Professor Lingyun Xiang Gets Appointed as the Special Financial Economic Advisor of the Embassy of Madagascar in China

Madagascar strengthens ties with China through the appointment of Professor Lingyun Xiang as Special Financial Economic Advisor, advancing key sectors and mutual cooperation.

Sanlitun, Beijing, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, 2023, Robinson Jean-Louis, Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar to China, appointed Professor Lingyun Xiang, an economist in the United States, as a Special Financial Economic Advisor of the Embassy of Madagascar in China on behalf of the Republic of Madagascar.





The Republic of Madagascar, also known as Madagascar, is an African island located in the western Indian Ocean, across the Mozambique Strait from the African continent. Madagascar is composed of volcanic rock, as the largest island in Africa and the fourth largest in the world, it has a land area of 592,000 square kilometers (including surrounding islands), a population of about 28.92 million (2023), more than 98% of the total population is Malagasy. Composed of 18 ethnic groups, a total of 6 provinces and 23 regions.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Madagascar on November 6, 1972, the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries have developed smoothly.





On behalf of the Republic of Madagascar and President Andriy Nirina Rajoelina, the Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar to China, Robinson Jean-Louis, expressed his heartfelt thanks to Professor Lingyun Xiang for his outstanding contributions to the Republic of Madagascar. Implementing the "Madagascar Revitalization Initiative", providing intellectual, financial and economic assistance, and promoting the construction of energy, agriculture, housing, health, infrastructure and other key areas.

Professor Lingyun Xiang introduces that the China-Madagascar trading tie and economic and technical cooperation are progressing smoothly. The two countries have signed agreements on the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments, trade agreements and agreements on the establishment of mixed economic and trade commissions. Since 1972, China has assisted to Madagascar, building projects such as the Mulundawa sugar factory, a pharmaceutical factory, the Aung Wa Highway, the Antananarivo Stadium, an international conference center, and schools. Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Madagascar began in 1985.

In 2022, bilateral trade volume was 2.08 billion US dollars, an increase of 29.2% year-on-year. Among them, exports from China were 1.455 billion US dollars, a year-on-year growth of 13.9%, and imports were 625 million US dollars, a year-on-year growth of 87.8%. China mainly exports textile yarns, electronic products, mechanical and electrical products, etc., and imports mineral sands and agricultural products.

In 1980, the two countries signed a cultural cooperation agreement. There are 2 Confucius Institutes and 1 Confucius Classroom in Madagascar: the Confucius Institute at the University of Antananarivo, the Confucius Institute at Tamatave and the Confucius Classroom at Little Bird's Nest School. China has been offering scholarships to students from Madagascar since 1973. From 2020 to 2021, the total number of students from Madagascar was 621, 129 of them had scholarships from the Chinese Government. At present, the total number of registered Madagascar students in China is 649. Since 1975, China has sent medical teams to Madagascar, and there are now four medical centers in Madagascar, and so far 23 batches of 687 people have been dispatched.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the two sides actively carried out anti-epidemic cooperation, and China provided anti-epidemic materials to Madagascar.

Robinson Jean-Louis introduces Professor Lingyun Xiang, a well-known economist and distinguished investor in the United States, a full member of the Association of International Accountants (AIA). a member of the International Association Of Accounting Professionals (IAAP), a Certified Forensic Public Accountant (FCPA), a senior public accountant of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), an International Certified Internet Finance Manager (ICIFM), the Marquis of San Prospero, the world’s outstanding Chinese, International Ambassador for Public Welfare and Charity, an image ambassador for global diplomats, an overseas image ambassador of Chinese enterprises, the best leader in the financial industry, a senior financial risk management consultant.

Meanwhile, professor Lingyun Xiang is also an invited Economic Advisor of the Embassy of the Central African Republic in China, invited Chief Economic Advisor of the Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in China, the invited Economic Advisor of the Republic of Liberia, the invited Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Special Financial Economic Advisor of the Embassy of Madagascar in China and the International Charity Ambassador of the Republic of Mali.

Professor Lingyun Xiang is familiar with the legal situation and policy environment of many countries. Proficient in international law, civil law, economic law, partnership law, tax law and securities law. He is also the author of The Way of the Metaverse, The Logic of Blockchain, Guide to Equity Incentive Practice, Private Equity Investment Solutions, Blockchain: A Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy, SME Financing and Growth, Global Visual Economics, Industrial Economics, International Trade and Economic Management, Logistics Warehousing Management and E-commerce, Investment Risk and Operation Management, etc.

