31, 2022. The increase in both periods was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $152.7 million, or 2.6% (10.5% annualized), from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits and public funds. Total deposits increased $73.9 million, or 1.2% (2.4% annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in public funds and brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, down from 30.8% at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured accounts, internal accounts, and collateralized trust accounts, represented 23.3% of total deposits, down from 27.2% at March 31, 2023.

The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.2 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $2.0 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $410.0 million at June 30, 2023, of which $285.0 million was unused. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $54.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased   $5.0 million, or 8.4%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased $2.9 million, or 5.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in cost of funds, including long-term borrowings as well as the continued increase in deposit cost of funds, both of which outpaced the impact of higher asset yields and loan growth during the quarter. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was largely due to an increase in average loan balances and asset yields, offset by increases in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities and the cost of funds.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.14% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $19.8 million, an increase of $835 thousand, or 4.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $479 thousand, or 10.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines. Other income increased $481 thousand, or 64.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to $292 thousand of other real estate owned ("OREO") income related to a commercial real estate loan transferred to OREO during the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $232 thousand in fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps. These increases were offset by a loss of $250 thousand on the planned sale of an interest in a shared national credit, as previously discussed.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $49.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 5.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Excluding restructuring charges, expenses increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $742 thousand, or 2.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This increase reflects our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania and annual merit increases offset by a reduction in incentive compensation. Data processing expenses increased $429 thousand, or 11.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2022. Restructuring charges increased $1.3 million, as previously discussed. Other expense increased $757 thousand, or 11.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in retirement plan costs of $410 thousand, which is driven by the current interest rate environment. Professional fees decreased $1.2 million, or 41.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to consultant fees incurred in the second quarter of 2022 related to our digital transformation initiative.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $34.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $32.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $34.7 million at June 30, 2022. During the quarter, a $5.8 million construction loan was placed on nonaccrual status and a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial loan was paid off. Based on the value of the underlying collateral, an individual reserve was not recorded for the $5.8 million construction loan as of June 30, 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $512 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $3.4 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 1.27% at June 30, 2022.

Dividend
On July 26, 2023, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://conferencingportals.com/event/QPDnglhR. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-330-2398; using Conference ID 38917. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 26, 2023 by dialing 1-800-700-2030; using Conference ID 38917.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.6 billion in assets and $4.5 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (6) economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (7) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (8) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (9) changes in the securities markets; (10) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (11) potential recessionary conditions and/or (12) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)                            
                             
Balance Sheet (Period End)   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22        
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 80,795     $ 71,215     $ 84,176     $ 65,859     $ 59,590          
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     59,616       67,109       68,623       47,451       35,187          
Cash and cash equivalents     140,411       138,324       152,799       113,310       94,777          
Investment securities held-to-maturity     153,509       151,347       154,727       159,170       159,808          
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses     356,164       367,656       350,256       347,479       351,382          
Investments in equity securities     3,443       3,105       2,579       2,994       2,934          
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost     42,811       43,792       33,841       29,475       29,116          
Loans held for sale     29,526       5,425       5,037       9,087       8,352          
Loans and leases held for investment     6,462,238       6,239,804       6,123,230       5,849,259       5,661,777          
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (82,709 )     (80,034 )     (79,004 )     (74,929 )     (72,011 )        
Net loans and leases held for investment     6,379,529       6,159,770       6,044,226       5,774,330       5,589,766          
Premises and equipment, net     52,058       52,334       50,939       50,533       50,080          
Operating lease right-of-use assets     30,237       31,663       30,059       30,654       30,929          
Goodwill     175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510          
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization     10,923       11,044       11,384       11,650       11,728          
Bank owned life insurance     129,715       128,926       120,297       120,035       120,103          
Accrued interest and other assets     96,314       90,095       90,362       83,170       76,328          
Total assets   $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813          
                             
