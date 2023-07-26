Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,841 in the last 365 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $28.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $28.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted share
  • Return on average assets of 1.44% and return on average total equity of 13.97%
  • Annualized loan and lease growth of 12.2%
  • Annualized core deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 23.0%
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved to 19.9% of total deposits
  • Capital Markets Revenue grew $5.5 million, or 32.1%, to $22.5 million
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized
  • TCE ratio (non-GAAP) grew 7 basis points to 8.28%

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $28.4 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.69 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $27.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023.

“We delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by robust loan and core deposit growth, significant fee income and continued strong asset quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to improve upon our already solid capital levels with exceptional earnings performance.”

Robust Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, grew $339.3 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 23.0% on an annualized basis. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits further improved during the second quarter and represented 19.9% of total deposits at quarter-end. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which exceeds the total amount of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

“Our experienced bankers grew core deposits significantly during the quarter building upon our strong and diversified deposit franchise. As a result, our ratio of loans held for investment to deposits further improved to 92.1%,” added Mr. Helling. “We are very pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $28.4 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.69

Both reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2023 were $28.4 million and $1.69, respectively. For the first quarter of 2023, net income and diluted EPS was $27.2 million and $1.60, respectively while adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.65. For the second quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $15.2 million and $0.87, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $30.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended    
  June 30, March 31, June 30,    
$ in millions (except per share data)  2023  2023  2022    
Net Income $ 28.4 $ 27.2 $ 15.2    
Diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.60 $ 0.87    
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 28.4 $ 28.0 $ 30.4    
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.69 $ 1.65 $ 1.73    
                 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $53.2 Million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $53.2 million, compared to $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $59.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $134 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $828 thousand in the first quarter.

In the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.93% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.29%, compared to 3.18% and 3.52% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.28% declined by 19 basis points from 3.47% in the first quarter.  

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined 19 basis points during the second quarter which was inside of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “With the inverted yield curve and the competitive deposit landscape, our net interest income was pressured despite continued loan growth and the ongoing expansion of loan yields. During the second quarter, we experienced an increase in the cost of funds as our deposit mix continued to shift from noninterest-bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits.”

Noninterest Income Grew 26% to $32.5 Million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $32.5 million, up 25.8% from $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company generated $22.5 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter, an increase of $5.5 million, or 32.1% from the first quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $22.5 million in the second quarter, up significantly from the first quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Capital markets revenue from swaps continues to benefit from stabilization in the supply chain and construction costs. The demand for affordable housing continues to be strong. This source of fee income has been consistent for us over the last several years. Based on decades of stability in the low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) industry and our own experience, we believe that this business is countercyclical and will be very resilient in future recessionary environments.”

Noninterest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $49.7 million, which is a modest increase of only 1.9% from $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation, increased Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) fees and FDIC insurance rates. These increases were partially offset by well-controlled salaries and employee benefits expenses.  

Exceptional Loan Growth of 12.2% Annualized

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $189.3 million to a total of $6.4 billion, or 12.2% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in our LIHTC lending business. Our clients continue to experience strong demand for their projects as the need for affordable housing exceeds supply in the markets they serve,” added Mr. Helling.

“We also experienced modest loan demand in the second quarter from our traditional commercial lending and leasing businesses. As a result, we are increasing our guidance for loan growth for the remainder of the year to be in the range of 9 to 12% on an annualized basis, which would result in a 0 to 3% growth rate on an annualized basis net of planned LIHTC loan securitizations. In the first quarter of 2023, we categorized $139.2 million of LIHTC loans as held for sale as part of a future loan securitization transaction. During the second quarter of 2023, we increased the size of our planned securitizations of LIHTC loans, adding an additional $151.8 of loans for a total of $291.1 million to achieve improved pricing and execution. We now expect to close on the transactions early in the fourth quarter,” said Mr. Helling.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality continues to be strong as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.32% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets as unemployment is low and business activity is still healthy across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased modestly during the quarter to $26.1 million or 32 basis points of total assets. “Approximately half of the total dollar amount of NPAs consist of one relationship and we believe that this credit will be resolved without a loss,” added Mr. Helling. The Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on June 30, 2023, improved to 2.84% and 1.00%, respectively, as compared to 3.16% and 1.14% as of March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.6 million during the quarter which included $3.3 million of provision on loans/leases. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.41%.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.66%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.71% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.28%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.68%, 9.60% and 8.21% as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, we repurchased a modest number of shares, as our priority has shifted to capital retention, targeting capital levels near the top of our peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.28, or 13.2% annualized during the second quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $6.3 million during the quarter due to a decrease in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the second quarter. While the net decline in AOCI diluted the Company’s tangible common equity, strong earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 3, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5035792. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $8.2 billion in assets, $6.4 billion in loans and $6.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President and Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
  As of  
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022    
             
