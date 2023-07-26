Answers to Cook County Homeowner's Exemptions

Share This Article

O'Connor has created a video walkthrough demonstrating the exemption application process for Cook County, Illinois property owners.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Property owners in Cook County are probably frustrated right now with constantly rising property taxes. At O’Connor, our mission is to enrich property owners through cost effective tax reduction, and we have a couple of recommendations on how to help lower property taxes.The first tip is to appeal property taxes every year. Property owners don’t have to just accept the assessor’s value. Whether hiring a professional property tax consultant or filing your own protest, this is an important process to help keep property value from escalating out of control.Another easy practice that may make a significant impact on property taxes for homeowners is to make sure property owners are receiving their homeowner’s exemption and any of the exemptions for which they may be qualified. Government processes can be complicated, so O'Connor has put together a video walkthrough on how to check property exemption status for Cook County and submit an exemption application for past years. Applications for Cook County 2022 exemptions are now open.About O'Connor:O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 600 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™ . There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook County Homeowner's Exemption Walkthrough