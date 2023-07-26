Submit Release
Correction: Director Declaration

SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

This announcement has been re-published to correct the effective date of the appointment referenced below, published at 10:38am on July 26, 2023. All other information remains unchanged.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Ann Godbehere, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of HSBC Holdings plc with effect from September 1, 2023.

July 26, 2023

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 


