Orion Group Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Contract revenues of $182.5 million increased 14.7% sequentially

Net loss was $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million

Concrete segment returned to profitability during the second quarter

Marine awarded two dredging contracts totaling $45 million from the Army Corps of Engineers

Backlog and awarded contracts totaled $903 million at quarter end

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter performance was a significant improvement over our first quarter results and reflected the progress our team is making in executing our strategy to achieve long-term growth and value creation,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.

“Nine months ago, we began our journey to turn Orion around. We started with a long checklist and have ticked off many of the boxes—all focused on de-risking the business to clear the path for long-term growth and profitability. After two years of reporting losses, our Concrete business turned profitable in the month of March and continues to generate profit each month. We have attracted great talent to focus on business development and drive growth. And perhaps most critical, we shored up our balance sheet and liquidity, securing a new $103 million ABL credit facility and providing $25 million in liquidity through sale-leaseback transactions.”

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that we will see continued improvement for the rest of this year and beyond. Our company is now fundamentally stronger and well positioned for accelerated growth. We are fortunate to have the most exceptional people in the industry and two businesses with different catalysts of growth—Concrete more driven by the private sector; Marine by the public sector—that can balance one another during challenging times and different business cycles. When both businesses are performing well—as we believe is within reach in 2024—they can deliver dramatic growth and strong results for all stakeholders,” concluded Boone.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Contract revenues of $182.5 million increased 14.7% sequentially and decreased 6.2% from $194.6 million in the second quarter last year, primarily due to our decision to exit the unprofitable concrete business in central Texas, partially offset by an increase in marine segment revenue primarily related to the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii drydock project.

Gross profit was $13.8 million or 7.6% of revenue down from $14.3 million or 7.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily driven by margin improvements in the concrete business, partially offset by lower equipment and labor utilization in our marine segment as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $18.1 million, up 5.1% from $17.2 million in the comparable period. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 9.9% from 8.9%, primarily due to lower revenues in the second quarter. The increase in SG&A dollars reflected an increase in compensation expense for key new hires, partially offset by lower consulting expense related to the completion of the management transition.

Net loss for the second quarter was $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.10 per diluted share year-over-year.

The second quarter 2023 net loss included $4.3 million ($0.13 diluted loss per share) of non-recurring items. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net loss was $4.5 million ($0.14 diluted loss per share).

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.6 million, representing a 4.2% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $3.3 million, or a 1.7% EBITDA margin in the second quarter last year. Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.7 million, representing a 2.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, as compared to adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 of $5.7 million, representing a 2.9% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Backlog

Total backlog at June 30, 2023 was $818.7 million, compared to $467.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $603.2 million at June 30, 2022 due in substantial part to the award of the Hawaii contract. Backlog for the Marine segment was $614.9 million, compared to $187.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $281.0 million at June 30, 2022. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $203.8 million, compared to $280.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $322.2 million at June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company has been awarded $84 million in new project work not included in backlog at the end of the quarter.

Recent Wins

Orion was awarded two additional contracts totaling $45 million for work that will be performed in 2023, both contracts from the Army Corps of Engineers. The first is a $27 million contract for dredging in Texas. The second is an $18 million contract for dredging in Louisiana.

Balance Sheet Update

As of June 30, 2023, current assets were $226.7 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $8.9 million. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023 was $36.9 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding revolver draws.

Conference Call Details

Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. To participate, please dial (800) 715-9871 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/ and will be archived for replay.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

