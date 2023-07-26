Ellucian and Carahsoft Announce Partnership to Enhance Higher Education Institution Access to Technology Solutions

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to make Ellucian solutions available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.



Ellucian software and services support the entire student lifecycle, from student services, finance, recruiting and admissions to information technology. These solutions improve the student experience from the beginning of the admissions process through completion and alumni engagement.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to generate new opportunities and increase demand for our comprehensive suite of digital transformation tools among Public Institutions,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. “Through this partnership, state agencies and institutions are able to seamlessly procure cloud-ready technology solutions designed for higher education, enabling deeper engagement, insights and better outcomes for institutions.”

Carahsoft will provide Ellucian with the contract vehicles to enable continued dissemination of the technology to higher education institutions across the country.

“With the addition of Ellucian to our Education Technology solutions portfolio, institutions now have access to reliable, integrated solutions that are solely focused on higher education advancement,” said Tim Boltz Director of Edu Strategy at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Ellucian and our resellers to help our joint customers leverage information across their institution and deploy services to achieve educational objectives and priorities.”

Ellucian’s Higher Education solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the Ellucian team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8600 or Ellucian@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft offers a broad array of innovative technology solutions and purchasing options to help schools, faculty, students and stakeholders bridge the digital divide and meet the demands of modern education. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Education Technology Solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/solve/education.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com