  (dollars in thousands)  
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET            
             
Cash and due from banks $ 84,084   $ 64,295   $ 59,723   $ 86,282   $ 92,379    
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   175,012     253,997     124,270     71,043     56,532    
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   882,888     877,446     928,102     879,450     879,918    
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   295,057     140,633     1,480     3,054     1,186    
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,084,263     6,049,389     6,137,391     6,005,556     5,796,717    
Allowance for credit losses   (85,797 )   (86,573 )   (87,706 )   (90,489 )   (92,425 )  
Intangibles   15,228     15,993     16,759     17,546     18,333    
Goodwill   139,027     138,474     137,607     137,607     137,607    
Derivatives   170,294     130,350     177,631     185,037     97,455    
Other assets   466,617     452,900     453,580     434,963     405,239    
Total assets $ 8,226,673   $ 8,036,904   $ 7,948,837   $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941    
             
Total deposits $ 6,606,720   $ 6,501,663   $ 5,984,217   $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657    
Total borrowings   418,368     417,480     825,894     701,491     583,166    
Derivatives   195,841     150,401     200,701     209,479     113,305    
Other liabilities   183,055     165,866     165,301     140,972     132,675    
Total stockholders' equity   822,689     801,494     772,724     737,072     743,138    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,226,673   $ 8,036,904   $ 7,948,837   $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941    
             
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO            
Loan/lease mix:            
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 304,617   $ 307,612   $ 296,869   $ 332,996   $ 322,258    
Commercial and industrial - other   1,402,553     1,420,331     1,451,693     1,415,996     1,403,689    
Total commercial and industrial   1,707,170     1,727,943     1,748,562     1,748,992     1,725,947    
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   609,717     616,922     629,367     627,558     628,565    
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   963,814     982,716     963,239     920,876     889,530    
Construction and land development*   1,307,766     1,208,185     1,192,061     1,149,503     1,080,372    
Multi-family*   1,100,794     969,870     963,803     933,118     860,742    
Direct financing leases   32,937     35,373     31,889     33,503     40,050    
1-4 family real estate   535,405     532,491     499,529     487,508     473,141    
Consumer   121,717     116,522     110,421     107,552     99,556    
Total loans/leases $ 6,379,320   $ 6,190,022   $ 6,138,871   $ 6,008,610   $ 5,797,903    
Less allowance for credit losses   85,797     86,573     87,706     90,489     92,425    
Net loans/leases $ 6,293,523   $ 6,103,449   $ 6,051,165   $ 5,918,121   $ 5,705,478    
             
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the  LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $870 million, or 67%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $820 million, or 75%.  
             
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO            
Securities mix:            
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 18,942   $ 19,320   $ 16,981   $ 20,527   $ 20,448    
Municipal securities   743,608     731,689     779,450     724,204     710,638    
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   60,958     63,104     66,215     68,844     81,247    
Asset backed securities   17,393     17,967     18,728     19,630     19,956    
Other securities   43,156     46,535     46,908     46,443     47,827    
Total securities $ 884,057   $ 878,615   $ 928,282   $ 879,648   $ 880,116    
Less allowance for credit losses   1,169     1,169     180     198     198    
Net securities $ 882,888   $ 877,446   $ 928,102   $ 879,450   $ 879,918    
             
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS            
Deposit mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,101,605   $ 1,189,858   $ 1,262,981   $ 1,315,555   $ 1,514,005    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,374,847     4,033,193     3,875,497     3,904,303     3,758,566    
Time deposits   765,801     679,946     744,593     672,133     540,074    
Brokered deposits   364,467     598,666     101,146     49,044     8,012    
Total deposits $ 6,606,720   $ 6,501,663   $ 5,984,217   $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657    
             
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS            
Borrowings mix:            
Term FHLB advances $ 135,000   $ 135,000   $ -   $ -   $ -    
Overnight FHLB advances   -     -     415,000     335,000     400,000    
Other short-term borrowings   1,850     1,100     129,630     85,180     1,070    
Subordinated notes   232,852     232,746     232,662     232,743     133,562    
Junior subordinated debentures   48,666     48,634     48,602     48,568     48,534    
Total borrowings $ 418,368   $ 417,480   $ 825,894   $ 701,491   $ 583,166    
             
(1) Loans with a fair value of $291.0 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2023.  



