Hillman Publishes Inaugural ESG Fact Sheet for 2022

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) fact sheet which highlights the Company’s ESG initiatives during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Hillman’s mission of empowering those who relentlessly build for tomorrow is supported by its core values: building on differences, trust and respect, accountability to key stakeholders, and absolute integrity. These tenets are woven into Hillman’s day-to-day operations as well as its ESG initiatives.

“Our inaugural report illustrates the efforts we have made to responsibly and ethically build a brighter future by being forward-thinking, innovative, inclusive and environmentally conscious,” President and CEO Doug Cahill said. “We have come a long way from 1964 when Max Hillman founded the company on the west side of Cincinnati. Today, as a multinational corporation with $1.5 billion in sales, we continue to focus on growth while staying true to our core values. This new disclosure allows us to communicate and measure our initiatives and progress, while driving value for our most important stakeholders: our associates, customers, and shareholders.”

To download Hillman’s ESG Fact Sheet, please click here.

Hillman’s ESG fact sheet details its efforts that are relevant to its stakeholders. These include:

Attracting, educating, and developing a talented, competitive, and diverse workforce

Providing a safe, healthy and inclusive workplace where diversity is valued and leveraged

Utilizing an ethical, value driven supply chain

Delivering top quality products to customers with award winning service

Operating with a commitment to the highest level of business ethics and appropriate corporate governance

Giving back via community partnerships and charitable contributions

Reducing its environmental impact

Hillman plans to publish its ESG report annually moving forward. It is a company priority to remain innovative, inclusive, and environmentally conscious in how business is conducted each day.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made in good faith by the Company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve; (4) the ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (10) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; or (11) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.