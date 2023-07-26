Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

(26.7% increase in earnings per share)

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the quarter included a $1.3 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with the Corporation's financial service center optimization and expense management strategies deployed in response to macroeconomic headwinds. These strategies will result in a net reduction of three locations and a headcount rationalization, primarily concentrated within certain commercial real estate and residential mortgage lending teams. Estimated annualized cost savings from these initiatives is approximately $5.4 million. The financial results for the quarter also included a $250 thousand ($198 thousand after-tax) loss associated with the planned sale of a $19.7 million interest in a shared national credit.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $222.4 million, or 3.6% (14.4% annualized), from March 31, 2023 and $339.0 million, or 5.5% (11.0% annualized), from December 31, 2022. The increase in both periods was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits increased $152.7 million, or 2.6% (10.5% annualized), from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits and public funds. Total deposits increased $73.9 million, or 1.2% (2.4% annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in public funds and brokered deposits partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, down from 30.8% at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured accounts, internal accounts, and collateralized trust accounts, represented 23.3% of total deposits, down from 27.2% at March 31, 2023.

The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.2 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $2.0 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $410.0 million at June 30, 2023, of which $285.0 million was unused. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $54.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $5.0 million, or 8.4%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased $2.9 million, or 5.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in cost of funds, including long-term borrowings as well as the continued increase in deposit cost of funds, both of which outpaced the impact of higher asset yields and loan growth during the quarter. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was largely due to an increase in average loan balances and asset yields, offset by increases in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities and the cost of funds.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.14% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $19.8 million, an increase of $835 thousand, or 4.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $479 thousand, or 10.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines. Other income increased $481 thousand, or 64.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to $292 thousand of other real estate owned ("OREO") income related to a commercial real estate loan transferred to OREO during the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $232 thousand in fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps. These increases were offset by a loss of $250 thousand on the planned sale of an interest in a shared national credit, as previously discussed.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $49.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 5.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Excluding restructuring charges, expenses increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $742 thousand, or 2.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This increase reflects our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania and annual merit increases offset by a reduction in incentive compensation. Data processing expenses increased $429 thousand, or 11.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2022. Restructuring charges increased $1.3 million, as previously discussed. Other expense increased $757 thousand, or 11.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in retirement plan costs of $410 thousand, which is driven by the current interest rate environment. Professional fees decreased $1.2 million, or 41.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to consultant fees incurred in the second quarter of 2022 related to our digital transformation initiative.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $34.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $32.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $34.7 million at June 30, 2022. During the quarter, a $5.8 million construction loan was placed on nonaccrual status and a $2.5 million nonaccrual commercial loan was paid off. Based on the value of the underlying collateral, an individual reserve was not recorded for the $5.8 million construction loan as of June 30, 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $512 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $3.4 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 1.27% at June 30, 2022.

Dividend

On July 26, 2023, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 80,795 $ 71,215 $ 84,176 $ 65,859 $ 59,590 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 59,616 67,109 68,623 47,451 35,187 Cash and cash equivalents 140,411 138,324 152,799 113,310 94,777 Investment securities held-to-maturity 153,509 151,347 154,727 159,170 159,808 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 356,164 367,656 350,256 347,479 351,382 Investments in equity securities 3,443 3,105 2,579 2,994 2,934 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 42,811 43,792 33,841 29,475 29,116 Loans held for sale 29,526 5,425 5,037 9,087 8,352 Loans and leases held for investment 6,462,238 6,239,804 6,123,230 5,849,259 5,661,777 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (82,709 ) (80,034 ) (79,004 ) (74,929 ) (72,011 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,379,529 6,159,770 6,044,226 5,774,330 5,589,766 Premises and equipment, net 52,058 52,334 50,939 50,533 50,080 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,237 31,663 30,059 30,654 30,929 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 10,923 11,044 11,384 11,650 11,728 Bank owned life insurance 129,715 128,926 120,297 120,035 120,103 Accrued interest and other assets 96,314 90,095 90,362 83,170 76,328 Total assets $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 $ 6,907,397 $ 6,700,813 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,582,767 $ 1,799,225 $ 2,047,263 $ 1,968,422 $ 2,062,538 Interest-bearing deposits: 4,404,635 4,035,432 3,866,263 3,818,554 3,500,510 Total deposits 5,987,402 5,834,657 5,913,526 5,786,976 5,563,048 Short-term borrowings 244,666 271,881 197,141 80,711 97,606 Long-term debt 320,000 220,000 95,000 95,000 95,000 Subordinated notes 148,510 148,385 148,260 99,107 99,030 Operating lease liabilities 33,428 34,846 33,153 33,718 33,951 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,922 50,726 58,436 57,698 48,253 Total liabilities 6,794,928 6,560,495 6,445,516 6,153,210 5,936,888 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,212 298,167 300,808 299,791 298,800 Retained earnings 453,806 443,493 428,637 410,942 396,295 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (61,034 ) (55,550 ) (62,104 ) (64,985 ) (42,781 ) Treasury stock, at cost (44,546 ) (45,398 ) (48,625 ) (49,345 ) (46,173 ) Total shareholders’ equity 805,222 798,496 776,500 754,187 763,925 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 $ 6,907,397 $ 6,700,813 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 Assets $ 7,440,798 $ 7,219,211 $ 7,019,381 $ 6,797,466 $ 6,962,401 $ 7,330,616 $ 7,004,954 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 518,995 515,880 505,717 517,335 515,741 517,446 518,917 Loans and leases, gross 6,372,342 6,164,890 5,979,581 5,752,119 5,520,580 6,269,190 5,433,125 Deposits 5,844,582 5,834,415 5,837,823 5,645,291 5,903,173 5,839,526 5,943,769 Shareholders' equity 806,709 789,153 767,192 773,099 771,410 797,980 772,876





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,039,265 $ 1,032,753 $ 1,088,928 $ 1,054,940 $ 1,033,712 Real estate-commercial 3,221,993 3,128,210 3,027,955 2,936,204 2,870,286 Real estate-construction 413,404 376,569 381,811 329,915 319,449 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 517,521 498,505 478,254 443,837 419,652 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 832,632 779,557 730,395 685,771 629,144 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 175,090 172,073 176,699 175,843 168,536 Loans to individuals 25,544 28,656 27,873 26,679 27,061 Lease financings 236,789 223,481 211,315 196,070 193,937 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,462,238 6,239,804 6,123,230 5,849,259 5,661,777 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (82,709 ) (80,034 ) (79,004 ) (74,929 ) (72,011 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,379,529 $ 6,159,770 $ 6,044,226 $ 5,774,330 $ 5,589,766 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 15,087 $ 11,362 $ 13,353 $ 13,620 $ 13,355 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 55 1,996 875 416 2,784 Total nonperforming loans and leases 15,142 13,358 14,228 14,036 16,139 Other real estate owned 19,345 19,000 19,258 18,960 18,604 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,487 $ 32,358 $ 33,486 $ 32,996 $ 34,743 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 82,709 $ 80,034 $ 79,004 $ 74,929 $ 72,011 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.28 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 548.21 % 704.40 % 591.66 % 550.14 % 539.21 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 546.22 % 599.15 % 555.27 % 533.83 % 446.19 % For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 512 $ 2,842 $ 908 $ 1,196 $ 1,715 $ 3,354 $ 1,791 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.03 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.07 %





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 Interest income $ 90,139 $ 83,253 $ 77,401 $ 66,877 $ 56,717 $ 173,392 $ 107,915 Interest expense 35,809 23,936 15,485 8,627 5,246 59,745 9,784 Net interest income 54,330 59,317 61,916 58,250 51,471 113,647 98,131 Provision for credit losses 3,428 3,387 5,416 3,558 6,674 6,815 3,224 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,902 55,930 56,500 54,692 44,797 106,832 94,907 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,924 1,955 1,808 1,835 1,998 3,879 4,100 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,725 1,547 1,575 1,522 1,574 3,272 3,078 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,708 4,752 5,585 4,199 4,812 9,460 9,964 Insurance commission and fee income 5,108 6,487 4,424 4,442 4,629 11,595 10,199 Other service fee income 3,318 3,076 3,236 3,124 3,309 6,394 6,065 Bank owned life insurance income 789 767 1,230 1,153 705 1,556 1,404 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - 30 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,039 625 436 817 1,230 1,664 3,159 Other income 1,222 471 2,164 867 741 1,693 1,469 Total noninterest income 19,833 19,680 20,458 17,959 18,998 39,513 39,468 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 29,875 31,014 29,028 29,400 29,133 60,889 57,378 Net occupancy 2,614 2,727 2,551 2,504 2,422 5,341 5,138 Equipment 986 993 977 968 977 1,979 1,959 Data processing 4,137 4,029 4,039 3,901 3,708 8,166 7,275 Professional fees 1,669 1,941 1,829 2,521 2,844 3,610 4,982 Marketing and advertising 622 371 739 605 693 993 1,118 Deposit insurance premiums 1,116 1,101 708 662 812 2,217 1,705 Intangible expenses 253 253 301 309 342 506 683 Restructuring charges 1,330 - 184 - - 1,330 - Other expense 7,197 7,100 6,970 5,795 6,440 14,297 12,545 Total noninterest expense 49,799 49,529 47,326 46,665 47,371 99,328 92,783 Income before taxes 20,936 26,081 29,632 25,986 16,424 47,017 41,592 Income tax expense 4,136 5,047 5,796 5,185 3,258 9,183 8,109 Net income $ 16,800 $ 21,034 $ 23,836 $ 20,801 $ 13,166 $ 37,834 $ 33,483 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 0.45 $ 1.29 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.71 $ 0.81 $ 0.71 $ 0.45 $ 1.28 $ 1.13 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,439,392 29,312,265 29,251,293 29,290,829 29,490,154 29,376,179 29,516,166 Period end shares outstanding 29,471,124 29,427,696 29,271,915 29,242,451 29,365,775 29,471,124 29,365,775





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.18 % 1.35 % 1.21 % 0.76 % 1.04 % 0.96 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1) 0.96 % 1.18 % 1.36 % 1.21 % 0.76 % 1.07 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.35 % 10.81 % 12.33 % 10.67 % 6.85 % 9.56 % 8.74 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1) 8.88 % 10.81 % 12.40 % 10.67 % 6.85 % 9.83 % 8.74 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 10.85 % 14.11 % 16.23 % 14.06 % 9.10 % 12.45 % 11.56 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)(3) 11.52 % 14.11 % 16.33 % 14.06 % 9.10 % 12.79 % 11.56 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.14 % 3.58 % 3.76 % 3.67 % 3.19 % 3.35 % 3.04 % Efficiency ratio (2) 66.7 % 62.2 % 56.9 % 60.6 % 66.6 % 64.4 % 66.8 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2) 64.9 % 62.2 % 56.7 % 60.6 % 66.6 % 63.5 % 66.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 36.8 % 29.2 % 25.8 % 29.6 % 47.1 % 32.6 % 36.2 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.59 % 10.85 % 10.75 % 10.92 % 11.40 % 10.59 % 11.40 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.45 % 8.63 % 8.49 % 8.55 % 8.97 % 8.45 % 8.97 % Common equity book value per share $ 27.32 $ 27.13 $ 26.53 $ 25.79 $ 26.01 $ 27.32 $ 26.01 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 21.27 $ 21.07 $ 20.42 $ 19.67 $ 19.91 $ 21.27 $ 19.91 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.59 % 9.71 % 9.81 % 9.87 % 9.45 % 9.59 % 9.45 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.26 % 10.43 % 10.37 % 10.51 % 10.62 % 10.26 % 10.62 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.26 % 10.43 % 10.37 % 10.51 % 10.62 % 10.26 % 10.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.54 % 13.78 % 13.67 % 13.10 % 13.23 % 13.54 % 13.23 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 46,897 $ 512 4.38 % $ 47,835 $ 479 4.06 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,284 15 2.63 2,286 17 3.02 Other debt and equity securities 516,711 3,512 2.73 513,594 3,495 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 43,783 781 7.15 34,742 609 7.11 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 609,675 4,820 3.17 598,457 4,600 3.12 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 1,005,499 16,919 6.75 991,876 15,538 6.35 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,445,431 45,960 5.35 3,342,199 42,421 5.15 Real estate—residential loans 1,483,478 17,216 4.65 1,408,292 15,730 4.53 Loans to individuals 26,794 479 7.17 27,254 449 6.68 Municipal loans and leases * 234,940 2,388 4.08 229,955 2,341 4.13 Lease financings 176,200 2,659 6.05 165,314 2,541 6.23 Gross loans and leases 6,372,342 85,621 5.39 6,164,890 79,020 5.20 Total interest-earning assets 6,982,017 90,441 5.20 6,763,347 83,620 5.01 Cash and due from banks 58,675 58,035 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (81,641 ) (79,977 ) Premises and equipment, net 52,540 51,583 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,200 31,303 Other assets 398,007 394,920 Total assets $ 7,440,798 $ 7,219,211 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,011,889 $ 5,392 2.14 % $ 857,891 $ 3,164 1.50 % Money market savings 1,460,899 14,089 3.87 1,489,129 11,081 3.02 Regular savings 888,680 845 0.38 985,716 669 0.28 Time deposits 823,665 7,141 3.48 566,308 3,422 2.45 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,185,133 27,467 2.63 3,899,044 18,336 1.91 Short-term borrowings 255,090 3,249 5.11 240,318 2,728 4.60 Long-term debt 301,593 2,811 3.74 112,222 591 2.14 Subordinated notes 148,443 2,282 6.17 148,319 2,281 6.24 Total borrowings 705,126 8,342 4.75 500,859 5,600 4.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,890,259 35,809 2.94 4,399,903 23,936 2.21 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,659,449 1,935,371 Operating lease liabilities 34,415 34,438 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,966 60,346 Total liabilities 6,634,089 6,430,058 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,549,708 2.19 6,335,274 1.53 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,788 300,293 Retained earnings and other equity 350,137 331,076 Total shareholders' equity 806,709 789,153 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,440,798 $ 7,219,211 Net interest income $ 54,632 $ 59,684 Net interest spread 2.26 2.80 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.88 0.78 Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.58 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.77 % 153.72 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $465 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2023 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 46,897 $ 512 4.38 % $ 474,260 $ 824 0.70 % U.S. government obligations - - - 2,000 11 2.21 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,284 15 2.63 2,302 17 2.96 Other debt and equity securities 516,711 3,512 2.73 511,439 2,727 2.14 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 43,783 781 7.15 26,221 344 5.26 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 609,675 4,820 3.17 1,016,222 3,923 1.55 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 1,005,499 16,919 6.75 945,490 9,192 3.90 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,445,431 45,960 5.35 3,004,509 28,527 3.81 Real estate—residential loans 1,483,478 17,216 4.65 1,166,201 10,758 3.70 Loans to individuals 26,794 479 7.17 26,782 305 4.57 Municipal loans and leases* 234,940 2,388 4.08 235,922 2,404 4.09 Lease financings 176,200 2,659 6.05 141,676 2,105 5.96 Gross loans and leases 6,372,342 85,621 5.39 5,520,580 53,291 3.87 Total interest-earning assets 6,982,017 90,441 5.20 6,536,802 57,214 3.51 Cash and due from banks 58,675 55,634 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (81,641 ) (68,426 ) Premises and equipment, net 52,540 50,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,200 30,222 Other assets 398,007 357,903 Total assets $ 7,440,798 $ 6,962,401 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,011,889 $ 5,392 2.14 % $ 851,324 $ 570 0.27 % Money market savings 1,460,899 14,089 3.87 1,405,536 1,552 0.44 Regular savings 888,680 845 0.38 1,070,480 237 0.09 Time deposits 823,665 7,141 3.48 452,989 1,227 1.09 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,185,133 27,467 2.63 3,780,329 3,586 0.38 Short-term borrowings 255,090 3,249 5.11 17,253 11 0.26 Long-term debt 301,593 2,811 3.74 95,000 321 1.36 Subordinated notes 148,443 2,282 6.17 98,988 1,328 5.38 Total borrowings 705,126 8,342 4.75 211,241 1,660 3.