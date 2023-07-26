Concentrix to Present at Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced that President and CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (ET).



A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 30 days.

About Concentrix

We’re Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. We Reimagine everything CX to improve business performance for some of the world’s best brands, and the ones that are changing the world as we know it. Every day, we Design, Build and Run CX for over 130 Fortune Global 500 and 125 new economy clients. Whether it’s a specific solution or the whole end-to-end journey, we’ve got it covered. We’re the strategic thinkers who design brand-defining experiences. The tech geeks who build smarter solutions. And the operational experts who run it all and make it work seamlessly. Across 40 countries and 6 continents, we provide services across key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Location: Virtually Everywhere. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

Investor Contact: David Stein Investor Relations Concentrix Corporation david.stein@concentrix.com (513) 703-9306