The Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Is Fueled By Advancing Imaging Technologies And Biomarker Testing, With A Projected Remarkable CAGR Of 7.8% By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights' latest Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market study reveals promising growth prospects. Factors such as an aging population, lifestyle changes, and government initiatives promoting early detection are driving this growth. With a current value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022, the market is expected to soar in the coming years. Governments worldwide are actively promoting early screening initiatives to combat breast cancer effectively.



The global market for breast cancer screening tests is projected to experience significant growth. By 2033, the market is anticipated to be worth US$ 4.4 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. With a value share of approximately 54.3% in 2022, the imaging tests segment led the global market for breast cancer screening tests.

Globally, digital mammography has supplanted traditional film-based mammography. Digital mammography has advantages such as improved image quality, quicker image storage and retrieval, and the possibility of computer-aided detection (CAD) systems assisting radiologists in interpretation.

Imaging technologies, such as 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), have advanced in the breast cancer screening test market, providing more comprehensive images and reducing false-positive findings. Other developing technologies are being investigated for improved accuracy and patient experience, such as contrast-enhanced mammography and automated breast ultrasonography.

Biomarker testing, in addition to imaging-based screening assays, is significant in breast cancer screening. Biomarkers, such as BRCA gene mutations and specific protein markers (e.g., HER2, hormone receptors), aid in determining a person's risk of getting breast cancer and guiding treatment recommendations.

Regulatory agencies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are critical in authorizing and regulating breast cancer screening tests to assure their safety and efficacy. Compliance with regulatory regulations is required for screening test market entry and commercialization.

Key Takeaways from Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market:

Among diagnostic test types, imaging tests account for US$ 1.1 billion in 2022, owing to their potential for computer-aided detection (CAD) systems to assist radiologists in interpretation.

Hospitals held more than 42.3% of the global market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the world's population suffers from diseases that, with skilled assistance, can be appropriately detected in the hospital setting.

of the global market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the world's population suffers from diseases that, with skilled assistance, can be appropriately detected in the hospital setting. By region, North America n Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with a high prevalence of breast cancer and a high requirement for breast cancer screening devices.

held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with a high prevalence of breast cancer and a high requirement for breast cancer screening devices. East Asia is set to provide lucrative opportunities for players while growing at an expected growth rate of 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

“The growing cancer burden and increasing adoption of non-invasive treatment contribute to higher demand of breast cancer screening tests.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Announces New Strategies to Thrive in Intense Market Competition:

The breast cancer screening test market is highly competitive, with key players including Ion Beam and Sumitomo Heavy Industries. These companies are constantly participating in partnerships, award competition with their products, and launching new products to gain a larger market share, focusing on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In June 2023, Heligenics, a cutting-edge biotech startup, announced the development of the first precise genetic test for choosing among breast cancer medicines.

Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market: Historical Analysis and Projections for 2023-2033

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the breast cancer screening tests market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global breast cancer screening tests market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on diagnostic test type (blood marker tests, imaging tests (mammography, MRI screening test, molecular breast imaging test, PET scan, ultrasound), genetic test (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization and HER gene test), and immunohistochemistry tests), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostics centres, cancer institutes, research laboratories), across seven key regions around the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Breast Cancer Screening Test Industry Research:

By Diagnostics Test Type:

Blood Marker Tests

Imaging Test Mammography MRI screening test Molecular Breast Imaging Test PET scan Ultrasound

Genetic Test Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization HER gene test

Immunohistochemistry Test



By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Cancer Institutes

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



