Leading Developers in the Emerging Cooling Market

A simplified version of the cooling toolkit. Source Zhar Research report, ““Active Cooling: Large New Materials, Systems Markets 2023-2043” www.zharresearch.com. Options for solid-state active cooling on current evidence but this situation may change radically. Source Zhar Research report, ““Active Cooling: Large New Materials, Systems Markets 2023-2043” www.zharresearch.com. SWOT appraisal of PDRC. Source Zhar Research report, ““Passive Cooling Materials and Devices: New Markets 2023-2043” www.zharresearch.com.

Having caused global warming we use more air conditioning to keep cool, whilst aircon raises city temperatures by up to a further 3°C, so what can we do?