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,890,259 35,809 2.94 3,991,570 5,246 0.53 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,659,449 2,122,844 Operating lease liabilities 34,415 33,300 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,966 43,277 Total liabilities 6,634,089 6,190,991 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,549,708 2.19 6,114,414 0.34 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,788 298,241 Retained earnings and other equity 350,137 315,385 Total shareholders' equity 806,709 771,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,440,798 $ 6,962,401 Net interest income $ 54,632 $ 51,968 Net interest spread 2.26 2.98 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.88 0.21 Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.19 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.77 % 163.77 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $668 thousand and $618 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2023 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 47,364 $ 991 4.22 % $ 603,002 $ 1,181 0.39 % U.S. government obligations - - - 3,602 37 2.07 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,285 32 2.82 2,317 36 3.13 Other debt and equity securities 515,161 7,007 2.74 512,998 5,066 1.99 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 39,287 1,390 7.13 26,665 699 5.29 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 604,097 9,420 3.14 1,148,584 7,019 1.23 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 998,726 32,457 6.55 932,795 17,354 3.75 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,394,100 88,381 5.25 2,954,831 54,347 3.71 Real estate—residential loans 1,446,093 32,946 4.59 1,141,416 20,640 3.65 Loans to individuals 27,023 928 6.93 26,293 543 4.16 Municipal loans and leases* 232,461 4,729 4.10 239,197 4,838 4.08 Lease financings 170,787 5,200 6.14 138,593 4,180 6.08 Gross loans and leases 6,269,190 164,641 5.30 5,433,125 101,902 3.78 Total interest-earning assets 6,873,287 174,061 5.11 6,581,709 108,921 3.34 Cash and due from banks 58,356 54,671 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (80,813 ) (70,237 ) Premises and equipment, net 52,064 52,097 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,251 30,308 Other assets 396,471 356,406 Total assets $ 7,330,616 $ 7,004,954 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 935,316 $ 8,556 1.84 % $ 866,310 $ 1,013 0.24 % Money market savings 1,474,936 25,170 3.44 1,473,680 2,456 0.34 Regular savings 936,930 1,514 0.33 1,046,150 475 0.09 Time deposits 695,697 10,563 3.06 463,232 2,533 1.10 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,042,879 45,803 2.28 3,849,372 6,477 0.34 Short-term borrowings 247,745 5,977 4.87 17,443 13 0.15 Long-term debt 207,431 3,402 3.31 95,000 638 1.35 Subordinated notes 148,381 4,563 6.20 98,950 2,656 5.41 Total borrowings 603,557 13,942 4.66 211,393 3,307 3.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,646,436 59,745 2.59 4,060,765 9,784 0.49 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,796,647 2,094,397 Operating lease liabilities 34,427 33,375 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,126 43,541 Total liabilities 6,532,636 6,232,078 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,443,083 1.87 6,155,162 0.32 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,537 298,606 Retained earnings and other equity 340,659 316,486 Total shareholders' equity 797,980 772,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,330,616 $ 7,004,954 Net interest income $ 114,316 $ 99,137 Net interest spread 2.52 2.85 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.83 0.19 Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.04 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.93 % 162.08 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.1 million and $754 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 468,650 9.0 % Animal Production 350,654 6.8 CRE - Multi-family 306,508 5.9 CRE - Office 303,848 5.9 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 282,613 5.4 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 226,781 4.4 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 191,824 3.7 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 174,408 3.4 Specialty Trade Contractors 170,316 3.3 Education 155,108 3.0 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 151,225 2.9 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 132,533 2.6 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 120,027 2.3 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 110,604 2.1 Crop Production 98,772 1.9 Administrative and Support Services 88,027 1.7 Rental and Leasing Services 86,872 1.7 Wood Product Manufacturing 81,867 1.6 Repair and Maintenance 81,038 1.6 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 79,265 1.5 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 77,981 1.5 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 74,106 1.4 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 71,243 1.4 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 70,147 1.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 68,736 1.3 Personal and Laundry Services 67,717 1.3 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 63,917 1.2 Food Services and Drinking Places 63,769 1.2 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 61,598 1.2 Food Manufacturing 57,748 1.1 Truck Transportation 54,135 1.0 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,392,037 84.6 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 800,146 15.4 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,192,183 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 832,632 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 175,090 Loans to Individuals 25,544 Lease Financings 236,789 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,270,055 Total $ 6,462,238





Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation June 30, 2023 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/23 06/30/22 Restructuring charges (a) $ 1,330 $ - $ 184 $ - $ - $ 1,330 $ - Tax effect of restructuring charges (279 ) - (39 ) - - (279 ) - Restructuring charges, net of tax $ 1,051 $ - $ 145 $ - $ - $ 1,051 $ - Net income $ 16,800 $ 21,034 $ 23,836 $ 20,801 $ 13,166 $ 37,834 $ 33,483 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 200 200 238 244 270 400 540 Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 17,000 $ 21,234 $ 24,074 $ 21,045 $ 13,436 $ 38,234 $ 34,023 Shareholders' equity $ 805,222 $ 798,496 $ 776,500 $ 754,187 $ 763,925 $ 805,222 $ 763,925 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,767 ) (3,054 ) (3,251 ) (3,485 ) (3,678 ) (2,767 ) (3,678 ) Tangible common equity $ 626,945 $ 619,932 $ 597,739 $ 575,192 $ 584,737 $ 626,945 $ 584,737 Total assets $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 $ 6,907,397 $ 6,700,813 $ 7,600,150 $ 6,700,813 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,767 ) (3,054 ) (3,251 ) (3,485 ) (3,678 ) (2,767 ) (3,678 ) Tangible assets $ 7,421,873 $ 7,180,427 $ 7,043,255 $ 6,728,402 $ 6,521,625 $ 7,421,873 $ 6,521,625 Average shareholders' equity $ 806,709 $ 789,153 $ 767,192 $ 773,099 $ 771,410 $ 797,980 $ 772,876 Average goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Average other intangibles (b) (2,924 ) (3,137 ) (3,355 ) (3,550 ) (3,791 ) (3,030 ) (3,940 ) Average tangible common equity $ 628,275 $ 610,506 $ 588,327 $ 594,039 $ 592,109 $ 619,440 $ 593,426 (a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies (b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights





