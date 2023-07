Global Flower Pots And Planters Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

Global Flower Pots And Planters Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Trends reached a value of approximately USD 4.35 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating demand for gardening products and rising availability of flower pots and planters across various retail distribution channels, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.80% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 5.76 billion by 2028.Flower pots and planters are containers in which flowers and other plants are cultivated and displayed. They are routinely used in diverse settings, encompassing private residences, commercial properties, public parks, and patios. They play a crucial role in plant growth, home decoration, and urban greening. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, flower pots and planters offer excellent versatility and mobility, making them an indispensable component in numerous applications, including horticulture, landscaping, and interior design.The surge in consumer interest in gardening and home décor is driving the global flower pots and planters market growth. With an increasing awareness of the mental and environmental benefits of gardening, there has been a notable shift towards green living, leading to a significant demand for flower pots and planters. Moreover, the rising trend of urban farming and DIY gardening has further fuelled the popularity of flower pots and planters, as they are commonly used items in urban and small-scale gardening.The broadening applications of flower pots and planters in numerous sectors also play a substantial role in propelling the flower pots and planters market demand. In the landscaping industry, flower pots and planters are utilised for their versatility and mobility, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various settings. The interior design sector utilises flower pots and planters for their aesthetic value and ability to improve indoor air quality, which are crucial in the creation of various designs and styles. Furthermore, in urban greening initiatives, flower pots and planters are instrumental due to their space-efficient properties, thus aiding the flower pots and planters market growth.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flower-pots-and-planters-market/requestsample Moreover, the escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in the consumer goods industry has led to an amplified focus on flower pots and planters made from natural or recycled materials. With the rise of environmental consciousness and the increasing popularity of sustainable living, flower pots and planters have emerged as a significant element in the adoption of greener practices, thereby boosting the flower pots and planters market expansion.Flower Pots and Planters Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on product type, end use, distribution channel, and region.Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flower-pots-and-planters-market Market Breakup by Product TypePlasticMetalCeramicStoneWoodOthersMarket Breakup by End UseHouseholdsCommercialMarket Breakup by Distribution ChannelRetail DistributionE-CommerceMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global flower pots and planters companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:ADO Urban Furniture S.L.Amop SynergiesAshley Global Retail, LLCATECH SASelho B.V.IKEA GroupPlanters UnlimitedThe HC Companies, Inc.Jackson & Perkins, Inc.East Jordan Plastics Inc.OthersRelated Reports:United Kingdom Visual Effects (VFX) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-kingdom-visual-effects-vfx-Market Garlic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/garlic-market Japan ISO Tank Container Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/japan-iso-tank-container-market UAE Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/uae-lighting-market India Soap Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-soap-market Sleepwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market Water Tank Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-tank-market Saudi Arabia Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-lighting-market India USB Charger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-usb-charger-market Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market About UsAcquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.