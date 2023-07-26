Tractor Attachment Manufacturer Fighting High Interest Rates
Everything Attachments is recommending all customers to take advantage of 0% financing when purchasing online.
we always have enough material on hand or inbound to produce every attachment on order”CONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interest rates have been soaring over the last several years, making their way to over 5% in recent studies. Many consumers have cut back on large purchases to avoid paying these high rates, but one manufacturer of high end tractor attachments is suggesting a different route and suggesting that their customers can still avoid what seems unavoidable.
— Ted Corriher
Ted Corriher, owner of Everything Attachments, says that consumers should take advantage of short term 0% financing when possible to help keep more cash in their pockets. "Why not use their money for free?" he commented when asked about the option that many companies are offering. "Our lead times are 3 months for many products, so why not treat it like a free layaway program?"
Everything Attachments has always required customers to pay in full when purchasing equipment from them, which has sometimes been an issue with customers. When asked why EA won't allow customers to place orders with a deposit instead of paying in full Corriher replied: "We purchase the materials to make 100% of the attachment when the attachment is ordered. This ensures that we always have enough material on hand or inbound to produce every attachment on order which is still a challenge, but we are up to it."
Everything Attachments has partnered with PayPal to provide this financing option on their website during the checkout process, and welcomes you to call them directly with any issues or questions you may have.
Nate McAbee
EverythingAttachments.com
+18282918087 ext.
nate@everythingattachments.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube