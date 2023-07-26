Yamaha Celebrates 50 Years of YZ

With New Anniversary Edition Livery, New 2024 YZ250F & YZ450FX

MARIETTA, Ga., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is excited to mark the 50th anniversary of its legendary YZ model line with the introduction of the new 2024 50th Anniversary Edition YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F and YZ450F. With bold heritage livery inspired by the iconic 1990s-era YZ two-strokes campaigned by riders like Damon Bradshaw and Jeff Emig, these Anniversary Edition models commemorate a thrilling and nostalgic time of American motocross near the end of the two-stroke era.



First introduced in 1974, the YZ lineup has represented the pinnacle of motocross technological advancement and off-road performance. From the original YZ250 two-stroke and game-changing YZ400F four-stroke to breakthrough technologies like monoshock suspension, liquid-cooling, exhaust power valves, and modern four-stroke technology, the YZ has long been a leading platform for off-road development.

“As we look back at our rich history of YZ models, we felt it only natural to commemorate the 50th anniversary with special livery for 2024,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The 90s was a special era for me as a teenager, racing on the weekends and watching my hero, Damon Bradshaw. He set the world on fire, not only with his riding but also with the style of his bikes and gear. I can’t think of a better way to pay homage to the iconic YZ than with this iconic era of design.”

The new 2024 YZ125 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $7,299 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $8,199 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $10,199 MSRP.

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races and stand on top of the podium.

New 2024 Yamaha YZ250F

Long a cornerstone of Yamaha’s off-road racing success, the lauded YZ250F has remained at the top of the ultra-competitive 250cc class for years, winning numerous press shootouts and more than a dozen Supercross and Motocross championships since 2014. The new 2024 YZ250F features extensive updates designed to further boost its class-leading performance and capability.

Underneath its sharp, aggressive new YZ styling lies the most refined, balanced and competition-ready YZ250F ever. A lighter, more compact chassis offers improved handling feel and more comfortable riding position, a revised intake path boosts mid- to high-rpm performance, and an advanced new generation Yamaha Power Tuner App is simpler to use and more intuitive than ever.

It starts with a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on its class-dominating YZ450F sibling, providing just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The result is a better handling machine with lightweight feel and increased front wheel traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Additional chassis updates include revised suspension internals to match the new frame. Class leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping delivers exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for championship-winning performance. The fork now also includes a hand-adjustable knob for quick, toolless compression adjustments. The linkage-type rear suspension features a revised KYB® shock, and combines with the updated front suspension to provide less pitch on corner entry/exit for improved stability.

Drawing further inspiration from the flagship YZ450F, the new 2024 YZ250F has a slimmer, flatter body design for enhanced rider movement, including a lower airbox, flatter seat and more narrow fuel tank and radiator shrouds. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs for improved rider comfort.

Known for its broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque, the YZ250F's advanced four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout. New for 2024, the updated body design now allows for a more efficient intake path which, together with revised ECU settings, results in even more mid- to high-end power.

To help riders fine tune that power to their liking, the new YZ250F is compatible with Yamaha’s next-generation Power Tuner App, allowing detailed air/fuel mixture and ignition timing adjustments to be made on their smartphone, tailoring delivery to specific preferences or riding conditions. An intuitive new “Simple Tuning” slide bar further simplifies the engine mapping process to where riders can simply scroll between smoother or more aggressive power character settings for the quickest adjustments. The app can also monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, lap times or log track set-up information. There’s also helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides to dial in the perfect setup.

Additional features for 2024 include an all-new Traction Control System, which communicates wheel slip to the ECU to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW or OFF. Also, an updated Launch Control System now features an rpm limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 14,000 rpm for optimized launches when the gate drops. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.

With these carefully considered updates, Yamaha plans to take the unparalleled racing pedigree of YZ250F to a new level of performance.

2024 YZ250F Features & Benefits

The new 2024 YZ250F takes the superior race-tested qualities of its predecessor and expands them in a lighter, slimmer, sharper and more usable package designed to continue dominating the competition

Completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on the flagship YZ450F provides the perfect balance of straight-line stability and cornering performance

Revised, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping now includes hand-adjustable knob for toolless compression adjustment

Linkage-type rear suspension features a fully adjustable KYB® shock with revised settings for enhanced performance

A flatter, more narrow body design eases rider movement and updated ergonomics offer increased legroom and more comfort

Advanced 250cc four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout for a broad, useable powerband

More efficient intake path further boosts mid- to high-rpm engine performance

Innovative wrap-around exhaust design improves mass centralization and power characteristics

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar, helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides, and additional new features

New three-level selectable Traction Control System controlled through the Power Tuner App maintains ideal rear wheel traction

Updated Launch Control System now features adjustable rpm limiting for improved launches when the gate drops

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows on-the-fly selection between two maps via new handlebar-mounted push-button switchgear

Large 270mm front brake disc and 240mm rear disc are coupled with a Nissin calipers to provide exceptional stopping power and control

Durable, large-diameter 15-plate clutch withstands the high demands of motocross racing

Lightweight, tapered 1-1/8-inch aluminum handlebars secure to four-position adjustable handlebar mounts

Wide 55mm footpegs

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Premium embedded graphics provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

Rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2024 YZ250F will be offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this October for $8,899 MSRP, and the above mentioned 50th Anniversary Edition livery for $9,099 MSRP.

Additionally, the remainder of Yamaha’s Motocross lineup including the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ85LW, YZ125, YZ250 and YZ450F return for 2024 with updated graphics and a new seat color.

New 2024 Yamaha YZ450FX:

Following last year’s update to the YZ125X and YZ250X, Yamaha has shifted focus to the flagship of the Cross Country lineup for 2024 with an all-new YZ450FX four-stroke. Evolved from the benchmark-setting YZ450F motocrosser, the 2024 YZ450FX is designed to dominate cross country competition. Lighter, slimmer and more compact, with improved rider ergonomics, a revised chassis, a more powerful engine and next-generation Yamaha Power Tuner app all carry over directly from the YZ450F. Additional modifications tailored toward enhanced cross country performance include a wide-ratio transmission, larger fuel capacity, low fuel warning light, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, skid plate, revised ECU and suspension settings, along with a 10mm lower seat height for increased maneuverability in challenging off-road conditions.

Changes for the new YZ450FX start with a completely redesigned four-stroke engine that’s lighter, more compact, higher revving and more powerful across the entire rev range. Updates include new exhaust and intake port shapes, larger diameter titanium intake valves, new forged aluminum piston, new cylinder body, crankshaft and balancer assembly, 500 rpm higher rev limit and a switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication. The YZ450FX’s ECU settings are also tailored to suit the specific demands of cross country and enduro-style racing.

The all-new clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly with smooth engagement and excellent feel. A premium clutch cover employs a stylish geometric design that helps minimize scratching and lends a bold look. There’s also a new wide-ratio transmission featuring a tri-shaft layout making it lighter and more compact, with gear ratios optimized for cross country conditions.

Providing riders with the opportunity to fine-tune engine performance within their smartphone, Yamaha’s next-generation Power Tuner App is easier to use with more functionality. Engine mapping can now be made using an intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar. An all-new Traction Control System is controlled within the app, providing riders with three selectable levels of intervention: HIGH, LOW or OFF. There is also a new lap timer and handy bike set-up guides. Additionally, a new lightweight handlebar-mounted switch allows on-the-fly selection of two preloaded engine maps, one standard and one optimized for more extreme conditions. These maps can also be customized within the app.

A new chassis includes a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame consisting of more than 10 different aluminum components welded together. This provides the opportunity to carefully tune rigidity and flex characteristics of each component to ensure competition-level performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction, allowing riders to charge into corners with greater confidence.

Additionally, rider ergonomics are improved with a slimmer, flatter, more compact body including a more narrow fuel tank and front shrouds and a flatter, more rounded seat, making it easier for the rider to move and shift weight for enhanced control. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs, and revised handlebar position for a more natural stand-up posture.

Maintaining the YZ450FX’s best-in-class suspension performance, the industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping features revised settings and a new hand operated compression clicker for quick, toolless adjustments. The linkage type KYB® rear shock features specially tuned damping characteristics to match the new YZ450FX chassis. Revised settings also result in a 10mm lower seat height and lower center of gravity for improved handling and comfort in the type of tight, technical sections common to enduro racing.

The YZ450FX boasts a wide range of additional top-spec details carried over from the competition-tested YZ450F including push-button electric starter system with high-capacity ultra-light lithium-ion battery, rubber-mounted, four-position adjustable handlebar clamps, 1-1/8-inch aluminum tapered handlebars, new compact PVC handlebar pad, wide footpegs with new lightweight aluminum alloy mounting brackets and a quick-adjust clutch perch.

It all adds up to an exciting new entry to Yamaha’s Cross Country lineup for enthusiasts and racers who want competition-dominating performance straight out of the box.

2024 YZ450FX Features & Benefits

The ultimate open-class cross country racer, the new 2024 YZ450FX is lighter, slimmer, faster and designed to dominate cross country competition

All-new 450cc engine is lighter, more compact with increased power across the entire rev range and a 500 rpm higher rev limit and ECU settings tailored for cross country competition

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

More compact, lightweight cable-actuated clutch design replaces coil springs with a new disc spring for smoother engagement and excellent feel

New tri-shaft transmission layout is lighter and more compact, wide-ratio five-speed is optimized for cross country conditions

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar, Traction Control tuning and additional new features

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows on-the-fly selection between two tuneable engine maps via new handlebar-mounted push-button switchgear

Redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame with YZ450FX-specific front engine mounts provides just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of straight-line stability and cornering performance

Slimmer, flatter and more compact body eases rider movement for better control, with improved rider triangle for enhanced comfort

Revised, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping now includes hand-adjustable knob for toolless compression adjustment

Linkage-type rear suspension features a fully adjustable KYB® shock with revised settings for enhanced performance

A 10mm lower seat height than the YZ450F provides lower center of gravity for improved low-speed maneuverability

Large 270mm front brake disc and 240mm rear disc, high performance Nissin calipers and aggressive pad material to provide exceptional stopping power and control

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

High-capacity lithium-ion battery provides consistent performance and minimal weight

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Wide footpegs with new lightweight aluminum alloy mounting brackets

Optimized for cross country with larger 2.1-gallon fuel capacity, low fuel indicator, 18-inch rear wheel, composite engine guard, sealed O-ring chain and a folding aluminum kickstand

Premium Yamaha Blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

The 18-inch rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires



The new 2024 YZ450FX will be offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this October for $10,199 MSRP.

Additionally, the remainder of Yamaha’s Cross Country lineup including the YZ125X, YZ250X and YZ250FX return for 2024 with updated graphics and a new seat color.

Additional Returning 2024 Models

Along with the 2024 motocross and cross country lineups, Yamaha is also announcing the trail lineup featuring the TT-R230, TT-R125LE, TT-R110E, TT-R50E and PW50 will return with updated graphics for 2024.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2024 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $7 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive a bLU cRU swag bag.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

