Use of EPO learning resources increasing among Europe’s universities

Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month by the European Patent Office (EPO) and Bulgarian partners, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" is one of the latest institutions benefit from the EPO's new Modular Intellectual Property Education Framework (MIPEF).

The university has integrated MIPEF, a flagship programme of the European Patent Academy, into its new Master's in Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer planned for October 2023. As a result, students on the Master's programme will have access to a high-quality IP course designed by the Academy in close co-operation with EPO patent examiners and IP experts.

