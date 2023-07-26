TIGR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds UP Fintech Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2023

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased UP Fintech between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, UP Fintech Holding Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UP Fintech’s business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) UP Fintech did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

