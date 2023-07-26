Submit Release
Cipher Mining Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. To access this conference call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Cipher
Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Josh Kane
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining
josh.kane@ciphermining.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com


