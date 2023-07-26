Submit Release
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Call

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (www.veritexbank.com)

Wednesday, July 26, during the Veritex Holdings, Inc. second quarter earnings call, a staff member had a medical emergency. This individual is not one of the named executive officers.

The call will not be rescheduled.

About Veritex Bank
Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has convenient branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth, and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of more than $12 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, specializes in providing depository and credit services to small to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth and “Texas.”

Contact: Beth Stavinoha
(972) 707-4109


