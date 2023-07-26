Submit Release
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2023

  • Strategic Merger with NBT Bancorp Approved by Regulators; Merger Expected to Close in August 2023
  • Second Quarter Net Income of $0.59 per Basic Common Share and Return on Average Assets of 0.88%
  • Deposit Balances, Excluding Brokered Funds, Increased $40.0 million or 3.2% in Second Quarter 2023
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.08% of Total Assets at June 30, 2023
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Tangible Common Equity Ratio of 12.41% and 7.71%, Respectively, at June 30, 2023 1

LAKEVILLE, Conn., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.4 million, or $0.59 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (second quarter 2023), compared with $3.0 million, or $0.52 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 30, 2023 (first quarter 2023), and $3.8 million, or $0.67 per basic common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022). Net income for second quarter 2023 included pre-tax costs of $393 thousand related to Salisbury’s pending merger with NBT Bancorp (“NBT Merger”) and a non-taxable gain of $311 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a bank-owned life insurance policy (“BOLI”) due to the death of a former covered employee.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “Our results for the second quarter reflected the challenging macroeconomic and banking environment. While deposit balances increased during the quarter, and the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained strong, higher interest rates compressed net interest margin and earnings. Although the operating environment is likely to remain challenging in the near term, we are excited to have received regulatory approval for our strategic merger into NBT Bancorp. We believe Salisbury shareholders will benefit from the additional scale and expanded suite of products and services offered by NBT. I am extremely proud of the employees of Salisbury Bank who have worked diligently over the years to provide outstanding service to our customers and to give back to our communities. I am also grateful to our many customers for allowing us to partner and grow with them. I am confident that our customers will experience the same level of service from NBT.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $9.5 million for the second quarter 2023 decreased $1.8 million, or 16.0%, versus first quarter 2023, and decreased $1.6 million, or 14.0%, versus second quarter 2022. Tax equivalent interest income of $15.6 million for second quarter 2023 increased $436 thousand, or 2.9%, versus first quarter 2023 and increased $3.6 million, or 30.5%, from second quarter 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $6.0 million for second quarter 2023 increased $2.2 million, or 59.1%, from first quarter 2023 and increased $5.2 million, or 604.7%, from second quarter 2022.

Average earning assets of $1.50 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $5.1 million, or 0.3%, from first quarter 2023, and increased $106.9 million, or 7.7%, versus second quarter 2022. Average earning assets for second quarter 2023 included average PPP loan balances of $0.2 million, net of deferred fees, compared $8.8 million in second quarter 2022. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $1.05 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $26.3 million, or 2.6%, from first quarter 2023 and increased $111.2 million, or 11.8%, versus second quarter 2022. The increase in average total interest-bearing liabilities from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher customer deposits and brokered deposits, which Salisbury utilized to fund loan growth and to provide liquidity.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 2.50% compared with 2.99% for first quarter 2023 and 3.15% for second quarter 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 2.50% compared with 2.99% for first quarter 2023 and 3.10% for second quarter 2022. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.9 million for second quarter 2023 increased $241 thousand versus first quarter 2023 and decreased $363 thousand versus second quarter 2022. Non-interest income for second quarter 2023 included a pre-tax loss of $209 thousand on the sale of $8.2 million of purchased shared national credit commercial loans and a non-taxable gain of $311 thousand related to proceeds receivable from a BOLI due to the death of a former covered employee. Second quarter 2022 similarly included a non-recurring non-taxable BOLI gain of $89 thousand due to the death of former covered employee.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.3 million for second quarter 2023 increased $177 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $37 thousand from second quarter 2022. The change in fee income versus the comparative quarters was primarily driven by estate fees and seasonal tax preparation fees. Assets under administration were $1.35 billion at June 30, 2023 compared with $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.26 billion at June 30, 2022. Discretionary assets under administration of $638.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $561.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $546.5 million at June 30, 2022. The variance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected changes in market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $711.7 million at June 30, 2023 decreased from $728.9 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased from $714.7 million at June 30, 2022. The variance from the comparative periods primarily reflected changes in the valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $1.25 million for second quarter 2023 increased $16 thousand from first quarter 2023 and decreased $472 thousand from second quarter 2022, which included non-recurring loan pre-payment fees of $425 thousand. The increase from first quarter 2023 primarily reflected higher interchange fees, which were partially offset by lower deposit and lending-related fees. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower lending fees, which were partially offset by higher deposit and other fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $8.8 million for second quarter 2023 decreased $350 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $244 thousand versus second quarter 2022. Non-interest expense for second quarter 2023 included costs of $393 thousand associated with the pending NBT merger compared with $385 thousand in first quarter 2023. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2023 also included a non-recurring charge of $158 thousand to write off fixed assets in the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch, which closed on April 30, 2023. Compensation expense of $4.9 million for second quarter 2023 decreased $332 thousand from first quarter 2023 and decreased $88 thousand versus second quarter 2022. The decrease from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower benefits expense and payroll taxes. The decrease from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected lower production and incentive accruals as well as lower benefits expense, which were partially offset by higher deferred compensation costs.

Excluding compensation expense, other non-interest expenses for second quarter 2023 decreased $18 thousand from first quarter 2023 and increased $332 thousand from second quarter 2022. The decrease from first quarter 2023 reflected the write-off of fixed assets associated with the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch closure in the prior quarter and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher technology and higher FDIC insurance costs. Similarly, the increase from second quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher technology and facilities related expenses and higher FDIC insurance costs, which were partially offset by lower marketing expenses and lower director fees.

The effective income tax rates for second quarter 2023, first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022 were 12.7%, 20.0% and 15.3%, respectively. The lower tax rate in second quarter 2023 was primarily attributed to the non-taxable BOLI proceeds noted above and a release of $163 thousand of reserves to reflect Salisbury’s estimated tax liability at June 30, 2023.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.25 billion for second quarter 2023 increased $2.4 million, or 0.2%, from first quarter 2023, and increased $103.7 million, or 9.0%, from second quarter 2022. New loan originations in second quarter 2023 were mostly offset by the sale of $8.2 million of shared national credit loans and the paydown of commercial credit lines. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 included a loan for approximately $16.0 million. At June 30, 2022 this loan, which had a gross balance of approximately $12.0 million, was reported in the commercial real estate category while the project was under construction. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for second quarter 2023 was 92.1% compared with 96.7% for first quarter 2023 and 87.3% for second quarter 2022. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type ($ in thousands)   Q2 2023   Q1 2023     Q2 2022
Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family)   $ 494,362   $ 483,893     $ 444,698
Residential 5+ Multifamily     95,297     91,772       69,272
Commercial Real Estate     438,949     433,379       387,787
     Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans     173,457     185,376       189,086
PPP Loans     201     226       2,894
Commercial & Industrial – Total     173,658     185,602       191,980
Farm Land     3,320     3,451       3,668
Vacant Land     15,019     14,601       15,397
Municipal     13,306     17,577       17,486
Consumer     18,178     19,491       18,155
Deferred Costs     980     875       1,018
Gross Loans Receivable   $ 1,253,069   $ 1,250,641     $ 1,149,461
Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP   $ 1,252,868   $ 1,250,415     $ 1,146,567

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets of $1.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets at June 30, 2023, decreased $1.3 million from $2.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and decreased $2.9 million from $4.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due of $0.7 million, or 0.06% of gross loans receivable, decreased $0.6 million from $1.3 million, or 0.11% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and decreased $0.3 million from $1.0 million, or 0.09% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses for second quarter 2023 was $15.6 million compared with $16.0 million for first quarter 2023 and $13.7 million for second quarter 2022. The provision release for second quarter 2023 was $0.4 million compared with provision expenses of $0.9 million for first quarter 2023 and $1.1 million for second quarter 2022. The benefit for second quarter 2023 primarily reflected the release of reserves associated with the shared national credit commercial loans, which Salisbury sold during the quarter, and an improvement in the forecast of certain macro-economic factors, which underpin the Bank’s allowance for credit losses model. Net loan charge-offs were $47 thousand for the second quarter 2023 compared with $32 thousand for first quarter 2023 and $312 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.24% for the second quarter 2023 versus 1.28% for first quarter 2023 and 1.20% for second quarter 2022. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 1,178% for the second quarter 2023 versus 714% for first quarter 2023 and 324% for second quarter 2022.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.6 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022 and increased $43.4 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2022. Salisbury accumulates deposits from a diverse customer base. At June 30, 2023, the composition of Salisbury’s deposit balances was as follows: retail: 42%; commercial: 39%; municipalities: 8%; brokered funds: 6%; Wealth Advisory: 5%; and educational institutions: 1%. At June 30, 2023, the balance of Salisbury’s deposits that were not insured by the FDIC or not collateralized by marketable securities owned by Salisbury was approximately $340 million, or 25%, of total deposits.

At June 30, 2023, Salisbury had outstanding brokered deposits balances of $80.1 million compared with balances of $45.0 million at December 31, 2022 and $35.0 million at June 30, 2022. Brokered deposits are included in the certificates of deposit balances on Salisbury’s consolidated balance sheet. Management utilizes brokered deposits to fund loan growth and as a source of liquidity. Excluding brokered funds, Salisbury’s deposits increased $40.0 million, or 3.2%, from first quarter 2023. Average total deposits were $1.4 billion for second quarter 2023 and first quarter 2023 compared with $1.3 billion for second quarter 2022. Average total deposits for second quarter 2023 included average brokered deposits of $75.0 million compared with $47.9 million for first quarter 2023 and $18.0 million for second quarter 2022.

Salisbury has access to various sources of liquidity, including the FHLBB and the Federal Reserve Bank. Salisbury had $20.0 million of outstanding advances from FHLBB at June 30, 2023 compared with $10.0 million at December 31, 2022. Salisbury did not have any outstanding advances from FHLBB at June 30, 2022. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $218 million at June 30, 2023. Additionally, at June 30, 2023, Salisbury had approximately $76 million of eligible collateral that could be posted to the Federal Reserve to secure funds under the Bank Term Funding Program. Salisbury has not borrowed funds under this program.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $0.7 million in second quarter to $133.1 million at June 30, 2023 as net income of $3.4 million and other activity of $0.2 million, were partially offset by unrealized losses, net of taxes, in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio of $2.0 million, and common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million. The unrealized losses, net of taxes, in the AFS portfolio were $20.0 million at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share of $22.91 at June 30, 2023 increased $0.12 from first quarter 2023 and increased $0.90 from second quarter 2022. Tangible book value per common share of $20.51 at June 30, 2023 increased $0.13 from first quarter 2023 and increased $0.94 from second quarter 2022. At June 30, 2023, the Bank’s tangible common equity ratio, which included the unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above, was 7.71%.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At June 30, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 10.15%, 13.66%, and 12.41%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

Dividend on Common Shares

Presuming the NBT Merger is consummated by such time, Salisbury shareholders will receive a quarterly cash dividend, which will be paid by NBT, on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

Other Matters

In July 2022, Salisbury management discovered that the Bank’s trust department terminated a trust account in May 2020 and distributed approximately $1.0 million that should have been retained in continuance of the trust account. In March 2023, Salisbury filed an amended complaint against the beneficiaries to recover the distributed proceeds and to reinstate the trust account. Management believes that Salisbury’s exposure could possibly range from approximately $0.0 million to $0.4 million depending upon the amount the beneficiaries contribute toward the reinstatement of the trust and potential insurance coverage.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended June 30, 2023, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,855   $ 5,864  
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks   46,202     44,675  
Total cash and cash equivalents   54,057     50,539  
Securities    
Available-for-sale at fair value   177,477     187,410  
Mutual funds at fair value   2,020     1,933  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost   1,488     1,285  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses: $15,558 and $14,846)   1,237,511     1,213,671  
Bank premises and equipment, net   21,268     22,148  
Goodwill   13,815     13,815  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,727 and $5,654)   154     227  
Accrued interest receivable   6,546     6,797  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   30,248     30,379  
Deferred taxes   8,631     8,492  
Other assets   5,121     4,886  
Total Assets $ 1,558,336   $ 1,541,582  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits    
Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 353,794   $ 395,994  
Demand (interest bearing)   219,483     231,486  
Money market   361,004     343,965  
Savings and other   218,339     233,578  
Certificates of deposit   207,330     153,370  
Total deposits   1,359,950     1,358,393  
Repurchase agreements   7,492     7,228  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   20,000     10,000  
Subordinated debt   24,559     24,531  
Note payable   106     128  
Finance lease obligations   4,189     4,262  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   8,975     8,685  
Total Liabilities   1,425,271     1,413,227  
Shareholders' Equity    
Common stock - $0.10 per share par value    
Authorized: 10,000,000;    
Issued: 5,807,119 and 5,798,816    
Outstanding: 5,807,119 and 5,798,816   581     580  
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards   (779 )   (1,144 )
Paid-in capital   47,443     47,466  
Retained earnings   105,846     102,178  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (20,026 )   (20,725 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   133,065     128,355  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,558,336   $ 1,541,582  

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

  Three months ended Six months ended
Periods ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Interest and dividend income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 13,604   $ 10,576   $ 26,853   $ 20,740  
Interest on debt securities        
        Taxable   1,033     859     2,102     1,583  
        Tax exempt   183     187     396     362  
Other interest and dividends   561     107     954     164  
        Total interest and dividend income   15,381     11,729     30,305     22,849  
Interest expense        
Deposits   5,296     577     8,114     1,055  
Repurchase agreements   25     4     41     6  
Finance lease   40     41     79     82  
Note payable   2     2     4     5  
Subordinated debt   233     233     466     466  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   444     -     1,131     55  
        Total interest expense   6,040     857     9,835     1,669  
Net interest and dividend income   9,341     10,872     20,470     21,180  
(Release) provision for credit losses   (403 )   1,100     521     1,463  
        Net interest and dividend income after provision (release) for credit losses   9,744     9,772     19,949     19,717  
Non-interest income        
Trust and wealth advisory   1,330     1,293     2,483     2,533  
Service charges and fees   1,251     1,723     2,485     2,861  
Mortgage banking activities, net                      (151 )   77                      (92 )                     432  
(Losses) gains on mutual fund   (14 )   (30 )   5     (72 )
(Losses) gains on securities, net   (15 )   (45 )   (15 )   165  
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income   196                       163     388                       325  
Gain on bank-owned life insurance   311                         89        311     89  
Other   26     27     60     57  
        Total non-interest income   2,934     3,297     5,625     6,390  
Non-interest expense        
Salaries   3,625     3,657     7,346     7,135  
Employee benefits   1,232     1,288     2,700     2,565  
Premises and equipment   1,078     973     2,183     2,086  
Loss on write-down and sale of assets   -     -     158     -  
Information processing and services   949     702     1,781     1,387  
Professional fees   850     821     1,795     1,609  
Collections, OREO, and loan related   29     116     100     232  
FDIC insurance   248     122     346     293  
Marketing and community support   187     262     314     447  
Amortization of intangibles   34     50     73     104  
Other   544     541     1,106     1,328  
        Total non-interest expense   8,776     8,532     17,902     17,186  
Income before income taxes   3,902     4,537     7,672     8,921  
Income tax provision   497     692     1,249     1,507  
Net income $ 3,405   $ 3,845   $ 6,423   $ 7,414  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,354   $ 3,772   $ 6.322   $ 7,280  
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59   $ 0.67   $ 1.11   $ 1.29  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59   $ 0.66   $ 1.10   $ 1.28  
Common dividends per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.32   $ 0.32  
                         

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
Total assets $ 1,558,336   $ 1,565,334   $ 1,541,582   $ 1,512,138   $ 1,496,521  
Loans receivable, net   1,237,511     1,234,632     1,213,671     1,176,493     1,135,758  
Total securities   180,985     194,696     190,628     192,530     205,727  
Deposits   1,359,950     1,293,042     1,358,393     1,325,204     1,316,539  
FHLBB advances   20,000     100,000     10,000     20,000     -  
Shareholders’ equity   133,065     132,355     128,355     123,160     127,303  
Wealth assets under administration   1,349,827     1,301,162     1,289,918     1,232,272     1,261,244  
Discretionary wealth assets under administration   638,103     588,414     561,050     522,109     546,506  
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration   711,724     712,748     728,868     710,163     714,738  
Non-performing loans   1,321     2,241     2,663     1,860     4,229  
Non-performing assets   1,321     2,241     2,663     1,860     4,229  
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days   690     2,234     1,309     390     1,001  
Net interest and dividend income   9,341     11,127     12,015     11,844     10,872  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1)   9,510     11,318     12,221     12,054     11,061  
(Release) provision for credit losses   (403 )   924     525     695     1,100  
Non-interest income   2,934     2,693     2,618     2,693     3,297  
Non-interest expense   8,776     9,126     8,947     8,512     8,532  
Income before income taxes   3,902     3,770     5,161     5,330     4,537  
Income tax provision   497     752     1,037     994     692  
Net income   3,405     3,018     4,124     4,336     3,845  
Net income allocated to common shareholders   3,354     2,968     4,055     4,264     3,772  
           
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59   $ 0.52   $ 0.71   $ 0.75   $ 0.67  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.59     0.52     0.71     0.75     0.66  
Dividends per common share   0.16     0.16     0.16     0.16     0.16  
Book value per common share   22.91     22.79     22.13     21.29     22.01  
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP 2   20.51     20.38     19.71     18.86     19.57  
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)   5,807     5,808     5,799     5,784     5,784  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)   5,721     5,702     5,688     5,687     5,666  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)   5,733     5,714     5,710     5,713     5,699  
           
Profitability ratios          
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)   2.50 %   2.99 %   3.28 %   3.27 %   3.15 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   67.48     61.07     56.66     57.38     59.49  
Effective income tax rate   12.73     19.95     20.10     18.65     15.25  
Return on average assets   0.88     0.79     1.07     1.13     1.06  
Return on average common shareholders’ equity   10.24     9.36     13.05     13.23     11.98  
           
Credit quality ratios          
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross   0.11 %   0.18 %   0.22 %   0.16 %   0.37 %
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross   0.06     0.18     0.11     0.03     0.09  
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable, gross   1.24     1.28     1.21     1.20     1.19  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   1,177.8     714.4     557.5     770.6     324.0  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.08     0.14     0.17     0.12     0.28  
           
Capital ratios          
Common shareholders' equity to assets   8.54 %   8.35 %   8.33 %   8.14 %   8.51 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (2)   7.71     7.63     7.48     7.28     7.63  
Tier 1 leverage capital (3)   10.15     9.98     9.99     9.83     10.04  
Total risk-based capital (3)   13.66     13.41     13.43     13.24     13.28  
Common equity tier 1 capital (3)   12.41     12.16     12.24     12.07     12.13  
                               

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
Common Shareholders' Equity $ 133,065   $ 132,355   $ 128,355   $ 123,160   $ 127,303  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (154 )   (188 )   (227 )   (269 )   (314 )
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 119,096   $ 118,352   $ 114,313   $ 109,076   $ 113,174  
Total Assets $ 1,558,336   $ 1,565,334   $ 1,541,582   $ 1,512,138   $ 1,496,521  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (154 )   (188 )   (227 )   (269 )   (314 )
Tangible Total Assets $ 1,544,367   $ 1,551,330   $ 1,527,540   $ 1,498,054   $ 1,482,392  
Common Shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,807     5,808     5,799     5,784     5,784  
           
Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 22.91   $ 22.79   $ 22.13   $ 21.29   $ 22.01  
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP   20.51     20.38     19.71     18.86     19.57  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP   7.71 %   7.63 %   7.48 %   7.28 %   7.63 %
Consolidated:          
Non-interest expense $ 8,776   $ 9,126   $ 8,947   $ 8,512   $ 8,532  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (34 )   (39 )   (42 )   (46 )   (50 )
OREO recovery   -     -     -     15     -  
Merger-related costs   (393 )   (385 )   (497 )   -     -  
Fixed asset write-off   -     (158 )   -     -     -  
Fraud-related recovery   -     -     -     -     50  
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 8,349   $ 8,544   $ 8,408   $ 8,481   $ 8,532  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 9,511   $ 11,318   $ 12,221   $ 12,054   $ 11,061  
Non-interest income   2,934     2,693     2,618     2,693     3,297  
Losses (gains) on securities   29     (20 )   1     47     75  
BOLI proceeds receivable   (311 )   -     -     -     (89 )
Loss (gains) on sale of loans   209     -     -     (15 )   -  
Adjusted revenue $ 12,372   $ 13,991   $ 14,840   $ 14,779   $ 14,344  
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP (1)   67.48 %   61.07 %   56.66 %   57.38 %   59.49 %
             

