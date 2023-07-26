Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Two New Collections at the Harvest Master Plan Community in Denton County, Texas

ARGYLE, Texas, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new collections of luxury homes are now open for sale at the award-winning Harvest master-planned community in Argyle, Texas. The Toll Brothers Select and Estate Collections join the Elite Collection within the Toll Brothers at Harvest community. The Sales Center is located within the newly designer-decorated Salado High Plains model home at 1112 Lakeview Lane in Argyle.



The highly anticipated two-story Salado model home in the Select Collection features contemporary architecture and stunning interior design. The model home showcases an iconic blend of high-end luxury finishes and thoughtfully planned home design trends, including an inviting extended foyer with a tray ceiling detail that leads into an impressive two-story great room.

Home buyers can choose from an array of modern one- and two-story floor plans featuring spacious gathering spaces designed to bring family and friends together. Toll Brothers at Harvest – Select Collection features six home designs ranging from 2,499 to 3,433+ square feet and offers 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 baths, and 2 or 3-car garages on 60-foot-wide home sites. Toll Brothers at Harvest – Estate Collection offers a limited number of estate-sized home sites up to two-acres. Home buyers in the Estate Collection can choose from six single-family home designs ranging from 3,198 to 5,361+ square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4 to 6 full baths, 1 to 2 half baths, and 3- or 4-car garages.





“Offering three distinct collections, our Toll Brothers home buyers can now choose from even more exceptional options and experience beautifully designed luxury spaces with an array of personalization selections,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “In addition, home buyers will enjoy a resort lifestyle and the many conveniences offered by Harvest’s amenity-rich master plan.”

Voted "Master-Planned Community of the Year" by the Dallas Builders Association, Harvest allows residents to be immersed in a vibrant social and active lifestyle with weekly planned events inspired by an onsite Lifestyle Director. This amenity-rich community features a 100-year-old farmhouse that serves as a charming local coffee and gift shop, an 11-acre catch-and-release lake stocked with fish, and nearly a mile of walking trails. Other amenities include a community garden for residents to plant, grow, and harvest their own fruits and vegetables, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, three pools, parks, miles of trails, several event areas, and more. A full schedule of events and activities is available for the whole family to enjoy.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Harvest will be within walking distance to the on-site elementary and future middle school. In addition, residents will enjoy living close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Denton and Fort Worth, as well as major commuter routes such as Interstates 35W and 35E and Highways 380 and 114.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Harvest are priced from the mid-$400,000s to over $1 million. For more information on Toll Brothers at Harvest, prospective home buyers are invited to call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothersAtHarvest.com .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