LIABILITIES                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,582,767     $ 1,799,225     $ 2,047,263     $ 1,968,422     $ 2,062,538          
Interest-bearing deposits:     4,404,635       4,035,432       3,866,263       3,818,554       3,500,510          
Total deposits     5,987,402       5,834,657       5,913,526       5,786,976       5,563,048          
Short-term borrowings     244,666       271,881       197,141       80,711       97,606          
Long-term debt     320,000       220,000       95,000       95,000       95,000          
Subordinated notes     148,510       148,385       148,260       99,107       99,030          
Operating lease liabilities     33,428       34,846       33,153       33,718       33,951          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     60,922       50,726       58,436       57,698       48,253          
Total liabilities     6,794,928       6,560,495       6,445,516       6,153,210       5,936,888          
                             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued     157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784          
Additional paid-in capital     299,212       298,167       300,808       299,791       298,800          
Retained earnings     453,806       443,493       428,637       410,942       396,295          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit     (61,034 )     (55,550 )     (62,104 )     (64,985 )     (42,781 )        
Treasury stock, at cost     (44,546 )     (45,398 )     (48,625 )     (49,345 )     (46,173 )        
Total shareholders’ equity     805,222       798,496       776,500       754,187       763,925          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813          
                             
                             
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
Assets   $ 7,440,798     $ 7,219,211     $ 7,019,381     $ 6,797,466     $ 6,962,401     $ 7,330,616   $ 7,004,954
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses     518,995       515,880       505,717       517,335       515,741       517,446     518,917
Loans and leases, gross     6,372,342       6,164,890       5,979,581       5,752,119       5,520,580       6,269,190     5,433,125
Deposits     5,844,582       5,834,415       5,837,823       5,645,291       5,903,173       5,839,526     5,943,769
Shareholders' equity     806,709       789,153       767,192       773,099       771,410       797,980     772,876
                                                     


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)                            
                             
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22        
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 1,039,265     $ 1,032,753     $ 1,088,928     $ 1,054,940     $ 1,033,712          
Real estate-commercial     3,221,993       3,128,210       3,027,955       2,936,204       2,870,286          
Real estate-construction     413,404       376,569       381,811       329,915       319,449          
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose     517,521       498,505       478,254       443,837       419,652          
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose     832,632       779,557       730,395       685,771       629,144          
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose     175,090       172,073       176,699       175,843       168,536          
Loans to individuals     25,544       28,656       27,873       26,679       27,061          
Lease financings     236,789       223,481       211,315       196,070       193,937          
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income     6,462,238       6,239,804       6,123,230       5,849,259       5,661,777          
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (82,709 )     (80,034 )     (79,004 )     (74,929 )     (72,011 )        
Net loans and leases held for investment   $ 6,379,529     $ 6,159,770     $ 6,044,226     $ 5,774,330     $ 5,589,766          
                             
                             
Asset Quality Data (Period End)   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22        
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 15,087     $ 11,362     $ 13,353     $ 13,620     $ 13,355          
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due     55       1,996       875       416       2,784          
Total nonperforming loans and leases     15,142       13,358       14,228       14,036       16,139          
Other real estate owned     19,345       19,000       19,258       18,960       18,604          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 34,487     $ 32,358     $ 33,486     $ 32,996     $ 34,743          
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.23 %     0.18 %     0.22 %     0.23 %     0.24 %        
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.23 %     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.29 %        
Nonperforming assets / Total assets     0.45 %     0.44 %     0.46 %     0.48 %     0.52 %        
                             
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   $ 82,709     $ 80,034     $ 79,004     $ 74,929     $ 72,011          
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     1.28 %     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.28 %     1.27 %        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment     548.21 %     704.40 %     591.66 %     550.14 %     539.21 %        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment     546.22 %     599.15 %     555.27 %     533.83 %     446.19 %        
                             
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
    06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
Net loan and lease charge-offs   $ 512     $ 2,842     $ 908     $ 1,196     $ 1,715     $ 3,354     $ 1,791  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases     0.03 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.08 %     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.07 %
                             


