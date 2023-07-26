DNREC to Offer ‘Life in the Bay’ Educational Youth Seining Program

Seining involves a long narrow net cast into the water followed by pulling the net in to see what kind of marine life was caught (and then released during the “Life in the Bay” seining program at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna). /DNREC photo

New Outdoor Program Upcoming in August at Aquatic Resources Education Center

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites families to participate in a new educational program called “Life in the Bay” geared toward children age 6 and older, as well as adults who want to learn about fish and other aquatic creatures that live in the Delaware Bay.

Staff from DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand to seine for aquatic creatures along the edge of the Delaware Bay and help participants discover and learn about aquatic life found there.

Program participants will observe AREC staff as they use a seine net to capture aquatic life along the shoreline. Later, participants will have an opportunity to view the catch and assist staff in releasing what has been caught by seining. Closed toed shoes are a must for participating in “Life in the Bay.” All other equipment will be provided by staff.

Seining programs are scheduled next month for:

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

To ensure enough supplies are on hand for these free programs, pre-registration is required. To pre-register for the program, visit the DNREC events calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings. To learn more about AREC or the program, visit de.gov/arec.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###