Governor McKee, Mayor Xay, Commissioner Infante-Green Visit Newport Cyber Camp to Promote Importance of Year-Round Learning

NEWPORT, RI – This morning, Governor Dan McKee, Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, and Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green visited the Newport Public Schools' Cyber Camp, held this week at CCRI's Newport Campus, to promote learning beyond the formal school day and beyond the traditional 180-day school year.

"My Administration continues to focus on our vision for transforming education in Rhode Island from a 180-day model to a year-round learning strategy, and it is through partnerships like Newport Public Schools' Cyber Camp that we are seeing success," Governor McKee said. "I thank CCRI, Mayor Xay, Newport Public Schools, and all of the partners who are making this vision a reality through Cyber Camp."

Cyber Camp, a collaboration with Newport Public Schools, NUWC, and CyberPatriot, is intended to introduce 7th through 11th grade students to the growing cybersecurity field. In its fourth year, Cyber Camp is held over two weeks in the summer and introduces students to computer science and cyber security operating systems and how to identify, protect from and remove hackers from computer systems.

Cyber Camp is taught by Newport public school teachers with guest lectures from CCRI and local industry professionals. The camp takes place on CCRI's Newport campus and provides a pathway to earn a degree in Cyber Security, the only NSA designated Cyber program in Rhode Island.

