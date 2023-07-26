DOZR’s Certified as a Great Place to Work®!

The leader in marketplace and e-commerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals has earned its certification by Great Places to Work® for the third year in a row.

KITCHENER, Ontario, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR is thrilled to have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This remarkable achievement showcases DOZR's ongoing efforts to maintain a vibrant culture and trust among employees. An independent survey was shared with all employees through the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada and the certification is based on confidential and direct feedback from employees.

At DOZR, our company culture defines our identity and guides our actions. We are dedicated to imbuing our culture into every aspect of our work, firmly rooted in problem-solving and teamwork. We fearlessly address challenging issues and tackle unspoken problems head-on. Embracing new challenges and fostering mutual learning among team members is at the heart of what we do.

“We truly appreciate each member of our team and receiving this certification, for the third year in a row, further establishes DOZR as a great employer,” said Kevin Forestell, DOZR CEO. “As a scaling tech business, we are proud of how we have adapted and grown over the last eight years. Our identity is shaped by our employees, and it is their collective contributions that drive our success.”

DOZR has always worked to foster an environment where employees are encouraged to bring their genuine and authentic selves to work. Our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity creates a workplace that celebrates individual differences. Beyond the basics like health and dental packages and continuous learning opportunities, we extend our support with in-office policies such as company socials and flexible hours. Our goal is to ensure that each team member feels truly valued and appreciated.

-30-

About DOZR:

DOZR is the leader in marketplace and ecommerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals. DOZR.com offers the world’s largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor’s first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR-powered solutions including WebStores enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a seamless, touchless equipment rental experience.

Darcy Greaves DOZR 5195046049 dgreaves@dozr.com