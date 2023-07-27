Sertainty Announces Collaboration with Texas State's CIEDAR Consortium

Sertainty announced its membership and collaboration with CIEDAR, an initiative born from Texas State's Materials Applications Research Center.

Nashville, Tennessee. Sertainty Corp, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is pleased to announce its membership and collaboration with the Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research (CIEDAR). This latest research strategy for Texas State University, is a multi-disciplinary industry research consortium, which involves studying technology with the application to the lifecycle monitoring of infrastructure resources.

“We are delighted to partner with Texas State University on such an important program and provide the data protection aspect to their innovative technology,” says Amir Stern hell, CSO of Sertainty. “The projects under development at CIEDAR have the potential to revolutionize infrastructure as we know it, and Sertainty is ready to provide those projects with the critical privacy and security they need to reach fruition.”

Marking the beginning of their exciting work together, Sertainty and Texas State recently hosted a successful industry seminar that showcased the partnership's cutting-edge approach to data security. The keynote speakers were Sertainty’s, VP of Core Technologies, Brad Nadji, Ph.D and Honore Kamssu, the Senior Architect. Traditionally, data has been protected by placing it in a secure environment, but these honored guests discussed a new solution to the data security issue — putting the access controls, policies, risk mitigations, and defensive mechanisms within the data file itself.

This radical new data solution is the cornerstone of the partnership between Sertainty and CIEDAR, illustrating the need for every organization to protect, monitor, and monetize their technological and digital assets while ensuring privacy. CIEDAR's primary objectives include education, demonstration, and commercialization of advanced technologies. Sertainty's ability to provide data security solutions for intelligent



technology is vital for such projects, ensuring data privacy for the pivotal technologies being developed in CIEDAR's "smart neighborhood" of laboratories.

"Our role is to manage the birth of the organization that will manage nine living labs," says CIEDAR co-director Andres Carvallo, describing the growing research campus. As the CIEDAR Consortium grows into a vibrant, multi-industry initiative, he and Dr. Stan McClellan of Texas State University are overseeing the transition to bring nine laboratories to the Science, Technology, and Advanced Research (STAR) Park at Texas State University. Here, students and faculty will undertake a number of ground-breaking projects to foster the acceleration of digitization, decentralization, and decarbonization in industry — involving a number of heavily data-centric projects that are poised to benefit from Sertainty’s data privacy innovations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sertainty Corp into the CIEDAR Consortium. The Sertainty concept of self-controlling data as a sensor, as well as their impressive UXP technology, are primed to become the standard in enabling seamless and protected convergence between an OT and IT environment," Carvallo adds. “Through our partnership, we hope to capitalize on Sertainty’s expertise to advance the use of developing technologies in a way that emphasizes the crucial element of privacy and security.”

The thought leaders at Sertainty are eager to support CIEDAR’s goal. "We are constantly looking for innovative partners who believe in the same mission of enabling the sharing of valuable information without giving up control," says Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty. Sertainty states that while data breaches are to some degree inevitable, privacy breaches don't have to be. Data privacy with Sertainty is certain, provable, and manageable because privacy intelligence is built directly into the data. While traditional protections may leave data exposed, Sertainty's solutions assure data security by enabling data to defend, govern, and protect itself.

“When it comes to invaluable information such as the data behind CIEDAR’s world-changing initiatives, you can’t afford to leave it vulnerable,” says Amir Sternhell, CSO of Sertainty. “If we want our technology to help us build a brighter future, we have to ensure that its foundations are protected. That’s the creed we live by at Sertainty, and the vision we hope to achieve through this partnership.”

