BIDDING NOW OPEN IN MALIBU: Listed for $47.8M. Current High Bid at $26M. Selling No Reserve to the Highest Bidder

The Kaizen Home | Contemporary Masterpiece Estate Resort-inspired living with custom-designed details Panoramic ocean views from the infinity pool Minutes away from famed beaches & Camarillo private airport Super reinforced concrete construction for longevity

Listed by Aaron Kirman, Branden Williams, and Rayni Williams, Kaizen, a Contemporary Masterpiece in Star-Studded Malibu, is Accepting Bids Now Through July 31

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled along the stunning coastline of the Pacific, bidding is now open on The Kaizen Home, 11870 Ellice Street, a contemporary Malibu masterpiece selling at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agent Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of AKG Christie's International Real Estate, and Branden Williams, Rayni Williams, and Anthony Barsocchini of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Currently listed for $47.8 million, the current high bid is $26 million. Selling No Reserve to the highest bidder, the auction will remain open through July 31 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

"I chose Concierge Auctions' process for the extensive global reach and time-certain solution their auction strategy delivers. I'm confident the auction will be highly competitive, and that the highest bid will be a fair reflection of true market value for one of Malibu's most breathtaking estates." — Kris Halliday, Current Home Owner & President of MKH Developments

On the heels of a successful collaboration with Kirman and the Williamses on the sale of “The One”—which broke the world record as the highest sale price achieved at auction for a residential home and was the highest sale for any property listed in the United States in 2022—the property has received robust interest; generating more than 13,000 website views and 700 inquiries from around the globe and over 20 showings in the last four weeks alone.

Bidders may register at +1 212.202.2940 or view more information at conciergeauctions.com. The Kaizen Home is available for showings daily by appointment, in person and virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman is CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate and CEO and techpreneur of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group, which includes a team of over 150. With over $10 billion in personal career sales, and $16 billion in team sales, Kirman represents the finest estates across the globe and is sought after by the most discerning clients, including titans of industry, celebrities, royal families, major lending institutions and foreign investors. Kirman currently represents the largest market share of luxury listings in the country with over $2.2 billion in active luxury inventory, and with over $2 billion in sales for 2022. Kirman's black book rolodex of billionaires, along with his vast knowledge and expertise in selling exclusive properties, have helped him to produce some of the highest prices in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, and Malibu. A prominent figure in the luxury real estate market for the past 25 years, Kirman is known for selling homes priced in the hundred millions of dollars and has received international acclaim for record-setting sales across Southern California, including selling the Danny Thomas Estate, the Eddie Goetz Estate, and a $300 million property in the south of France. Kirman was ranked as the number one agent in Los Angeles and among the top five luxury real estate agents in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal. Aaron attributes his success to his vast marketing and advertising strategies, partners, market knowledge, exclusive contact base and true love of luxury sales. He is sought by many developers to sell multi-unit projects including a private island in the Pacific, Turks and Caicos, and the W Hotels. Many developers, architects and designers contact Aaron prior to construction and completion of their projects to take advantage of his long track record of success to ensure that the design, architecture and plan would appeal to the right high-end buyers. Trustees and the courts have appointed Aaron to handle the most complex residential bankruptcy cases, including The One of Bel Air, which sold at $141 million and 777 Sarbonne, which was listed at $87,777,777. The star of TV's newest hit real estate show, Listing Impossible on CNBC, Kirman is regularly featured in publications like The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, the London Times, E! Entertainment and CBS.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

About Rayni Williams

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Romito Williams has established a remarkable record with more than $8.7 billion total with her partner in career sales. Her in-depth knowledge of market trends and luxury inventory, paired with her energetic and confident disposition has made her one of the nation’s top-producing female agents. Growing up in a family of developers, Rayni is no stranger to the world of real estate. Rayni possesses a unique skillset of being able to creatively market and understand the financial aspect of each transaction, which she acquired through her previous careers in journalism and the lending business. In 2005, Rayni returned to her real estate roots when she joined a Beverly Hills-based brokerage and immediately proved herself to be an honest and hard-working real estate professional. Shortly thereafter, Rayni met then colleague Branden Williams and began partnering on some of the most notable deals in LA. Growing quickly, Rayni and Branden developed an impressive roster of clientele, which now includes Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Makowsky, Max Martin to name a few. More than a decade later, Rayni and Branden are still setting records in the LA real estate market. With more than $1 billion in sales in Trousdale alone and notable deals in Beverly Hills, the Bird Streets and Los Feliz, the power couple continues to be nationally recognized as a top-producing team. Rayni has been nationally and locally recognized for her impressive work, and has earned notable accolades including, The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents and Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 influential people in Los Angeles. Additionally, she has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Forbes, CNN, Business Insider, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and more.

About Branden Williams

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Branden holds a deep understanding of the local real estate market and brings a “hometown” advantage to the Williams & Williams Estates Group brand. Branden’s devotion to out-of-the-box creative marketing strategies, unwavering loyalty and relentless energy has resulted in a number of national and local accolades, including The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents. Additionally, Branden has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fox Business, ABC News, People, CNN, CBS Money and more. While working at his first brokerage firm, he met his future wife Rayni Romito and the two launched Williams & Williams Estates Group in 2006. Together, Branden and Rayni are the go-to power couple representing clients such as Markus Persson, Dr. Dre, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Willis, along with some of the world’s most notable listings including 924 Bel Air Rd sold for $94 million and a private Malibu estate sold for $110 million. Branden was a born salesman. The early experience of helping his father sell sheepskin and cowhide rugs at the age of 7 on the side of Fairfax Avenue instilled in him the business acumen and entrepreneurial aptitude that paved the way to his success. He continued working in the customer service and entertainment industry through college at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and later parlayed his passion for fashion and style into architecture, design and ultimately luxury real estate.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

The Beverly Hills Estates has reached the pinnacle of the global real estate market by specializing in architecturally significant and one-of-a-kind properties here in LA. The firm’s motto ‘We don’t follow trends, we set them’ has not only led to record-breaking sales, but also built their clients' property portfolios. The Beverly Hills Estates is the leading real estate firm in Los Angeles. Recognized as L.A.’s highest-performing real estate team based on their impressive sales record of over $780 million in 2019, with a career totaling over $8.7 billion in sales, the husband-and-wife real estate duo specialize in historic properties in Malibu, Trousdale, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, and beyond. Their passion to preserve and protect Los Angeles' most iconic homes is mirrored in their representation of properties by world-renowned architects such as Paul R. Williams and Frank Lloyd Wright. In 2019, they broke the record of the highest priced Frank Lloyd Wright property ever sold by closing The Ennis House for $18M. Branden and Rayni bring an invaluable mix of passion & professionalism to every project and represent some of the most expensive listings in the world. www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity via a co-branded offering as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.