Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal third quarter ended July 1, 2023, and guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023.



Reports fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.02 billion, GAAP operating margin of 2.8% and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.56, including $0.76 of restructuring and other charges and $0.14 of stock-based compensation expense

Reports fiscal third quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32, including $0.14 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.18 to $1.36, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense





Three Months Ended Jul 1, 2023 Jul 1, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Q3F23 Results Q3F23 Guidance (1) Q4F23 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in billions) $1.02 $1.00 to $1.05 $1.00 to $1.04 Operating margin (2) 2.8 % 2.3% to 2.8% 4.7% to 5.2% Diluted EPS (3) $0.56 $0.28 to $0.46 $1.18 to $1.36 Summary Non-GAAP Items (4) Adjusted operating margin (5) 5.0 % 4.5% to 5.0% Adjusted diluted EPS (6) $1.32 $1.05 to $1.23 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 13.5 % Economic return 4.5 % (1) On May 18, 2023, the Company announced updates to its fiscal third quarter 2023 GAAP guidance because of an additional one-time, non-recurring charge taken during the quarter related to an arbitration decision.

(2) Q3F23 results and guidance include restructuring and other charges of 220 bps.

(3) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.14 for Q3F23 results, $0.19 for Q3F23 guidance and $0.19 for Q4F23 guidance.

Q3F23 results include $0.76 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax.

Q3F23 guidance includes $0.77 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax.

(4) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

(5) Q3F23 results and guidance exclude restructuring and other charges of 220 bps in operating margin.

(6) Q3F23 results exclude $0.76 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax, but include stock-based compensation expense of $0.14.

Q3F23 guidance excludes $0.77 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Information

Won 30 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing a record $321 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Delivered trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $968 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $13.5 million of our shares at an average price of $90.49 per share under our current $50.0 million share repurchase authorization, leaving $9.1 million available



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Plexus delivered a solid fiscal third quarter with revenue of $1.02 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.32. Our team’s continued ability to mitigate supply chain challenges, along with improvements in manufacturing efficiency and better than anticipated performance from our engineering team, contributed to non-GAAP operating margin meeting the high end of our guidance range and non-GAAP EPS exceeding our guidance range. The fiscal third quarter represented the fifth consecutive quarter with operating margin exceeding 5%.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “For the fiscal third quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 13.5%, which was 450 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. We drove this result and created substantial shareholder value through strong operating performance, prudent capital investments and a modest reduction in inventory compared to the prior quarter. As we continue these efforts, we are guiding improvement to our cash cycle for the fiscal fourth quarter and expect to generate positive free cash flow for the quarter and fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “We are guiding fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.7% to 5.2% and GAAP EPS of $1.18 to $1.36. Increasingly robust commercial aerospace demand and continued new program ramps are being offset by incrementally weaker demand for semiconductor capital equipment, a modest softening in some industrial markets and continued supply chain challenges.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We remain confident in achieving our goal of $5 billion in revenue with 5.5% GAAP operating margin by our fiscal 2025. As fiscal 2024 progresses, we anticipate that revenue growth will accelerate once demand stabilizes in certain markets, new program ramp momentum increases and supply chain challenges lessen. Supporting our growth expectation is the knowledge that Plexus’ best in class capabilities and focus on operational excellence are resonating with customers as demonstrated by our fiscal third quarter wins performance. During the quarter, we won 30 new manufacturing programs worth a record $321 million, including several competitive share gains, while maintaining a robust funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities of $4 billion. Furthermore, new engineering program wins and the funnel of qualified engineering opportunities expanded versus the prior quarter, both positive leading indicators of future manufacturing wins. Over the long term, we believe our strong execution and accelerating program wins position Plexus to continue to deliver industry leading revenue growth and profitability.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022 Revenue $ 1,021,610 $ 1,070,823 $ 981,341 Gross profit 93,646 102,993 93,618 Operating income 28,204 56,942 49,561 Net income 15,799 40,844 37,494 Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 1.45 $ 1.33 Gross margin 9.2 % 9.6 % 9.5 % Operating margin 2.8 % 5.3 % 5.1 % ROIC (1) 13.5 % 13.8 % 11.5 % Economic return (1) 4.5 % 4.8 % 2.2 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 51% of revenue during both the second and third quarters of fiscal 2023, down five percentage points from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022 Americas $ 371 $ 408 $ 343 Asia-Pacific 572 587 586 Europe, Middle East and Africa 105 102 84 Elimination of inter-segment sales (26 ) (26 ) (32 ) Total Revenue $ 1,022 $ 1,071 $ 981





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022 Industrial $ 428 42 % $ 439 41 % $ 454 46 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 451 44 % 488 46 % 401 41 % Aerospace/Defense 143 14 % 144 13 % 126 13 % Total Revenue $ 1,022 $ 1,071 $ 981



Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.5%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the third fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.5%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended July 1, 2023, cash flows provided by operations of $18.8 million, less capital expenditures of $30.3 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $11.5 million. This result included $20.3 million of one-time, non-recurring charges paid during the fiscal third quarter.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022 Days in Accounts Receivable 63 56 57 Days in Contract Assets 12 11 12 Days in Inventory 161 156 160 Days in Accounts Payable (68 ) (69 ) (87 ) Days in Cash Deposits (57 ) (50 ) (40 ) Annualized Cash Cycle * 111 104 102 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 1, Jul 2, Jul 1, Jul 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,021,610 $ 981,341 $ 3,186,358 $ 2,687,520 Cost of sales 927,964 887,723 2,888,520 2,447,396 Gross profit 93,646 93,618 297,838 240,124 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 42,348 44,057 132,257 122,232 Restructuring and other charges 23,094 — 23,094 2,021 Operating income 28,204 49,561 142,487 115,871 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,231 ) (3,923 ) (23,412 ) (10,314 ) Interest income 598 318 2,291 851 Miscellaneous, net (3,194 ) (2,678 ) (6,750 ) (5,047 ) Income before income taxes 17,377 43,278 114,616 101,361 Income tax expense 1,578 5,784 15,783 13,575 Net income $ 15,799 $ 37,494 $ 98,833 $ 87,786 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 1.35 $ 3.58 $ 3.14 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 1.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,561 27,738 27,619 27,913 Diluted 27,992 28,179 28,169 28,452





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Jul 1, Oct 1, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,965 $ 274,805 Restricted cash 589 665 Accounts receivable 706,898 737,696 Contract assets 132,995 138,540 Inventories 1,641,673 1,602,783 Prepaid expenses and other 64,166 61,633 Total current assets 2,799,286 2,816,122 Property, plant and equipment, net 476,482 444,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,914 65,134 Deferred income taxes 40,350 39,075 Other assets 30,911 28,189 Total non-current assets 619,657 577,103 Total assets $ 3,418,943 $ 3,393,225 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 304,781 $ 273,971 Accounts payable 697,112 805,583 Customer deposits 582,172 480,486 Accrued salaries and wages 79,935 88,876 Other accrued liabilities 276,977 357,273 Total current liabilities 1,940,977 2,006,189 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 187,468 187,776 Accrued income taxes payable 31,382 42,019 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,515 33,628 Deferred income taxes 4,444 6,327 Other liabilities 29,795 21,555 Total non-current liabilities 293,604 291,305 Total liabilities 2,234,581 2,297,494 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,294 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively, and 27,498 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively 543 541 Additional paid-in-capital 655,675 652,467 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,796 and 26,405, respectively (1,130,914 ) (1,093,483 ) Retained earnings 1,671,067 1,572,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,009 ) (36,028 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,184,362 1,095,731 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,418,943 $ 3,393,225





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 1, Apr 1, Jul 2, Jul 1, Jul 2, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 28,204 $ 56,942 $ 49,561 $ 142,487 $ 115,871 Operating margin, as reported 2.8 % 5.3 % 5.1 % 4.5 % 4.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 8,865 — — 8,865 2,021 Other non-recurring charges (2) 14,229 — — 14,229 — Adjusted operating income $ 51,298 $ 56,942 $ 49,561 $ 165,581 $ 117,892 Adjusted operating margin 5.0 % 5.3 % 5.1 % 5.2 % 4.4 % Net income, as reported $ 15,799 $ 40,844 $ 37,494 $ 98,833 $ 87,786 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 7,920 — — 7,920 1,809 Other non-recurring charges, net of tax (2) 13,346 — — 13,346 — Adjusted net income $ 37,065 $ 40,844 $ 37,494 $ 120,099 $ 89,595 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.56 $ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.09 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 0.28 — — 0.28 0.06 Other non-recurring charges, net of tax (2) 0.48 — — 0.47 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 4.26 $ 3.15 (1) During the three and nine months ended July 1, 2023, restructuring costs of $8.9 million, or $7.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as a lease agreement termination.



During the nine months ended July 2, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.



(2) During the three and nine months ended July 1, 2023, a one-time, non-recurring charge of $14.2 million, or $13.3 million net of taxes, was incurred for an arbitration decision regarding a contractual matter in the Company's EMEA region.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 1, Apr 1, Jul 2, 2023

2023

2022

Operating income, as reported $ 142,487 $ 114,283 $ 115,871 Restructuring and other charges + 23,094 + — + 2,021 Adjusted operating income $ 165,581 $ 114,283 $ 117,892 ÷ 3 x 2 ÷ 3 $ 55,194 $ 39,297 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 220,776 $ 228,566 $ 157,188 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 15 % x 14 % Tax impact 28,701 34,285 22,006 Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $ 192,075 $ 194,281 $ 135,182 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,423,003 ÷ $ 1,406,359 ÷ $ 1,178,134 ROIC 13.5 % 13.8 % 11.5 % Weighted average cost of capital - 9.0 % - 9.0 % - 9.3 % Economic return 4.5 % 4.8 % 2.2 %





Average Invested Capital Calculations Jul 1, Apr 1, Dec 31, Oct 1, 2023 2023 2022 2022 Equity $ 1,184,362 $ 1,182,382 $ 1,150,259 $ 1,095,731 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 304,781 294,011 329,076 273,971 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,772 8,358 8,878 7,948 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 187,468 188,730 187,272 187,776 Operating lease obligations - long-term 40,515 31,257 32,149 33,628 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (252,965 ) (269,664 ) (247,880 ) (274,805 ) $ 1,472,933 $ 1,435,074 $ 1,459,754 $ 1,324,249



