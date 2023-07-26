Akoya to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that Company management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.



Canaccord 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, August 9th at 9:00 AM ET



UBS MedTech, Tools & Genomics Summit

Fireside Chat on Thursday, August 17th at 3:00 PM PT



Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:10 AM ET



A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit http://www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

media@akoyabio.com





