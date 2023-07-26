Submit Release
American Academy of Ophthalmology’s Research Journals Ranked Highest in the Field

2022 impact factors show that the Ophthalmology family of journals continues to publish important and highly cited studies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The recently released 2022 impact factor scores reveal that the research journals Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Retina and Ophthalmology Glaucoma are ranked highly in the field. The impact factor measures the importance of a journal by calculating the average number of times selected articles are cited within the two previous years.

Ophthalmology received a score of 13.7, making it the most highly rated journal in the field that publishes original research. Ophthalmology Retina received a score of 4.5 and Ophthalmology Glaucoma scored a 2.9, making both the leading journal in its respective subspecialty. This is the first year Ophthalmology Retina and Ophthalmology Glaucoma received impact factors.

“We are delighted with the strong initial impact factors for Ophthalmology Retina and Ophthalmology Glaucoma, as well as the continued high impact factor for Ophthalmology,” said Russell Van Gelder, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of Ophthalmology. “The success of these journals has allowed Ophthalmology to continue to publish the very highest impact work. While impact factors are an imperfect proxy for the true impact of our published papers on our patient’s lives, they do demonstrate that our papers are being widely read and cited. The Ophthalmology family of journals are a great resource for Academy members and our specialty in general.”

Ophthalmology Science, the Academy’s newest journal, achieved PubMed/MEDLINE indexing last year. We anticipate its inaugural impact factor in June 2024. 

Journal impact factor scores are published annually by Clarivate Analytics.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

About Ophthalmology

Ophthalmology®, the official journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, publishes original, peer-reviewed, clinically applicable research. The Ophthalmology franchise, owned by the Academy and published by Elsevier, also includes subspecialty publications, Ophthalmology® Retina and Ophthalmology® Glaucoma, and open access journal, Ophthalmology® Science. For more information, visit www.aaojournal.org.

