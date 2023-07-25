The U.N. General Assembly Eyes a Bigger Role in International Peace and Security

This month, the members of the United Nations General Assembly took a small step toward strengthening the forum’s role in international peace and security issues. The assembly, where all states have a single vote and none wields a veto, typically plays second fiddle to the U.N. Security Council when it comes to dealing with major crises. But the Council has become embroiled in debates between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, and many U.N. members feel that the assembly should compensate for the council’s flaws.

The General Assembly has gained prominence due to the war in Ukraine, passing resolutions condemning Moscow for its aggression by large majorities. But most of these have stayed at the level of principle, making few concrete suggestions about how to structure a peace process. Following the military coup in Myanmar in 2021, the assembly did endorse a resolution specifically calling for an arms embargo on the country, but it had little impact. Unlike the Security Council, the General Assembly cannot pass binding resolutions on measures like sanctions. Diplomats serving in the assembly say that even if they want the body to play a greater role, figuring out how to achieve this is no easy task.

Against this backdrop, a General Assembly working group agreed to the text of a wide-ranging resolution on the body’s functions in early July that included a short request for guidance—in the form of “a digital handbook or accessible outlines, on past practices, data and recommendations”—on how the body can fulfill its functions under Chapter IV of the U.N. Charter, which inter alia authorizes to make recommendations on security questions. The assembly still needs to adopt this resolution, but that should be a formality.

This is hardly a dramatic statement by U.N. members about the General Assembly’s future role in crisis management. Indeed, penny-pinching diplomats noted that U.N. officials and agencies should be able to work on this project within their existing budget. But it could fill a gap in U.N. members’ understanding of what the General Assembly can do when the Security Council cannot or will not act in a crisis.

This boils down to helping current and future generations of U.N. diplomats learn more about the history of the organization. Most officials who serve in the General Assembly stay in New York for three to four years, during which they inevitably get tangled up in the day-to-day business of debates and resolutions. Few have the spare time to delve into what the institution did in the past.

A quick survey of the assembly’s history shows that it has often interpreted its role on peace and security issues very expansively. In 1956, for instance, the General Assembly sidestepped a deadlocked Security Council to authorize the first fully fledged U.N. peacekeeping mission to end the Suez crisis. From the 1960s onward, the assembly was also a venue for states to put pressure on South Africa to end apartheid, recommending economic, military and other sanctions against Pretoria while the Security Council dragged its feet. By the standards of these earlier eras, the assembly’s recent interventions on Myanmar and Ukraine look comparatively tepid.