(1) Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q2: 2023: 66.19%; Q1 2023: 59.08%; Q4 2022: 54.64%; Q3 2022: 55.28%; Q2 2022: 57.21%.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022
Loans (a)(d) $ 1,241,813 $ 1,236,778 $ 1,112,120 $ 13,709 $ 13,367 $ 10,693 4.38 % 4.29 % 3.81 %
Securities (c)(d)   207,885   214,246   225,458   1,279   1,353   1,117 2.46   2.53   1.98  
FHLBB stock   2,771   3,436   1,221   64   19   10 9.21   2.29   3.20  
Short term funds (b)   47,733   40,689   54,553   498   375   98 4.18   3.72   0.73  
Total interest-earning assets   1,500,202   1,495,149   1,393,352   15,550   15,114   11,918 4.12   4.02   3.40  
Other assets   53,758   55,022   61,790            
Total assets $ 1,553,960 $ 1,550,171 $ 1,455,142            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 215,746 $ 223,742 $ 229,625   158   119   108 0.29   0.22   0.19  
Money market accounts   342,555   320,015   299,870   2,786   1,270   156 3.26   1.61   0.21  
Savings and other   228,031   232,162   236,728   727   402   97 1.28   0.70   0.16  
Certificates of deposit   196,416   161,300   137,034   1,625   1,027   216 3.32   2.58   0.63  
Total interest-bearing deposits   982,748   937,219   903,257   5,296   2,818   577 2.16   1.22   0.26  
Repurchase agreements   5,101   3,961   10,216   25   16   4 1.98   1.65   0.15  
Finance lease   5,354   5,397   5,283   40   40   41 2.96   2.96   3.09  
Note payable   110   121   153   2   2   2 6.19   6.17   6.13  
Subordinated debt (f)   24,551   24,536   24,494   233   233   233 3.80   3.80   3.80  
FHLBB advances   36,758   57,056   -   444   687   - 4.78   4.82   -  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,054,622   1,028,290   943,403   6,040   3,796   857 2.29   1.49   0.36  
Demand deposits   357,690   382,601   376,694            
Other liabilities   8,268   8,427   6,258            
Shareholders’ equity   133,380   130,853   128,787            
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,553,960 $ 1,550,171 $ 1,455,142            
Net interest income       $ 9,510 $ 11,318 $ 11,061      
Spread on interest-bearing funds             1.85   2.54   3.03  
Net interest margin (e)             2.50   2.99   3.15  

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q2 2023, Q1 2023 and Q2 2022 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2023 and 2022.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022 2023   2022  
Loans (a)(d) $ 1,239,309 $ 1,095,955 $ 27,075 $ 20,971 4.34 % 3.80 %
Securities (c)(d)   211,048   216,847   2,632   2,079 2.49   1.92  
FHLBB stock   3,101   1,327   83   17 5.40   2.58  
Short term funds (b)   44,231   88,813   872   146 3.97   0.33  
Total earning assets   1,497,689   1,402,942   30,662   23,213 4.07   3.29  
Other assets   54,386   68,256        
Total assets $ 1,552,075 $ 1,471,198        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 219,722 $ 231,037   277   207 0.25   0.18  
Money market accounts   331,348   310,475   4,056   283 2.47   0.18  
Savings and other   230,085   234,920   1,129   160 0.99   0.14  
Certificates of deposit   178,954   134,063   2,652   405 2.99   0.61  
Total interest-bearing deposits   960,109   910,495   8,114   1,055 1.70   0.23  
Repurchase agreements   4,533   8,689                41                                6 1.84   0.15  
Finance lease   5,376   5,190   79   82 2.96   3.16  
Note payable   115   158   4   5 6.19   6.13  
Subordinated Debt (f)   24,545   24,488   466   466 3.80   3.81  
FHLBB advances   46,851   1,479   1,131   55 4.80   7.46  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,041,529   950,499   9,835   1,669 1.90   0.35  
Demand deposits   370,057   381,731        
Other liabilities   8,366   6,675        
Shareholders’ equity   132,123   132,293        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,552,075 $ 1,471,198        
Net interest income     $ 20,827 $ 21,544    
Spread on interest-bearing funds         2.20   2.94  
Net interest margin (e)         2.75   3.05  

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively for 2023 and 2022 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2023 and 2022.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.

1 The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Management considers this ratio to be an important measure of risk. Refer to page 8 of this document for the reconciliation of the components of this calculation to U.S. GAAP.


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2023

