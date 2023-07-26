Submarine Cables Market to Reach $14.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The submarine cables market is driven by factors such as increase in global connectivity demand, surge in investment for offshore energy projects globally, and government initiatives and investments in developing countries.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Submarine Cables Market, by Offering (Installation and Commissioning, Maintenance, and Upgrades), Voltage (Medium Voltage, and High Voltage), and Application (Power Cables, and Communication Cables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global submarine cables industry generated $7.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The submarine cables market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in global connectivity demand, government initiatives and investments, and surge in investment for offshore energy projects globally. In addition, during the forecast period, the submarine cables market is anticipated for the expansion of submarine cables in developing countries. On the contrary, the geopolitical and security concerns, and external threats and damages are the restraints for submarine cables market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $7.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $14 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments covered Offering, Voltage, Application, And Region. Drivers Increase in global connectivity demand Surge in investment for offshore energy projects globally. Government initiatives and investments Opportunities Geopolitical and security concerns External threats and damages Restraints Expansion of submarine cables in developing countries

Covid-19 Scenario

Submarine cables played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring global connectivity and enabling various aspects of the digital infrastructure that supported remote work, online education, telemedicine, and other essential services.

The medium voltage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on voltage, the medium voltage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global submarine cables market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its compact size & flexibility, and it is widely used in power utilities such as windmill, solar power utilities and others to distribute the electricity for a designated area. Moreover, the high voltage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.96% from 2023 to 2032, driven by growing adoption of industrial automation across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, and mining.

The installation and commissioning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on offering, the installation and commissioning segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global submarine cables market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the installation and commissioning segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.72% from 2023 to 2032 due to the increased reliance on the internet for communication, business, and information exchange globally.

The power cables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the power cables segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global submarine cables market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as power cables for undersea applications are in high demand due to the growth in demand for offshore power generation and the increased global focus on renewable energy sources. Moreover, the communication cables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the integration of communication cables into submarine cable networks, which enables smooth and effective communication in underwater environments.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global submarine cables market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.06% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in focus on renewable energy, including offshore wind farms, presents opportunities for submarine cables to transmit clean energy across long distances. In addition, rapid urbanization and digital transformation in Asia-Pacific drive the demand for reliable and high-speed communication networks. Leading Market Players: - ALCATEL SUBMARINE NETWORKS

FUJITSU

HENGTONG GROUP CO.,LTD.

HMN TECH

JDR CABLE SYSTEMS LTD.

NEC CORPORATION

NEXANS S.A.

PRYSMIAN GROUP

SUBCOM, LLC

Key Benefits for Stakeholders This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall Submarine cables market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global Submarine cables market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Submarine cables market.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and global Submarine cables market trends. Submarine Cables Market Key Segments: By Voltage Medium Voltage

High Voltage By Offering Installation and Commissioning

Maintenance

Upgrades

By Application Power Cables

Communication Cables By Region North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