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
               
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
      2023   2023     2022     2022   2022  
               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
               
INCOME STATEMENT              
Interest income   $ 98,377 $ 94,217   $ 94,037   $ 79,267 $ 68,205  
Interest expense     45,172   37,407     28,819     18,498   8,805  
Net interest income     53,205   56,810     65,218     60,769   59,400  
Provision for credit losses (1)     3,606   3,928     -     -   11,200  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 49,599 $ 52,882   $ 65,218   $ 60,769 $ 48,200  
               
               
Trust department fees   $ 2,844 $ 2,906   $ 2,644   $ 2,537 $ 2,497  
Investment advisory and management fees     986   879     918     921   983  
Deposit service fees     2,034   2,028     2,142     2,214   2,223  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     500   312     468     641   809  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     -   30     50     50   -  
Capital markets revenue     22,490   17,023     11,338     10,545   13,004  
Securities gains (losses), net     12   (463 )   -     -   -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     838   707     755     605   350  
Debit card fees     1,589   1,466     1,500     1,453   1,499  
Correspondent banking fees     356   391     257     189   244  
Loan related fee income     770   651     614     652   682  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives     83   (427 )   (267 )   904   432  
Other     18   339     800     384   59  
Total noninterest income   $ 32,520 $ 25,842   $ 21,219   $ 21,095 $ 22,782  
               
               
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 31,459 $ 32,003   $ 32,594   $ 29,175 $ 29,972  
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,100   5,914     6,027     6,033   5,978  
Professional and data processing fees     4,078   3,514     3,769     4,477   4,365  
Acquisition costs     -   -     (424 )   315   1,973  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -   207     668     62   4,796  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,927   1,374     1,605     1,497   1,394  
Loan/lease expense     652   556     411     390   761  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     -   (67 )   (117 )   19   59  
Advertising and marketing     1,735   1,237     1,562     1,437   1,198  
Communication and data connectivity     471   665     587     639   584  
Supplies     281   305     337     289   237  
Bank service charges     621   605     563     568   610  
Correspondent banking expense     221   210     210     218   213  
Intangibles amortization     765   766     787     787   787  
Payment card processing     542   545     599     477   626  
Trust expense     337   214     166     227   195  
Other     538   737     353     1,136   500  
Total noninterest expense   $ 49,727 $ 48,785   $ 49,697   $ 47,746 $ 54,248  
               
Net income before income taxes   $ 32,392 $ 29,939   $ 36,740   $ 34,118 $ 16,734  
Federal and state income tax expense     3,967   2,782     5,834     4,824   1,492  
Net income   $ 28,425 $ 27,157   $ 30,906   $ 29,294 $ 15,242  
               
Basic EPS   $ 1.70 $ 1.62   $ 1.83   $ 1.73 $ 0.88  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.69 $ 1.60   $ 1.81   $ 1.71 $ 0.87  
               
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,701,950   16,776,289     16,855,973     16,900,968   17,345,324  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,799,527   16,942,132     17,047,976     17,110,691   17,549,107  
               
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.  
                    



