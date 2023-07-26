Global Flower Pots And Planters Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Global Flower Pots And Planters Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Trends reached a value of approximately USD 4.35 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating demand for gardening products and rising availability of flower pots and planters across various retail distribution channels, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.80% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 5.76 billion by 2028.
Flower pots and planters are containers in which flowers and other plants are cultivated and displayed. They are routinely used in diverse settings, encompassing private residences, commercial properties, public parks, and patios. They play a crucial role in plant growth, home decoration, and urban greening. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, flower pots and planters offer excellent versatility and mobility, making them an indispensable component in numerous applications, including horticulture, landscaping, and interior design.
The surge in consumer interest in gardening and home décor is driving the global flower pots and planters market growth. With an increasing awareness of the mental and environmental benefits of gardening, there has been a notable shift towards green living, leading to a significant demand for flower pots and planters. Moreover, the rising trend of urban farming and DIY gardening has further fuelled the popularity of flower pots and planters, as they are commonly used items in urban and small-scale gardening.
The broadening applications of flower pots and planters in numerous sectors also play a substantial role in propelling the flower pots and planters market demand. In the landscaping industry, flower pots and planters are utilised for their versatility and mobility, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various settings. The interior design sector utilises flower pots and planters for their aesthetic value and ability to improve indoor air quality, which are crucial in the creation of various designs and styles. Furthermore, in urban greening initiatives, flower pots and planters are instrumental due to their space-efficient properties, thus aiding the flower pots and planters market growth.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flower-pots-and-planters-market/requestsample
Moreover, the escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in the consumer goods industry has led to an amplified focus on flower pots and planters made from natural or recycled materials. With the rise of environmental consciousness and the increasing popularity of sustainable living, flower pots and planters have emerged as a significant element in the adoption of greener practices, thereby boosting the flower pots and planters market expansion.
Flower Pots and Planters Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on product type, end use, distribution channel, and region.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flower-pots-and-planters-market
Market Breakup by Product Type
Plastic
Metal
Ceramic
Stone
Wood
Others
Market Breakup by End Use
Households
Commercial
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Retail Distribution
E-Commerce
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global flower pots and planters companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
ADO Urban Furniture S.L.
Amop Synergies
Ashley Global Retail, LLC
ATECH SAS
elho B.V.
IKEA Group
Planters Unlimited
The HC Companies, Inc.
Jackson & Perkins, Inc.
East Jordan Plastics Inc.
Others
Related Reports:
United Kingdom Visual Effects (VFX) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-kingdom-visual-effects-vfx-Market
Garlic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/garlic-market
Japan ISO Tank Container Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/japan-iso-tank-container-market
UAE Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/uae-lighting-market
India Soap Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-soap-market
Sleepwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market
Water Tank Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-tank-market
Saudi Arabia Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-lighting-market
India USB Charger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-usb-charger-market
Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market
About Us
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.
Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other