Univest Financial Corporation  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)  
June 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,  
For the period:   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22  
Interest income   $ 90,139   $ 83,253   $ 77,401   $ 66,877   $ 56,717   $ 173,392   $ 107,915  
Interest expense     35,809     23,936     15,485     8,627     5,246     59,745     9,784  
Net interest income     54,330     59,317     61,916     58,250     51,471     113,647     98,131  
Provision for credit losses     3,428     3,387     5,416     3,558     6,674     6,815     3,224  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     50,902     55,930     56,500     54,692     44,797     106,832     94,907  
Noninterest income:                              
Trust fee income     1,924     1,955     1,808     1,835     1,998     3,879     4,100  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,725     1,547     1,575     1,522     1,574     3,272     3,078  
Investment advisory commission and fee income     4,708     4,752     5,585     4,199     4,812     9,460     9,964  
Insurance commission and fee income     5,108     6,487     4,424     4,442     4,629     11,595     10,199  
Other service fee income     3,318     3,076     3,236     3,124     3,309     6,394     6,065  
Bank owned life insurance income     789     767     1,230     1,153     705     1,556     1,404  
Net gain on sales of investment securities     -     -     -     -     -     -     30  
Net gain on mortgage banking activities     1,039     625     436     817     1,230     1,664     3,159  
Other income     1,222     471     2,164     867     741     1,693     1,469  
Total noninterest income     19,833     19,680     20,458     17,959     18,998     39,513     39,468  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries, benefits and commissions     29,875     31,014     29,028     29,400     29,133     60,889     57,378  
Net occupancy     2,614     2,727     2,551     2,504     2,422     5,341     5,138  
Equipment     986     993     977     968     977     1,979     1,959  
Data processing     4,137     4,029     4,039     3,901     3,708     8,166     7,275  
Professional fees     1,669     1,941     1,829     2,521     2,844     3,610     4,982  
Marketing and advertising     622     371     739     605     693     993     1,118  
Deposit insurance premiums     1,116     1,101     708     662     812     2,217     1,705  
Intangible expenses     253     253     301     309     342     506     683  
Restructuring charges     1,330     -     184     -     -     1,330     -  
Other expense     7,197     7,100     6,970     5,795     6,440     14,297     12,545  
Total noninterest expense     49,799     49,529     47,326     46,665     47,371     99,328     92,783  
Income before taxes     20,936     26,081     29,632     25,986     16,424     47,017     41,592  
Income tax expense     4,136     5,047     5,796     5,185     3,258     9,183     8,109  
Net income   $ 16,800   $ 21,034   $ 23,836   $ 20,801   $ 13,166   $ 37,834   $ 33,483  
Net income per share:                              
Basic   $ 0.57   $ 0.72   $ 0.82   $ 0.71   $ 0.45   $ 1.29   $ 1.14  
Diluted   $ 0.57   $ 0.71   $ 0.81   $ 0.71   $ 0.45   $ 1.28   $ 1.13  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.42   $ 0.41  
Weighted average shares outstanding     29,439,392     29,312,265     29,251,293     29,290,829     29,490,154     29,376,179     29,516,166  
Period end shares outstanding     29,471,124     29,427,696     29,271,915     29,242,451     29,365,775     29,471,124     29,365,775  
                               


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
                                   
          For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)     06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
                                   
Return on average assets       0.91 %     1.18 %     1.35 %     1.21 %     0.76 %     1.04 %     0.96 %
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1)     0.96 %     1.18 %     1.36 %     1.21 %     0.76 %     1.07 %     0.96 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     8.35 %     10.81 %     12.33 %     10.67 %     6.85 %     9.56 %     8.74 %
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)     8.88 %     10.81 %     12.40 %     10.67 %     6.85 %     9.83 %     8.74 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)     10.85 %     14.11 %     16.23 %     14.06 %     9.10 %     12.45 %     11.56 %
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)(3)     11.52 %     14.11 %     16.33 %     14.06 %     9.10 %     12.79 %     11.56 %
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.14 %     3.58 %     3.76 %     3.67 %     3.19 %     3.35 %     3.04 %
Efficiency ratio (2)         66.7 %     62.2 %     56.9 %     60.6 %     66.6 %     64.4 %     66.8 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)     64.9 %     62.2 %     56.7 %     60.6 %     66.6 %     63.5 %     66.8 %
                                   
Capitalization Ratios                                
                                   
Dividends declared to net income       36.8 %     29.2 %     25.8 %     29.6 %     47.1 %     32.6 %     36.2 %
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)     10.59 %     10.85 %     10.75 %     10.92 %     11.40 %     10.59 %     11.40 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.45 %     8.63 %     8.49 %     8.55 %     8.97 %     8.45 %     8.97 %
Common equity book value per share   $ 27.32     $ 27.13     $ 26.53     $ 25.79     $ 26.01     $ 27.32     $ 26.01  
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)   $ 21.27     $ 21.07     $ 20.42     $ 19.67     $ 19.91     $ 21.27     $ 19.91  
                                   