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
      2023       2022  
           
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income   $ 192,594     $ 119,267  
Interest expense     82,579       14,134  
Net interest income     110,015       105,133  
Provision for credit losses (1)     7,534       8,284  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 102,481     $ 96,849  
           
           
Trust department fees   $ 5,750     $ 5,460  
Investment advisory and management fees     1,865       2,019  
Deposit service fees     4,062       3,778  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     812       1,302  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     30       19  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue     39,513       19,426  
Securities losses, net     (451 )     -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     1,545       696  
Debit card fees     3,055       2,506  
Correspondent banking fees     747       521  
Loan related fee income     1,421       1,162  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives     (344 )     1,338  
Other     357       188  
Total noninterest income   $ 58,362     $ 38,415  
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 63,462     $ 53,599  
Occupancy and equipment expense     12,014       9,915  
Professional and data processing fees     7,592       8,036  
Acquisition costs     -       3,824  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     207       4,796  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     3,301       2,704  
Loan/lease expense     1,208       1,028  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (67 )     58  
Advertising and marketing     2,972       1,959  
Communication     1,136       987  
Supplies     586       483  
Bank service charges     1,226       1,151  
Correspondent banking expense     431       412  
Intangibles amortization     1,531       1,280  
Payment card processing     1,087       888  
Trust expense     551       382  
Other     1,275       1,071  
Total noninterest expense   $ 98,512     $ 92,573  
           
Net income before income taxes   $ 62,331     $ 42,691  
Federal and state income tax expense     6,749       3,825  
Net income   $ 55,582     $ 38,866  
           
Basic EPS   $ 3.32     $ 2.36  
Diluted EPS   $ 3.29     $ 2.33  
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,739,120       16,485,218  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,870,830       16,700,682  
           
(1) Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
            



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the
Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2023 2023 2022 2022 2022   2023 2022
                 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   16,713,853     16,713,775     16,795,942     16,885,485     17,064,347        
Book value per common share (1) $ 49.22   $ 47.95   $ 46.01   $ 43.65   $ 43.55        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 39.99   $ 38.71   $ 36.82   $ 34.46   $ 34.41        
Closing stock price $ 41.03   $ 43.91   $ 49.64   $ 50.94   $ 53.99        
Market capitalization $ 685,769   $ 733,902   $ 833,751   $ 860,147   $ 921,304        
Market price / book value   83.36 %   91.57 %   107.90 %   116.70 %   123.97 %      
Market price / tangible book value   102.59 %   113.43 %   134.83 %   147.81 %   156.90 %      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.89   $ 6.06   $ 5.95   $ 5.86   $ 6.14        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)   5.96 x     7.24 x     8.35 x     8.70 x     8.79 x        
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   8.28 %   8.21 %   7.93 %   7.68 %   8.11 %      
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $ 801,494   $ 772,724   $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924        
Net income   28,425     27,157     30,906     29,294     15,242        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (6,336 )   9,325     9,959     (24,783 )   (24,286 )      
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,003 )   (1,010 )   (1,013 )   (1,012 )   (1,059 )      
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares   -     -     -     -     117,214        
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   (967 )   (7,719 )   (5,037 )   (10,485 )   (33,016 )      
Other (5)   1,076     1,017     837     920     1,119        
Ending balance $ 822,689   $ 801,494   $ 772,724   $ 737,072   $ 743,138        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.66 %   14.68 %   14.28 %   14.38 %   13.40 %      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.36 %   10.27 %   9.95 %   9.88 %   10.18 %      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.06 %   9.73 %   9.61 %   9.56 %   9.61 %      
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.71 %   9.60 %   9.29 %   9.21 %   9.46 %      
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.44 %   1.37 %   1.58 %   1.53 %   0.83 %     1.42 %   1.16 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   13.97 %   13.67 %   16.32 %   15.39 %   7.74 %     13.91 %   10.55 %
Net interest margin   2.93 %   3.18 %   3.62 %   3.46 %   3.53 %     3.05 %   3.43 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.29 %   3.52 %   3.93 %   3.71 %   3.74 %     3.40 %   3.63 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   58.01 %   59.02 %   57.50 %   58.32 %   66.01 %     58.51 %   64.49 %
Gross loans and leases / total assets   77.54 %   77.02 %   77.23 %   77.73 %   78.42 %     77.54 %   78.42 %
Gross loans and leases / total deposits   96.56 %   95.21 %   102.58 %   101.14 %   99.61 %     96.56 %   99.61 %
Effective tax rate   12.25 %   9.29 %   15.88 %   14.14 %   8.92 %     10.83 %   8.96 %
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   1009     969     973     956     968       1009     968  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $ 7,924,597   $ 7,906,830   $ 7,800,229   $ 7,652,463   $ 7,324,470     $ 7,915,763   $ 6,723,137  
Loans/leases   6,219,980     6,165,115     6,043,359     5,916,100     5,711,471       6,192,700     5,222,193  
Deposits   6,292,481     6,179,644     6,029,455     5,891,198     5,867,444       6,236,374     5,388,062  
Total stockholders' equity   816,882     794,685     757,419     761,428     788,204       805,845     736,452  
                 
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2023 includes 19 summer interns.



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                           
                           
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
                  
                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned
or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned
or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned
or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		  
                           
    (dollars in thousands)  
                           
Fed funds sold   $ 16,976 $ 223 5.27 %   $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 %   $ 5,896 $ 12 0.83 %  
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   90,814   1,123 4.96 %     73,584   821 4.53 %     67,254   169 1.01 %  
Investment securities - taxable   342,991   3,693 4.30 %     332,640   3,366 4.05 %     346,440   3,090 3.56 %  
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   577,494   6,217 4.31 %     619,225   6,791 4.39 %     573,868   5,912 4.12 %  
Restricted investment securities   35,031   506 5.71 %     37,766   513 5.43 %     37,166   485 5.16 %  
Loans (1)     6,219,980   93,159 6.01 %     6,165,115   88,548 5.82 %     5,711,471   61,932 4.35 %  
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,283,286 $ 104,921 5.78 %   $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 %   $ 6,742,095 $ 71,600 4.26 %  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,965,592 $ 27,227 2.75 %   $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 %   $ 3,791,595 $ 4,478 0.47 %  
Time deposits     1,190,440   11,219 3.78 %     869,912   6,003 2.80 %     529,675   1,047 0.79 %  
Short-term borrowings   1,980   34 6.82 %     7,573   99 5.28 %     1,404   3 0.78 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   211,593   2,653 4.96 %     296,333   3,521 4.75 %     286,484   780 1.08 %  
Subordinated debentures   232,782   3,303 5.68 %     232,679   3,311 5.69 %     133,529   1,816 5.44 %  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,647   738 6.00 %     48,613   696 5.72 %     46,536   680 5.78 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,651,034 $ 45,174 3.20 %   $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 %   $ 4,789,223 $ 8,804 0.74 %  
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 59,747       $ 62,867       $ 62,796    
Net interest margin (2)     2.93 %       3.18 %       3.53 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.29 %       3.52 %       3.74 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.28 %       3.47 %       3.64 %  
                           
                           
    For the Six Months Ended          
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022      
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned
or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned
or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		          
    (dollars in thousands)          
Fed funds sold   $ 18,119 $ 457 5.09 %   $ 5,234 $ 14 0.53 %          
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   82,246   1,945 4.77 %     68,285   204 0.60 %          
Investment securities - taxable   337,844   7,059 4.17 %     861,610   16,683 3.87 %          
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)   598,244   13,009 4.35 %                  
Restricted investment securities   36,391   1,018 5.56 %     29,716   766 5.13 %          
Loans (1)     6,192,700   181,707 5.92 %     5,222,193   107,927 4.17 %          
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,265,544 $ 205,195 5.69 %   $ 6,187,038 $ 125,594 4.09 %          
                           
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,016,217 $ 51,003 2.56 %   $ 3,511,396 $ 6,816 0.39 %          
Time deposits     1,031,062   17,222 3.37 %     464,647   1,846 0.80 %          
Short-term borrowings   4,642   132 5.75 %     1,676   3 0.36 %          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   253,729   6,174 4.84 %     186,685   863 0.92 %          
Subordinated debentures   232,731   6,615 5.68 %     123,753   3,370 5.45 %          
Junior subordinated debentures   48,630   1,433 5.86 %     42,376   1,236 5.80 %          
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,587,011 $ 82,579 2.97 %   $ 4,330,533 $ 14,134 0.66 %          
                           
Net interest income (1)   $ 122,616       $ 111,460            
Net interest margin (2)     3.05 %       3.43 %          
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.40 %       3.63 %          
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.38 %       3.57 %          
                           
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.  
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.  
                           



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 86,573   $ 87,706   $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786  
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans   -     -     -     -     5,902  
Change in ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1)   (2,277 )   (1,709 )   -     -     -  
Credit loss expense (2)   3,313     2,458     1,013     331     12,141  
Loans/leases charged off   (1,947 )   (2,275 )   (3,960 )   (2,489 )   (620 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   135     393     164     222     216  
Ending balance $ 85,797   $ 86,573   $ 87,706   $ 90,489   $ 92,425  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 26,062   $ 22,947   $ 8,765   $ 17,511   $ 23,574  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   83     15     5     3     268  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   26,145     22,962     8,770     17,514     23,842  
Other real estate owned   -     61     133     177     205  
Other repossessed assets   -     -     -     340     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 26,145   $ 23,023   $ 8,903   $ 18,031   $ 24,047  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.32 %   0.29 %   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.33 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.41 %   1.43 %   1.43 %   1.51 %   1.59 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   328.16 %   377.03 %   1000.07 %   516.67 %   387.66 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.06 %   0.04 %   0.01 %
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)          
Special mention (rating 6) $ 116,910   $ 125,048   $ 98,333   $ 63,973   $ 54,558  
Substandard (rating 7)/Classified loans   63,956     70,866     66,021     77,317     83,048  
Doubtful (rating 8)/Classified loans   -     -     -     -     -  
Criticized loans (4) $ 180,866   $ 195,914   $ 164,354   $ 141,290   $ 137,606  
           
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.00 %   1.14 %   1.08 %   1.29 %   1.43 %
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   2.84 %   3.16 %   2.68 %   2.35 %   2.37 %
           
           
(1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL.     
(2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
      For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
      (dollars in thousands)
                       
  TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,611,832     $ 2,548,473     $ 2,122,852          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     322,838       317,497       289,451          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,389,623       2,196,560       1,985,199          
  Community State Bank     1,332,966       1,286,227       1,221,406          
  Guaranty Bank     2,179,844       2,147,776       2,037,364          
                       
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,166,249     $ 2,173,343     $ 1,787,564          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,791,861       1,663,138       1,495,665          
  Community State Bank     1,073,907       1,086,531       1,006,836          
  Guaranty Bank     1,653,299       1,646,730       1,539,978          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,925,162     $ 1,872,029     $ 1,737,812          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     328,479       321,495       293,435          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,728,280       1,637,252       1,536,224          
  Community State Bank     1,025,844       994,454       931,031          
  Guaranty Bank     1,700,034       1,686,287       1,592,836          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     89 %     86 %     97 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     96 %     98 %     103 %        
  Community State Bank     96 %     92 %     92 %        
  Guaranty Bank     103 %     102 %     103 %        
                       
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     74 %     73 %     82 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     72 %     75 %     77 %        
  Community State Bank     77 %     77 %     76 %        
  Guaranty Bank     78 %     79 %     78 %        
                       
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.44 %     1.41 %     1.68 %        
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.46 %     3.13 %     3.31 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.41 %     1.50 %     1.58 %        
  Community State Bank     1.27 %     1.38 %     1.57 %        
  Guaranty Bank     1.22 %     1.29 %     1.53 %        
                       
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     0.82 %     1.23 %     1.56 %     1.02 %     1.71 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.52 %     3.07 %     2.72 %     3.30 %     2.48 %
  Community State Bank     1.42 %     1.49 %     1.12 %     1.46 %     1.27 %
  Guaranty Bank (7) (8)     0.97 %     1.02 %     0.20 %     0.99 %     0.56 %
                       
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.28 %     3.44 %     3.74 %     3.36 %     3.62 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (3)     3.69 %     4.03 %     3.66 %     3.86 %     3.63 %
  Community State Bank (4)     3.90 %     3.99 %     3.67 %     3.94 %     3.65 %
  Guaranty Bank (5)     3.10 %     3.49 %     4.20 %     3.30 %     3.94 %
                       
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                    
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ -     $ (8 )   $ 4     $ (8 )   $ 55  
  Community State Bank     (1 )     71       28     $ 70       61  
  Guaranty Bank     168       797       1,698     $ 965       1,767  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (6)     (33 )     (32 )     (35 )   $ (65 )     (70 )
                       
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.      
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.    
(3) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(5) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(6) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  
(7) Decrease for quarter ended and six months ended June 30, 2022 due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.
(8) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                      
                       
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 822,689     $ 801,494     $ 772,724     $ 737,072     $ 743,138    
Less: Intangible assets     154,255       154,467       154,366       155,153       155,940    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 668,434     $ 647,027     $ 618,358     $ 581,919     $ 587,198    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 8,226,673     $ 8,036,904     $ 7,948,837     $ 7,730,049     $ 7,392,941    
Less: Intangible assets     154,255       154,467       154,366       155,153       155,940    
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 8,072,418     $ 7,882,437     $ 7,794,471     $ 7,574,896     $ 7,237,001    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   8.28 %     8.21 %     7.93 %     7.68 %     8.11 %  
                       
                       
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                               
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months
Ended		  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2023       2023       2022       2022       2022       2023       2022    
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
Net income (GAAP)   $ 28,425     $ 27,157     $ 30,906     $ 29,294     $ 15,242     $ 55,582     $ 38,866    
                               
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                              
Income:                              
Securities gains (losses), net     9       (366 )     -       -       -       (356 )     -    
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     66       (337 )     (211 )     714       342       (272 )     1,057    
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ 75     $ (703 )   $ (211 )   $ 714     $ 342     $ (628 )   $ 1,057    
                               
Expense:                              
Acquisition costs (2)     -       -       (517 )     321       1,932       -       3,394    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       164       529       48       3,789       164       3,789    
Separation agreement     -       -       -       -       -       -       -    
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)     -       -       -       -       8,651       -       8,651    
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)   -       -       -       -       1,140       -       1,140    
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ 164     $ 12     $ 369     $ 15,512     $ 164     $ 16,974    
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 28,350     $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 56,374     $ 54,783    
                               
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 28,350     $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 56,374     $ 54,783    
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,701,950       16,776,289       16,855,973       16,900,968       17,345,324       16,739,120       16,485,218    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,799,527       16,942,132       17,047,976       17,110,691       17,549,107       16,870,830       16,700,682    
                               
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                              
Basic   $ 1.70     $ 1.67     $ 1.85     $ 1.71     $ 1.75     $ 3.37     $ 3.32    
Diluted   $ 1.69     $ 1.65     $ 1.83     $ 1.69     $ 1.73     $ 3.34     $ 3.28    
                               
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 28,350     $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 56,374     $ 54,783    
                               
Average Assets   $ 7,924,597     $ 7,906,830     $ 7,800,229     $ 7,652,463     $ 7,324,470     $ 7,915,763     $ 6,723,137    
                               
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.43 %     1.42 %     1.60 %     1.51 %     1.66 %     1.42 %     1.63 %  
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     13.88 %     14.11 %     16.44 %     15.21 %     15.43 %     13.99 %     14.88 %  
                               
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                              
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 53,205     $ 56,810     $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 110,015     $ 105,133    
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)     6,542       6,057       5,554       4,459       3,396       12,601       6,327    
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 59,747     $ 62,867     $ 70,772     $ 65,228     $ 62,796     $ 122,616     $ 111,460    
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     134       828       5,688       1,080       1,695       962       1,813    
Adjusted net interest income   $ 59,613     $ 62,039     $ 65,084     $ 64,148     $ 61,101     $ 121,654     $ 109,647    
                               
Average earning assets   $ 7,283,286     $ 7,247,605     $ 7,148,578     $ 6,975,857     $ 6,742,095     $ 7,265,544     $ 6,187,038    
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)     2.93 %     3.18 %     3.62 %     3.46 %     3.53 %     3.05 %     3.43 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.29 %     3.52 %     3.93 %     3.71 %     3.74 %     3.40 %     3.63 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.28 %     3.47 %     3.61 %     3.65 %     3.64 %     3.38 %     3.57 %  
                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)                              
                               
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 49,727     $ 48,785     $ 49,697     $ 47,746     $ 54,248     $ 98,512     $ 92,573    
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 53,205     $ 56,810     $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 110,015     $ 105,133    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     32,520       25,842       21,219       21,095       22,782       58,362       38,415    
Total income   $ 85,725     $ 82,652     $ 86,437     $ 81,864     $ 82,182     $ 168,377     $ 143,548    
                               
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     58.01 %     59.02 %     57.50 %     58.32 %     66.01 %     58.51 %     64.49 %  
                               
                               
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.  
In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective federal tax rate of 13.62%.  
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022.  
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.  
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.  
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  

Primary Logo

You just read:

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $28.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more