Native Grill & Wings Reveals Their Secret Weapon on National Chicken Wing Day

Authentic Wing Chain to Debut New Sauce and Special Deal on July 29

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, will debut its Secret Weapon sauce this National Chicken Wing Day, July 29. Available exclusively to loyalty members beginning on the big day, the new sauce debut will accompany a smokin’ deal, 59-cent chicken wings.

Secret Weapon, made just for Native Grill & Wings loyalty members, is the chain’s traditional Buffalo sauce with a garlic pepper twist. Like all of Native’s authentic rubs and sauces, it will be available on bone-in and boneless wings and is sure to pack a punch. To keep the secret hush-hush, guests must mention the sauce to their server as it won’t be appearing on-menu!

On the contrary, Native’s hot deal for National Chicken Wing Day, July 29, is no secret. Available in-store and online via www.NativeGrillandWings.com, all guests at participating restaurants are invited to enjoy 59-cent wings all day long. To provide an extra kick to the day, guests dining in will receive a $5 bounce-back coupon for their next visit, valid through Aug. 31, 2023.

“National Chicken Wing Day is a special day at Native Grill & Wings which is why we have been hard at work creating the perfect new sauce to unveil for our wing-loving fans,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Native Grill & Wings. “Aside from our Secret Weapon, we have great deals for our guests to eat up!”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 23 franchised locations throughout Arizona, Illinois, and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