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)                            
Tier 1 leverage ratio         9.59 %     9.71 %     9.81 %     9.87 %     9.45 %     9.59 %     9.45 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.26 %     10.43 %     10.37 %     10.51 %     10.62 %     10.26 %     10.62 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio       10.26 %     10.43 %     10.37 %     10.51 %     10.62 %     10.26 %     10.62 %
Total risk-based capital ratio       13.54 %     13.78 %     13.67 %     13.10 %     13.23 %     13.54 %     13.23 %
                                   
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
 


Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended,      
Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023  
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 46,897   $ 512 4.38 % $ 47,835   $ 479 4.06 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   2,284     15 2.63     2,286     17 3.02  
Other debt and equity securities   516,711     3,512 2.73     513,594     3,495 2.76  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   43,783     781 7.15     34,742     609 7.11  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   609,675     4,820 3.17     598,457     4,600 3.12  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   1,005,499     16,919 6.75     991,876     15,538 6.35  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,445,431     45,960 5.35     3,342,199     42,421 5.15  
Real estate—residential loans   1,483,478     17,216 4.65     1,408,292     15,730 4.53  
Loans to individuals   26,794     479 7.17     27,254     449 6.68  
Municipal loans and leases *   234,940     2,388 4.08     229,955     2,341 4.13  
Lease financings   176,200     2,659 6.05     165,314     2,541 6.23  
Gross loans and leases   6,372,342     85,621 5.39     6,164,890     79,020 5.20  
Total interest-earning assets   6,982,017     90,441 5.20     6,763,347     83,620 5.01  
Cash and due from banks   58,675           58,035        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (81,641 )         (79,977 )      
Premises and equipment, net   52,540           51,583        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,200           31,303        
Other assets   398,007           394,920        
Total assets $ 7,440,798         $ 7,219,211        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,011,889   $ 5,392 2.14 % $ 857,891   $ 3,164 1.50 %
Money market savings   1,460,899     14,089 3.87     1,489,129     11,081 3.02  
Regular savings   888,680     845 0.38     985,716     669 0.28  
Time deposits   823,665     7,141 3.48     566,308     3,422 2.45  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,185,133     27,467 2.63     3,899,044     18,336 1.91  
                 
Short-term borrowings   255,090     3,249 5.11     240,318     2,728 4.60  
Long-term debt   301,593     2,811 3.74     112,222     591 2.14  
Subordinated notes   148,443     2,282 6.17     148,319     2,281 6.24  
Total borrowings   705,126     8,342 4.75     500,859     5,600 4.53  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,890,259     35,809 2.94     4,399,903     23,936 2.21  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,659,449           1,935,371        
Operating lease liabilities   34,415           34,438        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   49,966           60,346        
Total liabilities   6,634,089           6,430,058        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,549,708     2.19     6,335,274     1.53  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   298,788           300,293        
Retained earnings and other equity   350,137           331,076        
Total shareholders' equity   806,709           789,153        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,440,798         $ 7,219,211        
Net interest income   $ 54,632       $ 59,684    
                 
Net interest spread     2.26       2.80  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.88       0.78  
Net interest margin     3.14 %     3.58 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   142.77 %         153.72 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: 
For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $465 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
                 



Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,      
Tax Equivalent Basis     2023         2022    
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 46,897   $ 512 4.38 % $ 474,260   $ 824 0.70 %
U.S. government obligations   -     - -     2,000     11 2.21  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   2,284     15 2.63     2,302     17 2.96  
Other debt and equity securities   516,711     3,512 2.73     511,439     2,727 2.14  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   43,783     781 7.15     26,221     344 5.26  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   609,675     4,820 3.17     1,016,222     3,923 1.55  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   1,005,499     16,919 6.75     945,490     9,192 3.90  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,445,431     45,960 5.35     3,004,509     28,527 3.81  
Real estate—residential loans   1,483,478     17,216 4.65     1,166,201     10,758 3.70  
Loans to individuals   26,794     479 7.17     26,782     305 4.57  
Municipal loans and leases*   234,940     2,388 4.08     235,922     2,404 4.09  
Lease financings   176,200     2,659 6.05     141,676     2,105 5.96  
Gross loans and leases   6,372,342     85,621 5.39     5,520,580     53,291 3.87  
Total interest-earning assets   6,982,017     90,441 5.20     6,536,802     57,214 3.51  
Cash and due from banks   58,675           55,634        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (81,641 )         (68,426 )      
Premises and equipment, net   52,540           50,266        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,200           30,222        
Other assets   398,007           357,903        
Total assets $ 7,440,798         $ 6,962,401        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,011,889   $ 5,392 2.14 % $ 851,324   $ 570 0.27 %
Money market savings   1,460,899     14,089 3.87     1,405,536     1,552 0.44  
Regular savings   888,680     845 0.38     1,070,480     237 0.09  
Time deposits   823,665     7,141 3.48     452,989     1,227 1.09  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,185,133     27,467 2.63     3,780,329     3,586 0.38  
                 