Backlog Definition

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share are not an alternative to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful adjunct to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP because management uses adjusted net income/loss available to common stockholders to evaluate the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please refer to the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 16, 2023, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Contract revenues 182,534 194,575 341,708 369,506 Costs of contract revenues 168,748 180,244 322,082 342,359 Gross profit 13,786 14,331 19,626 27,147 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,119 17,233 35,136 33,403 Amortization of intangible assets 162 310 324 620 Gain on disposal of assets, net (6,534 ) (364 ) (7,230 ) (1,173 ) Operating income (loss) 2,039 (2,848 ) (8,604 ) (5,703 ) Other (expense) income: Other income 250 55 543 99 Interest income 41 16 69 35 Interest expense (2,627 ) (958 ) (4,260 ) (1,698 ) Other expense, net (2,336 ) (887 ) (3,648 ) (1,564 ) Loss before income taxes (297 ) (3,735 ) (12,252 ) (7,267 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (42 ) (681 ) 598 643 Net loss $ (255 ) $ (3,054 ) $ (12,850 ) $ (7,910 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.26 ) Shares used to compute loss per share: Basic 32,290,392 30,949,298 32,235,842 30,960,277 Diluted 32,290,392 30,949,298 32,235,842 30,960,277





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Results of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023

2022

Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 79,171 78.7 % $ 52,280 63.5 % Private sector 21,372 21.3 % 30,039 36.5 % Marine segment total $ 100,543 100.0 % $ 82,319 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 6,261 7.6 % $ 7,505 6.7 % Private sector 75,730 92.4 % 104,751 93.3 % Concrete segment total $ 81,991 100.0 % $ 112,256 100.0 % Total $ 182,534 $ 194,575 Operating income (loss) Marine segment $ 3,492 3.5 % $ 2,516 3.1 % Concrete segment (1,453 ) (1.8 ) % (5,364 ) (4.8 ) % Total $ 2,039 $ (2,848 ) Six months ended June 30, 2023

2022

Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 132,669 73.8 % $ 109,588 65.7 % Private sector 47,172 26.2 % 57,211 34.3 % Marine segment total $ 179,841 100.0 % $ 166,799 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 9,688 6.0 % $ 12,998 6.4 % Private sector 152,179 94.0 % 189,709 93.6 % Concrete segment total $ 161,867 100.0 % $ 202,707 100.0 % Total $ 341,708 $ 369,506 Operating (loss) income Marine segment $ (2,588 ) (1.4 ) % $ 4,356 2.6 % Concrete segment (6,016 ) (3.7 ) % (10,059 ) (5.0 ) % Total $ (8,604 ) $ (5,703 )





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands except per share information)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss $ (255 ) $ (3,054 ) $ (12,850 ) $ (7,910 ) One-time charges and the tax effects: Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (5,202 ) — (5,202 ) — ERP implementation 310 323 496 1,229 Professional fees related to management transition — 394 — 808 Severance 24 867 126 940 Tax rate applied to one-time charges (1) 584 (809 ) 550 (96 ) Total one-time charges and the tax effects (4,284 ) 775 (4,030 ) 2,881 Federal and state tax valuation allowances 13 1,362 2,070 878 Adjusted net loss $ (4,526 ) $ (917 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (4,151 ) Adjusted EPS $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.13 )

(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's effective tax rate which differs from the Company’s statutory federal rate primarily due to state income taxes and the non-deductibility of other permanent items.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations

(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss $ (255 ) $ (3,054 ) $ (12,850 ) $ (7,910 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (42 ) (681 ) 598 643 Interest expense, net 2,586 942 4,191 1,663 Depreciation and amortization 5,343 6,098 10,789 12,361 EBITDA (1) 7,632 3,305 2,728 6,757 Stock-based compensation 945 794 1,469 1,164 Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (5,202 ) — (5,202 ) — ERP implementation 310 323 496 1,229 Professional fees related to management transition — 394 — 808 Severance 24 867 126 940 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,709 $ 5,683 $ (383 ) $ 10,898 Operating income margin 1.1 % (1.5 ) % (2.5 ) % (1.5 ) % Impact of other income 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % — % Impact of depreciation and amortization 2.9 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.3 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % Impact on net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (2.8 ) % — % (1.5 ) % — % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Impact of professional fees related to management transition — % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % Impact of severance — % 0.4 % — % 0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 2.0 % 2.9 % (0.1 ) % 2.9 %

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment

(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)

(Unaudited) Marine Concrete Three months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022 2023

2022

Operating income (loss) 3,492 2,516 (1,453 ) (5,364 ) Other income 250 55 — — Depreciation and amortization 3,812 4,236 1,531 1,862 EBITDA (1) 7,554 6,807 78 (3,502 ) Stock-based compensation 923 768 22 26 Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (5,202 ) — — — ERP implementation 168 117 142 206 Professional fees related to management transition — 165 — 229 Severance 2 867 22 — Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,445 $ 8,724 $ 264 $ (3,041 ) Operating income (loss) margin 3.5 % 3.1 % (1.9 ) % (4.8 ) % Impact of other income 0.2 % 0.1 % — % — % Impact of depreciation and amortization 3.8 % 5.1 % 2.0 % 1.7 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.9 % 0.9 % — % — % Impact on net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (5.2 ) % — % — % — % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Impact of professional fees related to management transition — % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % Impact of severance — % 1.1 % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 3.4 % 10.6 % 0.3 % (2.7 ) % Marine Concrete Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022 2023

2022

Operating(loss) income (2,588 ) 4,356 (6,016 ) (10,059 ) Other income 543 99 — — Depreciation and amortization 7,647 8,559 3,142 3,802 EBITDA (1) 5,602 13,014 (2,874 ) (6,257 ) Stock-based compensation 1,442 1,111 27 53 Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (5,202 ) — — — ERP implementation 261 555 235 674 Professional fees related to management transition — 365 — 443 Severance 38 940 88 — Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 2,141 $ 15,985 $ (2,524 ) $ (5,087 ) Operating (loss) income margin (1.4 ) % 2.6 % (3.6 ) % (5.0 ) % Impact of other income 0.3 % 0.1 % — % — % Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.3 % 5.1 % 1.8 % 2.0 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.8 % 0.7 % — % — % Impact on net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale (2.9 ) % — % — % — % Impact of ERP implementation 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Impact of professional fees related to management transition — % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % Impact of severance — % 0.6 % 0.1 % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 1.2 % 9.6 % (1.6 ) % (2.5 ) %

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Summarized

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss $ (255 ) $ (3,054 ) $ (12,850 ) $ (7,910 ) Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items 1,511 8,018 8,179 15,069 Cash flow from net loss after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items 1,256 4,964 (4,671 ) 7,159 Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (10,199 ) (3,348 ) (7,305 ) 4,517 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (8,943 ) $ 1,616 $ (11,976 ) $ 11,676 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ 10,700 $ (4,148 ) $ 9,400 $ (6,958 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ 5,823 $ 3,895 $ 9,217 $ (8,922 ) Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above) $ (2,052 ) $ (4,478 ) $ (3,928 ) $ (8,001 )





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (12,850 ) $ (7,910 ) Adjustments to reconcile net Loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,314 10,815 Amortization of ROU operating leases 2,464 2,459 Amortization of ROU finance leases 1,475 1,546 Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification 119 — Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 537 161 Deferred income taxes 5 41 Stock-based compensation 1,469 1,164 Gain on disposal of assets, net (7,230 ) (1,173 ) Allowance for credit losses 26 56 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,068 ) (23,158 ) Inventory (309 ) (664 ) Prepaid expenses and other 2,794 5,050 Contract assets 8,954 1,511 Accounts payable (12,495 ) 25,363 Accrued liabilities 3,188 (2,266 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,495 ) (2,317 ) Income tax payable 176 192 Contract liabilities 3,146 879 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,976 ) 11,676 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13,328 1,043 Purchase of property and equipment (3,928 ) (8,001 ) Net cash used in investing activities 9,400 (6,958 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit 57,822 5,000 Payments made on borrowings on credit (54,960 ) (11,742 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback arrangement 14,140 — Loan costs from Credit Facility (5,978 ) (611 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (1,618 ) (1,472 ) Purchase of vested stock-based awards (189 ) (97 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,217 (8,922 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,641 (4,204 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,784 12,293 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,425 $ 8,089



