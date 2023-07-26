Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Clinical Trial Analysis: Key Insights into Rich Pipeline Featuring 35+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing research and development activities in developing Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody therapies in treating various Cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Junshi Biosciences, Innovent Biologics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing research and development activities in developing Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody therapies in treating various Cancers drives the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Junshi Biosciences, Innovent Biologics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody pipeline report depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for cancer treatment. Key Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Agenus, Apollomics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso Biopharma, Bright Peak Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Arcus Biosciences, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Incyte Corporation, Revolka, GENUV, Prestige Biopharma, and others are evaluating new Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody in the pipeline such as Dostarlimab, Sintilimab, Tislelizumab, JS-003, Toripalimab, AGEN-2034, APL-501, CS-1003, Nivolumab, AK 105, AK-112, Lipustobart, Camrelizumab, Zimberelimab, Sasanlimab, RO 7247669, QL 1706, HLX-10, Retifanlimab, QL1604, RK-001, GNUV-205, PBP-2102, and others are under different phases of Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody clinical trials. In July 2023 , Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd announced that the supplemental new drug application for toripalimab , the company’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”), has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”).

, announced that the , the company’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”), has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”). In June 2023 , Ocean Biomedical, Inc. announced that a new, broad U.S. patent for bispecific antibodies targeting chitinase 3-like-1 (CHi3L1) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) , a promising new approach that has emerged from prior breakthrough discoveries that CHi3L1 is a “master regulator” of tumor growth in multiple visceral cancers, has been issued to one of its Scientific Co-founders, Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD.

, announced that a new, for bispecific antibodies targeting chitinase 3-like-1 (CHi3L1) and , a promising new approach that has emerged from prior breakthrough discoveries that CHi3L1 is a “master regulator” of tumor growth in multiple visceral cancers, has been issued to one of its Scientific Co-founders, Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD. In May 2023 , EQRx, Inc. provided written notice to CStone Pharmaceuticals of its termination of the Exclusive License Agreement dated October 26, 2020, between EQRx and CStone (as amended, the CStone Agreement), which termination will be effective in accordance with the terms of such agreement. The parties are in discussions regarding their respective transition obligations. Under the CStone Agreement, EQRx acquired a worldwide exclusive license for the research, development and commercialization of sugemalimab (EQ165) and nofazinlimab (EQ176), with the exception of mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

, provided written notice to of its dated October 26, 2020, between EQRx and CStone (as amended, the CStone Agreement), which termination will be effective in accordance with the terms of such agreement. The parties are in discussions regarding their respective transition obligations. Under the CStone Agreement, EQRx acquired a worldwide exclusive license for the research, development and commercialization of sugemalimab (EQ165) and nofazinlimab (EQ176), with the exception of mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. In April 2023, Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd will partner with CTTQ-Akeso (Shanghai) Biomed. Tech. Co., Ltd.（jointly established by Akeso, Inc. and Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. to commercialize a new immuno-oncology therapy in Australia, Singapore and across Southeast Asia. The therapy ANNIKO (penpulimab) is an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody currently under regulatory review by the US FDA for nasopharyngeal carcinoma – a difficult-to-treat form of head and neck cancer. Under the terms of the arrangement, ST will be responsible for all marketing, regulatory, and distribution activities in its key regions of Australia, Singapore, and across Southeast Asia. CTTQ-Akeso retains the rights of conducting any development work in relation to ANNIKO and Akeso retains all rights to product manufacture and supply.

The Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody clinical trial landscape.

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Overview

PD-1 is a protein produced on T cells that belongs to the CD28 superfamily and conveys inhibitory signals when it interacts with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. The PD-1 system appears to play critical roles in the regulation of autoimmunity, transplantation immunity, infectious immunity, and tumor immunity, according to mounting data. Because the interaction of PD-1 with its ligands occurs during the effector phase of killer T cell responses in peripheral blood, anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies are ideal as specific agents to augment T cell responses to tumors with fewer adverse events than CTLA-4 inhibition, which occurs during the priming phase of T cell responses within lymph nodes. The tolerability of PD-1-pathway blockers and their distinct mechanism of action has made them attractive backbones for the development of combination regimens. Combination treatments incorporating cytotoxic chemotherapy, anti-angiogenic medicines, alternative immune-checkpoint inhibitors, immunostimulatory cytokines, and cancer vaccines are now being studied in clinical trials.





A snapshot of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Toripalimab Junshi Biosciences Registered Advanced Triple-negative Breast Cancer Intravenous IBI308 Innovent Biologics Phase III Nasopharyngeal cancer NA CS1003 CStone Pharmaceuticals Phase III Hepatocellular Carcinoma Intravenous Tislelizumab BeiGene Phase III Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer Intravenous Dostarlimab GlaxoSmithKline Phase III Ovarian cancer Intravenous QL1604 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Phase II Advanced Malignant Tumor Intravenous

Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Therapeutics Assessment

The Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) antibody emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Key Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Companies : GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Agenus, Apollomics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso Biopharma, Bright Peak Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Arcus Biosciences, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Incyte Corporation, Revolka, GENUV, Prestige Biopharma and others

: GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Agenus, Apollomics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Akeso Biopharma, Bright Peak Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Arcus Biosciences, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Incyte Corporation, Revolka, GENUV, Prestige Biopharma and others Key Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody in Pipeline: Dostarlimab, Sintilimab, Tislelizumab, JS-003, Toripalimab, AGEN-2034, APL-501, CS-1003, Nivolumab, AK 105, AK-112, Lipustobart, Camrelizumab, Zimberelimab, Sasanlimab, RO 7247669, QL 1706, HLX-10, Retifanlimab, QL1604, RK-001, GNUV-205, PBP-2102 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Anti-CD279 (PD-1) Antibody Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