Short-term borrowings   255,090     3,249 5.11     17,253     11 0.26  
Long-term debt   301,593     2,811 3.74     95,000     321 1.36  
Subordinated notes   148,443     2,282 6.17     98,988     1,328 5.38  
Total borrowings   705,126     8,342 4.75     211,241     1,660 3.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,890,259     35,809 2.94     3,991,570     5,246 0.53  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,659,449           2,122,844        
Operating lease liabilities   34,415           33,300        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   49,966           43,277        
Total liabilities   6,634,089           6,190,991        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,549,708     2.19     6,114,414     0.34  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   298,788           298,241        
Retained earnings and other equity   350,137           315,385        
Total shareholders' equity   806,709           771,410        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,440,798         $ 6,962,401        
Net interest income   $ 54,632       $ 51,968    
                 
Net interest spread     2.26       2.98  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.88       0.21  
Net interest margin     3.14 %     3.19 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   142.77 %         163.77 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: 
For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $618 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
                 


Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,    
Tax Equivalent Basis     2023         2022    
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 47,364   $ 991 4.22 % $ 603,002   $ 1,181 0.39 %
U.S. government obligations   -     - -     3,602     37 2.07  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   2,285     32 2.82     2,317     36 3.13  
Other debt and equity securities   515,161     7,007 2.74     512,998     5,066 1.99  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   39,287     1,390 7.13     26,665     699 5.29  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   604,097     9,420 3.14     1,148,584     7,019 1.23  
                 
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   998,726     32,457 6.55     932,795     17,354 3.75  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,394,100     88,381 5.25     2,954,831     54,347 3.71  
Real estate—residential loans   1,446,093     32,946 4.59     1,141,416     20,640 3.65  
Loans to individuals   27,023     928 6.93     26,293     543 4.16  
Municipal loans and leases*   232,461     4,729 4.10     239,197     4,838 4.08  
Lease financings   170,787     5,200 6.14     138,593     4,180 6.08  
Gross loans and leases   6,269,190     164,641 5.30     5,433,125     101,902 3.78  
Total interest-earning assets   6,873,287     174,061 5.11     6,581,709     108,921 3.34  
Cash and due from banks   58,356           54,671        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (80,813 )         (70,237 )      
Premises and equipment, net   52,064           52,097        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,251           30,308        
Other assets   396,471           356,406        
Total assets $ 7,330,616         $ 7,004,954        
                 
Liabilities:                
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 935,316   $ 8,556 1.84 % $ 866,310   $ 1,013 0.24 %
Money market savings   1,474,936     25,170 3.44     1,473,680     2,456 0.34  
Regular savings   936,930     1,514 0.33     1,046,150     475 0.09  
Time deposits   695,697     10,563 3.06     463,232     2,533 1.10  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,042,879     45,803 2.28     3,849,372     6,477 0.34  
                 
Short-term borrowings   247,745     5,977 4.87     17,443     13 0.15  
Long-term debt   207,431     3,402 3.31     95,000     638 1.35  
Subordinated notes   148,381     4,563 6.20     98,950     2,656 5.41  
Total borrowings   603,557     13,942 4.66     211,393     3,307 3.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,646,436     59,745 2.59     4,060,765     9,784 0.49  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,796,647           2,094,397        
Operating lease liabilities   34,427           33,375        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   55,126           43,541        
Total liabilities   6,532,636           6,232,078        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,443,083     1.87     6,155,162     0.32  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock   157,784           157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   299,537           298,606        
Retained earnings and other equity   340,659           316,486        
Total shareholders' equity   797,980           772,876        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,330,616         $ 7,004,954        
Net interest income   $ 114,316       $ 99,137    
                 
Net interest spread     2.52       2.85  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.83       0.19  
Net interest margin     3.35 %     3.04 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   147.93 %         162.08 %      
                 
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.    
Notes: 
For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.  
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.1 million and $754 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.  
                 


Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
         
(Dollars in thousands)        
Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance   % of Commercial Loan Portfolio  
CRE - Retail $ 468,650   9.0 %
Animal Production   350,654   6.8  
CRE - Multi-family   306,508   5.9  
CRE - Office   303,848   5.9  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment   282,613   5.4  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse   226,781   4.4  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)   191,824   3.7  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities   174,408   3.4  
Specialty Trade Contractors   170,316   3.3  
Education   155,108   3.0  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)   151,225   2.9  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods   132,533   2.6  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers   120,027   2.3  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential   110,604   2.1  
Crop Production   98,772   1.9  
Administrative and Support Services   88,027   1.7  
Rental and Leasing Services   86,872   1.7  
Wood Product Manufacturing   81,867   1.6  
Repair and Maintenance   81,038   1.6  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing   79,265   1.5  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial   77,981   1.5  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups   74,106   1.4  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries   71,243   1.4  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing   70,147   1.4  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods   68,736   1.3  
Personal and Laundry Services   67,717   1.3  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage   63,917   1.2  
Food Services and Drinking Places   63,769   1.2  
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)   61,598   1.2  
Food Manufacturing   57,748   1.1  
Truck Transportation   54,135   1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,392,037   84.6 %
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 800,146   15.4 %
Total Commercial Loans $ 5,192,183   100.0 %
         
         
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance      
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 832,632      
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose   175,090      
Loans to Individuals   25,544      
Lease Financings   236,789      
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,270,055      
         
Total $ 6,462,238      
         


Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 30, 2023
                                 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
                                 
        As of or for the three months ended,   As of or for the six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) 06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/23   06/30/22
Restructuring charges (a)     $ 1,330     $ -     $ 184     $ -     $ -     $ 1,330     $ -  
Tax effect of restructuring charges       (279 )     -       (39 )     -       -       (279 )     -  
Restructuring charges, net of tax     $ 1,051     $ -     $ 145     $ -     $ -     $ 1,051     $ -  
                                 
Net income $ 16,800     $ 21,034     $ 23,836     $ 20,801     $ 13,166     $ 37,834     $ 33,483  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax   200       200       238       244       270       400       540  
Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 17,000     $ 21,234     $ 24,074     $ 21,045     $ 13,436     $ 38,234     $ 34,023  
                                 
Shareholders' equity $ 805,222     $ 798,496     $ 776,500     $ 754,187     $ 763,925     $ 805,222     $ 763,925  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)     (2,767 )     (3,054 )     (3,251 )     (3,485 )     (3,678 )     (2,767 )     (3,678 )
Tangible common equity $ 626,945     $ 619,932     $ 597,739     $ 575,192     $ 584,737     $ 626,945     $ 584,737  
                                 
Total assets $ 7,600,150     $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813     $ 7,600,150     $ 6,700,813  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)     (2,767 )     (3,054 )     (3,251 )     (3,485 )     (3,678 )     (2,767 )     (3,678 )
Tangible assets $ 7,421,873     $ 7,180,427     $ 7,043,255     $ 6,728,402     $ 6,521,625     $ 7,421,873     $ 6,521,625  
                                 
Average shareholders' equity $ 806,709     $ 789,153     $ 767,192     $ 773,099     $ 771,410     $ 797,980     $ 772,876  
Average goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Average other intangibles (b)     (2,924 )     (3,137 )     (3,355 )     (3,550 )     (3,791 )     (3,030 )     (3,940 )
Average tangible common equity $ 628,275     $ 610,506     $ 588,327     $ 594,039     $ 592,109     $ 619,440     $ 593,426  
                                 
                                 
(a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies        
(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights             

 


CONTACT: 
Brian J. Richardson
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446, richardsonb@univest.net

