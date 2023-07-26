THE CHERTOFF GROUP ADDS TWO SENIOR ADVISORS TO ITS TEAM OF INDUSTRY EXPERTS

Washington, D.C., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chertoff Group, a global security and growth advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished senior advisors to its team. Douglas M. Fears and Sir Chris Tickell bring a wealth of experience and expertise to further enhance the firm's capabilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Doug and Sir Chris to our outstanding team of Senior Advisors. They bring talent, government experience and insights that will benefit our clients,” said Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder.

Douglas M. Fears joins The Chertoff Group after a 40-year career in public service. Fears served as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to the President, where he played a pivotal role in developing solutions to address complex homeland and national security challenges. As a U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral, Fears also served on the National Security Council staff as Senior Director for Resilience Policy and Director for Central America and the Caribbean. In his new role, Fears will focus on federal business development growth for clients, leveraging his extensive knowledge and network.

“I am pleased to join such a talented team of complex problem solvers and to assist clients to increase their capture success rate and grow business,” said Fears.

Sir Chris Tickell, a former British Army officer, brings 39 years of military experience to The Chertoff Group. His final assignment was as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff where he was intimately involved in the UK’s last Strategic Defense Review and, with the US Army’s VCSA, was the co-author of the joint modernization program between the two Armies. Tickell's list of honors includes being Knighted in 2021 and being appointed a Commander of the U.S. Legion of Merit in 2022. Tickell will focus on business development and growth, using his extensive leadership experience and strategic insights to help to bridge thinking and opportunities across the Atlantic.

“‘I am absolutely delighted to join The Chertoff Group. I have spent much of my career working closely with U.S. teammates and I hope very much that my work here will allow me to help maintain and strengthen the links between the U.S. and U.K. Defense and Security sectors,” said Tickell.

