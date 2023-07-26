USEA To Hold Press Briefing on How the Electric Utilities Are Managing To Keep Americans Cool This Summer
The Aug. 1 USEA briefing on Zoom will examine where the stresses are for the utilities, and what can be expected as the climate emergency unfolds.
The USEA press briefing on Zoom will examine where the stresses are for the utilities, and what can be expected as the climate emergency unfolds.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the history of this summer of killer temperatures across much of the nation is written, the role of the electric utilities will be noted as heroic.
— Llewellyn King
We will salute the utilities that kept the air conditioning humming, but also the staff. And, never least, the line workers: Men and women who must dress for safety as well as the heat, and who have been going up to the top of poles in their bucket trucks to work with metal that is too hot to touch.
So far, there have been no serious outages and the grid has held together when temperatures have reached record highs for record lengths of time.
How the utilities have managed and the lessons for the future of this summer of tandoori oven-like heat will be the subject of the next United States Energy Association virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
The briefing on Zoom will examine where the stresses are for the utilities, and what can be expected as the climate emergency unfolds.
A stellar panel of experts will take questions from a panel of journalists who cover energy.
The experts:
Elliot Mainzer, CEO, California ISO
Lanny Nickell, COO, Southwest Power Pool
Morgan Scott, Director, Climate Stewardship and Sustainability, EPRI
Barry Ingold, COO, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association
The reporters:
Markham Hislop, Energi, Canada
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Herman Trabish, Utility Dive.
Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO, will give opening remarks. Journalist Llewellyn King has organized and will moderate the briefing.
The briefing is open to the press, members of the USEA and the public. Members of the audience can ask questions via the Zoom chat function.
REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ofhDDAdHTQSKWZcIBeTalw#/registration
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn