Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

Net Income of $21.9 million, EPS of $0.25

Operating Earnings of $23.2 million, Operating EPS of $0.26

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $21.9 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

“I am pleased to report on our consistent performance in the second quarter,” Chairman and CEO Paul Perrault commented on the Company’s earnings. “Core deposits increased from the prior quarter and our bankers continue to demonstrate our culture by providing excellent customer service to our clients, which contributes to the continued growth of our Company.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2023 decreased $0.3 billion to $11.2 billion from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $2.7 billion from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, total loans and leases were $9.3 billion, representing an increase of $0.1 billion from March 31, 2023, and an increase of $2.0 billion from June 30, 2022. The loan portfolio grew $0.1 billion in the second quarter compared to growth of $1.6 billion in the first quarter, primarily driven by the completion of the acquisition of PCSB Financial Corporation ("PCSB").

Total investment securities at June 30, 2023 decreased $156.8 million to $910.2 million from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $192.4 million from $717.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 decreased $261.9 million to $224.4 million from $486.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $134.1 million from $90.3 million at June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.1 percent of total assets compared to 13.5 percent and 9.5 percent as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased $60.6 million to $8.52 billion from $8.46 billion at March 31, 2023, consisting of a $110.1 million increase in core deposits (which include demand checking, NOW, money market and savings accounts) and certificate of deposit accounts, partially offset by a $49.5 million decrease in brokered deposits, and increased $1.6 billion from $6.9 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily driven by the completion of the PCSB acquisition.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2023 decreased $403.8 million to $1.2 billion from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $748.1 million from $478.2 million at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.37 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.11 percent at March 31, 2023, and 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.16 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.94 percent at March 31, 2023, and 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.01 from $10.08 at March 31, 2023 to $10.07 at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.51 at June 30, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income remained consistent quarter over quarter at $86.0 million. The net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 3.26 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 3.36 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased $7.5 million to $5.5 million from $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a combined $3.0 million decline in gain on sales of loans and investment, $2.0 million decline in derivative income, and $2.0 million impact from the mark to market on interest rate swaps.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $25.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The higher provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB as well as loan growth.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.1 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $0.6 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 5 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 from 2 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.35 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2023, and 1.28 percent at June 30, 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.50 percent at June 30, 2023, an increase from 0.31 percent at March 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $17.9 million to $46.3 million at June 30, 2023 from $28.5 million at March 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.42 percent at June 30, 2023, an increase from 0.25 percent at March 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets increased $18.0 million to $46.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $29.0 million at March 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a $9.3 million commercial relationship and a $2.8 million commercial real estate relationship.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased $7.0 million to $57.8 million from $64.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $5.4 million in merger and acquisition expense, $3.1 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and an increase of $0.6 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 21.4 percent and 19.4 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 12.8 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 25.2 percent for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.78 percent during the second quarter 2023 from 0.27 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.44 percent during the second quarter of 2023 from 2.61 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 9.67 percent for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.43 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 11, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/769450735. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 281178). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 204-525-0658 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 932919.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.2 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition of PCSB; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:   Carl M. Carlson
    Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
    Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
    (617) 425-5331
    ccarlson@brkl.com


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:          
Net interest income $ 86,037 $ 86,049 $ 80,030 $ 78,026 $ 71,867
Provision (credit) for credit losses 5,726 25,344 5,671 2,845 173
Provision (credit) for investment losses 133 198 54 (10) 54
Non-interest income 5,462 12,937 9,056 6,834 6,928
Non-interest expense 57,825 64,776 47,225 44,959 44,871
Income before provision for income taxes 27,815 8,668 36,136 37,066 33,697
Net income 21,850 7,560 29,695 30,149 25,195
           
Performance Ratios:          
Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 3.36 % 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.56 %
Interest-rate spread (1) 2.51 % 2.66 % 3.35 % 3.58 % 3.41 %
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78 % 0.27 % 1.34 % 1.40 % 1.18 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.28 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.21 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 7.44 % 2.61 % 12.09 % 12.29 % 10.32 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 9.67 % 3.43 % 14.48 % 14.72 % 12.39 %
Efficiency ratio (2) 63.20 % 65.44 % 53.01 % 52.98 % 56.95 %
           
Per Common Share Data:          
Net income — Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.33
Net income — Diluted 0.25 0.09 0.39 0.39 0.33
Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.130
Book value per share (end of period) 13.11 13.14 12.91 12.54 12.63
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.07 10.08 10.80 10.43 10.51
Stock price (end of period) 8.74 10.50 14.15 11.65 13.31
           
Balance Sheet:          
Total assets $ 11,206,078 $ 11,522,485 $ 9,185,836 $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230
Total loans and leases 9,340,799 9,246,965 7,644,388 7,421,304 7,291,912
Total deposits 8,517,013 8,456,462 6,522,146 6,735,605 6,894,457
Total stockholders’ equity 1,162,308 1,165,066 992,125 963,618 968,496
           
Asset Quality:          
Nonperforming assets $ 46,925 $ 28,962 $ 15,302 $ 18,312 $ 21,259
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.42 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.25 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 125,817 $ 120,865 $ 98,482 $ 94,169 $ 93,188
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.28 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,097 $ 451 $ 310 $ (179) $ 1,242
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.01)% 0.07 %
           
Capital Ratios:          
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37 % 10.11 % 10.80 % 11.08 % 11.38 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.16 % 7.94 % 9.20 % 9.39 % 9.65 %
           
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.          
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.          
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
           
  June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 44,323   $ 30,782   $ 191,767   $ 65,638   $ 50,429  
Short-term investments   180,109     455,538     191,192     46,873     39,900  
Total cash and cash equivalents   224,432     486,320     382,959     112,511     90,329  
Investment securities available-for-sale   910,210     1,067,032     656,766     675,692     717,818  
Total investment securities   910,210     1,067,032     656,766     675,692     717,818  
Loans and leases:          
Commercial real estate loans   5,670,771     5,610,414     4,404,148     4,269,512     4,225,754  
Commercial loans and leases   2,193,027     2,147,149     2,016,499     1,933,645     1,860,182  
Consumer loans   1,477,001     1,489,402     1,223,741     1,218,147     1,205,976  
Total loans and leases   9,340,799     9,246,965     7,644,388     7,421,304     7,291,912  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (125,817)     (120,865)     (98,482)     (94,169)     (93,188)  
Net loans and leases   9,214,982     9,126,100     7,545,906     7,327,135     7,198,724  
Restricted equity securities   71,421     86,230     71,307     44,760     35,406  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   90,685     87,799     71,391     69,912     69,557  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   31,774     30,067     19,484     18,614     18,226  
Deferred tax asset   77,704     75,028     52,237     56,894     50,736  
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     160,427     160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   28,126     30,080     1,781     1,902     2,022  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   602     508     408     591     507  
Other assets   314,920     292,099     223,170     227,270     170,478  
Total assets $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485   $ 9,185,836   $ 8,695,708   $ 8,514,230  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Demand checking accounts $ 1,843,516   $ 1,899,370   $ 1,802,518   $ 1,848,562   $ 1,845,365  
NOW accounts   699,119     757,411     544,118     597,870     628,791  
Savings accounts   1,464,054     1,268,375     762,271     824,789     894,926  
Money market accounts   2,166,570     2,185,971     2,174,952     2,405,680     2,402,992  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,410,905     1,362,970     928,143     924,771     1,006,786  
Brokered deposit accounts   932,849     982,365     310,144     133,933     115,597  
Total deposits   8,517,013     8,456,462     6,522,146     6,735,605     6,894,457  
Borrowed funds:          
Advances from the FHLBB   1,043,381     1,458,457     1,237,823     557,895     307,967  
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,116     84,080     84,044     84,008     83,970  
Other borrowed funds   98,773     87,565     110,785     116,865     86,263  
Total borrowed funds   1,226,270     1,630,102     1,432,652     758,768     478,200  
Operating lease liabilities   33,021     31,373     19,484     18,614     18,226  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   17,207     17,080     5,607     5,785     5,771  
Reserve for unfunded credits   22,789     23,112     20,602     19,555     17,511  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   227,470     199,290     193,220     193,763     131,569  
Total liabilities   10,043,770     10,357,419     8,193,711     7,732,090     7,545,734  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively   970     970     852     852     852  
Additional paid-in capital   905,084     904,174     736,074     735,119     738,544  
Retained earnings, partially restricted   417,328     407,528     412,019     392,779     372,677  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (66,156)     (52,688)     (61,947)     (70,227)     (44,977)  
Treasury stock, at cost;          
7,734,891, 7,734,891, 7,731,445, 7,730,945, and 7,995,888 shares, respectively   (94,918)     (94,918)     (94,873)     (94,866)     (98,525)  
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;          
0, 0, 0, 4,833, and 11,442 shares, respectively               (39)     (75)  
Total stockholders' equity   1,162,308     1,165,066     992,125     963,618     968,496  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485   $ 9,185,836   $ 8,695,708   $ 8,514,230  
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023
 March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans and leases $ 132,299 $ 121,931 $ 98,386 $ 84,375   $ 74,287
Debt securities   8,034   7,870   3,497   3,337     3,249
Restricted equity securities   1,673   1,255   766   467     337
Short-term investments   3,351   1,495   754   464     156
Total interest and dividend income   145,357   132,551   103,403   88,643     78,029
Interest expense:          
Deposits   43,147   29,368   14,185   7,354     4,282
Borrowed funds   16,173   17,134   9,188   3,263     1,880
Total interest expense   59,320   46,502   23,373   10,617     6,162
Net interest income   86,037   86,049   80,030   78,026     71,867
Provision for credit losses   5,726   25,344   5,671   2,845     173
Provision (credit) for investment losses   133   198   54   (10)     54
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   80,178   60,507   74,305   75,191     71,640
Non-interest income:          
Deposit fees   2,866   2,657   2,916   2,759     2,744
Loan fees   491   391   446   349     666
Loan level derivative income, net   363   2,373   670   1,275     1,615
Gain on investment securities, net   3   1,701   321      
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   308   1,638   2,612   889     291
Other   1,431   4,177   2,091   1,562     1,612
Total non-interest income   5,462   12,937   9,056   6,834     6,928
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits   33,438   36,565   29,525   28,306     28,772
Occupancy   4,870   5,223   4,005   3,906     3,807
Equipment and data processing   6,531   6,462   5,758   5,066     4,931
Professional services   1,986   1,430   1,546   1,069     1,219
FDIC insurance   2,609   1,244   1,001   709     739
Advertising and marketing   1,382   1,410   1,052   1,337     1,319
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,954   1,966   120   120     120
Merger and acquisition expense   1,002   6,409   641   1,073     535
Other   4,053   4,067   3,577   3,373     3,429
Total non-interest expense   57,825   64,776   47,225   44,959     44,871
Income before provision for income taxes   27,815   8,668   36,136   37,066     33,697
Provision for income taxes   5,965   1,108   6,441   6,917     8,502
Net income $ 21,850 $ 7,560 $ 29,695 $ 30,149   $ 25,195
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.39   $ 0.33
Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.39   $ 0.33
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   88,665,135   86,563,641   76,841,655   76,779,038     77,091,013
Diluted   88,926,543   86,837,806   77,065,076   77,007,971     77,419,288
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.130   $ 0.130
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023  2022
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans and leases $ 254,230 $ 146,008
Debt securities   15,904   6,245
Marketable and restricted equity securities   2,928   665
Short-term investments   4,846   222
Total interest and dividend income   277,908   153,140
Interest expense:    
Deposits   72,515   8,053
Borrowed funds   33,307   3,372
Total interest expense   105,822   11,425
Net interest income   172,086   141,715
Provision for credit losses   31,070   9
Provision for investment losses   331   58
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   140,685   141,648
Non-interest income:    
Deposit Fees   5,523   5,244
Loan Fees   882   1,413
Loan level derivative income, net   2,736   2,301
Gain on investment securities, net   1,704  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   1,946   635
Other   5,608   2,864
Total non-interest income   18,399   12,457
Non-interest expense:    
Compensation and employee benefits   70,003   55,656
Occupancy   10,093   8,091
Equipment and data processing   12,993   10,009
Professional services   3,416   2,445
FDIC insurance   3,853   1,467
Advertising and marketing   2,792   2,591
Amortization of identified intangible assets   3,920   254
Merger and acquisition expense   7,411   535
Other   8,120   6,310
Total non-interest expense   122,601   87,358
Income before provision for income taxes   36,483   66,747
Provision for income taxes   7,073   16,847
Net income $ 29,410 $ 49,900
Earnings per common share:    
Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.65
Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:  
Basic   87,620,194   77,352,666
Diluted   87,887,980   77,671,601
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.270 $ 0.255
     


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023
 March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:          
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:          
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 8,737   $ 4,589   $ 607   $ 3,136   $ 6,470  
Construction   3,828     3,883     707          
Total commercial real estate loans   12,565     8,472     1,314     3,136     6,470  
           
Commercial   16,023     5,495     464     618     892  
Equipment financing   12,809     9,908     9,653     10,544     10,183  
Condominium association       51     58     64     71  
Total commercial loans and leases   28,832     15,454     10,175     11,226     11,146  
           
Residential mortgage   4,343     3,449     2,680     2,741     2,412  
Home equity   583     1,079     723     616     721  
Other consumer           2     2     3  
Total consumer loans   4,926     4,528     3,405     3,359     3,136  
           
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   46,323     28,454     14,894     17,721     20,752  
           
Other repossessed assets   602     508     408     591     507  
Total nonperforming assets $ 46,925   $ 28,962   $ 15,302   $ 18,312   $ 21,259  
           
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 490   $ 726   $ 33   $ 9,583   $ 266  
           
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.50 %   0.31 %   0.19 %   0.24 %   0.28 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.42 %   0.25 %   0.17 %   0.21 %   0.25 %
           
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:      
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 120,865   $ 98,482   $ 94,169   $ 93,188   $ 95,463  
Charge-offs   (1,690 )   (845 )   (658 )   (598 )   (1,533 )
Recoveries   593     394     348     777     291  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,097 )   (451 )   (310 )   179     (1,242 )
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   6,049     22,834     4,623     802     (1,033 )
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 125,817   $ 120,865   $ 98,482   $ 94,169   $ 93,188  
           
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.35 %   1.31 %   1.29 %   1.27 %   1.28 %
           
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):          
Commercial real estate loans $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 )
Commercial loans and leases   1,108     457     320     (179 )   1,254  
Consumer loans   (5 )       (4 )   6     (6 )
Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,097   $ 451   $ 310   $ (179 ) $ 1,242  
           
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.02 %   (0.01 )%   0.07 %
           
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.3) million, $2.5 million, $1.0 million, $2.0 million, and $1.2 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 20, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.          
 


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Debt securities (2) $ 1,000,440 $ 8,091 3.23 % $ 1,029,068 $ 7,974 3.10 % $ 726,374 $ 3,249 1.79 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   77,364   1,673 8.65 %   76,911   1,255 6.53 %   30,461   337 4.42 %
Short-term investments   229,474   3,351 5.84 %   147,654   1,495 4.05 %   99,905   156 0.62 %
Total investments   1,307,278   13,115 4.01 %   1,253,633   10,724 3.42 %   856,740   3,742 1.75 %
Loans and Leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,640,491   79,582 5.58 %   5,579,977   67,667 4.85 %   4,220,257   38,967 3.65 %
Commercial loans (3)   913,732   13,502 5.85 %   892,522   14,017 6.28 %   695,365   7,074 4.03 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,253,199   22,357 7.14 %   1,226,717   21,213 6.92 %   1,129,606   17,897 6.34 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,482,799   16,903 4.56 %   1,452,072   19,070 5.28 %   1,195,051   10,397 3.48 %
Total loans and leases   9,290,221   132,344 5.70 %   9,151,288   121,967 5.33 %   7,240,279   74,335 4.11 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,597,499   145,459 5.49 %   10,404,921   132,691 5.10 %   8,097,019   78,077 3.86 %
Non-interest-earning assets   675,173       726,166       418,311    
Total assets $ 11,272,672     $ 11,131,087     $ 8,515,330    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
NOW accounts $ 735,001   1,069 0.58 % $ 810,333   901 0.45 % $ 612,439   216 0.14 %
Savings accounts   1,374,337   5,917 1.73 %   1,160,003   2,514 0.88 %   930,957   211 0.09 %
Money market accounts   2,140,522   13,989 2.62 %   2,366,235   12,140 2.08 %   2,429,043   2,073 0.34 %
Certificates of deposit   1,390,913   10,021 2.89 %   1,346,761   7,456 2.25 %   1,018,471   1,694 0.67 %
Brokered deposit accounts   975,700   12,151 5.00 %   534,527   6,357 4.82 %   115,535   88 0.30 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,616,473   43,147 2.62 %   6,217,859   29,368 1.92 %   5,106,445   4,282 0.34 %
Borrowings                  
Advances from the FHLBB   1,191,424   14,287 4.74 %   1,264,523   14,531 4.60 %   183,047   489 1.06 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,098   1,363 6.49 %   84,062   1,354 6.44 %   83,952   1,262 6.02 %
Other borrowed funds   86,896   523 2.41 %   158,499   1,249 3.20 %   106,363   129 0.48 %
Total borrowings   1,362,418   16,173 4.70 %   1,507,084   17,134 4.55 %   373,362   1,880 1.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,978,891   59,320 2.98 %   7,724,943   46,502 2.44 %   5,479,807   6,162 0.45 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand checking accounts   1,849,393       1,930,162       1,886,284    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   270,221       316,347       173,072    
Total liabilities   10,098,505       9,971,452       7,539,163    
Stockholders’ equity   1,174,167       1,159,635       976,167    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,272,672     $ 11,131,087     $ 8,515,330    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     86,139 2.51 %     86,189 2.66 %     71,915 3.41 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     102       140       48  
Net interest income   $ 86,037     $ 86,049     $ 71,867  
Net interest margin (5)     3.26 %     3.36 %     3.56 %
                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
                   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Debt securities (2) $ 1,014,675 $ 16,065 3.17 % $ 723,336 $ 6,245 1.73 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   77,139   2,928 7.59 %   29,192   665 4.55 %
Short-term investments   188,790   4,846 5.13 %   145,934   222 0.30 %
Total investments   1,280,604   23,839 3.72 %   898,462   7,132 1.59 %
Loans and Leases:            
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,610,401   147,249 5.22 %   4,186,523   74,994 3.56 %
Commercial loans (3)   903,185   27,519 6.06 %   725,422   15,072 4.13 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,240,031   43,570 7.03 %   1,117,467   35,909 6.43 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,467,521   35,973 4.91 %   1,183,328   20,139 3.41 %
Total loans and leases   9,221,138   254,311 5.52 %   7,212,740   146,114 4.05 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,501,742   278,150 5.30 %   8,111,202   153,246 3.78 %
Non-interest-earning assets   700,529       411,944    
Total assets $ 11,202,271     $ 8,523,146    
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
NOW accounts $ 772,459   1,970 0.51 % $ 601,227   319 0.11 %
Savings accounts   1,267,762   8,431 1.34 %   932,059   409 0.09 %
Money market accounts   2,252,755   26,129 2.34 %   2,422,845   3,643 0.30 %
Certificates of deposit   1,368,959   17,477 2.57 %   1,054,897   3,542 0.68 %
Brokered deposit accounts   756,332   18,508 4.93 %   124,096   140 0.23 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,418,267   72,515 2.28 %   5,135,124   8,053 0.32 %
Borrowings            
Advances from the FHLBB   1,227,772   28,818 4.67 %   143,681   676 0.94 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,080   2,717 6.46 %   83,934   2,506 5.97 %
Other borrowed funds   122,500   1,772 2.92 %   118,156   190 0.32 %
Total borrowings   1,434,352   33,307 4.62 %   345,771   3,372 1.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,852,619   105,822 2.72 %   5,480,895   11,425 0.42 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand checking accounts   1,889,554       1,883,179    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   293,157       172,400    
Total liabilities   10,035,330       7,536,474    
Stockholders’ equity   1,166,941       986,672    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,202,271     $ 8,523,146    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     172,328 2.58 %     141,821 3.36 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     242       106  
Net interest income   $ 172,086     $ 141,715  
Net interest margin (5)     3.31 %     3.53 %
             
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,		 At and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2023  2022  2023  2022
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
         
Reported Pretax Income $ 27,815   $ 33,697   $ 36,483   $ 66,747  
Less:        
Security gains   3         1,704      
Add:        
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision           16,744      
Merger and acquisition expense   1,002     535     7,411     535  
Operating Pretax Income $ 28,814   $ 34,232   $ 58,934   $ 67,282  
Estimated effective tax rate   19.4 %   25.2 %   19.4 %   25.2 %
Estimated taxes   5,587     8,637     11,427     16,982  
Operating earnings after tax $ 23,227   $ 25,595   $ 47,507   $ 50,300  
         
Operating earnings per common share:        
Basic $ 0.26   $ 0.33   $ 0.54   $ 0.65  
Diluted $ 0.26   $ 0.33   $ 0.54   $ 0.65  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   88,665,135     77,091,013     87,620,194     77,352,666  
Diluted   88,926,543     77,419,288     87,887,980     77,671,601  
         
         
Return on average assets *   0.78 %   1.18 %   0.53 %   1.17 %
Less:        
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   0.02 %   %
Add:        
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *   %   %   0.24 %   %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.11 %   0.01 %
Operating return on average assets *   0.81 %   1.20 %   0.86 %   1.18 %
         
         
Return on average tangible assets *   0.79 %   1.21 %   0.54 %   1.19 %
Less:        
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   0.03 %   %
Add:        
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *   %   %   0.25 %   %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.11 %   0.01 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *   0.82 %   1.23 %   0.87 %   1.20 %
         
         
Return on average stockholders' equity *   7.44 %   10.32 %   5.04 %   10.11 %
Less:        
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   0.24 %   %
Add:        
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *   %   %   2.31 %   %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *   0.28 %   0.16 %   1.02 %   0.08 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *   7.72 %   10.48 %   8.13 %   10.19 %
         
         
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   9.67 %   12.39 %   6.59 %   12.11 %
Less:        
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   0.31 %   %
Add:        
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *   %   %   3.02 %   %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *   0.36 %   0.20 %   1.34 %   0.10 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   10.03 %   12.59 %   10.64 %   12.21 %
         
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.        
         
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023
 March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 September 30,
2022
 June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in Thousands)
           
Net income, as reported $ 21,850   $ 7,560   $ 29,695   $ 30,149   $ 25,195  
           
Average total assets $ 11,272,672   $ 11,131,087   $ 8,857,631   $ 8,586,420   $ 8,515,330  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   270,147     278,135     162,266     162,387     162,507  
Average tangible assets $ 11,002,525   $ 10,852,952   $ 8,695,365   $ 8,424,033   $ 8,352,823  
           
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.79 %   0.28 %   1.37 %   1.43 %   1.21 %
           
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,174,167   $ 1,159,635   $ 982,306   $ 981,379   $ 976,167  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   270,147     278,135     162,266     162,387     162,507  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 904,020   $ 881,500   $ 820,040   $ 818,992   $ 813,660  
           
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   9.67 %   3.43 %   14.48 %   14.72 %   12.39 %
           
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,162,308   $ 1,165,066   $ 992,125   $ 963,618   $ 968,496  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     160,427     160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   28,126     30,080     1,781     1,902     2,022  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 892,960   $ 893,764   $ 829,917   $ 801,289   $ 806,047  
           
Total assets $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485   $ 9,185,836   $ 8,695,708   $ 8,514,230  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     160,427     160,427     160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   28,126     30,080     1,781     1,902     2,022  
Tangible assets $ 10,936,730   $ 11,251,183   $ 9,023,628   $ 8,533,379   $ 8,351,781  
           
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.16 %   7.94 %   9.20 %   9.39 %   9.65 %
           
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 892,960   $ 893,764   $ 829,917   $ 801,289   $ 806,047  
           
Number of common shares issued   96,998,075     96,998,075     85,177,172     85,177,172     85,177,172  
Less:          
Treasury shares   7,734,891     7,734,891     7,731,445     7,730,945     7,995,888  
Unallocated ESOP shares               4,833     11,442  
Unvested restricted shares   598,049     598,049     601,495     601,995     497,297  
Number of common shares outstanding   88,665,135     88,665,135     76,844,232     76,839,399     76,672,545  
           
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.07   $ 10.08   $ 10.80   $ 10.43   $ 10.51  
           

