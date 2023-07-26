The Adam Bradford Agency has reached a critical milestone in building better futures for people in Rwanda and the U.K.

The Adam Bradford Agency celebrates ten years of experience in developing innovative methods to work with entrepreneurs and communities throughout the U.K. and Rwanda.

London, United Kingdom , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adam Bradford Agency celebrates ten years of experience in developing innovative methods to work with entrepreneurs and communities throughout the U.K. and Rwanda.

The agency gets its name after its Founder and CEO Adam Bradford who began his career as an entrepreneur at a young age. When Bradford was only 14-years-old he entered a school business competition with his brothers where they won and were awarded £10,000. In 2014, Bradford began his journey helping people overcome issues with excessive gambling following his father being sent to prison for stealing money to support his gambling habits.

Bradford went on to develop a mobile therapy app to support individuals who need help with gambling problems to receive professional help to stop. The app was later bought out by Crucial Compliance which gave Bradford more incentive to utilize his experience as an entrepreneur, to continue helping people suffering from an unhealthy addiction to gambling. Since attending the commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) last year, he now resides in Rwanda where his story resonates just as well as it did in the UK.

Adam Bradford now heads up the Crucial Compliance team within Africa, in addition to helping people in Rwanda overcome gambling addictions. With his team, they are dedicated to working with entrepreneurs and start-ups in the country to provide them expert consultancy. Bradford says Rwanda has seen an exponential amount of growth in investment over recent years, which makes it a premier destination for entrepreneurs in Africa.

The inspiration to provide opportunity and resources in Rwanda also came after Bradford was a recipient of the Queen’s Young Leader award, which brought together all the Commonwealth Countries to meet remotely in London. During the meeting, members of the countries decided to pursue efforts in helping people in different parts of the world.

Over the next three years, Adam Bradford and his team plan to invest over $5 million to create over 300 new jobs across Africa that will continue the agency’s efforts in helping to develop stronger markets and workforces in the region.

“We are constantly investing into people and their communities, and it’s been very humbling to see the work we have been able to accomplish,” says Bradford. “I want to continue growing our services to expand across many countries in Africa and give people there better opportunities and the chance to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.”

